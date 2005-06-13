Best Unsteamed Shrimp
A perfect everytime recipe for steamed shrimp with no water! I've been using this recipe for years and it's always perfect! Enjoy!
GOOD shrimp! However, this is one time when using the microwave is not the fastest way of preparing a recipe. Still using no water, and only 1 pan, I prepared it on the stovetop in less than half the time estimated for the microwave method. [Melt the butter, add your own personal desired amount of Old Bay Seasoning and the lemon juice. Add the shrimp and cook about 3 minutes, or until the shrimp turn pink.]Read More
This was way to much trouble, I should have used other cooks idea's and used the skilletRead More
Very good. We really enjoyed this. They only had cooked shrimp at the store so I just heated it in the sauce. It was a little too salty for me. I would use less old bay and maybe add a little garlic next time.
Great recipe! Very easy, very tasty.
Delicious! The 5 of us loved it, including children ages 5, 8 & 10. I did half the amount of Old Bay and thought it was perfect - not too salty but still with a kick. If using the full amount of Old Bay, use unsalted butter or it will be too salty. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is the best receipe for shrimp that I have ever used. Not using water, keeps all the flavor in the shrimp.
You can cut the fat/cals by substituting out half of the butter with broth (veggie or chicken, either one..or even just water with bullion). It doesn't affect the flavor too much, and is so much healthier!
Delicious! I added some garlic and it turned out wonderful. A easy and yummy recipe!
Loved this recipe! I made it on the stove as well with partially cooked shrimp from the grocery. Cut down the old bay a little. Absolutely delicious!
This is by far the best and easiest shrimp recipe I've ever made. Even my finicky husband likes it. I cut the Old Bay just a little, it was a bit too salty with the full amount the recipe called for, but otherwise amazing!
A shrimp lover's delight! Originally from Boston and now a Marylander, I love seafood, butter and Old Bay. This recipe combines all three in a deliciously easy to fix way, sure to satisfy the taste buds of seafood lovers!
This recipe is a great idea. I never thought about preparing shrimp this way. I used an oven instead of microwaving them (to keep from having to rotate them) and they truned out great!!! I'll definitely do this again.
To make this into a perfectly adaptable camping recipe: I placed the shrimp and the rest of the ingredients on a piece of foil and added garlic and some veggies and replaced the lemon juice with dry white wine. I closed up the foil around the shrimp and cooked in a campfire pit. Quick and easy and everyone LOVED it.
Everyone enjoyed this-I used a little less Old Bay because of the kids and I used the stovetop. I couldn't bring myself to put shrimp in the microwave and I could watch it closer on the stove. Thanks for recipe-I will be making again.
My husband thought this was just excellent and he is a true shrimp lover who prefers shrimp battered and deep fried. I didn't use the microwave because mine cooks hot and felt I had better control in a saute pan. Reduced Old Bay seasoning just a little.
Super good and easy. I also sauteed the shrimp in a skillet instead of microwaving it. Good alternative (but a tad more fattening) than steamed shrimp with old bay. Nice twist to the norm.
Easy easy! I really can't tell any difference by using the microwave as opposed to steaming on the stove. TIP: make sure you cover your bowl so that the butter down't splatter all over the microwave.
Based on previous reviews, I didn't microwave either. I prepared it on the stovetop and it was great and done in much less time than the recipe calls for.
I made this for dinner last night. My six year old and I absolutely loved it. I took leftovers to a friend who could not believe this was made in a microwave. Thank you for this recipe. I'll be making it again and again.
Was excellent. I made it in a skillet instead of the microwave. Melted the butter added the OBS and lemon juice. Stirred it for about 30 seconds or so and then added the shrimp until pink. Delish!
Easy and Tasty!!!
The adults in my family loved it and I loved how easy it was. My daughter thought it was too spicey so next time I will use less Old Bay.
This will become a party favorite,... and it was soooo easy!
This was really easy and tasted great.
It was so easy and very YUMMY!
Simple and delicious. I cooked it on the stove.
I followed the advice of a reviewer and cooked on the stove. I used 3 tbsp of old bay. Way too much salt for me, next time less old bay. I didn’t have lemon juice so I used vinegar bc I assumed it was about the acid. Turned out great?
Good easy recipe. I used a skillet and will reduce the Old Bay seasoning next time.
This is a awesome recipe and really easy to make I took ideas from others and I agree use stove not microwave add on sauce while you cook it! I only use 4 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons old bay and added just a dash of garlic I complemented the tang of the old bay with shocked lemon olive oil asparagus and it was awesome!
very good, ate it plain but could easily be over noodles or rice.
Great, simple recipe. Prepared in skillet instead of microwave. Served with drawn butter but not necessary except to cut the spice for some.
What a delightful recipe!! THANK YOU!!! :) The shrimp were firm yet tender and very tasty!!! I modified the seasonings used as I wasn't after the 'boiled' flavor, using garlic & onion powders with salt & pepper plus a couple pinches of cayenne & paprika for kick!! Very satisfied with this quick and simple microwave dish!!
I use this recipe frequently. I do add water but only 1/4 cup. I use Saran over top and only cook with one layer of shrimp at a time in 9x13. If serving more thatn 4 people this wouldn't be a timely recipe doing it this way. I like the quality and it is very important to let it sit until you see shrimp pulling away from shell. Uncover immediatley! Perfection
I wouldn’t say it’s the best, but this dish is really good! I baked it in oven.
I followed the recipe exactly and got rave reviews from all. I used 20-25 count shrimp since that's what I had. Quick, easy, and delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
