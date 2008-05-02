New Orleans Barbequed Shrimp

1 of 104

Rating: 5 stars I'm hoping this 2nd review gets printed: We have made this many many times now and have served it to crowds of people everyone I mean everyone raves about it. old review: We made this recipe according to the directions and used 2 cloves of fresh garlic and a teaspoon of Old Bay. We loved it. A few days later we had company and doubled the recipe (add 5-10 mins cooking time as it does take a bit longer with more shrimp). We noticed on the first go-around that there was plenty of "dipping" sauce leftover in spite of us having gone thru a small loaf of French bread so on the second go-around we added a pint of fresh mushrooms. Still plenty of sauce for dipping and some mighty tasty mushrooms too!!! One of the best recipes on this site and incredibly easy to make. 5 stars. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars First off I hate anythiing marinated in Italian dresssing so I was skeptical of this recipe but decided to give it a try based on the great reviews. I had to alter it because I grilled the shrimp. Instead of cup of butter I used cup of olive oil. I used 2 cloves fresh garlic fresh squeezed lemon and 2 tsp Old Bay. It was simply amazing. My neighbor who came to our barbeque also brought shrimp and I ended up feeling bad because everyone was raving and devouring my shrimp! Yes they are that unbelievably good! I can't wait to make this recipe as written with the butter baked in the oven. I just wanted to let people know that it is delicious grilled too! Also I peeled my shrimp and the flavor permeated the shrimp and was wonderful. Helpful (27)

Rating: 1 stars I really am sorry but this recipe was horrible all we could taste was the Zesty Italian Salad Dressing my DH who is the LEAST picky eater you will ever meet he eats EVERYTHING threw his entire plate in the trash. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty and definitely a keeper. I used fat free italian dressing and it came out just fine especially with all the butter. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Like everyone else I was skeptical. I have been to Pascal Manales and I have made other recipes for BBQ shrimp. I live on the gulf coast and we are very picky down here! But this was simpler than other recipes I have used and I don't think we gave up any flavor. I did add some worcestshire sauce and some tabasco for heat. Several people asked for the recipe and so it must have been a success! I served it in hollowed out bread bowls with the sauce in bowls on the side. Pretty impressive. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I'd rate this one ten stars if I could. It was incredible. It reminded me of Pasquales Manales (sp?) bbq'd shrimp in New Orleans. We dipped french bread in the sauce (which I doubled) and I also made white rice on the side and we poured the sauce on that too. Great with a green salad on the side. My 10-year-old son was eating the leftover shrimp COLD the next day!! I tasted it and it was awesome!!! This recipe will not disappoint. Thanks for sharing it!! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars I and everyone at my Mardi Gras party loved loved loved this shrimp. I changed it slightly. I used Old Bay Seasoning instead of pepper and I used fresh garlic. It was fantastically easy to prepare--just the right thing to get you out of the kitchen fast! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this recipe after first finding it a couple of years ago. Ever since it is a hit (and requested) at all of our family get-togethers. I've pretty much stuck to the recipe except I always use fresh minced garlic. And lately for ease of serving throughout the night I make it in my slow cooker. Just as the shrimp turns pink I turn it down to "keep warm" and we can enjoy it for most of the evening. Best shrimp recipe ever! Helpful (13)