Quick and Easy Shrimp Scampi

Rating: 4 stars I agree with most of the other reviews and suggest the following alterations: reduce garlic cloves to 3 for a good garlic flavor w/out it being too overpowering use 1/2 lb pasta so your shrimp does not get lost use 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs so you taste the shrimp and not the crumbs and use the juice of 1/2 lemon so the lemon does not overpower the shrimp. Top with parsley after everything is mixed for a nice presentation. Helpful (109)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome! I doubled the shrimp since my husband loves it, added a little bit more butter, but kept the crumbs the same. I substituted 1/2c chicken broth for the wine. I had about 20 cloves of garlic since my husband love that too. This turned out phenomenal! Helpful (67)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I used frozen med. shrimp already cooked; Italian breadcrumbs and light marg. Cut back a little on the lemon juice. Very tasty and will make again! Even my seafood-hating hubby liked it. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars OhMyGosh -- this recipe is FABULOUS! I tweaked it a bit by upping the shrimp portion (I never follow seafood recipes exactly especially since I live on the coast and am only minutes away from fresh Gulf seafood). I started with 4 pounds of medium/large heads-on shrimp which after peeling (and deveining of course) resulted in 8 cups shrimp. I then generously doubled everything else. I am so enamoured of this recipe that I am having a dinner party Wednesday night and am serving it. My sincerest thanks go to the wonderful woman who submitted this recipe. This will be a family favorite I'm sure! Helpful (33)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe was delicious but I honestly did a lot of tweaking to get it to our liking. I used eight garlic cloves instead of five. I omitted the breadcrumbs and the entire oven process. Instead I cooked the shrimp in the sauce for five minutes and then removed them from the heat. I used additional butter at the end instead of olive oil and I employed Lidia Bastianich's tip of cooking the pasta in the sauce for the last minute or two. (There was not enough sauce leftover for bread dipping but I could have added some pasta water to the sauce.) When I tasted the sauce by itself I thought the lemon and wine too overpowering but once the dish was put together and sprinkled with grated romano cheese it really was very good. I liked this recipe because it was quick for a weeknight dinner but I will be trying other scampi recipes before making this one again. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This dish was delicous. It was quick and easy to prepare which was great after a long day of work. I did tweak the recipe a little bit. Instead of using the bread crumbs I used a Tbsp. of corn starch mixed with a Tbsp. of water. Mixing in slowly the sauce thickened to a creamy texture. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars The flavor and aroma of this dish were fabulous!! I would make half the pasta next time or double the shrimp and sauce. I only used about 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs and that was enough. I was glad that I read the reviews before I made it. I just reheated some of this dish at work and everyone came over to see what I was eating because the aroma was so appealing. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe I use precooked frozen shrimp defrosted. Works great. Helpful (10)