Crab Quiche II

Rating: 4.57 stars
102 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 71
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

I love Quiche and imitation crab. This combines the best of both worlds. It is a simple and versatile recipe that whips up in a jiffy.

By thatchbo

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, milk, mayonnaise and cornstarch. Stir in the cheese, imitation crabmeat and pepper. Pour into the pie shell.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool slightly and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 88.3mg; sodium 601.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (102)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

thatbitchcancook
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2005
This is a MUST!! I took the advise of others and used sour cream instead of mayo, an extra egg, extra pepper for spice, and I carmalized onions to add. I made it for Thanksgiving brunch and it was gone before I could even get a slice! My restaurant-owner family friend raved about it!! USE REAL CRAB! Read More
Helpful
(53)

Most helpful critical review

20747
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2009
use real crab meat. Read More
Helpful
(4)
102 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 71
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
thatbitchcancook
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2005
This is a MUST!! I took the advise of others and used sour cream instead of mayo, an extra egg, extra pepper for spice, and I carmalized onions to add. I made it for Thanksgiving brunch and it was gone before I could even get a slice! My restaurant-owner family friend raved about it!! USE REAL CRAB! Read More
Helpful
(53)
Debbie S.
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2006
This recipe is super easy to make and is really good. You can also substitute the crab & swiss with cooked breakfast sausage & cheddar. They will always want seconds with this quiche. Read More
Helpful
(25)
redheaven
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2003
This was great! I am on Weight Watchers and made it using fat-free mayo, low-fat cheese and Egg Beaters and it was still DELICIOUS! I love that it was so quick and easy to make, too. Great for during the week. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Advertisement
ashleynicole
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2009
I promise this is the best crab quiche recipe ever made. you can use 1/2 cup egg product instead of the 2 eggs. I used cream instead of milk for a richer flavor. After mixing everything together I added 3 T dried onion, 1 T flour, 1 t garlic powder, 1 t old bay, and 1 t hot sauce. My parents died over it. I made crab cakes the night before and they said they liked this so much better. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Diana S.
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
Great recipe! Delicious and very easy to make. I used lowfat (2g fat) mayo and you would never know the difference. Also I added green onion as was suggested previously. This recipe will replace my old seafood quiche recipe which was much fussier to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Amazejbj
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2008
This is super easy and tasty. The kids do not like seafood so I use diced ham with cheddar for theirs. It is a good base quiche receipe that can easily be 'morphed' into a family favorite. Easy to make low fat as well using low fat mayo and eggbeaters. Good protein source with low carbs! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
CASSIADAWN
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2004
Mmmmm..... that's the best description I can think of. I made this for breakfast in bed for Valentine's Day (served with fresh fruit) and it was perfect. I also used green onion (about 1/4 cup chopped) and besides tasing very good it makes the quiche look very colorful too. The immitation crab works surprisingly well in this... almost a sweet flavor.... and I think this recipie would be a good base for adding other meats as well (that is substituting ham/bacon/etc for the crab). Read More
Helpful
(9)
Karen Karsten
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2010
I have made this twice so far and have followed the recipe exactly -- including mayo vs. sour cream -- and I have to say I LOVE IT! No "mayo" taste (makes me wonder if others who commented used salad dressing vs. mayo?) and I have to say the imitation crab meat gives it a sweet and slightly robust flavor which I don't think real crab meat could do. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sherry
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2011
I made this for Christmas eve dinner and everyone loved it. I didn't alter the recipe at all and it was perfect which is really saying something because I love to play with ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(9)
20747
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2009
use real crab meat. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022