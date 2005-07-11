Hot Crab Dip I

1 of 47

Rating: 3 stars I am from maryland where we do seafood all the time. every other night we eat shrimp!! this recipe was basic and seemed bland so i changed it a bit. i doubled the cream cheese used only 1 cup of milk 2 cups of mayo no horseradish 16 ounces of crab 3/4 tbsp of old bay and almost 2 cups of cheese for the top. i didnt out it in the bread dish. i simply sliced up fresh french bread and we used that to "scoop" it up. i baked it in a 9x13 dish for about 40 minutes. it was excellent after the changes.....good luck!! Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars I found it to be "soupy" on my first attempt. I had only mixed the cream cheese milk and mayo so I tossed it. I started again and only used 1/2 c of milk (I figured I could add more if it needed it). I used 16 oz of claw meat which was 1/3 the price of backfin meat and I didn't have to pick shells out. It also added a pretty pinkish-orangish color that was perfect for my fall theme. I used quite a bit more of the Old Bay. I baked it in an oven dish and skipped the bread bowl and cheese. It looked beautiful when it was done. My guests devoured it and everyone asked for the recipe. Thanks Kristy! Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars awesome crab dip! i tried it in the bread bowl but liked it much better in a small crock pot because it stayed hot and the cheese stayed melted. i cut down the cost and used french bread loaf instead of the bread bowl. the loaf went a lot further. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars This crab dip is fantastic! I've made it twice and both times the party-goers could not get enough of it. I prefer it with crackers as opposed to bread. I also found it better if you make it and let it sit in the fridge over night. The Old Bay seasonings and pepper really seeps through. (I add more Old Bay than the recipe calls for.) Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars This is a delicious crab dip however it can be a little runny. We always add less milk. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I'm from Maryland and naturally LOVE crabs. I used 1 lb. (16oz) fresh back fin crab meat from the grocery store and added MUCH more Old Bay ( I seasoned to taste). I also equally matched the mayo and milk and opted out of the cheese topping. I cooked this in a dish rather than bread bowl and served w/ french loaf. I was looking for a good starter crab dip and this was it!!! EVERYONE who has tried this asks for the recipie...and asks for a repeat appearance! I am now known for my crab dip! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Made this yesterday for a party and EVERYONE asked for the recipe! Made a few changes: used imitation crab meat (3/4 pound) that I flaked. For the money a good decision. Also added a full teaspoon of Old Bay and a touch of nutmeg. More flavor but not a stronger taste. Made it all the day before (without the cheese) and returned to oven with the cheese for about 1/2 hour right before serving. Served with garlic/parmesan crackers. Thank you Kristy for a great recipe. Made me look like a real cook! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is good... a few changes can make it even better. It is somewhat runny so i put in less milk. Also adding garlic salt or powder adds to the flavor since - although it is delicious - it is slightly bland. More OldBay spice also adds to the flavor. Overall great recipe! Helpful (11)