Wilma's Clam Chowder
A chunky, delicious chowder with a back-east taste.
Thick, creamy and delicious. I used 2% milk and evaporated milk to keep the chowder fairly low-fat and it's still very rich tasting. I also used a 12 oz can of clams (instead of 6 1/2) for a little extra. This hit the spot on a cool rainy evening and tasted even better the next day for lunch.Read More
One star is to much for this recipe, but there is nothing lower. this mess tasted like soda crackers and milk, everyone in the house tasted it and said it was not good.Read More
I really wanted to love this recipe. It seemed like a healthy alternative to the clam chowders with cream or half and half. Unfortunately, I wasn't pleased with the result. It was thick, but the crackers made it seem mealy. My husband and daughter thought it was great, but even after doubling the clams, and using all clam juice instead of water, I thought it lacked flavor.
Changed recipe to serve 8. Added half a large onion and one large carrot(instead of 2 onions), a can of cream of celery + milk to equal 4 cups of milk, added a little garlic powder & basil. Didn't add the crushed saltine crackers. Was absolutely delicious! Will make again. Thank you Wilma. =)
Wilma you out-did yourself with this one. So thick it wouldnt even fall off the spoon. Thanks so much for sharing this amazing recipe!
This chowder was very good--although it didn't have a strong enough clam flavor (even though I used an extra can of clams with the extra juice). It was actually better the next day. I began by frying some chopped bacon and sauteing the onion in the bacon grease, because I've never seen a recipe for clam chowder without bacon or salt pork. Then I followed the recipe as printed, sprinkling the bacon bits on the top of each bowl. I actually liked the idea of thickening with crackers instead of a flour/butter roux, though this may account for the starchy flavor versus the more appealing clam flavor. I'll use this again, though, perhaps using bottled clam juice in place of the water. Thanks for posting.
Absolutely excellent and soooo easy to make. Creamy, tasty and very comforting. I made it a rainy, gray, cold day and all the family enjoyed it so much! Way to go Wilma!
I pureed potatoes and onions, added broccoli and 2 tbl spoons of flour instead of crackers. Quite tasty!Thanks!
Followed directions to a "T" but we did not think that there was a lot of flavor. Thanks for letting us try.
Great!
I skipped the crushed up saltines and used a whole bottle of clam juice for this recipe instead of water. I did let the soup thicken by boiling it, and I used celery seed and salt because I never keep celery salt on hand. This soup was very good, especially sprinkled with crispy bacon!
5 stars just for letting people know, that crackers are great thickeners. Thank you.
