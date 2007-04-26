Ceviche

4.3
116 Ratings
  • 5 70
  • 4 32
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

This recipe is a staple in Mexico. Raw seafood is cooked by the lime juice! Now don't wrinkle your nose! You would never know the seafood was not cooked prior to serving. Make sure to always use the freshest ingredients! You may substitute many types of seafood for scallops, for example: halibut, red snapper, flounder, or swordfish.

Recipe by Star Pooley

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse scallops and place in a medium sized bowl. Pour lime juice over the scallops. The scallops should be completely immersed in the lime juice. Chill the lime juice and scallops all day or overnight until scallops are opaque (you cannot see through them).

    Advertisement

  • Empty 1/2 of the lime juice from the bowl. Add tomatoes, green onions, celery, green bell pepper, parsley, black pepper, olive oil, and cilantro to the scallop mixture. Stir gently. Serve this dish in fancy glasses with a slice of lime hanging over the rim for effect.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 37.5mg; sodium 212.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022