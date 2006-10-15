Torsk

Torsk is broiled and buttered cod fillets. This recipe uses frozen fish; defrosting is not necessary. Make sure to use butter. There it too much water in margarine.

By DHERDEBU

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Lightly grease a cookie sheet.

  • Place the fish in a large saucepan. Mix together the water, sugar, and salt. Pour the water-mixture over the fish. The water-mixture should fully cover the fish, if it doesn't add more water. Bring the water to a boil over a medium-high heat. Boil for 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove fillets from water, and blot on paper towels to remove excess water. Brush with 6 tablespoons melted butter, and sprinkle with paprika.

  • Broil for 8 to 10 minutes per inch of thickness, or until the fillets are golden brown. Serve with the remaining melted butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
670 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 47.1g; cholesterol 182.7mg; sodium 2764.2mg. Full Nutrition
