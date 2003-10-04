Horseradish Sauce with Dill

1 of 31

Rating: 3 stars WOW this tasted just like sour cream with dill added to it! I really had to tinker with this one so that it would have a taste. I added a lot more horseradish and took Janet's review advice & added dijon mustard. I ended up adding a little mayo as well. Much better. Thanks for the idea Michael! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Really good! I added a touch of dijon mustard and it was even better! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe. I have used it several times with steak. I also took everyone's suggestions and added a little mayo, dijon, and more horseradish. perfect!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars For all the vegetarians out there try this sauce over some baked or fried tofu slices. Yummy!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Super good. Nice zip. I used this instead of tartar sauce for lemon-pepper cod and it was delicious!!! My husband, who KNOWS good food, really liked it. He thought it would go good with a nice steak too. Great recipe!!! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars As it is printed it is a great idea for a sauce but for us needed lots more horseradish plus extra dill (fresh of course) to taste. Wonderful for dipping or on roast beef. Even good on broiled salmon. Will be used often Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe but I add waaaay more horseradish. Perfect for burgers prime rib roast beef steak or vegetables. It seems like I'm always whipping up this sauce for one thing or another each week. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good but I kept adding Horseradish to it till it was the way I liked it. I used this for dipping with my prime rib. Helpful (6)