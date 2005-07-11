Hot Crab Dip I

Rating: 4.19 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Hot crab dip served in a round bread bowl. This dish is great for parties!

By Kristy

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the cream cheese, milk, mayonnaise, horseradish, crab meat and Old Bay Seasoning ™. Mix until creamy. Spread mixture into an 8x12 inch baking dish, and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes.

  • Cut a circle out of the top of the bread and scoop out the inside. Tear the inside into pieces for dipping.

  • Remove mixture from oven and spoon into hollowed bread. Cover the top with the shredded cheese and more seasoning. Place the bread bowl on a medium baking sheet, and bake in the preheated oven 45 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Serve hot with bread pieces on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 52.3mg; sodium 534.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (47)

Most helpful positive review

Margie
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2005
I found it to be "soupy" on my first attempt. I had only mixed the cream cheese milk and mayo so I tossed it. I started again and only used 1/2 c of milk (I figured I could add more if it needed it). I used 16 oz of claw meat which was 1/3 the price of backfin meat and I didn't have to pick shells out. It also added a pretty pinkish-orangish color that was perfect for my fall theme. I used quite a bit more of the Old Bay. I baked it in an oven dish and skipped the bread bowl and cheese. It looked beautiful when it was done. My guests devoured it and everyone asked for the recipe. Thanks Kristy! Read More
Helpful
(46)

Most helpful critical review

wtchsbrew
Rating: 3 stars
02/21/2007
I am from maryland where we do seafood all the time. every other night we eat shrimp!! this recipe was basic and seemed bland so i changed it a bit. i doubled the cream cheese used only 1 cup of milk 2 cups of mayo no horseradish 16 ounces of crab 3/4 tbsp of old bay and almost 2 cups of cheese for the top. i didnt out it in the bread dish. i simply sliced up fresh french bread and we used that to "scoop" it up. i baked it in a 9x13 dish for about 40 minutes. it was excellent after the changes.....good luck!! Read More
Helpful
(54)
wtchsbrew
Rating: 3 stars
02/20/2007
Helpful
(54)
Margie
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2005
Helpful
(46)
HOLLYKAYMAN35
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2005
awesome crab dip! i tried it in the bread bowl but liked it much better in a small crock pot because it stayed hot and the cheese stayed melted. i cut down the cost and used french bread loaf instead of the bread bowl. the loaf went a lot further. Read More
Helpful
(39)
NEEYO
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2005
This crab dip is fantastic! I've made it twice and both times the party-goers could not get enough of it. I prefer it with crackers as opposed to bread. I also found it better if you make it and let it sit in the fridge over night. The Old Bay seasonings and pepper really seeps through. (I add more Old Bay than the recipe calls for.) Read More
Helpful
(23)
Amy
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2003
This is a delicious crab dip however it can be a little runny. We always add less milk. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Becky N
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2005
I'm from Maryland and naturally LOVE crabs. I used 1 lb. (16oz) fresh back fin crab meat from the grocery store and added MUCH more Old Bay ( I seasoned to taste). I also equally matched the mayo and milk and opted out of the cheese topping. I cooked this in a dish rather than bread bowl and served w/ french loaf. I was looking for a good starter crab dip and this was it!!! EVERYONE who has tried this asks for the recipie...and asks for a repeat appearance! I am now known for my crab dip! Read More
Helpful
(14)
penguin
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2007
Made this yesterday for a party and EVERYONE asked for the recipe! Made a few changes: used imitation crab meat (3/4 pound) that I flaked. For the money a good decision. Also added a full teaspoon of Old Bay and a touch of nutmeg. More flavor but not a stronger taste. Made it all the day before (without the cheese) and returned to oven with the cheese for about 1/2 hour right before serving. Served with garlic/parmesan crackers. Thank you Kristy for a great recipe. Made me look like a real cook! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Le12ahw
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2006
This recipe is good... a few changes can make it even better. It is somewhat runny so i put in less milk. Also adding garlic salt or powder adds to the flavor since - although it is delicious - it is slightly bland. More OldBay spice also adds to the flavor. Overall great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)
LJM914
Rating: 1 stars
01/05/2004
I found this dish to be bland. May try it again using less milk more crab and adding some spices. It also needs more color. Read More
Helpful
(10)
