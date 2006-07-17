Pan Fried Whole Trout
There couldn't be a better way to prepare freshly caught wild brook trout. Serve with a side of creamy mashed potatoes and steamed Swiss chard.
A cracking recipe, I love the crispy skin. I used normal flour instead of cornmeal and it worked really well. Thanks
This was a very tasty way to prepare rainbow trout. I had never made it before, but my grandmother used to prepare it like this whenever my grandpa brought trout home from fishing trips. I did cut off the heads and tails before frying. Also, frying the fish on high heat generated a lot of smoke and caused my smoke alarm to go off. The fish got so black on the outside, and my home got so smoky, that I ended up completing the cooking in the oven. However, the result was a very tasty fish - my husband loved it, as well.
This is the easiest way to pan fry fish that I can think of. Not only does it work for trout but for many other fish as well. The ingredients are those usually found in the pantry.
Perfect! My husband brought two trout home this weekend and I was at a loss on how to prepare it. Then I remembered allrecipes.com and knew my answer would be there. I did a search for trout and the first recipe that came up was this one. I printed it out, took it to the kitchen, prepared the trout and my husband loved it! I did too! Thanks, Lola, for the quick, simple, delicious recipe.
This is the only recipe I use when I buy Trout. I also cut the heads and tail off before cooking, the black smoke is also a tiny problem so be prepared. I tend to cook it at a lower temp for a little bit longer so as not to have the smoke. This tastes really great.
My friend Karen asked me to review this recipe for her. According to Karen and her hubby, this dish was fantastic. The coating was light and crispy and she followed the recipe as written. She'll be doing this one again!
This is the kind of recipe that is great for folks who know nothing about cooking trout, or cooking in general, for that matter (me ;) I love these very basic recipes. The trout turned out moist and very delicious with mashed potatoes and green beans as side dishes. Good old fashioned fool-proof cooking. Gotta love it.
I read some reviews noting the smoking of the oil in a very hot pan, this is probably because olive oil, as called for in the recipe, has a low smoking point. Using grapeseed oil can prevent this problem. It also has a very neutral flavor, and is as high in antioxidants as olive oil.
Very good. The oil started smoking, so I turned down the heat to med. high. I didn't need tarter sauce. Very yummy, and easy.
I cooked a large trout filet. Turned out very moist. Will have this again. Thanks Lola!
This fish took 10 minutes, 8 of which was cooking time, and it was absolutely delicious! I used a cast iron pan with coconut oil on low/med heat which makes frying easy. This will be a regular recipe around here, thanks!
Fish is my kryptonite. And whole fish is my RED kryptonite! I mean, I can't tell you how many whole trout I've practically molested while attempting to cook them and then just ended up throwing them in the garbage...until I found this recipe. So I am eternally grateful for that. The only thing I would add, is a) that the smoke production is truly incredible; and b) the you should cut off all the fins, especially if you eat the skin, as I do.
Great receipe. Ihave been looking for an easy,good receipe for fish,and this is the best.
Everything a recipe should be: simple, fresh, easily available ingredients, and delicious! As other reviewers noted, the high temperature may be a problem. I turned mine down to medium and cooked a bit longer; it was lovely and moist inside and beautifully browned on the outside. Thanks for the great recipe!
I liked this. It didn't lend anything to the overall flavor of the fish, but the skin did have a nice crunch to it, thanks to the cornmeal. Good, but nothing special. I would do this again, maybe and add a few more spices to it. Thank you for sharing!!
I marinated the trout overnight in sesame,oil, soy sauce, worcestershire sauce. I sliced some red bell peppers and Vidalia onion, fried in butter,put the trout on top and added fresh dill, salt and pepper. Pan fried 6 minutes and flipped the trout, then 5 minutes on the second side. Excellent recipe and takes a little fore planning, but only a few minutes to make.
this was delish! but hubby only ate half because he said he couldnt take the trout looking at him. lol! silly!
I used veg oil instead of olive oil because of the high heat. Turned out great, will use again.
This didn't turn out the way I had expected. I'm not much a fish eater, but am trying to incorperate it into my meals frequently,since fish is so healthy. I'm always looking for a recipe that will distract me form the original taste of the fish. I was given some fresh trout from some friends, and decided to use this recipe thinking that the corn meal and cayenne pepper would give it that needed zing I was looking for. It didn't, the trout simply tasted like trout...I couldn't taste the spices at all, to my disappointment. I did give it 3 stars however, because the fish was perfectly moist and flaky.
This was good and a nice quick/easy recipe. I bought whole wild caught rainbow trout from the store, it was all cleaned and basically butterflied, so cooking time took about 3 minutes on each side. The head and tail ended up falling off. I ended up eating pretty much all of the fish except for the fins, the skin coated with the cornmeal mixture was very yummy. I also added some onion powder to it, I think some old bay seasoning added also would have been good.
Simple and good!
The batter coated the fish nicely and tasted very nice. It looked pretty good too.
So good , we had to do some bottom feeding. Good stuff.
First time cooking trout. Very easy recipe. A little dry for me but my husband and son loved it.
This is the coating we always use when frying fish (mainly brim.) My mom and husband's dad both used this when we were growing up so its a must in our household when we do fish as well.
Enjoyed it greatly,the cayenne pepper was a nice addition!
A very tasty easy recipe. I will make again and again. I too had problems with the smoke it generated in my house though. I didn't let mine get too black before I put them in the microwave for 2 minutes to make sure they were done.
I'm sure this is a good standard for most fish. I used Croakers.
Really good recipe, and so easy! Tip: Eat right after you cook it , don't cook for later because the flavour is still good but is not crunchy any more.
all I can say about this recipe is yummy
I love trout, and this makes it even better!
This may have been my fault because I used sole instead of trout, but I found this rather bland.
I don't know if my trout were just too big, but I wound up with a smoky kitchen and some awfully blackened coating (which didn't do much for the taste). I'm inclined to roast whole trout from now on, and save this kind of method for fillets.
Excellent simple dish! Halved recipe and made 2 fish. Left out cayenne pepper but seasoned inside with salt and pepper as well before dredging. Started pan very hot then turned to medium as others suggested. Still smoked a little but opened window, turned on fan and lit a scented candle! Beautiful golden brown skin. Next time will use 1/2 oil and 1/2 butter to lower pan temperature. That might help the smoking.
I'm a trout fisherman,and every year I catch more trout than I can eat,but the ones I don't give away, are cooked using this recipe,it's excellent!
Because other reviewers commented about the trout burning and the oil smoking, I fried the trout at a medium/low heat with olive oil and it took about 15-20 minutes. The fish did not burn at all nor did it smoke up the house. The recipe itself was good. I'd make again if my husband asked for it but I'd like a bit more flavor. Maybe garlic or something?
tip : if you make slices in the fish then prepare as directed, heat your oil tell the tip of a wooden spoons starts to bubble, place fish in and bath it then you can reduce the heat a little , this helps with that black smoke people are talking about and ensures that it Cooks perfect
Not sure what did I do wrong, however the flour mixture wouldn't stick on the fish at all
I had never fixed trout before and found this recipe to use for some that our friends gave us. The only thing I changed was to fry it in bacon grease because I remember my grandmother fried it that way when I was little. It was so very good with a squeeze of lemon!
Delicious. I did add garlic and onion powder to the flour. Nice & crispy outside and perfect inside. I loved the crispy tail! I will definitely do this again.
I followed all ingredients except subbed canola oil for olive oil (my evo was poor quality). Fried it up in a cast iron pan and it was delicious. Ty!
I too was surprised at how crispy the coating was. I tucked in some cylantro in the center before frying it in the pan which made a delish side dish and possibly added to the moistness of the finished dish. Best brook trout I've ever had.
I was given trout without the head or find, so filets with skin on one side. I only omitted the cayenne pepper. My husband and I still enjoyed it.
I doubled the pepper and cyan and I added a tea spoon garlic powder. Best fish I ever tasted. Prompted me to buy $70 worth of trout lures. I will be useing this recipe again.
Quite good despite the fact I burned one side, hehe! Next time I will go lower on the heat.
The classic trout fry! I did it so, except inside the trout, I put a couple of small slivers of butter, a couple of paper thin slices of lemon and salt. Yum!
Since I'm a broke college student, I used tilapia fish instead. I also cut the amount of paprika in half. It turned out great! Not too strong, but not too light. Tilapia is a little less filling so if you use that, I recommend adding something else to go with it and make it a meal.
My husband told me that it looked really good and when he says that about something it usually is.
Great basic fish fry recipe. Stayed moist. Does produce lots of smoke so better to cook outside.
