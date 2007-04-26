This recipe is a staple in Mexico. Raw seafood is cooked by the lime juice! Now don't wrinkle your nose! You would never know the seafood was not cooked prior to serving. Make sure to always use the freshest ingredients! You may substitute many types of seafood for scallops, for example: halibut, red snapper, flounder, or swordfish.
This was really good. I used frozen scallops because I couldn't find fresh and was nervous about the quality, but I read that the process used for commercially freezing scallops kills some potentially harmful bacteria.
I made this using halibut and perhaps the fish was too thick, but it took about 30 hours before the fish appeared "cooked." After tasting it, I decided it was a little bland and added more lime juice and cilantro.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2001
I gave this to local fish market, they've doubled sales of scallops, orange roughy, halibut, etc. Gave to local restaurant, it's their "cold soup" of the day... I'm gin' it to acquaintances, now, they're "Pals"... nuff said?
Oh My!!! Almost identical to the ceviche I used to order at one of my favorite restaurants! You can also substitute peeled & deveined shrimp in place of the scallops or use a combination! I'm hooked on this quick & easy recipe - really impresses, as well! Thank you, Star!
I've made this a dozen times --- mostly as written, here ... but I've incorporated a few "tweeks" that suit my tastes: I always make the entire dish a day before I want to serve it ---- makes a HUGE difference..... generally the scallops go into the lime juice first thing in the day and everything else gets added late in the day to be served the following day AND I add most of a medium jalapeno with some of the seeds. A sprinkling of chopped cilantro and chunks of avocado on top make a great presentation and dish. UPDATE: I've tried this a couple times using Rotel's tomatoes with lime & cilantro ...... then 1/2 green pepper, a few slices of jalapeno's chopped fine, and a couple tablespoons of chopped cilantro. But ..... again .... the KEY is to get the scallops into the lime juice the day before!!!
I made this for my husband who is from Guadalajara. He loved it! Definately get more limes and cut up the scallops some. On my husbands request I left out the green pepper and celery and used regular onion instead. He's still raving about it. I will definatly make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2003
Wonderful, beautiful, classic. Get extra limes to make sure you get enough juice and use any leftovers for Margaritas. We cut each scallop in half to make sure they "cooked" thoroughly and let everything sit for another hour after combining. Very refreshing after a hot day at the beach.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2000
I prefer a little heat in my ceviche, so I added one diced jalepeno pepper. It was delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2001
Great recipe ! I substitute Shrimp for the Scallops and use a bit less parsley than what is called for.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/09/2001
Great.I used shrimp.I found a store that sells 100 count,peeled raw shrimp(just the right size). I used a little more cilantro & added a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar. trolleyjim
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/08/2002
I made this using conch instead of scallops; omitted celery an parsley. I also made it a bit more hearty and added some sweet corn and black beans and used all of the lemon juice due to the extra ingredients. I spiced it up a bit w/some jalepenos and added garlic, cumin, black pepper and seasoning salt. Sliced avocado on the side sends this over the top. Thanks for a great base recipe.
I really liked this recipe. I've had a couple different varieties and this is a super recipe which was perfect for a warm summer evening - not too heavy, but excellent! Didn't have bell peppers, so I used poblanos finely chopped and a small amount of jalapeno for the heat. Didn't think I'd like celery, since I hadn't had it that way before, but it was a nice fresh flavor in this dish. I did add chunks of avocado as a friend from Mexico suggested it. Really, this is simple and delicious! Makes me want to have family over to share!
This recipe was very good but can't rate it 5 stars since I changed the recipe,.. I made it with shrimp and imitation crab instead of the scallops,I also added diced jalapeños and did not add the bell pepper
Kids were out of town so hubby and I tried this one last night. The only changes I made were to the fish used and the amount used - we chose 1.5 lb. Halibut chopped into small pieces. Turned out great! We couldn't find fresh limes so we had to use "real" lime juice instead. Having to guestimate the amount in 6 whole limes, I added 3/4 cup and then the lemon. If you like Ceviche, you will like this GREAT base recipe that's very easy to change up (e.g. seafood used and amount used).
First time I ever had ceviche was this past summer on Block Island, RI. I haven'stopped thinking about that martini glass filled with baby scallops and shrimps ever since! I decided what better time to make me some of this than New Years Eve! It cam out perfect! It didn't take all night, overnight to cook the seafood in the lime juice. 1 hour !/2 tops. I used large shrimp cut into pieces and baby scallops. I omitted the green onion and used white. No celery, bell pepper, parsley or olive oil. I used 1/2 Jalapeno pepper instead and a dash or 2 or Cayenne pepper and a few pinches of Kosher salt served with a few Tortilla Chips on the side....This def a nice summertime dish and I will be making this one again!
This is GREAT! I have had ceviche made with fish and shrimp before but this was my first time with scallops. It is amazing!!! The only thing I did differently was to finely chop the scallops (just a matter of personal preference) and add some serrano peppers. Will definitely make this over and over again. Thanks so much for the great recipe!
Made this recipe last year, made it this year! You can't go wrong with this and some tortilla chips as an appetizer. I gave mine a little bit of heat with some hot sauce! I use Seafood Watch's list and choose a fish that is sustainable. We have to choose wisely and be smart consumers.
I followed everything to a T and it was great. When it came time to serve it, I totally forgot the avacado. No one missed it, it was that good! My Hubby was diagnosed with Diabetes so we are trying more fish and sea food recipes, this is a repeat!
I would like to make this as a "Streamside Lunch" for a fishing trip i am going on next month. can this be made ahead of time, sealed in jars and served 3 or 4 days after it is prepared?? Any help is greatly appreciated
I LOVED this recipe and so did my guests this weekend! It was a hit! I used seabass instead of scallops, lemons instead of limes (just because I have a lemon tree) and added one serrano chile to spice it up and added 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. So yummy!! I had several guests ask me for the recipe! Thank you!!
This was my first time making ceviche. I followed this recipe aside from using dry cilantro instead of fresh. I also omitted the celery. It really is delicious and refreshing! Next time I will probably try using shrimp instead of scallops. This particular recipe is best used for dipping with tortilla chips, I don't really like it by itself.
I used this as a base recipe. I used 2.5 lbs frozen tilapia (skinless + boneless, vacuum packed into individual wrappers). I let it thaw just enough that I could handle it. I used kitchen shears to cut them into cubes. It took about 14 oz lime juice and several oz of lemon juice to completely immerse all of the fish. I filled a separate bowl with 2 cucumbers, two red bell peppers, a bunch of fresh cilantro (chopped), a bunch of chopped celery, two avocados and one serrano pepper (was I supposed to chop this and mix it in? I just let it soak...) Added salt and pepper. It made two huge bowls but I managed to fit it in the fridge. Delicious!
This was my first time making ceviche. I used this recipe as a base for the flavours I wanted. Marinated diced scallop, shrimp and tilapia in lime juice, cilantro and chillies overnight. Chopped grape tomatoes, green pepper, green and white onions, jalapeño, and more cilantro and added the fish, strained, to the veggies with S&P and a couple dashes of Cholula (my chillies and jalapeño were too mild). Poured the mix atop diced avocado and served with tortilla chips. Very good. I like the shrimp best I think, which is weird because I'm not really a shrimp person. Forgot olive oil, but adding some for tomorrow.
Made this last night with a few modifications. Ingredients changes: 1. I omitted the celery and bell pepper. 2. I added about 1/4 cup of our homemade salsa to help bring it all together. 3. I did not use just scallops. I used a mix of orange roughy and scallops all diced into similar sized pieces. I used a whole bunch of cilantro instead of the 1/8 cup called for here. 4. I added a few drops of tabasco 5. KEY CHANGE: I added two whole diced avacados Preparation changes 1. I diced all the seafood before marinating it in the lime juice. Notes: I am three weeks post-op after having bariatric surgery. I needed something that was packed with protein, small and relatively soft to eat. Ceviche was the ticket. I have made many different ceviches and basically used this recipe as a template to make it the way we like here in South Texas. I really think the avacado adds something and the omission of the bell pepper and the celery really doesn't affect the overall flavor too much. There is bell pepper in our homemade salsa so we get a little of that flavor profile back in that regard. I didn't think my 14 and 11 year old kids would eat this, but they grabbed a bag of Julio's chips (the best chip ever made - trust me google it) and plowed through this stuff like they hadn't eaten in months. I love to see them eating healthy stuff like this. As for me, I had my three ounces and will have more (if the kids left me any)today. I will definitely make this again.
This was my first attempt at ceviche and it was amazing. I left out the parsley and used frozen (thawed) cod. I diced the fish pretty small and served the finished goodness in an endive leaf with a drizzle of olive oil and a bit of kosher salt. Heaven.
Very good. I bought fresh scallops and shrimp and I boiled them slightly quick rinse in cold water so they stop cooking. I did use lots of lime juice and lemon juice. I used red onions since this is what I had on hand and since this was a last minute I mixed everything refrigerate for three hours. I doubled the recipe and glad I did everyone had seconds. Thanks for sharing.
I love ceviche, but this recipe had too much celery and needed something sweet to offset the tartness. I originally made it exactly as written and thought it was just OK. I ended up adding chunks of very sweet fresh mango, which really helped make this easier to eat.
recipe sounds yum. i'm leaving out the parsley cause i'm a cilantro purist..lol. also adding chopped Serrano peppers and topping with fresh chopped avocado. you can also do this with tilapia and shrimp..all good!
Turned out great! Full of flavor and quite addictive. I followed directions exactly. I ate with tortilla chips and it was delicious and not intimidating to make as I feared it may be. To ensure the scallops are ready, when cut through, it should all be solid white. Great recipe.
Very traditional recipe but I made a few changes which I thought worked well. I substituted jalapeno for the bell pepper which gave it a good zing. Also used shrimp and a nice white fish to make it more hearty. Also, left off olive oil and marinated for at least 24hours. Definitely should be made a day before.
This recipe makes a LOT! We, (just 2 of us) will enjoy this for a few days, it does keep real in the fridge, the lime juice is acidic enough and I did add a small amount of Himalayan salt, as I think it tastes better with just a touch of salt! I added 1 finely chopped Serrano pepper as we like a little heat. My limes did not produce enough juice to discard any, so left it in.
Great basic recipe and directions. I used frozen scallops, thawed, cut into smaller pieces, and dried with a cloth. Eight limes worked well, and after the scallops “cooked,” I poured out about half the liquid and added diced tomato, diced and seeded jalapeño, chopped red pepper, and kosher salt. I let this mixture sit for a couple of hours. It was delicious!
I chose to use tuna for the recipe. I cut the steak in half appx .5" and cured for appx 20 hours. There was still some pink in the middle but I never cook a tuna steak all the way through using heat. That being said next time I make it I will dice the tuna prior to adding lime juice rather than after. I also used serrano peppers instead of green peppers as I prefer the flavor to green peppers. I used slightly more olive oil and trimmed down the parsley and cilantro but only slightly. Recipe came out great, a nice little trip between the mixture of flavors almost like you experience them one at a time. Great for gatherings.
I followed the recipe and it didn't turn out for me. It taste like it needs salt or something else. I just got back from Mexico and was eating a ceviche dish almost daily. A little disapointed in the recipe.
Thank you to the poster of this recipe as I was able to easily make ceviche for the very first time and serve it to a very appreciative and impressed family. I served it with multi-grain Natcho chips and it was gobbled right up! I made it almost exactly as directed, except I followed a reviewers suggestion to splash a little tomato clam juice over it. To compensate I took out more than a half of the lime juice after it "cooked" the prawns and scallops I used. Also I noticed that there is no salt in this recipe, so I added it, and then added some more. Maybe the intention was for people to salt to taste individually, or perhaps it was left off the recipe by mistake, but to me, it needed salt! If anyone is worried about getting sick from raw seafood, the lime juice really does cook it. I had to use an entire bag of limes (about 14) to cover my seafood as maybe they weren't as big and juicy as they should have been. I let it "cook" in the lime juice for approx. 6 hours and the scallops were firm and opaque and the shrimp went pink. I think it is key to make sure whatever you choose as seafood for this dish is cut or happens to be all of a same size. That way, you know when it is done, it is all done. If you had thicker and thinner pieces you may not be sure the thicker pieces are done inside. Also, after watching a video of a chef preparing raw scallops I learned that there is a little foot on each scallop that needs to be pulled off. I found it easily on my scallops.
This is just fine. What's great is ceviche's flexibility. If I didn't have fresh scallops, frozen shrimp work better, and definetely an english cucumber over celery. Habaneros or seeded jalapenos depending on spice level, instead of green pepper. I like the mango angle. I usually use orange sections, or watermelon in a pinch. I also prefer mint to cilantro, which is kinda blasphemous. Thx CB
Absolutely delicious ceviche! I made it with mahi mahi as my husband is allergic to shellfish and he was delighted! It has a perfect balance with all the ingredients and not too acid from the lemon. Highly recommended recipe!
Just the recipe Was looking for. I prepped a small portion ahead of time. I wanted to get an idea of how well the flavors would blend together. Proportionally I added more lime juice and cilantro, and jalapeno. Amazing!
My daughter made and loved it BUT lime juice and sunlight can cause a chemical burn! Be extremely careful when working with the juice! Even washing your hands will not alleviate the burn from taking place.
