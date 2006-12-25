Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller

4.7
162 Ratings
  • 5 142
  • 4 13
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Oysters Rockefeller is a classic seafood appetizer. This non-traditional recipe adds 3 types of cheese for a deliciously different version of the classic.

Recipe by MARCEA

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Clean oysters, and place them in a large stockpot. Pour in beer and enough water to cover oysters; add 2 cloves of garlic, peppercorns, and seasoned salt. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat, drain, and cool.

  • Once oysters are cooled, break off and discard the top shell. Arrange oysters on a baking sheet. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C.)

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook onion and garlic in butter until soft. Reduce heat to low; stir in spinach, Monterey Jack, fontina, and mozzarella. Cook until cheese melts, stirring frequently. Stir in milk; season with salt and pepper. Spoon sauce over each oyster, just filling the shell. Sprinkle with bread crumbs.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and bubbly, approximately 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 65.7mg; sodium 652.2mg. Full Nutrition
