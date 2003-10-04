Horseradish Sauce with Dill

Rating: 4.19 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a good dipping sauce for someone looking for something more spicy than tartar sauce. Excellent with braised fish. You may use more or less horseradish to suit your taste.

By Bob Cody

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, horseradish, and dill. Season to taste with salt. Serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 6g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 19.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (31)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Janet
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2003
Really good! I added a touch of dijon mustard and it was even better! Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

I'm nuts too
Rating: 3 stars
07/23/2003
WOW this tasted just like sour cream with dill added to it! I really had to tinker with this one so that it would have a taste. I added a lot more horseradish and took Janet's review advice & added dijon mustard. I ended up adding a little mayo as well. Much better. Thanks for the idea Michael! Read More
Helpful
(23)
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
I'm nuts too
Rating: 3 stars
07/23/2003
WOW this tasted just like sour cream with dill added to it! I really had to tinker with this one so that it would have a taste. I added a lot more horseradish and took Janet's review advice & added dijon mustard. I ended up adding a little mayo as well. Much better. Thanks for the idea Michael! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Janet
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2003
Really good! I added a touch of dijon mustard and it was even better! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Michelle Dobric Toombs
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2005
I love this recipe. I have used it several times with steak. I also took everyone's suggestions and added a little mayo, dijon, and more horseradish. perfect!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
SILVERWOLF
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2003
For all the vegetarians out there try this sauce over some baked or fried tofu slices. Yummy!!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Anna
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2003
Super good. Nice zip. I used this instead of tartar sauce for lemon-pepper cod and it was delicious!!! My husband, who KNOWS good food, really liked it. He thought it would go good with a nice steak too. Great recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
EILISH40
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2009
As it is printed it is a great idea for a sauce but for us needed lots more horseradish plus extra dill (fresh of course) to taste. Wonderful for dipping or on roast beef. Even good on broiled salmon. Will be used often Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Cara Pinotti
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2007
Great recipe but I add waaaay more horseradish. Perfect for burgers prime rib roast beef steak or vegetables. It seems like I'm always whipping up this sauce for one thing or another each week. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Patti
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2003
This was very good but I kept adding Horseradish to it till it was the way I liked it. I used this for dipping with my prime rib. Read More
Helpful
(6)
DAWNSM
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2003
Simple and delicious-everyone loved it with roast beef! Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022