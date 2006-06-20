Trout Amandine

A classic and delicious way to prepare trout.

By deleteduser

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse and pat dry trout. Season inside and out with salt and pepper to taste. Dredge trout in flour.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons butter in large skillet over high heat until melted. Add trout and brown both sides. Lower heat to medium and cook for about 5 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Remove trout to a serving plate and keep warm.

  • Wipe out pan and add 2 tablespoons butter. Cook butter over medium heat until it just begins to brown. Add the almonds and brown.

  • Pour sauce and almonds over fish and sprinkle with lemon juice and parsley. Garnish with fresh lemon slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
854 calories; protein 66.4g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 55.6g; cholesterol 223.5mg; sodium 315.3mg. Full Nutrition
