Aioli

Rating: 3.32 stars
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 15

This garlic mayonnaise is excellent with fish. Serve with grilled salmon, deep fried cod, or baked bass; it is good with these recipes and so many more. Vary the flavor by using olive oils from Greece, France, or Italy, but definitely choose an extra virgin olive oil. Do not store for more than a few hours.

By Bob Cody

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat eggs well with a wire whisk. Stir in garlic. Gradually add oil in a thin stream, beating constantly until light and creamy. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in lemon juice. Refrigerate.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (63)

Most helpful positive review

La
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2008
Reading the reviews is very important on Allrecipes. It made sense to me that cold ingredients might work better. Mine worked perfectly with EASY tweaks as follows. 1) I CHILLED the oil first in the fridge for a couple of hours. 2) First I used a mortar and pestle to grind together garlic and salt into a paste. (Keep salt to a minimum). This step is optional but worked well. 3) I added the garlic mixture and eggs to food processor and blended until just combined. 4) Turned the processor on and added the oil, scraping the container regularly during the blending. I used a food processor for the whole thing and it came together very quickly. About 10 minutes for entire process, and it's really the texture of mayonnaise. I added the lemon juice at the end of blending and it smoothed it out to a lovely consistency and gave it a nice little acidity. Highly recommend. Read More
Helpful
(148)

Most helpful critical review

kelcampbell
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
02/07/2005
This was my first attempt at making aioli from scratch - and I don't know whether I messed something up or if this is just a gross recipe but considering I'm a pretty good cook I believe this just isn't a very good recipe. We found the flavour of garlic to be waaaay over the top half as much would have been plenty...so I ended up trying to add more lemon juice. oil and another egg yolk (don't do this it turned out horribly). So in the end I just added about 1/2 cup of mayonnaise. It still wasn't very good but edible at least. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Reviews:
JAZERETH
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2004
This is a wonderful recipe. I am vegan and found if you use 1/4 cup of Nayonnaise instead of the eggs it is fantastic and my non-vegan guests were none the wiser!! Read More
Helpful
(101)
PICKY_EATER
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2003
I added more garlic gloves than specified and it increased the intensity. The recipe makes quite a bit of aioli so I would probably half it the next time. I served it on crab cakes and it was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(75)
TERESA70
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2007
There is an old wives tale from Spain that says when beating in the olive oil 1) always go in the same direction and 2) don't look at it while beating it look away. Else the mixture will be too watery. Read More
Helpful
(48)
oliastacey
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2004
nice simple base. i roasted my cloves of garlic in the oven in their jackets then squeezed them out gave a nice little variation. Read More
Helpful
(31)
Gisela Voldman de Benaim
Rating: 4 stars
11/03/2008
This is very good!! The best way to make alioli is using a blender. Mix the eggs, garlic and salt in the blender for a few seconds and then start adding the oil in a fine stream with the blender runing (don't stop it). When the desired consistency is adquired add the lemon juice. It will be ready in less than 6 min. Read More
Helpful
(29)
PONYGIRL64
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2004
This was very good: I made it to go with a Crab Cake recipe I also found on this site..Thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Desi Carrimko
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2005
Tastes like home. I like to use an electric hand mixer its so much faster and gives the exact same taste and texture. Granted the traditional recipe does not have eggs but it is a lot harder to make and wears your arm out. My family uses this egg recipe all the time. Grill sliced potates and pork chops and use this as a slathering or dipping side and WOW welome to SPAIN. Read More
Helpful
(22)
