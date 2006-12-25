Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller
Oysters Rockefeller is a classic seafood appetizer. This non-traditional recipe adds 3 types of cheese for a deliciously different version of the classic.
Oysters Rockefeller is a classic seafood appetizer. This non-traditional recipe adds 3 types of cheese for a deliciously different version of the classic.
The BEST!!! We have been making Oysters Rockefeller as a "traditional appetizer" for Christmas Eve for years. We have tried recipe after recipe. A friend had been suggesting allrecipes.com for years for receipes in general and I took a chance on the oysters this year...WOW! We are blown away! This is now "THE RECIPE" we will use...the search is over. Do as others say and leave out the mozzarella cheese...everything else is perfect! Can't wait to use allrecipes.com for other searches! I'm hooked! :)Read More
I'm sorry but this was a big glob of cheese. Oysters Rockerfeller should be more spinach. I should have know better when I saw 8oz of 3 different cheeses and only on 10oz pkg spinach.Read More
The BEST!!! We have been making Oysters Rockefeller as a "traditional appetizer" for Christmas Eve for years. We have tried recipe after recipe. A friend had been suggesting allrecipes.com for years for receipes in general and I took a chance on the oysters this year...WOW! We are blown away! This is now "THE RECIPE" we will use...the search is over. Do as others say and leave out the mozzarella cheese...everything else is perfect! Can't wait to use allrecipes.com for other searches! I'm hooked! :)
To die for! Did add a couple slices of crumbled bacon to the mix and I eliminated the mozzarella cheese because it has limited taste and makes the mix too stringy. The only other minor change was to drizzle just a little butter with a hint of lemon before serving. Thanks for the inspiration!
I loved this recipe, let alone tasting great, in boiling them it was so easy to open the oysters and I was surprised to see they were still raw. I will definitely make these again! Sandy
I'm a landlocked sailor living in Kentucky and one of my favorite treats is oysters Rockefeller. I go to the ocean often and these are as god as any that I have had anywhere. I did cheat a little and add some crumbled bacon to your recipe. Thanks for the treat.
These were delicious & made a wonderful presentation! I couldn't find Fontina cheese so used Gouda instead. They were a bit on the salty side so would recommend omitting the salt altogether.
I have never prepared oysters before, and was a little concerned about all the work needed to prepare them. It was so worth it! I made these for my boyfriend last night, and he loved the recipe. I did however make a couple of small changes. I boiled the oysters for 7 minutes, omitted the milk and mozza cheese. I topped them with real bacon bits. My boyfriend was almost sad when he finished the last one! If you're looking to impress this recipe is a keeper! This is a very elegant looking appetizer the hardest part is cleaning and opening the shells but you will see it's worth the effort!
I made this for New Year's eve for my husband and I. These were delicious and very easy to make. I couldn't find fontina cheese but used guyere instead and omitted all added salt. They were plenty salty! Thanks for wonderful appetizer Cassandra.
Added 6-8 slices of bacon crumbled into the cheese. Also splashed each oyster with pernod before baking and after baking. no joke the best oysters rockefeller i've ever had in my entire life
one word Magnificent!!!!!!
I'm sorry but this was a big glob of cheese. Oysters Rockerfeller should be more spinach. I should have know better when I saw 8oz of 3 different cheeses and only on 10oz pkg spinach.
This recipe was great! Everyone loved it and it was far easier to prepare than I had anticipated.
I stuck to the recipe exactly but found the cheese to be overpowering. A little less next time and they should be perfect!
I usually eat oysters raw, this is the fist time i have cooked them. They turned out wonderful. I just wish I had left out the mozzarella
Could eat these everyday. Male friend said tasted like ones we got in Pensacola, FL! It's a compliment:)
These are excellent! I used the cooking time and basic recipe but modified it a little for our new years party. They were very well received :)
Made these for my New Year's party. Bit time consuming but well worth it. Sometimes if you ask your seafood market, they can clean the oysters, making this easier to make. I garnished the finished oysters with Parmesen cheese and finely sliced scallions right before serving.
These were so so so good! I used bluepointe oysters and we sure enjoyed this recipe. Really easy too and looks impressive! Loved it!
Now I know why this recipe is called, Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller! This recipe rocks!!!! It's the best Oysters Rockefeller I've ever had. Delicious and out of this world!
I really loved this recipe. Unfortunately, my local grocery stores did not have any oysters when I wanted to make this recipe so I settled for green mussels. Surprisingly it was still fantastic! Can't wait to try this with oysters!
Amazing recipe.. I did not have the fancy cheeses,,just used romano, swiss and cheddar.. turned out GREAT!
Absolutely fantastic! The only negative was I didn't make enough and wanted more! :)
These were unbelievable!!!!!! I wouldn't change a thing!!
i just made this and i can honestly tell you its the best i have ever eaten and i have eaten a lot of oyster rockefeller in my time.this was the easiest recipe that i have ever found for this.the only thing i will change next time is the mozz cheese,i will only use half next time.i did add a little crumbled crisp fried bacon to the mixture before i filled the shells.this was great
Made this for my husband for a special dinner. He LOVED it. I tweaked it a bit based on our taste but great recipe. It can be a bit time consuming but not difficult to make at all. Very impressive looking when you serve the oysters. I added white wine when I sautéed the onions, garlic, spinach, and other spices. I didn’t find fontina cheese but substituted a bit of that with an Asiago cheese mixture. The wine and the mix of cheeses gave it a lovely flavor.
Ok , I was out of a couple things and substituted Parmesan shredded for the jack and cream cheese for the fontina, holy cow it is 8$ per pound here.. and followed everything otherwise and it was sooo awesome my husband says it is the best he has ever had. We eat it locally at John Asquaga's Nugget in Sparks, Nv. Will make it your way next time and compare. Thanks for a great recipe !!!
They were tasty but felt like they were missing something.......not sure what that is though.
fantastic
AWESOME!! We made these for appetizers and everyone wanted more.
Very easy and VERY tasty! Everyone was impressed :)
I make this recipe twice at least twice a month!I cut it in half, using 24 oysters and I use a bit more garlic and 8 oz of fresh organic spinach, chopped. But what makes it exceptionally good is I use the best Chesapeake Bay Oysters, grown on our family farm!www.deltavilleoystercompany.com
I used Parmesan, sharp white cheddar, and mozzarella for cheese combination.... DELICIOUS. First time making them and they were a huge hit! Put on a saltine, top with some hot sauce and watch your guests drool! Will definitely make again!
Even my son's best friend that doesn't like oysters loved it! I wouldn't change a thing.
Loved this Rockefeller recipe although there is no need to pre-boil the oysters when you bake them. We hosted an "Oyster Shucking Shindig", placed open oysters over rock salt on baking sheets, cover them with this sauce recipe, I added real bacon pieces on top before sprinkling with bread crumbs. Bake until tops start to slightly brown, about 12 minutes and serve them up. Delish! All my guests said they were the best oysters they had ever tasted and no restaurant even compared. I live along the Gulf Coast so fresh oysters are plentiful and all good restaurants have a version but these were spectacular! Thanks for the recipe.
These were without a doubt the best Oysters Rockeller I've ever had! I made these New Years Day with apprehension as this was my first time making them but they were delicious! My mother in law who has eaten lots and lots of these said this was the best she's ever tasted and asked for the recipe. Between four of us we finished a half a bushel - they were that good! I followed the recipe exactly including the milk and it was a great consistency and taste. If you like Oysters Rockefeller, you won't be disappointed!
I've never had oysters before so I was nervous to prepare them. After hearing horror stories about shucking oysters, I was pleasantly suprised how easy it was after boiling them. I omitted the mozarella & milk as others suggested, and also added crumbled turkey bacon. I think the cheese was a little overpowering, next time I might omit some of the Monterey Jack. Overall it was a hit.
This was my very first attempt at both eating and making oysters. I have to say, I was very hesitant but THRILLED when I finally tasted them. I cut the quantity way down and made 10 large oysters. I cut the filling in half and just barely filled my oysters so perhaps this recipe is meant for smaller oysters. Nonetheless, I followed the recipe to the letter (except I increased the garlic significantly and added a shake of red pepper flakes) and omitted the mozzarella as others recommended and served it with fresh squeezed lemon and Tabasco on top (the way we eat our baked clams) and it was crazy good! Thanks for helping make a great anniversary dinner for my hubby and I!
Fantastic recipe - I served this on Xmas and people said it was up there with the best oysters they ever ate. Also, I had leftover cheese (lots), so the next day I slice potatoes thinly and layered potatoes and cheese mixture and baked at 425 - fabulous.
I have made this numerous times- but I put the sauce over fish (grilled tuna or mahi-mahi) instead. I always add a pound of crumbled bacon (we LOVE bacon) & a couple of drops of hot sauce and use an Italian cheese mixture & shredded monteray jack for the cheeses (just easier!). Pour the sauce over the fish and top with a little Parmesean or Italian cheese on the top and pop it into the oven to brown. FANTASTIC! My family always requests this. For a special dinner I serve with Coconut Shrimp, Cesear Salad, & Twice Baked potatoes.
Although this was yummy, we ended up with a very cheesey mixture so not much of the oyster flavor was coming through. I'd make again and maybe omit one of the cheeses and add more butter to make a thinner spinach mixture.
Awesome!! I am from Louisiana, and I've had some mighty fine Oysters Rockefeller in my day... This recipe was right up there with some of the best! It doesn't contain some of the traditional ingredients (Pernod, sometimes anchovies), and the cheeses are a bit untraditional, but the end result is fantastic!! I did add a bit of cayenne pepper for a little heat, but I otherwise made the recipe as-is. This was a great find! Thanks!
Yeah buddy. didnt have spinach sub fer broccoli. added bacon and boiled in straight stanley park ale. so rad. thanks fer the haulin eats.
I made the recipe for my husband. Said they were the best he has ever had, and he's had many. Excellent
I made this on New Years and it was a HUGE SUCCESS.!
I know it's not quite fair, but I'm rating my version that I tweaked from your recipe Cassandra, simply because we loved it so much! I used freshly caught cod (@2 lbs. of thick filets) that I seasoned with S&P and placed, snuggly fitting, in a veggie-sprayed casserole. I made your cheesy-spinach topping, using less salt and only 8-oz of mixed cheeses (gouda & mozzarella). I spread that mixture top of those cod filets in smooth layer. I subbed @3/4 cup of Durkee French Fried Onions for the bread crumb topping. Baked for @30 minutes in a preheated 350° oven until the dish was bubbling and the onion topping was brown and crispy. Fabulous taste, moist fish! It reheats great and tastes just as good leftover (with gentle microwave reheating)! Thanks for jump-starting a new way to enjoy the abundance of fish that I'm grateful to enjoy. Can't wait to try it on some oysters!
Fantastic!!! We have oysters on average once every month or two and each time they are the talk of the night!!!
After trying these at a restaurant - I had to try them at home. I bought extra oysters to compensate for what i thought was going to be bad first try but they ended up perfect. I left out the mozzarella and added real bacon pieces. Keep in mind that all the cheese makes it salty enough, so taste before you add any. This recipe is very easy to follow, but the whole process if pretty time consuming. The pay off is great though and this will surely be a dish to impress. Thanks for the recipe!
The best oysters rockefeller I have ever had! The beer is a nice touch, and brings something different to the recipe. Also tastes much better and is cheaper than aniseed liqueur, which some variations do contain. We add some grated onion to the mix usually, and serve with bread and salad. For something completely new, try substituting the oysters for jumbo shrimp.
This was the bomb!!!! My hubby made this & he forgot the bread crumbs but they were not missed. He cut the recipe in half & garnished w/ real bacon bits...it was sooo good we were still talking about this morning over coffee! Served it w/ King Crab Legs, oyster shooters & Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad (from this site)
Wow, just tried this recipe for a New Years Eve party. Everyone loved it, even several people who hated oysters. We all feel the recipe is amazing just as it is, but we are looking forward to trying it with a little less mozarella and add some bacon. This will be a family classic recipe we make over and over.
We prepared this for Xmas. It's an excellent recipe. The only think I might do differently is add less salt. Otherwise, this is a winner.
These were excellent! As I could not find oysters in the shell I used fresh oysters placed in a single layer in a baking dish and covered them with the sauce.
Definitely Rockin!!!!!!!!! I cut this down to 12 oysters but made the stuffing for 48 and froze the extra for future use. This was the first time I had scrubbed and boiled oysters. Next time I will scrub them better because if we weren't careful how we ate them we had sand in our Rockafellers. Thanks for the great and easy recipe!
I made this for New Years Eve.. it was a hit. My boyfriend, who'd never eaten oysters before absolutely loved them. The whole thing was awesome. I boiled the oysters in Pete's Wicked Ale..which gave it a nice taste and I added crumbled bacon to the melted cheese which was a nice touch. I would make this again.. hopefully sooner then later! And it was simple too.
Did not like the flavor at all.
My daughter and son in law made this for thanksgiving. I had no interest in the turkey after that! The only problem was that EVERYONE liked them so there wasn't enough for me! It is great! No shucking oyters, easy breezy!
This recipe is definitely a keeper. All my guests loved it! excellent combintation and I wouldn't change a thing about it.
We made this for my mother on her birthday by request and she was seriously impressed. It was my first time trying it and loved oysters for the first time!
EXCELLENT!!!!
These were incredible!!! I couldn't find any Fontina cheese so I used Edam - worked perfect. There were none left. I will be making these again!
made these last evening. They were awesome and hubby loved them. I had one problem. One of the cheeses was quite elastic and did not blend well in the sauce! I used exactly the ones listed and now I have to figure out which cheese to eliminate for the next time I make these, which I assure u will be very soon!
The recipe is so very good. All my guests loved it in my new year eve party.
This is a WONDERFUL recipe, it blows away the majority of Oysters Rockefeller I've ever had when we go out! We have even used it to make the sauce and used oysters bought by the pint; just put them in a casserole dish and spoon the mixture over them and broil till bubbly:)
This was absolutly amazing! I have never bought and coooked oysters before, i have had them in a restaurant but never homemade, and this is great.I couldnt find fontina cheese so i used a bit of parmesan in mine and it ROCKED. Thanx for sharing. (Ialso added more beer than it called for when i scaled the recipie down :) )
WHY have we never made this before now?! Made these on the spur of the moment to try something new for oysters. We used a slightly different mix of cheeses which we had on hand and that was fine. We followed the recipe (which is PERFECT in itself), but w/ a few differences: Added a few cloves more garlic and a few squeezes of lime to brighten/enhance the flavors. We were both bummed that we didn't have any bacon ~ that would've been AWESOME! 5 stars on this. SO EASY to make! Will ABSOLUTELY make again and again! Thank you!
A group of guys get together once a year to play golf, drink beer and eat oysters cooked on the barbecue. I thought there must be a tastier way. It was a great success and is now on the menu for next year.
Great recipe. I served with lemon wedges and left a bottle of hot sauce out for those that wanted it. We enjoyed a great oyster feast.
This was such an easy recipe. I used a combination of mozzarella and romano cheeses and added some chopped parsley to the mixture and it turned out great! I will definitely make it again!
great recipe - thanks! The oysters were so easy to open, it was unbelievable. In the future I would skip the peppercorns, only cuz I'm not a huge fan. Someone's tip to serve with lemon wedges and tobasco sauce was handy too and made these oysters a huge hit with my fella. The presentation is great, the recipe is easy and the taste devine. I'd give three thumbs up but i only have two!
Awesome Receipe - I substituted cheese with the combo 6 italian cheese pack and added bacon bits. My husband agrees these were much better than the ones we paid 12.00 a half dozen for a at an upscale restaurant.
OMG...this was absolutely delicious! Hubby raved about it all night. I'll be making this again and again.
My family adored this recipe, the only time consuming part of the preperation was the scrubing of the oysters, otherwise this was such a big hit! I ask for the 48 oysters that it called for but had to by a "peck" which gave me a few extra.Not a problem....they all went!! I will be making this again and again.
I made this for NEW Years Eve, it was great! I eat a lot of raw oysters and decides to make this because a lot of friends don't like them that way, well they loved this recipe. I DID NOT cook oyster first. I baught raw long island blue point oysters, shucked them put everything on top then ito the oven. I did add real bacon bits as someone suggested. Perfect!!!
So easy! So delicious! My husband absolutely loved these!
Tried this for the first time....loved it! Thanks
So Yummy! I hate seafood, my hubby loves it..My eating this started out as my taking one for the team but soon turned into us fighting it out for the last oyster! Will make this again for sure
It was little more work but it's totally worth it! My family loved it!
excellent!
This was fantastic! The stuffing was to die for. I did leave out the mozzarella cheese because some people said it became too elastic. I had some left over stuffing and used it to make stuffed mushrooms the next day. Awesome. Will definately make again.
This was my first attempt at making anything with oysters and it was incredible!!! People are still talking about them!
Wonderful, but add prochuitto, but bacon would do as we'll!
This recipe is so far removed from the original Rockefeller that you should not be allowed to use the same name. The compound butter does not require cheeses, bacon, spinach, milk, beer, garlic or onion! All you need is butter, bread crumbs, watercress, tarragon, parsley, celery, green onion, some oyster juice and a little Pernod. And you don’t cook the oysters before cooking them again.
AWESOME! This is a real keeper!
Lots of flavor. Great recipe.
This is an excellent recipe! My boyfriend and I enjoyed these oysters immensely!!!!!
Great! Simple and delicious!
Excellent and easy
INCREDIBLE recipe .. I have made this SEVERAL times .. DELICIOUS!
simply amazing....easy to make and the hit of the party....even for the guest who'd never before tried an oyster (and who ate most of them after taking that brave first step!) As a cook i was always tentative about making oysters -- that hesitation is gone!
Excellent recipe. Followed the recipe exactly as shown with one exception: I took some reviewers' advice and left out the mozzarella cheese-and they turned out wonderful-thanks!
Great recipe! Great results! Worth the time! Not difficult. I scaled down the recipe fo a smaller, first time test batch. Used half and half instead of milk for a velvety richness (like it needed it with all that cheese). Stirring constantly at the point of adding the milk is key, until the cheese mixture is smooth but not a runny liquid consistency. Once texture is achieved, take off the heat and stop stirring. Using a nonstick sauce pan was perfect. If you want to make them ahead of serving, broil until lightly browned. Pull out of oven and cover with foil. When ready to serve, reheat (uncovered) under broiler for 3 or 4 minutes. Lemon is a good finishing touch! Delicious! Enjoy!
I made these oysters at the beach with fresh oysters and it was fabulous. Absolutely a keeper!!
We loved these! They are a lot of work though so make them when you have time on your hands. Great flavor though!
Delicious! Delicious! Delicious! Better than a fancy seafood restaurant.
Great recipe! On a shortcut note, I was running out of time - so I cut out the whole pan mizing part. I just sprinkled the spinach, cheese, melted butter, garlic etc over the oysters and threw them in the overn right away. They tasted great! Im sure mixing on the stove would bring out the flavors more - but still... it's a good time saver for this one.
OMG!!! My Boyfriend and I made this for our Valentine Day dinner. It was so good that we made it again the next day!!!! I made it exactly as the recipe states. Next time I may use a little less cheese though. I want some more just thinking about it.... Yum Yum Yum...
I tried the recipe, but I added four strips of smashed crisp bacon to the recipe. This was my first time trying Oysters Rockefeller and it turned out very well. My wife loved them, and her name is Cassandra as ell. Thanks Cassandra.
Yum. It's a keeper for us.
OUTSTANDING!
So good and easier than you think
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections