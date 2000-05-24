Lemon Pepper Cod

Sauteed cod fish fillets seasoned with lemon juice and black pepper. Serve with a buttery rice pilaf and a green salad.

Recipe by P Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat until hot. Add fillets and squeeze 1/2 of the lemon's juice over the tops. Sprinkle with pepper to taste. Cook for 4 minutes and turn. Squeeze with the remaining lemon's juice and sprinkle with pepper to taste. Continue to cook until fillets flake easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 73.1mg; sodium 104.5mg. Full Nutrition
