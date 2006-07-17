Pan Fried Whole Trout

There couldn't be a better way to prepare freshly caught wild brook trout. Serve with a side of creamy mashed potatoes and steamed Swiss chard.

Recipe by Lorna

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • Remove gills from fish and discard. Rinse fish under cold water.

  • In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat.

  • In shallow dish, combine the flour, cornmeal, salt and pepper. Raise heat to high. Dredge fish in flour mixture and fry in hot oil for about 4 to 6 minutes on each side or until meat flakes with a fork. Serve garnished with lemon wedges.

Per Serving:
711 calories; protein 73.4g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 33.2g; cholesterol 194.9mg; sodium 763.8mg. Full Nutrition
