Crab Quiche II

This is a MUST!! I took the advise of others and used sour cream instead of mayo, an extra egg, extra pepper for spice, and I carmalized onions to add. I made it for Thanksgiving brunch and it was gone before I could even get a slice! My restaurant-owner family friend raved about it!! USE REAL CRAB!
This recipe is super easy to make and is really good. You can also substitute the crab & swiss with cooked breakfast sausage & cheddar. They will always want seconds with this quiche.
This was great! I am on Weight Watchers and made it using fat-free mayo, low-fat cheese and Egg Beaters and it was still DELICIOUS! I love that it was so quick and easy to make, too. Great for during the week.
I promise this is the best crab quiche recipe ever made. you can use 1/2 cup egg product instead of the 2 eggs. I used cream instead of milk for a richer flavor. After mixing everything together I added 3 T dried onion, 1 T flour, 1 t garlic powder, 1 t old bay, and 1 t hot sauce. My parents died over it. I made crab cakes the night before and they said they liked this so much better.
Great recipe! Delicious and very easy to make. I used lowfat (2g fat) mayo and you would never know the difference. Also I added green onion as was suggested previously. This recipe will replace my old seafood quiche recipe which was much fussier to prepare.
This is super easy and tasty. The kids do not like seafood so I use diced ham with cheddar for theirs. It is a good base quiche receipe that can easily be 'morphed' into a family favorite. Easy to make low fat as well using low fat mayo and eggbeaters. Good protein source with low carbs!
Mmmmm..... that's the best description I can think of. I made this for breakfast in bed for Valentine's Day (served with fresh fruit) and it was perfect. I also used green onion (about 1/4 cup chopped) and besides tasing very good it makes the quiche look very colorful too. The immitation crab works surprisingly well in this... almost a sweet flavor.... and I think this recipie would be a good base for adding other meats as well (that is substituting ham/bacon/etc for the crab).
I have made this twice so far and have followed the recipe exactly -- including mayo vs. sour cream -- and I have to say I LOVE IT! No "mayo" taste (makes me wonder if others who commented used salad dressing vs. mayo?) and I have to say the imitation crab meat gives it a sweet and slightly robust flavor which I don't think real crab meat could do. Great recipe!
I made this for Christmas eve dinner and everyone loved it. I didn't alter the recipe at all and it was perfect which is really saying something because I love to play with ingredients.