Awesome!!! I made a few changes, took some hints from other reviews. Such as, used 1 large can of crushed tomatoes with 4 cups of water. I added 1 tbs of clam soup base and 2 tbs of chicken soup base and some extra garlic. (I use soup bases instead of canned broth -- think it is much more flavorful & has less sodium. It can be found in the soup aisle of the grocery store.) I also took the shrimp shells, put them in cheese cloth and put the in the broth to simmer for over an hour, until we were just about ready to eat. I took out the shrimp shells and then added the seafood, first the clams & mussels for about 5 min, till they start to open, then the shrimp, scallops and cod. Cook stirring frequently until the shrimp curl and the scallops are just firm (about 3 minutes). Everything was cooked just right and the flavor.......unbelievable!!! (My son has worked at gourmet restaurants and said it was one of the best he ever tasted.) The recipe served 3 adults and we had lots left over. I took the meat out of the shells and put them in the broth, Two days later, I brought the broth with seafood to a simmer and then added tortellini .....it was a great soup & didn't seem like a leftover.