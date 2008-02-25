Tartar Sauce I
Simple tartar sauce for deep fried seafood. It is better if prepared several hours before you will be using it, but it can be used immediately. Store for up to 3 days in the refrigerator.
Yum-o...Great basic tartar sauce. I've made it per instructed and with modifications. I prefer to use dehydrated "Real-Lemon" powder instead of lemon juice (it makes it less runny) and I double pickles (at least) but drain them on paper towel first, again so that it is not runny. I have also used horseradish instead of onion which gives it a different, but not unpleasant, taste. Leaving it to marry in the fridge is advised as it really brings the flavors together.
This is really the best tartar sauce....but I skip the optional lemon juice and we squeeze fresh lemon on our fish instead...not everyone likes the lemony taste in tartar sauce. I have enhanced this with a TBS. of ketchup or cocktail sauce and a tsp. of dried dill. This makes a yummy sauce for boiled shrimp or seared scallops.
The best tartar ever. Wouldn't think of buying tartar sauce again. I used dill instead of sweet pickle. So good I been drinkin' it.
This is very simple & tasty, which is my kind of recipe! I used light mayo & dill relish due to the simple fact of me not liking sweet relish. I will use this again & again, thanks Diane!!
This is the BEST tartar sauce!! I omitted the onion and substituted onion powder to save time. I also took the tip of using dill pickle juice instead of lemon. We used fatfree mayo and it was DELICIOUS!!!
Excellent! I found this recipe a couple of weeks ago and have made it three times. We eat fish at least twice a week and I never realized that this sauce could be so easy to make. I rarely have sweet pickle relish, but another reviewer chopped up some sweet pickles and I did the same. The sauce is much more flavorful after a few hours in the fridge, overnight is best. This is a terrific, easy recipe and one for my files. Thanks!
this was so quick and simple.. i had never really thought about making my own tartar sauce... will not buy any again when i can make it.. i added some dill weed for pizzaz.. great recipe!!
This did require another scoopful of pickle relish, but otherwise it was really good! Just like the tartar sauce they serve in the authentic fish and chips shop. I served it with fried shrimp, and there was none to put back in the fridge for leftovers. Thanks for sharing!
good .. good .. good.....
I was looking at the top 100 recipes and came across this one for tartar sauce; it is the same basic recipe I've been making for years. Everyone has their own taste about proportions for this, but Diane's is pretty close to mine. The only differences are: I only use 1 TBSP of freshly squeezed lemon juice, I finely grate a TBSP of sweet onion (it is more subtle and kid friendly that way and unless you use fresh onion you are really missing out,) and I use a little more pickle relish than that. I also like to add a pinch or two of turmeric; it perks this up just a bit, by adding a little bite, richness and yellow color. Sometimes I make this without the pickle relish, but then I use freshly chopped dill or dried dill weed (if you use fresh it must sit for "awhile" to infuse,) a little grated lemon peel and then I DO use the full two tablespoons of lemon... you could add a bit of dill relish to the second version, but I don't like dill pickles very well so I don't. I don't like the turmeric with the dill, but it is great with the sweet pickle...
I made this tarter sauce and thought it was pretty good. But I added a touch of garlic to it and my family really liked it like that. I've also made this but used Miracle Whip Salad Dressing. It gives it more of a tangy taste.
I am pregnant and have been craving tartar sauce with everything! Unfortunately we are stationed in Guam and they don't carry tartar sauce out here...I was SO excited when I found this amazing yet easy recipe. Thank you so much! EDIT 10/13/09: Since April 2007 when I first rated this recipe, I have changed it a little bit to suit my taste buds... here is what I did: 2 Tablespoons finely chopped onion, 1 medium clove garlic, minced, 2 teaspoons dill weed, cracked black pepper, a dash more lemon juice. Delicious!!!
I strongly recommend preparing this in advance, letting it sit in the fridge overnight makes a big difference. Thought it tasted too much like mayo at first, but the next day, it was perfect!! Plus, if you make too much, it's good for at least another 2 weeks or so, as long as you keep it refridgerated.
This is great with fish. I add a little bit of garlic powder and cut back a little on the lemon juice. Other than that, I leave it as is (I even use sweet relish instead of dill! LOL) **Update**- I have found that my family likes it if, instead of lemon juice, I pour in a little pickle juice (just right off a jar of pickles, dill or sweet, depending on what type of relish I use). It tastes sooo good!
I am so happy to have found this recipe! I've been making my own tartar sauce for years, and while it was good, it wasn't what I found in excellent seafood restaurants. However, this tartar sauce is exactly what I've been looking for! It is the addition of the onion that really puts it over the top for me. I grate mine finely. I do not use the full amount of lemon juice, but I do use a squirt, and I always add a little Old Bay for extra oomph.
I never realized just how easy tartar sauce was to throw together. I make this about once a week now. If I completely miss my measurements on the ingredients, I can always combat its being too sweet by adding a drop or two of brown mustard, some lemon-pepper and/or a sprinkle of garlic powder.
This tarter sauce was GREAT!!! I live in Ohio and a restuarant called "Frisch's" is famous for there tarter sauce and can be bought at local grocery stores around here. But at the store bought high price I will never buy it again cause this sauce is even way better! I even save jars and made addtional to keep on hand in the frig! thanks again!
Have used a similar recipe for years (Same ingredients, I just never measured the amounts... simply mixed until it tasted right). The only thing I don't understand is why the recipe states that it only has a 3-day shelf life! I simply re-use a mayonnaise jar to store it in and it keeps as long as the mayo would keep. Several weeks at least.
Needed tartar sauce - store was out of my brand so I bought another. Luckily I tasted it before dinner was ready - YUCKO!!!! Knew I couldn't serve it so I ran to my trusty "Allrecipes" and found this one right away. I just added a little more relish - but hey I did that to my store bought brand. One thing I did add, was wasabi powder because I saw "Wasabi Tartar Sauce" recipe below this one. So I am adding this recipe to my box (it's a keeper) and will also add to the box the Wasabi Tartar Sauce and try that the next time! Thanks submitters.
This is the best tartar sauce. I don't even think about buying tartar sauce at the store. I've used home made sweet pickles, chopped gherkins, and relish. The only thing I don't understand is the 3 day storage. I have stored this for 1 month in the refrigerator and I'm still alive!
This recipe was easy and amazing! I used dill relish instead and added about 2x as much. But it tasted great!! I can't believe my hands made it! Definitely a keeper!
5 STAR RECIPE. FOLLOWED EXACTLY. THANK YOU FOR SHARING.
No tartar sauce in the fridge and baking cod tonight. Price of gas negates making a special trip to the store so turned to AllRecipes for help. So simple and a GREAT taste even using low fat mayo. I threw in a couple of dashes of tobasco sauce since I prefer a little kick and now I'll never buy store-bought again! And super cheap too!! THANKS!!!!!!
I was making fish and chips and didn't realize until the last minute that I didn't have any tartar sauce in. I decided to give this recipe a try and it was surprising how it tasted EXACTLY like the real thing. I didn't have sweet pickle relish so I just used regular dill relish but it didn't make a difference at all. I also didn't add onion or salt and pepper (didn't think it needed it). I did add the lemon juice though. Thanks for the great recipe!
So much better than what you get on the shelf in the grocery store! I always use low fat mayo.
Yum! I left out the minced onion as I was too lazy at the moment, but it didn't seem to matter. It tastes great on EVERYTHING.
This was great. I used it on the frozen battered fish (van de kamp) and it made the meal. Great on a bun with lettuce and cheese and the fish. Just enough flavor to make the fish taste great!
Good! I used about half the mayo and 1/2 tsp of onion powder in place of minced onion. Dried minced onion would've worked nicely too. I added a tsp dried parsley and used about 2 tsp of lemon juice. Thanks for the recipe!
So simple yet very good! Thanks!
I never knew Tratr sauce could be this easy or this yummy! Saved me in a pinch! Thanks a ton- no more of the store variety for us.
I use twice as much chopped DILL pickle and a pinch of dill weed and about 1 TBLS. of horse-radish mustard or at least a good Dijon. A low-fat mayo works just fine.
Nothing could be easier than this. I didn't even measure; I just eye-balled all the ingredients. used very little lemon juice so it wouldn't be runny. Thanks a bunch!
Easy and delicious recipe. I'm usually not a big fan of tartar sauce, but was asked to whip some up. It was yummy. I made a couple of substitutions: dill for sweet pickles, low-fat mayonnaise instead of full fat and pickle juice instead of lemon juice. Thanks for the recipe.
EXCELLENT! I also used light mayo and dill relish. I also used 1/2 tablespoon onion powder and it was GREAT. Thank you!
I rated this five stars because it is the closest I have ever come to making tartar sauce that comes from one of my favorite restaurents. This outdoes store bought brands.
Well, I certainly didn't know tartar sauce was so simple. No need to buy the stuff at the store anymore! I didn't really measure my ingredients, but went by taste. My guests didn't care for onions, so I didn't use them (but I think I will next time), and I added a little bit of honey mustard. No salt and pepper -- not needed! A great hit. A little dill and garlic powder sound good too (as I saw on other reviewers' notes) and will be tried in next batch. Nice basic recipe to play with.
Let me just start by saying I don't even like tartar sauce and I LOVE this recipe! I used purple onions, they were delicious! We needed it right away and it was perfect.
This was a good place to start. I made this tonight as a first experiment in making my own tartar sauce, and ended up adding a couple teaspoons of powdered Ranch dressing mix, some dill, and a little granulated garlic. I also used dill pickle relish instead of sweet. My wife loved it and said I was right to make the sauce instead of buying it from the store! That was worth 4 stars all by itself;)
Very good and simple. I minced an onion and used lime juice because I was out of dried minced onion and lemons. It still turned out great with a dinstinctive flavor.
Super easy and delicious. I will never purchase pre-made tartar sauce again.
Great tartar sauce--tasted even better after chilling overnight!
We discovered this years ago when we ran out of tarter sauce. My kids eventually decided they like their altered version best which is merely Miracle Whip mixed with a good relish. Even now, as adults, its not uncommon for one of them to put a spoonful of each on the side of his plate, stir & then add to whatever he's eating at the time. I haven't bought tarter sauce in years!
This was so easy and tasted SO good! I skipped the minced onion and used onion powder instead. Tasted so much better than the stuff from a jar. I will be making my own tarter sauce from now on!
Easy and delicious. I consume it right after making it.
This was good, but it had too strong of a mayo taste. Next time I will increase the relish and lemon juice.
No complaints. I didn't have regular mayo, so I used Miracle Whip instead. It was delicious. I will alternate this recipe with my standard: miracle whip, mustard, sweet relish, celery seed.
I love this recipe. It is way better than store bought. I used low 3 parts fat mayo and 1 part non fat yogurt, a little extra relish, added about 1T. of minced bread & butter pickles, and a dash of Texas Pete for kick. This recipe is too quick and easy to make, plus lower in sodium and no preservatives! Why would anyone every buy store bought after tasting this? Next time, instead of Texas Pete, I might mince some roasted jalepeno or green chili (we like it hot!)
Very simple yet perfect tartar sauce! Have done 4 times and will keep on doing it!
This is the best tartar sauce I've ever eaten! I won't make fish again without making this sauce to go along with it...plus, it's made with ingredients that I always have in the house! Thanks for the great recipe!
Yummy! This is extremely good & super easy! I didn't have any lemon juice on hand so I used dill pickle juice instead (per other reviews). I also added a little horseradish for a little kick & squeezed the relish juice out first. It was wonderful. Like everyone else, I won't buy tartar sauce in the store again. Thanks for the recipe! I've made this several times now & my family loves it. I try to make enough to keep around since I've found it stays good for quite awhile.
Perfect the way it is
I've been making my own tartar sauce this way for years. We don't care for sweet pickle relish but love the dill pickle relish. Sometimes I use pickle juice instead of lemon juice, and a dash of cayenne for a little kick, lately because of health issues I use 1/4 mayo to 3/4 plain fat free yogurt. it's delicious and healthier.
Excellent recipe and easy to put together after you realize you need tartar sauce and don't want to run to the store. Fresher tasting too! Thanks, it's a keeper!
This recipe is great. I used Smart Balance Mayo because it's half the calories and still tastes like mayo. I did add a couple of tablespoons of sour cream and doubled the relish (I used pickles), lemon juice, and onion. I also added a tablespoon of capers. You have to let it sit for at least an hour. I tried it right after I made it and it tasted like mayo which is why I doubled all the ingredients. Then I let it sit for an hour and tried it again and it was fabulous. I probably didn't need to double everything. I'll never buy jared stuff again!
Simple but absolutely delicious.We use dried minced onions and definetly add the lemon juice.
This was much better than bottled sauce. I used the lemon juice and I think that really helped with the flavor and texture. The next day I added sugar to the leftovers and made a delicious spread for our shaved ham sandwiches.
Super Delish!! I use a dash or two of Lemon Pepper Seasoning in place of the juice, salt and pepper. Very easy to make.
My husband and I both agree this is the best tartar sauce we've had!
Excellent Tartar Sauce recipe! Tastes better than the jarred kind, and doesn't have any funky ingredients like the others I've seen on here. The lemon juice gives it a real good flavor.
Simple, easy, just about right. I added a little more onion and pickle though, and you definately should let it sit. I made up a jar of it and its come in handy several times.
Great recipe, but I used about 3T relish.
Have been making it this way for years and years. Must be mayo and not salad dressing. Every once in awhile I throw in a dill pickle for tang. Can use sweet pickle if you don't have any relish in the frigerator.
Very good basic recipe. My hubby LOVES tartar sauce and uses plenty so I have been making it for him for years in an effort to have a healthier option than store-bought. Over time we have tweaked the recipe to suit his preferences. We use light Miracle Whip rather than mayo, add more sweet relish, some garlic, less lemon juice, onion powder, and either paprika or Old Bay seasoning and a light touch of sugar.
Thank you for this recipe! My hubby wanted tartar sauce with his fish. I didn't want to run to the store for it, so I turned to allrecipes, of course. Needless to say, he thinks it is better than sauce from a jar!!
very good and easy! did not have lemon juice but had some really good relish and my daughter loved it!!
THE BEST TARTAR EVER!!!!!!WE MAKE THINGS JUST TO GO WITH TARTAR SAUCE SO WE CAN EAT THIS...I DOESN'T LAST LONG UNLESS MY HUSBAND AND I HIDE IT ON EACH OTHER!!!!!
Sorry but this didn't do it for me. It tasted too much like Miracle whip which I find awful. If you like a creamier, more mellow tasting tartar sauce, go elsewhere.
Simply perfect. :) I'll never buy tartar sauce again.
Ok...Not sure what I did wrong..
The key to a super tarter sauce for me is the relish, so be sure you know the best relish for your taste. This is good but after tasting I added a pinch of garlic powder.
was very easy to make and taste great.
This is a good basic recipe. I made it as directed, but added my own touches; a dash of garlic powder and a pinch of dried dill weed (sorry, I dont usually measure, I just go by what looks good). I let the flavours meld in the fridge for a couple hours, and it was really good! 100 times better than any store bought sauce!
Yummy and simple...I did drain my relish first though to make it a tad less runny! I wont ever buy pre made tarter sauce again!
i was looking for a basic sweet tartar sauce, and this one is just right. crazy easy to make. and if you let it sit over night it's even better.
PERFECT! Use either Mayo or Miracle Whip & add the relish only. So easy to make & better than store bought.
This was SO simple and quick - and tasted great! I honestly never knew what tartar sauce actually consisted of, and I will be using this recipe for all my fish dishes now! Definitely doesn't have to be used with just fried fish - it was just fantastic on some salmon burgers I had purchased at the grocery store.
We make this every time we have fish! I use chopped onions just because I don't have minced onions.
Who knew *this* was all there was to tartar sauce?! How quick and easy!!
I really just didn't like this at all. Too mayonnaisy. Thanks for the recipe.
Finally, I found something that might save me money :) With the way my family eats tartar sauce, this recipe is even better than some of the name brands.
I will never buy tartar sauce again! This is simple to make and tastes great. I made the recipe as written, but it looked like too little onion and relish, so I added another 1/2 Tbs. of each. (I might use 2 Tbs. of each next time.) And, do use the lemon juice, it makes a big difference. This recipe is a keeper. Thank you!
Had to use immediately, and it tasted good. I used onion powder, dill relish and mixed all the ingredients together at the same time, and it still tasted like tartar sauce, haha.
Made this tartar sauce original recipe then also added some dill weed to it! LOVED IT! So did my guests who had the option of which one to use! Both bowls were completely empty after the fish fry! Thanks!
This is a good recipe. MUCH better than the stuff you buy in the store. I like to use a couple tablespoons of dill pickle juice instead of the lemon juice.
I can't stand store-bought tartar sauce and had NO idea that making my own could be so quick & easy! I make my own sweet relish, so it was fun to be able to use that to make yet another homemade condiment for my family. GREAT recipe! Thank you so much!
This recipe is good for starters, but I substituted chopped (very small dice) green onions (only the white part) for the "onion" and added 1 tsp granulated sugar, because I thought the taste without it was too acidic. You do need the lemon juice, IMHO to give it "tang." Try these changes and "see!"
Sometimes simpler is in fact better. Made this in a pinch with Wickles relish, and had to sub. onion powder. Was so tasty and simple I really don't plan on buying it pre-made again. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I found this recipe very good. I elimated the onion and used 2 tablespoons of sugar.
This was really good. Hubby likes tartar sauce more than I do....so this comes from him. The only negative was that it was a little too thin. He wanted a thicker sauce...but the taste was great. Thanks for the post.
Great recipe although i made some adaptations to fit our tastes. I substituted pickle brine for lemon, used freshly minced garlic dill pickles and added dill weed. Everyone loved it!
Great tasting tartar sauce. Better than some resturants. Will keep in my recipe box and make my own from now on.
Good even my cranky man enjoyed eating it!
Great stuff - If you make this recipe regularly, consider picking up some Cornichon pickles instead of dill pickles/relish. Also, I'd add at least twice as many pickles.
I used dill relish with a touch of sweetener instead of sweet relish because I didn't have it. And just had lemon wedges on the side, it was fantastic and simple.
We ran out of tartar sauce one night I made fish, I found this recipe and it is sooo quick and yummy. This tastes better than anything you will find in store bought jars.
I received more praise for the tartar sauce than I did for the fish. Great basic recipe. Exactly what I was looking for!
This is wonderful! It took less than 2 min to make. I'll NEVER buy store bought again.
This is the tartar sauce I've been looking for for 20 years! I'm from the midwest and love Frisch's Big Boy tartar sauce. I've tried to recreate it in my kitchen many times, without success. This is close, only better! Thank you, thank you, thank you, Jackie!