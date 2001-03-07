Citrus Ceviche

My take on the classic Peruvian ceviche. The acidity of the citrus fruit 'cooks' the fish. A nice refreshing meal on a hot summer day. It's imperative to use only freshly caught fish!

Recipe by Lorna

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium non-reactive bowl combine the lemon juice, lime juice, ginger and olive oil. Add the bass and toss to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for about 2 hours. The flesh of the fish should be white and opaque.

  • Add the cilantro, onion and avocado. Season to taste with salt and pepper, toss and serve with hard cooked egg wedges.

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 258.5mg; sodium 149.5mg. Full Nutrition
