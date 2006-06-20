Trout Amandine
A classic and delicious way to prepare trout.
Lovely! I'm becoming a big fan of trout. SEANZILLA: 'Amandine' is right, it means "garnished with almonds." Almondine isn't a word in the dictionary.Read More
It's "Almondine", not "amandine". Hence, the almonds....Read More
After reading the reviews I was wondering how such a simple recipe could rate so many 5 star reviews. I guess sometimes simplicity is best because this is truly wonderful. I cooked 2 large fillets (and used less than half the butter) and very lightly floured them. DH isn't a big fish eater unless he orders it in a restaurant where it comes covered with a rich sauce, but he told me 3 times during dinner how much he liked this. Thanks for the wonderful Trout Amandine recipe.
This deserves more than 5 stars, it was the BEST fish I have ever had! I normally don't even like fish but my husband brought home some trout so I got this recipe for him to use and I could not believe how good this was!! We are having it again this week - Thank you so much for this recipe, it has made a fish lover out of me!!
amandine The French term meaning "garnished with almonds." It's often misspelled "almondine."
Who cares what she calls it. It is her recipe. What matters is that it taste awsome.
Hubby brought home fresh trout and this is an excellent and simple recipe. I use clarified butter whenever possible and it works great in this recipe. I also used sliced almonds and they were wonderful in this dish. Note to seanzilla: aÂ·manÂ·dine: Prepared or garnished with almonds: swordfish amandine.
This recipe was a snap to prepare and it came out very good. In my opinion, fish recipes are best when kept simple, and this was just about as simple as it gets!
Just made this recipe tonight - didn't think much of it while making it but surprisingly good tasting - my husband loved it - this recipe is a keeper. I still wonder what 'sauce' you mean to add to trout? Some changes I made: I added all the lemon juice (and more) to almonds and butter before topping the trout. Also had to bake in oven for an extra 15 min - didn't seem to cook well stovetop. Couldn't reasonably eat this every week too much butter - wow!
This was delicious. Quick and easy, I made this recipe for company, and got rave reviews! Thanks.
Very quick and easy recipe. I will add minced garlic to the butter and almonds next time. Amandine is correct.
This (accurately named) dish was fabulous! My husband loved it too! I did however substitute a good amount of olive oil for the butter to make it more heart healthy and it turned out great - just enough butter left in for a rich, buttery taste.
I fixed this for the family tonight, and everyone loved it! Completely fabulous, and very easy. I sauted the fish in 1/2 butter, 1/2 EVOO and then did the almonds just in butter. YUMMY! My picky eater son was the first one finished! I'll be doing this often, and will try it on other fish, maybe tilapia.Thanks for a super recipe!
SO delicious! I've made this a couple of times. The first time, I forgot to scale the fish until it was already cooking. However, it didn't matter at all. I wasn't going to eat the skin (I only eat the skin when I make traditional fried trout filets) so, it came right off after cooked and all we did was enjoy the moist and flavorful fish.
This was pretty good. I made it with trout filets as that's what was in the freezer. Be careful when browning the almonds - mine went from "perfect" to "overdone" in a matter of seconds. Other than that, this is a nice easy way of cooking trout. Thanks!
Excellent! I'm not much of a fish person but my hubby and I both loved this recipe. Very easy and fast. I will make it again. :)
Absolutely amazing! So simple but so good. My wife absolutely loved it and insisted that I leave a five star review. I made it with a fresh brook trout I just caught three hours before cooking it.
This was my first attempt at cooking trout & the recipe was very easy to follow. I bought the trout before I found the recipe, so I had it fillet and it was split into two pieces. That made the skin shrink a little while it was cooking, but it still tasted good. Next time (and I will make this again), I will leave the fish whole. Great recipe.
This is super simple and delicious, with all that butter and yummy crispy almonds how could it not be Fabulous and I did mine w/ Bob's Gluten Free Flour mix. Yum, Yum!
Great and easy recepie! My DH the dish so much and the best thing that it is very light even to eat for a late dinner as in our case. I did follow the suggestion of using some EVOO to replace some of the butter to brown the fish. I also sprinkled the lemon juice on the fish with the salt and pepper before cooking. I will definitely do this very often! Thanks for sharing
This was a quick and simple recipe that tasted great and all the ingredients were on hand.
Simple and delicious! I actually added the lemon juice to the butter in the pan, and whisked it together quickly which gives you more of a sauce. I served mine with red skinned mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach. The almonds add a nice crunch to the texture. Oh and "amandine" is definitely the correct name!
Delicious! What a great taste combination, trout and browned almonds. Just add a side dish and wome White Zinfandel and your all set.
I used this recipe the first time I tried Trout...it was the perfect choice! I have also used Perch, and its JUST as good....a splash of white wine in the pan to deglaze a bit never hurts either
Tasty and easy to prepare! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I used trout filets and we both loved this dish. Very easy to make and cooks up like you bought it at a restaurant. I bet this would be good with other filets of fish similar in texture.
My ENTIRE familylove this, including a 3 and 4 year old! Really simple. I did not cook the trout with the head on, though, too unappetizing for me!
It added a crunchy, nutty flavor to the already yummy trout. Sprinkling with lemon added a real zest.
This is now on our permanent home cooking menu. Outs
Delicious recipe! I did it a little differently in that I fried the fish (following the recipe), which were whole fish (not boneless). Then I had everyone de-bone their individual fish before adding the almond/butter sauce, parsley, and lemon to their individual portions. It seemed like the best way to keep all the flavor of the garnishes and make getting the bones out more simple.
Very fast easy way to cook trout. I used two pans so I didn't have to stop and wipe out one.
trying to get my son to eat fish can be a challange but he really liked this recipe. Boyfriend approved too. :-)
Following another recipe, I made sure that the pan was very hot, as hot as it could be without burning the butter. Put the trout in flesh side down, and within just a few minutes that was a beautiful golden brown. Flipped it to the skin side for just 30 seconds, and it was done. Also, added some chopped parsley in with the butter and almonds, and some white pepper and just a squeeze of lemon. Trout Amandine is a delicious meal , and this recipe works very well. Loved it.
This one is so easy, and it's incredibly good.
My Dad, Husband and Son caught and cleaned some trout, and brought it home for me to cook. Since I had never cooked trout before, I looked to AllRecipes.com to save me. Boy, am I glad I did! This recipe was DELICIOUS! Everyone, from my son, spanning two generations to my father, LOVED it! If it wasn't already dark, they would have gone out to catch more! Thank you for making me look like such a good cook! (I didn't tell them how incredibly easy this was to make! :)
Lovely recipe..so fast and easy and very flavorful. I used steelhead trout, and because I try to stay away from gluten I used almond flour instead of regular flour. Be liberal with the lemon juice...you won't be sorry. This is a keeper. Thank you, Lola. : (
I love trout, & this recipe was simple & delicious. I did add a touch of garlic & didn't have any parsley so did without. Since trout has so many bones, I had the fish filleted before purchase. Oh, I almost forgot--I added corn meal to the flour just to see how it would taste, but I'd have loved it either way. :) To chibiharuka: Stores usually offer both whole fish & fillets. If no fillets of your chosen fish are offered, most stores will fillet it for you (which removes most or all the bones). To KIRSTENS18: Trout is a mild-tasting fish & so a good choice for people who usually don't like fish. Since it is so mild, its flavor would be easy to overwhelm. I think that's why this recipe works so well--because it is simple & the flavors it combines don't overwhelm the taste of the fish itself. Trout is among the better fish to buy for health reasons as it is high in Omega-3 (though not as high as salmon). However, using real butter probably defeats that purpose, lol, though it tastes yummy !!
My family loved the dish. I did make a couple of changes. I did not use flour and I added capers. Will make again!
Wonderful! My family loved this! So simple and easy to make, yet looked beautiful on the serving plate and tasted heavenly. Definitely a "keeper" for our family!
This is so delicios! Not to mention that is very easy and quick to prepare. Just be careful not to burn the almnods.
This was simple to make and tasted good. Used fillets instead of the whole trout, and crushed the almonds before browning them so I got more of a paste. Daughter liked it too.
Excellent - wouldn't change a thing!
I just made it for dinner and it was a huge success. My husband caught a trout today and the simplicity of the recipe complemented the freshness of the fish very well. I served it with pirogis and steamed veggies. I will definitely make it again but probably use less butter.
This recipe was pretty good. I followed it as written and the trout came out cooked perfectly My husband absolutely loved it and said we have to add it to the rotation. I will definitely be making this again but the next time I will try using olive oil instead of butter. Thank you for the recipe
This is a great recipe delicious and verry easy!! Ive tried it on everything from trout to paddlefish. Thank you to Lori Evans for setting seanzilla straight~
Great reciüe and very simple the way it should be for trout. I really do not want to garp on the name discussion but amandine is the correct term for this recipe. At least in Europe. Thanks for a good but simple recipe
Gave whole almonds a whirl in the food processor instead of using slivered almonds. Otherwise, followed the recipe. Fantastic!
A solid recipe: good flavor, easy preparation, and attractive in appearance.
Really delicious and very easy to make! My favorite fish recipe so far!
Love this! SO easy, too! Perfect dish for company.
I liked this a lot. I had never made trout before. I used rainbow trout filets. I didn't put any lemon juice on my serving, because I don't like it on my seafood. My husband and I liked it. Very mild tasting. Served with a salad, and side, made a nice meal.
This was the bomb. used steelhead and it was one of the best fish dinners I've ever had. My wife raved about it as well
One of my favorite recipes and deceivingly simple!
Went on a fishing trip and came home with alot of sea trout! Used this fabulous recipe with filets! Cannot tell you how good this is! And easy!
Used about half the butter called for and added some olive oil to augment. Used only a sprinkle of salt but a lot of Mrs. Dash.
I made this as written, but my trout had their heads on! Also, my half cup almonds was rounded. It came out perfect. I served the two fish on a platter with the lemon slices beneath and almonds, parsley, lemon juice on top.Gorgeous.
Delicious! even though I forgot to pull the pin bones.
Very good and not difficult at all! And yes, the proper name is "Amandine." Not every word has to be anglicized!
great recipe!! :)
Quick and easy. I paired the trout with sautéed fresh green beans, to which I also added the sliced almonds (and salt, pepper, and garlic).
Good and easy. I had this giant fillet, so I broiled it. Because I didn't coat it in flour and fry it, I added a little bit of flour to the sauce. It was very quick and easy and we both liked it.
I thought this was a little bland, but maybe it's supposed to have subtle flavors. It just seemed to be missing a little something. I was looking for another version of the recipe and found this recipe word for word on another website so maybe this is the traditional way of preparing it. It was very easy so I would probably make it again.
I was in search of a good trout recipe and this was the one! So simple and tasty. Our fillets were rather large (Costco) but my husband & I ate every bit, choosing instead to leave some of the rest of the food on our plate.
Easy and quick
We are eating keto so instead of the flour we used almond meal. Added smoked paprika, garlic power and some Tony Chacheres Cajun Seasoning to the mixture. Instead of the almonds, used pecans, and sautéed fresh garlic, rosemary and parsley for the topping. Delicious and it still did not overwhelm the speckled trout flavor!
This recipe is outstanding! Works out exactly as the recipe lays out - and I'm not a pro at cooking fish. ... and very tasty.
This was incredibly easy and it tasted great. Planning on making it again for friends in a few days.
Amazing. I added with old bay, paprika, chili powder, and dill. You can also use steaks instead, just cut the time on each side on medium.
This is one of my favorite recipes I have made from this site so far. I did cut down on some calories by using Pam. I will be making this one many more times.
I've made this a few times with fish from the farmer's market. Very tasty. I like to serve it with grits and green beans.
Awesome Recipe! Very easy first time and we oved it. Does anyone know how to plate it with the bone removal at serving.
Exactly like all the reviews. Easy to make and surprisingly good!
Very tasty! I browned the butter and almond sauce in a little saucepan to bring things together quicker and save me cleaning out the pan while the fish cooled. Heating the plates in the oven helped keep everything warm longer too. I served with creamed potatoes and every last bit was eaten. :) Thanks!
Trout Amandine is one of my very favorites. Look it up in a cookbook, it IS amandine! Thank you for bringing this back on my radar!
So.....good!
This was wonderful! I used whole almonds, broken up with a mallet, so some of the real fine almond dust made the butter sauce thicker, and it was good. I also used smart balance spread instead of butter. YUMMY!
Good and simple. Was so easy to prepare and trout was so fresh, meaty, and nice. We will make again, but I will probably season the trout a bit in some cajun spice or lemon pepper before the flour dusting.
Flavors were very delicate, and the almonds made it really tasty. The trout I used had very tiny bones in it, and once I found them I couldn't finish. I'll try again with a different fish, unless red trout comes boneless, & I just missed it.
VERY GOOD! I've never made trout before, but will do so again using this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly how it reads (didn't change a thing)...10 stars!
I will use less butter next time, but this was a great and easy recipe.
It is great.
I really LOVED it! My wife usually makes a side menu when we have fish, but, my 4 year old boy was begging for trout over the other choice(it was WAY better than the bologna sandwiches!). It smelled great and tasted even better. Thanks!
This is a great recipe. I had some Redfish filets and they turned out great. Almonds toasted in butter really finish it off. I look forward to making it again.
This recipe is wonderful! What great flavor. I didn't think it was going to be as good as it was. My husband and his buddy brought home rainbow trout from a fishing trip and I was looking for a quick easy recipe. Even the kids were raving over this one! The almonds put it over the top.
This was easy and delicious.
Easy and tasty. A regular in our house!
Delicious and simple! We serve this often. I sprinkle a handful of golden raisins in the pan at the very end for a bit of a tangy flavor.
This is definetly a recipe to keep. My husand loves trout and really enjoyed this one.
Very good! I chopped the almonds fairly fine, but it was delicious.
My husband is a huge trout fan. I've made this 3 times now and he loves it. Haven't changed a thing.
I don't typically like fish, but I keep trying because my husband loves it and I know it's good for me. This is the one fish dish I continue to make. It's very good, even for non-fish lovers. I haven't figured out if it's the trout or the fact that's cooked in butter or the lemon or what but it's just GOOD. I use trout fillets, skin removed, and I do NOT wipe out the pan before making the sauce, other than that follow the recipe pretty closely. This is nice and quick. I love the buttery almonds, and if they get on my rice, I don't mind that either :)
My best tasting trout so far. I used my own blend of spices, 2T butter, 1/4 flour to cook one large trout. Instead of cooking the entire fish. I skinned it and took off the head and tail, otherwise the fish was intact. I cooked as directed. No garnish or sauce. Tasty. This reduced prep and cook time by half. Thanks for the idea. I think the flour and butter make the big difference- good texture.
I tried this tonight and it came out marvelous! Easy, fast and good enough for company!!
I only had trout fillets, I can't wait to try it with a whole trout. Simple, fresh and tasty.
I was looking for a new way to cook trout. My DH gets tired of the recommended amount of fish to eat each week, so we needed a change. He really liked this recipe! I did the almonds in a separate pan, since I didn't want to handle the hot pan the fish had been in, and it saved a few minutes. Thanks for the Trout Amandine (prepared or served with almonds--for those who didn't research the term--we all learn things here, don't we?!)
