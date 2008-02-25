Tartar Sauce I

Simple tartar sauce for deep fried seafood. It is better if prepared several hours before you will be using it, but it can be used immediately. Store for up to 3 days in the refrigerator.

By deleteduser

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 cup
  • In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, and minced onion. Stir in lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 13.9mg; sodium 228.7mg. Full Nutrition
