Thank you to the poster of this recipe as I was able to easily make ceviche for the very first time and serve it to a very appreciative and impressed family. I served it with multi-grain Natcho chips and it was gobbled right up! I made it almost exactly as directed, except I followed a reviewers suggestion to splash a little tomato clam juice over it. To compensate I took out more than a half of the lime juice after it "cooked" the prawns and scallops I used. Also I noticed that there is no salt in this recipe, so I added it, and then added some more. Maybe the intention was for people to salt to taste individually, or perhaps it was left off the recipe by mistake, but to me, it needed salt! If anyone is worried about getting sick from raw seafood, the lime juice really does cook it. I had to use an entire bag of limes (about 14) to cover my seafood as maybe they weren't as big and juicy as they should have been. I let it "cook" in the lime juice for approx. 6 hours and the scallops were firm and opaque and the shrimp went pink. I think it is key to make sure whatever you choose as seafood for this dish is cut or happens to be all of a same size. That way, you know when it is done, it is all done. If you had thicker and thinner pieces you may not be sure the thicker pieces are done inside. Also, after watching a video of a chef preparing raw scallops I learned that there is a little foot on each scallop that needs to be pulled off. I found it easily on my scallops.