Broiled Scallops

732 Ratings
  • 5 402
  • 4 216
  • 3 84
  • 2 22
  • 1 8

My husband thinks these scallops are better than any we have found in any restaurant.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
13 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn broiler on.

  • Rinse scallop and place in a shallow baking pan. Sprinkle with garlic salt, melted butter or margarine and lemon juice.

  • Broil 6 to 8 minutes or until scallops start to turn golden. Remove from oven and serve with extra melted butter or margarine on the side for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 38.3g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 95.3mg; sodium 2232.2mg. Full Nutrition
