Lemon Pepper Cod
Sauteed cod fish fillets seasoned with lemon juice and black pepper. Serve with a buttery rice pilaf and a green salad.
Very bland! Definitely won't make this one again.Read More
I fixed this for a husband who LOVES fish and two 8-year old picky eaters. There were no leftovers! I served it with yellow rice and mixed vegetables. The whole meal was done and on the table in less than 30 minutes. At last, a great fish dish that does not require dredging and deep frying fish. I just wish I could give it more than a five card rating!
I made this last night and it was very good. I used the remaining liquid from the fish to make a sauce by adding a little cornstarch, milk and parmesan cheese. It turned out suprisingly well. Thanks!
Couldn't be simpler. You really don't need anything else, though sometimes I like to add some salsa as a topping. Works just as well with limes.
I rubbed the fish with EVOO and then coated with lemon pepper seasoning. Was not bland at all this way. Oh, and I baked it - 400 for 10 mins. Kids loved it (of course they though it was chicken)!
This was great fish. I didn't not have a lemon so I used lemon juice. I distributed 1 tbsp per piece of fish on each side. I also used olive oil instead of vegetable. Will definitely make again.
This was so quick and easy I couldn't believe it was already done! And it tasted great, even my picky boyfriend was impressed.
I've made this twice in the last week. First time was as written, got rave reviews. The second time I used butter instead of oil, got even more raves. This dish is what I call 'stupid simple', and results in perfectly cooked, beautifully seasoned fish. DH wants it in my regular rotation. Great recipe!
so easy, and very good. my fiancee' thinks im a gourmet cook. i get all my recipes from here. i love this one!
I didn't have a fresh lemon, but used lemon juice. Very good.
EASY. Made this with Tilapia (only had one Filet of cod left). Sprinkled lemon pepper, pepper and the lemon juice. VERY NICE FLAVOR! THANK YOU FOR THE SIMPLE EASY RECIPE!
Simple, basic, foolproof - and easily customizable. I used lemon pepper plus a little bit of lemon juice. Everyone salted it on their plates for their own taste. It is a simple recipe and helps people who have absolutely no experience with fish. Everyone can do it, so it is a solid, basic guideline and thus a good recipe. 5 stars!
Super easy and delicious, and works perfectly with any mild fish. I usually marinate the fish in lemon juice for about an hour for a little more flavor. It also doesn't hurt to top it with a bread crumb/Parmesan mixture then broil for a couple of minutes. Thanks!
I'm sure I'll make this again because it's so simple, and the taste is so simple my picky 7 year-old ate it. It is somewhat bland, so I added a sprinkle of dried dill to it. --update-- I make this a lot with both cod and tilapia. It's quick and tasty. I now use 1 T butter and 1 T veg oil. If I don't have lemon juice, I sprinkle on lemon pepper instead. It's great served with a pasta side dish and a veggie.
Loved It. Very Simple and Quick to cook. My Wife is not a fan of fish, but loved it too !
WONDERFUL!!!
Very Good. Incredibly simple. It would be easy to tweak the flavor to exactly your liking. Definetly give it a try.
It was good - and super easy. I used olive oil and lemon pepper in add'n to the other ingredients. I will definitely make it again because I love to cook really healthy, easy options for dinner.
Super simple and delicious. I use a little more lemon and pepper than the recipe calls for. When cod isn't available I use tilapia.
I don't usually care for fish, but between the mild flavor of fresh cod and the lemon, it was enjoyable. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and fresh cracked pepper from the grinder. We also squeezed half of a lemon each on top as we were eating. 1.1 lbs of Alaskan cod fed 2 of us perfectly.
Simple and easy, just the way cooking should be for a busy Mom. Real taste of white fish which is not too strong anyway. And I love the use of lemon. Will be recommended to others.
easy and delish!
simple and yummy
Excellent.
Super quick & easy plus delicious!! Thought it might be too lemony but it was perfect!
I thought this was really good. I did add a little bit of garlic with parsley, and it turned out great! I did not add the vegetable oil though. Wanted to cut out some of the fat! Thanks for the recipe.
We did not care for this recipe. It was bland and the cod was tasteless. I even added lots of lemon pepper and some butter to the pan.
This was soo easy and simple and the flavor was nice. I added some garlic salt with the pepper and it worked well. I loved it, but my daughter wasnt so sure.
This was very nice and subtle. I wanted to eat fish and taste fish and that is what this recipe did for me, it seasoning did not overpower the fish. Will make again.
This was fantastic! This is the first time I ever cooked fish and even the kids thought it was great. Made it just as, except used can't believe its not butter instead of veg oil. Thanks!
Great flavor and very easy!
So simple and quick. The only change I made was to add a Tbsp or so of butter with the olive oil to enrich the flavour. Yum! With garlic mashed potatoes and a green salad a perfect meal.
This is one of our favorite fish recipes, made even better by the simplicity of it. It doesn't even need a sauce!
Very light! The lemon adds a very subtle flavour and makes this dish very good!
Absolutely delicious!!!
Perfect as is !
a little garlic adds a nice touch
Quick and easy to fix, yet delecious! I added a little old bay seasoning, also....
Easy plus fast plus tasty equals awesome in my book! My family thought it was great! I'll definitely be making this again. I didn't make any changes to the recipe. Thanks!
Was looking for a simple recipe I could use to help clean out my parents' freezer. Made this recipe as is EXCEPT for adding a little garlic salt. Delicious, and sooo simple. I think next time I may try with lime juice just to compare.
I used olive oil instead, and sprinkles some no-salt seasoning from Costco instead of just pepper.
A wonderful, quick recipe for whenever you need it!
This was great! Used Lemon Pepper on one side of fish, then topped it with Parmesan cheese when it was all done! Kids even liked it!
Easy, quick recipe for a "what's for dinner" panic. I water-defrosted frozen fish and had this dinner on in no time. My kids and husband ate it all. Thanks!
Quick, easy, tasty.
This one was alright, a bit bland though. I think I'm going to make a few changes and try it again.
This is only fair. I added Parmesan cheese and more garlic, but it was still not anything exceptional. I love codfish but this recipe is not the one.
I had a fresh lime, not lemon and it was good, easy and fast!
Perfect. Delicious. Easy.
Great recipe! Simple, but tasty. Served with lemon mushroom coucous and corn.
I read all of previous notes stating that the fish turned out bland so I added a little paprika. I also didn't have enough lemon (only had 1/2 a lemon left) so I used some lemon pepper. It turned out really good! The cook time is perfect for this fish. I was a little worried I had underdone it but it was great.
This was gooood. . Thank you!
I added garlic and more pepper as well as marinated some mushrooms in the oil before adding the fish. I will add more seasonings next time.
What a great simple recipe. I would add a pinch of salt to each filet, but that's me. Don't skimp on the lemon juice.
Nice tender fish, but lemon taste just didn't come through.
goes very well with onions on the bottom
I liked this simple preparation but it didn't go over well with DH and DS.
bland seasoning on an already bland fish. I can hardly finish it. the pepper seems out of place. good thing I didn't make this when my girlfriend was home. sigh.
I made this with frozen cod fillets, it was delicious, served cheesy mashed potatoes and peas. It was devoured by the family in no time at all, I'll be doing this one again very soon and??
Excellent, easy and healthy what more could you ask for. I did add some fresh crushed garlic.
My husband and I both thought this was okay, but not great. My children each took one bite and refused to eat the rest. I thought they would like it because lemon pepper tilapia and trout is their favorite meal and they eat as much of it as I can give to them. This just didn't appeal that much to us.
This recipe was not bad. I would have liked more flavour, but overall, it was tasty, easy, and nutritious! Thanks!
I made this exactly as the recipe was written and was amazed that this easy dish was so flavorful. My husband said it was perfect ....and I thought it was very good, too. I will definitely make it again and will play with adding fresh herbs next time.
Followed instructions and fish was tender, flaky, and tasty. Repeated the recipe for lunch today. Thanks!
My favorite fish dish! For variety, I sometimes exchange the lemon for lime... works just as good!
I was looking for heart healty recipies and tried this one. I was amazed at how delicious this was for such a simple recipie. I made it on the BBQ lined with foil. I just rubbed the filets with olive oil and laid them on a preheated grill at medium temp and followed the recipie from there. It was a hit and went pretty quickly. My husband LOVED it. and the kids did too (i didnt put any pepper on theirs).
I made this exactly as the recipe and instructions said. Except I used lemon juice since I didn't have an actual lemon. It turned out great. Couldn't be easier.
Awesome!
I was looking for a cod recipe that wasn't beer battered or breaded and this was perfect. I fried some veggies in the pan after I made the fish and served them over rice. Yum! Next time I might add paprika to give it a little kick.
I added dill infused olive oil and added garlic salt and dried dill, a bit of spray butter and Everglades Seasoning. It was delicious
This was so bland and flavorless, we tried adding lemon pepper flavoring which in turn made it TOO lemony. The only thing that saved this was a little hot sauce and even then it was horrible.
escellent. I added some sherry and some dill, rosemary and chives from my garden.
Was a little bland, but I think it was that I didn't add enough pepper. Pepper is a very strong spice, so I didn't think I should add a lot. Make sure you add a lot of pepper and lemon. Depending on how much you like pepper or lemon
Very simple and tasty! Covered it with a lid and turned off the heat right after it was done, so it would be more juicy and tender. Will make again!
Tasty way to prepare white fish.
Really good and fast. I used thawed, previously frozen cod. It fell apart, but I'll try fresh next time!
This was a really good, really simple recipe. It took no time at all to cook. I think next time, I'll use butter as opposed to the vegetable oil, just for a little bit more flavor.
I tried this recipe. It failed miserably. I’ve tried a few recipes on this app and have never had a problem until this one. I have to get this one start because I followed the directions to a t, and wasted to perfectly good fillets.
A tasty, basic recipe that doesn’t cover up cod’s naturallysweet, buttery flavor. It is lacking salt though, so I would definitely add a sprinkle, and I found the cook time to be too long for the thickness of my cod pieces (about ¾” thick). You could also get away with using less oil than called for. I would also add the lemon juice after searing, otherwise it tends to 'steam' the first and makes it difficult to get a good sear. I served this with roasted veggies and rice.
This was really good. I decided to use butter instead of veggie oil and I didn't have lemon pepper so I just used pepper and pink salt.
Great recipe to start with. Now this is how to make this good recipe a smash I added garlic powder, olive oil rather then veg.oil. After I squeeze the lemon I threw the lemon in the pan for added flavor. Super easy.;)
This recipe proves you don’t need a complicated recipe or an array of seasonings to make the most perfect fish. I will keep this recipe as a fail safe cod recipe especially when I want to make a more complicated vegetable or dessert.
loved this. So simple, fast and healthy. Very lemony. I poured the juices over rice.
It was good, But I think I used a bit to much lemon juice and pepper. Was to spicy for the kids but my husband liked it. My Cod was really thick so it needed to cook longer, I suggest adding more oil if this is the case and it needs more, not more lemon. Haha, my mess up there! Definatly worth a try and this is the first time I ever cooked white fish!
This is amazing.
This was a light and easy cod dish to make. Instead of juice from a lemon, I used lemon juice. It tasted real good. Instead of rice pilaf and salad, I used Birdseye Hawaiian Blend rice. I would make this again in a pinch.
excellent starter. Added a little dill, some old bay seasoning and used a seasoned pepper. will make again.
This is so simple and easy, it's amazing! I did add a pinch of salt when I was peppering the cod.
This was so simple and delicious with lime juice! Will make again as there were no leftovers. I love the fast, easy, and simple recipes the best!
Great recipe! Quick and easy! Tasty, too!
This recipe looked perfect. Unfortunately I was in a hurry by the time I goofed around and read awhile and by that time I needed to eat right away! I preheated the oven to 375° F. Put cod (any fish will do) in pan that had been generously sprayed with regular Pam, seasoned fish with salt, pepper and lemon pepper then sprayed with Butter Pam and put in oven. When fish looked slightly brown on top, removed it, flipped fish and repeated seasoning. Put back in the oven and when the cod smelled extra good I took it out and ate nearly 5 ounces right out of the pan before I even got a side dish going! I’ll do this again when I get in a pinch and will definitely try the above recipe too!
Very easy and very good..
Good Basic Easy Simple
Very tasty. Even the kids liked and it was FAST!
So easy! Used Cod as called for. The lemon plus seasonings were perfect and simple. Will make again and again!
Very good cod recipe!!!! I added a little salt and lemon pepper Delicious.....
This is one of the easiest recipes I have ever made. Dinner was done in less than 30 mins! I added a little garlic salt and red pepper flakes to the fish and, when it was almost done, topped it with some (I can't believe it's not)butter soaked panko and broiled for about a minute. Served with rice & veggies. Delicious!!!
This fish is really quick and easy to cook! I would suggest adding several different seasonings for added flavor (salt, garlic powder, sea salt, onions, etc).
