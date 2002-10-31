Great Start Crab Dip/Spread

4
4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This tasty, low fat spread can be used as a dip for crackers, vegetables, or on a toasted bagel. It's a great start for your morning!

Recipe by GYLENE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 to 15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium sized bowl mix the sour cream, cream cheese, lemon pepper, white pepper (optional), hot sauce, and two cans flaked, undrained crabmeat.

    Advertisement

  • Add to taste (approximately 1 cup) your choice of nonfat salad dressing (Catalina, French or Russian) to make the dip a pinkish color. Mix well. Let the dip chill for 4 to 8 hours. This dip is especially tasty the next day!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 598.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022