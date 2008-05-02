New Orleans Barbequed Shrimp

Rating: 4.36 stars
104 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 65
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a sure winner in any home. Be sure and cover the table with old newspapers to gather the shells and make clean up easy. Make sure to have warmed French bread to dunk in the 'sauce'! Bibs would be nice to protect your clothing from the sauce but not necessary.

By CYBERTIGER-2

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Wash shrimp and drain well.

  • Melt margarine/butter in a one quart casserole dish. Add salad dressing, lemon juice, black pepper and garlic powder.

  • Add shrimp to the casserole dish. Stir gently to cover the shrimp with the mixture. Cover and bake, stirring occasionally for 25 to 30 minutes or until shrimp are pink.

  • Serve the shrimp hot on a large platter and place the sauce in individual bowls so that you can easily 'dunk' bread in the sauce!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
871 calories; protein 47.1g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 72.1g; cholesterol 467.1mg; sodium 1666.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (104)

Most helpful positive review

LOTTING123
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2008
I'm hoping this 2nd review gets printed: We have made this many many times now and have served it to crowds of people everyone I mean everyone raves about it. old review: We made this recipe according to the directions and used 2 cloves of fresh garlic and a teaspoon of Old Bay. We loved it. A few days later we had company and doubled the recipe (add 5-10 mins cooking time as it does take a bit longer with more shrimp). We noticed on the first go-around that there was plenty of "dipping" sauce leftover in spite of us having gone thru a small loaf of French bread so on the second go-around we added a pint of fresh mushrooms. Still plenty of sauce for dipping and some mighty tasty mushrooms too!!! One of the best recipes on this site and incredibly easy to make. 5 stars. Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

Dixie Girls
Rating: 1 stars
03/11/2007
I really am sorry but this recipe was horrible all we could taste was the Zesty Italian Salad Dressing my DH who is the LEAST picky eater you will ever meet he eats EVERYTHING threw his entire plate in the trash. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
LOTTING123
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2008
I'm hoping this 2nd review gets printed: We have made this many many times now and have served it to crowds of people everyone I mean everyone raves about it. old review: We made this recipe according to the directions and used 2 cloves of fresh garlic and a teaspoon of Old Bay. We loved it. A few days later we had company and doubled the recipe (add 5-10 mins cooking time as it does take a bit longer with more shrimp). We noticed on the first go-around that there was plenty of "dipping" sauce leftover in spite of us having gone thru a small loaf of French bread so on the second go-around we added a pint of fresh mushrooms. Still plenty of sauce for dipping and some mighty tasty mushrooms too!!! One of the best recipes on this site and incredibly easy to make. 5 stars. Read More
Helpful
(29)
KIMBACUB
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2005
First off I hate anythiing marinated in Italian dresssing so I was skeptical of this recipe but decided to give it a try based on the great reviews. I had to alter it because I grilled the shrimp. Instead of cup of butter I used cup of olive oil. I used 2 cloves fresh garlic fresh squeezed lemon and 2 tsp Old Bay. It was simply amazing. My neighbor who came to our barbeque also brought shrimp and I ended up feeling bad because everyone was raving and devouring my shrimp! Yes they are that unbelievably good! I can't wait to make this recipe as written with the butter baked in the oven. I just wanted to let people know that it is delicious grilled too! Also I peeled my shrimp and the flavor permeated the shrimp and was wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Dixie Girls
Rating: 1 stars
03/11/2007
I really am sorry but this recipe was horrible all we could taste was the Zesty Italian Salad Dressing my DH who is the LEAST picky eater you will ever meet he eats EVERYTHING threw his entire plate in the trash. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Paula Kelsay McFarland
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2004
Very tasty and definitely a keeper. I used fat free italian dressing and it came out just fine especially with all the butter. Read More
Helpful
(18)
WILLDOOIT
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2006
Like everyone else I was skeptical. I have been to Pascal Manales and I have made other recipes for BBQ shrimp. I live on the gulf coast and we are very picky down here! But this was simpler than other recipes I have used and I don't think we gave up any flavor. I did add some worcestshire sauce and some tabasco for heat. Several people asked for the recipe and so it must have been a success! I served it in hollowed out bread bowls with the sauce in bowls on the side. Pretty impressive. Read More
Helpful
(16)
GCJMMOM
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2006
I'd rate this one ten stars if I could. It was incredible. It reminded me of Pasquales Manales (sp?) bbq'd shrimp in New Orleans. We dipped french bread in the sauce (which I doubled) and I also made white rice on the side and we poured the sauce on that too. Great with a green salad on the side. My 10-year-old son was eating the leftover shrimp COLD the next day!! I tasted it and it was awesome!!! This recipe will not disappoint. Thanks for sharing it!! Read More
Helpful
(15)
jms250
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2006
I and everyone at my Mardi Gras party loved loved loved this shrimp. I changed it slightly. I used Old Bay Seasoning instead of pepper and I used fresh garlic. It was fantastically easy to prepare--just the right thing to get you out of the kitchen fast! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Scarlet
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2006
I tried this recipe after first finding it a couple of years ago. Ever since it is a hit (and requested) at all of our family get-togethers. I've pretty much stuck to the recipe except I always use fresh minced garlic. And lately for ease of serving throughout the night I make it in my slow cooker. Just as the shrimp turns pink I turn it down to "keep warm" and we can enjoy it for most of the evening. Best shrimp recipe ever! Read More
Helpful
(13)
AFJONES24
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2005
Mmmmm....Mmmmmm...Mmmmmm.....GOOOOD!!!! I made this for an impromtu neighborhood BBQ. Smash hit! Since then have made it for every holiday bash and party/potluck event throughout the year. Tasty. Thanks for sharing. P.S. Try substituting the Italian Dressing with one of those bottled meat marinades. Teryaki is one of our favorites. This recipe will impress...definitely!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
