Great Start Crab Dip/Spread
This tasty, low fat spread can be used as a dip for crackers, vegetables, or on a toasted bagel. It's a great start for your morning!
This tasty, low fat spread can be used as a dip for crackers, vegetables, or on a toasted bagel. It's a great start for your morning!
I took this dip to work pot luck and did not tell anyone it was low fat. They loved it. I added a little more hot pepper sauce, half the Catalina dressing, and used fat free cream cheese. It has a nice little spicy kick to it!Read More
I made this for friends watching their weight. They seemed to like it. I was a bit dissappointed the crab taste was lost in this. It's very thin right after preparing, so make it the night before to allow it to set up and thicken. Thanks fo sharing your recipe.Read More
I took this dip to work pot luck and did not tell anyone it was low fat. They loved it. I added a little more hot pepper sauce, half the Catalina dressing, and used fat free cream cheese. It has a nice little spicy kick to it!
I made this for friends watching their weight. They seemed to like it. I was a bit dissappointed the crab taste was lost in this. It's very thin right after preparing, so make it the night before to allow it to set up and thicken. Thanks fo sharing your recipe.
This was a quick dip recipe, but a little to sweet at first. I added some chili sauce to it.
What an easy dip! I made it just as described and it was a big hit. Be sure to serve well-chilled.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections