Cioppino

849 Ratings
  • 5 701
  • 4 109
  • 3 27
  • 2 9
  • 1 3

A wonderful seafood stew! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
104 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
13
Yield:
12 to 14 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

13
Original recipe yields 13 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Over medium-low heat melt butter in a large stockpot, add onions, garlic and parsley. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally until onions are soft.

    Advertisement

  • Add tomatoes to the pot (break them into chunks as you add them). Add chicken broth, bay leaves, basil, thyme, oregano, water and wine. Mix well. Cover and simmer 30 minutes.

  • Stir in the shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels and crabmeat. Stir in fish, if desired. Bring to boil. Lower heat, cover and simmer 5 to 7 minutes until clams open. Ladle soup into bowls and serve with warm, crusty bread!

Tips

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 34.9g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 163.9mg; sodium 755mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022