Citrus Ceviche
My take on the classic Peruvian ceviche. The acidity of the citrus fruit 'cooks' the fish. A nice refreshing meal on a hot summer day. It's imperative to use only freshly caught fish!
We substitued mango for the egg and left out the ginger. The warmth of the mango really contrasted w/the citrus and made this ceviche absolutely divine.Read More
This is not really Peruvian ceviche, you need to make it out of pure lime juice and it needs rocoto as well as adding the salt before the lime if not it will not get cooked without the salt. No egg and no avocado.Read More
Fresh fish is a must for this recipe. A great pool side snack on a hot summer afternoon.
I make this with shrimp instead of halibut and it turns out great everytime. My only comment would be that the marinating time seems a little short.
I took one reviewer's advice and used OJ, shrimp, and mango and left out the ginger and eggs. Fresh sea bass is difficult to find, because it is "over-fished" according to my fishmonger. He suggested halibut, instead. The ceviche was good, but on the sweet side. If you like the sweetness, you will love this receipe. If you prefer your ceviche more on the savory side, skip the mango and OJ. Easy to make, once you have all the ingredients.
Definitely a hit with my family. We opted to use shrimp for this recipe but next time I'm thinking Cod would be really good. I don't do cilantro but my family does so I tasted before it went in and really enjoyed the addition of OJ. So refreshing on a hot summer day! Thank you!
This was just ok. We didn't really care for the sweetness of the OJ nor the distinct taste of ginger. We skipped the egg, does not sound appetizing with ceviche, to us anyways. And served the avocado on the side. Don't think I'll make it again.
I have made this many times. Never tell people what it is at parties/gatherings. I just set it out next to a bag of tortilla chips. Next thing that happens is they ask for the recipe. When they hear it is "raw" fish they freak. But want to make it. The only change I have made is I used Walleye or panfish for this. The different fish makes me "cook" this about 3-4 hours.
