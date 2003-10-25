Quick and Easy Shrimp Scampi

Rating: 4.06 stars
196 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 90
  • 4 star values: 62
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 15
  • 1 star values: 10

A delicious and quick way to enjoy shrimp - even on a busy weeknight!

By Deborah Corda

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add pasta, and cook until al dente. Drain pasta, and set aside.

  • In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add most of the garlic, keeping some for later. Coat the garlic completely with butter. Do not let the garlic brown. Add shrimp, and toss to coat. Immediately remove pan from heat; shrimp will not be cooked yet.

  • Sprinkle the shrimp with breadcrumbs (enough to coat the shrimp), and transfer the entire mixture to a medium casserole dish. Pour wine and the lemon juice over the shrimp. Cover, and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes.

  • Remove cover, and bake an additional 5 minutes.

  • In a small saucepan heat olive oil with remaining garlic. Toss the pasta with the olive oil and garlic mixture. Serve the shrimp over the pasta with additional lemon slices on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
892 calories; protein 42.5g; carbohydrates 108g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 203mg; sodium 456.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (204)

MONCHICHI
Rating: 4 stars
10/25/2003
I agree with most of the other reviews and suggest the following alterations: reduce garlic cloves to 3 for a good garlic flavor w/out it being too overpowering use 1/2 lb pasta so your shrimp does not get lost use 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs so you taste the shrimp and not the crumbs and use the juice of 1/2 lemon so the lemon does not overpower the shrimp. Top with parsley after everything is mixed for a nice presentation. Read More
(109)

Tara Lazar
Rating: 3 stars
05/25/2006
This recipe was delicious but I honestly did a lot of tweaking to get it to our liking. I used eight garlic cloves instead of five. I omitted the breadcrumbs and the entire oven process. Instead I cooked the shrimp in the sauce for five minutes and then removed them from the heat. I used additional butter at the end instead of olive oil and I employed Lidia Bastianich's tip of cooking the pasta in the sauce for the last minute or two. (There was not enough sauce leftover for bread dipping but I could have added some pasta water to the sauce.) When I tasted the sauce by itself I thought the lemon and wine too overpowering but once the dish was put together and sprinkled with grated romano cheese it really was very good. I liked this recipe because it was quick for a weeknight dinner but I will be trying other scampi recipes before making this one again. Read More
(30)
PANIELI
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2005
This was awesome! I doubled the shrimp since my husband loves it, added a little bit more butter, but kept the crumbs the same. I substituted 1/2c chicken broth for the wine. I had about 20 cloves of garlic since my husband love that too. This turned out phenomenal! Read More
Helpful
(67)
CSANDST1
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2003
Very good! I used frozen med. shrimp already cooked; Italian breadcrumbs and light marg. Cut back a little on the lemon juice. Very tasty and will make again! Even my seafood-hating hubby liked it. Read More
Helpful
(49)
CAKEPRO
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2003
OhMyGosh -- this recipe is FABULOUS! I tweaked it a bit by upping the shrimp portion (I never follow seafood recipes exactly especially since I live on the coast and am only minutes away from fresh Gulf seafood). I started with 4 pounds of medium/large heads-on shrimp which after peeling (and deveining of course) resulted in 8 cups shrimp. I then generously doubled everything else. I am so enamoured of this recipe that I am having a dinner party Wednesday night and am serving it. My sincerest thanks go to the wonderful woman who submitted this recipe. This will be a family favorite I'm sure! Read More
Helpful
(33)
Tara Lazar
Rating: 3 stars
05/25/2006
This recipe was delicious but I honestly did a lot of tweaking to get it to our liking. I used eight garlic cloves instead of five. I omitted the breadcrumbs and the entire oven process. Instead I cooked the shrimp in the sauce for five minutes and then removed them from the heat. I used additional butter at the end instead of olive oil and I employed Lidia Bastianich's tip of cooking the pasta in the sauce for the last minute or two. (There was not enough sauce leftover for bread dipping but I could have added some pasta water to the sauce.) When I tasted the sauce by itself I thought the lemon and wine too overpowering but once the dish was put together and sprinkled with grated romano cheese it really was very good. I liked this recipe because it was quick for a weeknight dinner but I will be trying other scampi recipes before making this one again. Read More
Helpful
(30)
cdubay
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2005
This dish was delicous. It was quick and easy to prepare which was great after a long day of work. I did tweak the recipe a little bit. Instead of using the bread crumbs I used a Tbsp. of corn starch mixed with a Tbsp. of water. Mixing in slowly the sauce thickened to a creamy texture. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Kathy Bezemes Walstrom
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2003
The flavor and aroma of this dish were fabulous!! I would make half the pasta next time or double the shrimp and sauce. I only used about 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs and that was enough. I was glad that I read the reviews before I made it. I just reheated some of this dish at work and everyone came over to see what I was eating because the aroma was so appealing. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(17)
ALEG
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2004
Great recipe I use precooked frozen shrimp defrosted. Works great. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Momof2
Rating: 4 stars
04/08/2004
I make this all the time at our house. The only thing that I do differently is crush the garlic instead of mincing...and take it out of the butter sauce when it is a little brown. Then I don't have some of those uncooked garlic pieces that get into the dish. Added some parmesan and a little mushroom. It turns out just as good. Also reduced the amount of breadcrumbs a little. Thanks for the post. Read More
Helpful
(9)
