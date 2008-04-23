1 of 63

Rating: 5 stars Reading the reviews is very important on Allrecipes. It made sense to me that cold ingredients might work better. Mine worked perfectly with EASY tweaks as follows. 1) I CHILLED the oil first in the fridge for a couple of hours. 2) First I used a mortar and pestle to grind together garlic and salt into a paste. (Keep salt to a minimum). This step is optional but worked well. 3) I added the garlic mixture and eggs to food processor and blended until just combined. 4) Turned the processor on and added the oil, scraping the container regularly during the blending. I used a food processor for the whole thing and it came together very quickly. About 10 minutes for entire process, and it's really the texture of mayonnaise. I added the lemon juice at the end of blending and it smoothed it out to a lovely consistency and gave it a nice little acidity. Highly recommend. Helpful (148)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful recipe. I am vegan and found if you use 1/4 cup of Nayonnaise instead of the eggs it is fantastic and my non-vegan guests were none the wiser!! Helpful (101)

Rating: 5 stars I added more garlic gloves than specified and it increased the intensity. The recipe makes quite a bit of aioli so I would probably half it the next time. I served it on crab cakes and it was delicious. Helpful (75)

Rating: 4 stars There is an old wives tale from Spain that says when beating in the olive oil 1) always go in the same direction and 2) don't look at it while beating it look away. Else the mixture will be too watery. Helpful (48)

Rating: 4 stars nice simple base. i roasted my cloves of garlic in the oven in their jackets then squeezed them out gave a nice little variation. Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars This is very good!! The best way to make alioli is using a blender. Mix the eggs, garlic and salt in the blender for a few seconds and then start adding the oil in a fine stream with the blender runing (don't stop it). When the desired consistency is adquired add the lemon juice. It will be ready in less than 6 min. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good: I made it to go with a Crab Cake recipe I also found on this site..Thanks!! Helpful (23)

Rating: 2 stars This was my first attempt at making aioli from scratch - and I don't know whether I messed something up or if this is just a gross recipe but considering I'm a pretty good cook I believe this just isn't a very good recipe. We found the flavour of garlic to be waaaay over the top half as much would have been plenty...so I ended up trying to add more lemon juice. oil and another egg yolk (don't do this it turned out horribly). So in the end I just added about 1/2 cup of mayonnaise. It still wasn't very good but edible at least. Helpful (22)