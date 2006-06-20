Trout Amandine

I love trout, & this recipe was simple & delicious. I did add a touch of garlic & didn't have any parsley so did without. Since trout has so many bones, I had the fish filleted before purchase. Oh, I almost forgot--I added corn meal to the flour just to see how it would taste, but I'd have loved it either way. :) To chibiharuka: Stores usually offer both whole fish & fillets. If no fillets of your chosen fish are offered, most stores will fillet it for you (which removes most or all the bones). To KIRSTENS18: Trout is a mild-tasting fish & so a good choice for people who usually don't like fish. Since it is so mild, its flavor would be easy to overwhelm. I think that's why this recipe works so well--because it is simple & the flavors it combines don't overwhelm the taste of the fish itself. Trout is among the better fish to buy for health reasons as it is high in Omega-3 (though not as high as salmon). However, using real butter probably defeats that purpose, lol, though it tastes yummy !!