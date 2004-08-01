Crab Dip

Rating: 4.43 stars
663 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 419
  • 4 star values: 161
  • 3 star values: 50
  • 2 star values: 18
  • 1 star values: 15

Hot crab dip served in a bread bowl. Perfect for parties!

By Laurie O'Grady

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, onion, mayonnaise, crabmeat, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Spread mixture into a 1 quart baking dish.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven. While the dip is baking, cut a circle in the top of the bread, and scoop out the inside to create a bread bowl. Tear the removed bread into pieces for dipping.

  • Remove baked crab dip from the oven, and stir well. Spoon the mixture into the hollowed out loaf. Place bread bowl and chunks of bread on a medium baking sheet, and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 41.8mg; sodium 318mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (667)

Most helpful positive review

Noelle C
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2004
I gave this 4 stars instead of 5 because I added a few things to it to make it a little tastier. It was a little bland on it's own. I reduced the cream cheese to 8 oz, and increased the mayo to 3 4ths of a cup. I squirted lemon juice on the crab to eliminate any fishy taste ( i do this to all my seafood). Then I added 2 shakes of cayanne and 3 tablespoons of horseradish. I baked it for 15 minutes, and then topped it with shredded cheddar and monteray jack cheese and baked it until the cheese was lightly golden. With these chages it is a def. 5 star recipe. I think this is a great starter crab dip. Thanks for posting. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Tiffany
Rating: 3 stars
08/14/2010
I would have given it a higher rating if I hadn't changed it so much. I used a pound of fresh backfin crabmeat, 8oz cream cheese, 1 cup mayo, and one cup sour cream. I sauteed a half onion with four cloves of minced fresh garlic before I mixed it in with everything else. I also added a tbls of Old Bay seasoning and topped it off with some shredded cheese. With those tweaks it was very good. Read More
Bayou Gator
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2015
What's up, people?? Man, every now and then, I run across recipes on this website that cause me to want to hit somebody because they are so GOOD!!!! Well, this is one of them. I did everything that the recipe called for, but I did add a little sour cream and some sharp chedder cheese in the mixture. I didn't have any Old Bay Seasoning either so I just used a little Tony Chachere's seasoning salt (it's a Louisiana thang, baby). I also sprinkled the top of it with a little more cheese once I put it in the pan. I served it with an Italian loaf that I toasted in the oven for just a little bit to make the bread a little crispy...but don't keep it in too long are the bread will be too hard. Always make sure that you grease the bottom of the pan before you bake it......or just simply spray it with some non-stick cooking spray. Clean-up's a breeze and this dip didn't last long at all. To be honest, I ate it all myself cause I didn't want to share. I'll share the next one, but this was just too darn good.............FOR REAL!!! Read More
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2003
I started out making this as the recipe calls for, but when it was finished, I felt something was missing. I added 1 cup sour cream, 1t creamy horseradish, 1t lemon juice, and 1t Old Bay Seasoning. Yummy! Read More
PAU7A25
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2007
This crab dip was delicious! I've had one like this in a restaurant with my boyfriend and I wanted to learn the recipe. I took some reviewer's suggestions and added a couple of tablespoons of sour cream, 1 tsp. of both lemon juice and old bay seasoning. My boyfriend even thinks that it's better than what we had in the restaurant. Thanks for the recipe. We'll definitely make it again. Read More
FIGHTPILOTSWIFE
Rating: 4 stars
09/26/2005
GREAT dip with some changes! I used an 8 oz pkg of cream cheese, 1 pound can of crab meat (fresh-Phillip's), and also added 1 T horseradish, 1 T Old Bay seasoning and 1/4 cup colby jack. I made it the way the recipe originally stated and it was very boring. We LOVE the taste of crab, but needed some more zing! Read More
LUPTI
Rating: 4 stars
02/14/2005
Like just about everyone else I doctored up this great starter recipe to make a dip my husband doesn't want to share with anyone! I used only 8oz cream cheese and half an onion sauteed with fresh garlic 1 cup sour cream shredded cheddar cheese old bay and a healthy dousing of cholula hot sauce. Yummy! Read More
Momof2
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2006
Perfect as written. I didn't change anything...which is completely unusual for me. Will definately make again. Thanks for the post. Read More
Kayti
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2010
okay here is the scoop. I tried this recipe just the way it is, I hate it when people just start adding things right away without trying it the T first. It doesn't work. It tastes like mayo. and the bowl gets soggy. so I changed it..lol I used 3 6oz cans of crabmeat, 1 cup sour cream, 2 8oz pkgs of cream cheese, I sauteed 1 half of a white onion with garlic and a tbsp of butter. added all spice, and garlic powder to taste. The secret is adding 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese grated. If I did anything wrong, I didn't add enough salt. I also dashed on some lemon pepper before I served it. I served it cold with Seattle sourdough bread toasted. MMMMMMmmm It was amazing! also used ritz crackers. It was gone in 5 mins and there were only 6 of us. :) :) Read More
