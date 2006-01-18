Dianne's Crab

Rating: 4.12 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

A delicious hot appetizer or main dish, with a buttery garlic and lemon pepper flavor. Very easy, uses inexpensive imitation crabmeat. May serve as is or with a dipping sauce of your choice. Also good on rice or pasta. Great when on toasted Italian bread, or on pizza, especially with a cream sauce

By H. Crouch

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
2 to 4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium sauce pan, heat butter until melted. Add the garlic and saute lightly. Add the imitation crabmeat and cook over medium heat, turning gently. Add the lemon pepper and continue to cook until hot. Add grated cheese and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 71.1mg; sodium 1704.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (43)

Most helpful positive review

LOVEGRL
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2006
This is a quick easy low carb fixin.. I got creative and stuffed the mixture into some mushrooms.. and topped it off with fresh parmesian.. it is soooo yummy! Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

earlybird0367
Rating: 1 stars
09/30/2008
This was NOT a keeper...we made toasted crab sandwiches topped with provolone cheese and it was bland to say the least. Definately will NOT make this again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
LOVEGRL
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2006
This is a quick easy low carb fixin.. I got creative and stuffed the mixture into some mushrooms.. and topped it off with fresh parmesian.. it is soooo yummy! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Auntie KK
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2003
This was very good. We had it over noodles.Nice change from the usual pace. Thank-you!!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Sarabeth20
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2006
WOW! I was really surprised at how good this was. I didn't have lemon pepper, so I put about a tablespoon and a half of lemon juice and 1/2 tsp of pepper. It was wonderful! We put it over egg noodles. I didn't realize that I forgot the cheese the first time around. With the leftovers we had mozzarella, so we used that. It was SO good. I stirred it in a little first, then put more on top once it was on the plate and let it melt. It was amazingly good. I will definately make this again! Read More
Helpful
(11)
ZAPANTISL
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2005
My family loved this recipe. I thought it was very flavorful. I changed it a little by using the juice of 1 fresh lemon and cracked pepper instead of lemon pepper seasoning. Also added some parsly flakes. I served it over brow rice with asparagus on the side. Excellent. Read More
Helpful
(9)
NIKKI_TYLIE
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2003
Itiban oisidesunee! Excellent! I served it over toasted french bread and relished every bite. Simple and perfect. Read More
Helpful
(9)
sweetaddiction
Rating: 1 stars
04/17/2007
I'm not sure if I disliked this recipe so much because I expected it to make a sauce or what but this turned out terrible. I served it over pasta and it just didn't work for me. Read More
Helpful
(5)
earlybird0367
Rating: 1 stars
09/30/2008
This was NOT a keeper...we made toasted crab sandwiches topped with provolone cheese and it was bland to say the least. Definately will NOT make this again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
rbruhn
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2009
This was good. I shredded the crab and should have cut it up a little finer. I buttered and broiled French bread slices to serve it on. Next time I would add a little more pepper and maybe some diced celery for some crunch. Read More
Helpful
(4)
lolly
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2011
Thank you for this recipe. Without this recipe and the other reviewers' comments I would have NEVER considered using any product marked "imitation." Per the other reviewers' comments I served it on egg noodles. I only used 1 tablespoon butter & I added about 4 oz of low fat cream cheese. I used chicken broth to make the sauce a consistency that my family prefers. My family loved it. Dianne's use of lemon pepper garlic and Romano cheese was perfect. Per one of the reviewers I added dried parsley for color and garnish. Thank you Dianne and thank you other reviewers! Read More
Helpful
(4)
