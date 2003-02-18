Broiled Scallops

“Dry packed” or "day boat" vs “wet” scallops really allow this recipe to shine. Managed to get my hands on the dry packed and so looked forward to trying this recipe. The seasonings were light enough they didn't overpower the delicate flavor of the seafood and allowed the natural sweetness of the scallop to come through. For those of you who might not know: Wet scallops (usually found in the grocery store) are commonly treated with Phosphates which is a preservative. When scallops are soaked in phosphates, they absorb water making them weigh more and thereby costing you more. The absorbed water evaporates during cooking and shrinks your scallops leaving them smaller, dry, and causes their normally sweet flavor to all but disappear plus the added water does not let scallops brown properly. It is easy to discern treated scallops as they will appear snow-white in color. Dry scallops are wild and natural. They are not treated with any chemicals and are harvested directly from the ocean, shucked on deck, and frozen on the boat to capture their quality. Dry scallops caramelize naturally during cooking to a golden brown color and generally have a natural vanilla color. Served with a simple saffron-scented risotto studded with peas for a 5 star meal.