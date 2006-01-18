Dianne's Crab

This is a quick easy low carb fixin.. I got creative and stuffed the mixture into some mushrooms.. and topped it off with fresh parmesian.. it is soooo yummy!
This was very good. We had it over noodles.Nice change from the usual pace. Thank-you!!!
WOW! I was really surprised at how good this was. I didn't have lemon pepper, so I put about a tablespoon and a half of lemon juice and 1/2 tsp of pepper. It was wonderful! We put it over egg noodles. I didn't realize that I forgot the cheese the first time around. With the leftovers we had mozzarella, so we used that. It was SO good. I stirred it in a little first, then put more on top once it was on the plate and let it melt. It was amazingly good. I will definately make this again!
My family loved this recipe. I thought it was very flavorful. I changed it a little by using the juice of 1 fresh lemon and cracked pepper instead of lemon pepper seasoning. Also added some parsly flakes. I served it over brow rice with asparagus on the side. Excellent.
Itiban oisidesunee! Excellent! I served it over toasted french bread and relished every bite. Simple and perfect.
I'm not sure if I disliked this recipe so much because I expected it to make a sauce or what but this turned out terrible. I served it over pasta and it just didn't work for me.
This was NOT a keeper...we made toasted crab sandwiches topped with provolone cheese and it was bland to say the least. Definately will NOT make this again.
This was good. I shredded the crab and should have cut it up a little finer. I buttered and broiled French bread slices to serve it on. Next time I would add a little more pepper and maybe some diced celery for some crunch.
Thank you for this recipe. Without this recipe and the other reviewers' comments I would have NEVER considered using any product marked "imitation." Per the other reviewers' comments I served it on egg noodles. I only used 1 tablespoon butter & I added about 4 oz of low fat cream cheese. I used chicken broth to make the sauce a consistency that my family prefers. My family loved it. Dianne's use of lemon pepper garlic and Romano cheese was perfect. Per one of the reviewers I added dried parsley for color and garnish. Thank you Dianne and thank you other reviewers!