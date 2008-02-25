Tartar Sauce I

I was looking at the top 100 recipes and came across this one for tartar sauce; it is the same basic recipe I've been making for years. Everyone has their own taste about proportions for this, but Diane's is pretty close to mine. The only differences are: I only use 1 TBSP of freshly squeezed lemon juice, I finely grate a TBSP of sweet onion (it is more subtle and kid friendly that way and unless you use fresh onion you are really missing out,) and I use a little more pickle relish than that. I also like to add a pinch or two of turmeric; it perks this up just a bit, by adding a little bite, richness and yellow color. Sometimes I make this without the pickle relish, but then I use freshly chopped dill or dried dill weed (if you use fresh it must sit for "awhile" to infuse,) a little grated lemon peel and then I DO use the full two tablespoons of lemon... you could add a bit of dill relish to the second version, but I don't like dill pickles very well so I don't. I don't like the turmeric with the dill, but it is great with the sweet pickle...