Torsk
Torsk is broiled and buttered cod fillets. This recipe uses frozen fish; defrosting is not necessary. Make sure to use butter. There it too much water in margarine.
Awesome, entire family loved it! The only thing I did different was adding only 1/2 cup splenda instead of 1 cup sugar to the water. Plus - I don't think you need quite as much butter, I only used 3 tbsps while broiling.
This tastes just like lobster. My whole family loves this recipe. I've made it at least 4 times, and I've had the best results when the cooked fish has time to chill and dry out in the fridge before broiling. I've used mostly frozen cod from Sam's Club. I'd like to try it with monkfish to see how that tastes.
I decided to give this recipe a try in an attempt to serve fish that isn't battered and fried to my family. I followed the recipe exactly and the results were great. I have four kids and they loved this recipe! The 3-year-old had three helpings! I agree with other reviews that it has a lobster-like consistency and flavor. Husband has already requested I make this again and often! Thanks for the great recipe and a nice change of pace from the same old fish.
used center cut cod from sam's club brought water to full boil dropped fish in one at a time boiled just 2 min. didn't fall apart at all, did this in the morning wrapped in paper towels to dry then put between layers of wax paper in tuppperware in fridge. At dinner time put in disposable aluminum pan covered with butter and broiled til started to brown, delious whloe family loved it. Be sure to used thick cut loins.
Oh my gosh!! This is a fantastic recipe if you love lobster, but it's beyond your pay grade. You need to adjust for the thickness of your fillets (boil/broil times), but this is dang close!! The sugar in the boiling mixture adds the sweetness, and the texture of the cod is tender and delicious! I broiled the fish with less butter and ate it with no extra butter, and it was still DELICIOUS!! How good would it be with extra buttah??? Will make again and again and again!!
This was a great recipe! I used Market Day frozen cod, poached it using Splenda instead of sugar and cut the amount of butter in half. I also chilled the cod before broiling it. Best of all, the house didn't smell fishy after dinner!
I cannot believe how easy this was and how good it was! My husband loved it. Even the two picky teenage girls thought it was great. I would not change a thing. Using the frozen filets was a great idea to help keep them together. I would only suggest to use a large deep skilett instead of a sauce pan so the filets don't bump together so much and fall apart. I've given the recipe out a lot since trying it.
Just fabulous! I made this with a turnip gratin, and my husband was just over the moon! References to this tasting like lobster are totally true! I'm a non-sugar person, so I swap out for splenda, and it still tastes wonderful! Thanks for a keeper!
who ever said this tastes like lobster was not kidding!!!!this was great,even my 7 year old who hates fish loved it and asked me to make it again!!thank
I made this dish with red snapper fillets. I spread the butter on the fish after boiling it then I sprinkled garlic powder, clubhouse italiano seasoning and parmesan cheese. I also used clubhouse roasted pepper and garlic seaoning on some of the fillets. My husband loved it he also said it tasted like lobster.It was easy and I will make it again and agian.
This was very good. I did use frozen cod. I also thought this tasted similar to lobster, especially when dipping in melted butter. Yummy! Will definately be making this easy dish again.
Very easy to do and taste great. House does not smell like fish when you are done cooking. Gave it a 5 for kids, not real sure because our kids won't touch fish.
Excellent recipe. Couple recommendations. Put your fish in the pan, measure in enough water to cover, and then adjust the amount of sugar and salt proportionately. And watch the broiler carefully to avoid overdone fish. Excellent recipe. Thank you! We sprinkled two of our filets with cajun seasoning and they were the BEST!
It's amazing that cod can be made to taste sweet like lobster! This is definately a recipe for those who are leary of eating fish. I followed the recipe exactly as stated, and it turned out great. The only thing I will do differently next time is be more carefull of the boiling time. My cod fillets weren't that thick and I boiled for 5 minutes, but they were starting to fall apart. They stayed together well during the remaining 8 minute broiling time though, and ended up looking beautiful and tasting amazingly like lobster.
The only reason why I'm giving this only four stars is the boil/broil times I think are way off. i did not bring my water to a complete boil and cooked for 2 mins and then broiled for like 3 mins and my fish was like rubber. I will make this again as the flarvors are good...does taste like lobster. Next time I will bring my water to a boil then let temp come way down and soak my fish (not cook) to absorb the flavors then broil until fish flakes with the butter.
Wow!! That was surprisingly good! I had used a pre-frozen cod, I think it was a little freezer burned. Next time I will buy fresh and freeze it before boiling. The funny thing was, I read the one review about it tasting like lobster but didn't put much credo in it. I didn't say anything to the hubby about that or about the recipe. The first comment out of my husbands mouth "kinda strange to have a fish that tastes like lobster". But that is strange in a VERY good way! And while the house may not stink like fish the broiling sure smoked up my house, but I will definately make this again. It was well worth it!
Like some others I was a little afraid to try this recipe. I was wrong to wait so long. Made it EXACTLY as written & we loved it. I think if you are reviewing a recipe you should follow it as written. If you change it & then give it a poor rating it's rating your own recipe not someone else's. Thanks for a great recipe.
I know this was rated highly, but it was so bland. Maybe if some garlic or something like that was added, but it was very boring.
This was excellent! It tasted like lobster! I boiled it for about 10-15 minutes and had it under the broiler for about 5. Very good!
Very good, tasty & simple to do. I even boiled the cod in the morning, then refrigerated it till dinner. Then it only took a few minutes in the broiler. For health reasons, we're trying to eat more fish, but up till now only liked it battered & deep fried. This was great! Needs no changes. It's a keeper. Thanks much.....
Yes, because you sweeten the codfish with the sugar poach, it does taste very similar to lobster. A very good substitute. Make sure you use very thick codfish and not the little skinny frozen filets. I tried both and the thinner cod was extremely overcooked, but the thick cod can withstand both cooking processes. Thanks for this great recipe.
It really does resemble lobster! Quite delicious....butter is perfect on this!
I never made cod before, but this recipe and all the reviews got my attention. I loved it, my boyfriend loved it. I will definitely make it again, next time for company.
Had to try this out of pure curiosity... and now I'm hooked! The family went head over heels for it... and they agreed it really tastes like lobster!! I used 2 lbs of cod and kept the rest of the ingredients the same.
Fabulous! I made it exactly as directed, even though I was apprehensive about the sugar/butter amount. And, boy, am I glad I did. Superb!
after having made this a couple times (and having enjoyed it), I decided to make faux-lobster club sandwiches with it! I added a little shrimp for texture and color, seasoned with a few shakes of old bay and dill weed and then lightly coated with mayo. Served on white...(and i mean like wonderbread white:-)...w/ bacon, lettuce and tomato. pretty darn good!
I make "poor man's lobster" all the time. It is wonderful. I tried the variation in this recipe and DID NOT like the sugar...I prefer to squeeze a little lemon in the water instead of using the sugar. But brushing with butter and serving with a side of butter is a must. Feel free to blacken, garlic, cajun...any spice you like.
this was okay,but not great.The mistake I made was using fresh cod,which I thought would be even better.It just wound up tasting sugary and buttery-no wonder kids love it.Sorry.
This is a wonderful recipe!! The first time I made it I did use cod and it was fantastic. The second time I used Swai (much cheaper farm-raised catfish). I did use Old Bay seasoning instead of paprika - that added to the "shellfish" flavor - kind of a cross between lobster and crab. My husband thought that was better! I do think it doesn't need as much butter as is listed, and I might also try it with the splenda or half the sugar and see how that works. I will use this often with whatever fish I can find on sale - thanks!
Oh my goodness, this really is sooo good! It does taste like lobster in butter and I never usually eat lobster!
I found cod on sale and wanted to try something different. This dish would make Paula Deen proud, there is so much butter and sugar involved that I could have made a batch of cookies instead...who knew fish could be so unhealthy? The end result was, as previous reviewers stated, kind of close to that of lobster (albeit a lobster who'd just had a sugar bath!). I don't think I'll make this again, but I am very glad I tried it as my curiosity is totally sated :)
I didn't believe it, but this DOES turn cod into a crab or lobster flavor AND texture! Thanks for the recipe. This will go into the menu rotation in our home!
Thank you for giving me a new idea for preparing cod. However, I expected some sort of transformation of the fish, based on all the glowing reviews and comparisons to lobster. It's like lobster in that you dip it in butter, but that's where the similarity ends. Next time I'll just butter poach the fish for rich, sweet, lobster-y flavor.
This was just okay. I followed the recipe exactly. But the fish turned out rubbery and the melted butter was bland. If we make this again, I will definitely add my own additional spices to the melted butter. As to the rubber texture, I'll have to ask someone who knows cooking better than I do. I could be worth another try though.
This was very Yummy! My fish was only part frozen. So I melted the butter in a cast iron skillet. Added a small amount of the water and sugar, fish and spices and then finished under the broiler. Very Good I will be making this again.
While the recipe sounded a bit bizarre, I gave it a try and we were very pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was. It does have that wonderful taste of lobster. I used Splenda instead of sugar as suggested by other reviewers. My husband asked for more....unfortunately there was no more since I was leery and didn't cook that much fish in case we didn't like it. I will make this one again and again.
Very tasty and easy to make. I used Splenda in place of the sugar.
This was so good. I tried it for the first time when some company we were having brought some cod. Everyone raved and thought it tasted just like lobster. We will make this many more times to come!
This recipe freaked me out...but I loved it! I couldn't get over the fact that I had to boil the fish in sugar water first...I don't think all the butter called for in the recipe is necessary...I only used 6 Tbspns to brush over the cod fillets I used. It really did taste like lobster! Me and my husband loved...but the kids didn't think it was anything special - but then again they don't like lobster. This recipe is for lobster lovers only! Mmm...
Here is a little trivia: Torsk is a Danish (Nordic) word that simply means COD and doesn't tell anything about how the fish is cooked. I haven't come across this recipe in Denmark - wonder how it got its name?
nice & simple.
Just to clear something up: "torsk" is simply the Norwegian word for cod. It has nothing to do with whether it's prepared with paprika and butter, it's just a word. Having said that, I have made torsk many different ways and this method was a winner. I had a little problem with the fillets coming apart in the water, so next time I have to boil more gently, but the taste was still very good. I would make it this way again.
My family loves this!
Very good recipe. It did taste a bit like lobster. :)
As advertised - easy and tastes (kind of) like lobster. However, I'd say this could easily work with less butter. I used only the 6 tablespoons it calls for as basting liquid - putting about 3/4 of it on prior to broiling, and the rest after broiling before serving, and I thought it was still too much. No need to add extra butter tableside. Best parts of the recipe are that it's prepared from frozen and it loses its fishy taste in the sweet boiling liquid and the buttery broil, to appease picky eaters who don't like fish.
Excellent taste. I agree with those who say it has a similar taste to lobster. Need to be careful not to over-broil.
This was pretty good but it didn't taste much like lobster. It tasted like whitefish cooked in butter. ??? I cooked 3 filets in a skillet at a low boil (my filets stayed togther well) & scaled the recipe down to 4. I also decreased teh sugar some, maybe that's why didn't have much "lobster" flavor. I sprinkled the filets w/ garlic powder before broiling & lemon juice after. We enjoyed it & will make it again but I won't expect it to taste like lobster. ;o)
Nothing special.
This was okay, but I doubt I would make it again. I followed the recipe, using fresh fish instead of frozen. Even though I boiled and broiled my fish for less time than the recipe states, it was overdone. It did taste like lobster, but not nearly as good. My fish also fell apart while boiling, so it was in bite-sized pieces when broiling and for serving. I don't know if this is supposed to happen or not.
This was not good at all. I sprinkled it with Ritz cracker crumbs, lemon juice, salt and pepper and it still tasted like wallpaper paste. Like 99% of all other fish, the only way to eat this is batter dipped and deep fried with lots of Old Bay and tartar sauce.
This was very tasty! Every person in my family..my dh, my 2 yo, and my 4yo--(me too!) ate it up! My kids are notoriously picky and they gobbled up fish! Wow! I didn't change a single thing--didn't need to! My dh a huge seafood lover enjoyed the fact that it tasted so similar to lobster. Thanks for the yummy and EASY fish recipe! Will be making it again and again and again....
great flavor ...it really does have the consistency of lobster and almost tastes like it! Will make again.
This was OK. The kids ate it, but for the amount of sugar it would be better for you and better tasting to use Mrs. Dash....
This recipe was excellent....highly recommend it. It does taste just like lobster.
This turned out amazing! My husband cooked the cod and served it to me. I asked what is it and he said guess. I said lobster? NOPE! Cod! It was great. I've made it twice since then. Like with any fish, careful not to overcook or it'll be dry and tough.
I didn't believe it until I tried it, but this does taste a lot like lobster. I will definitely be making this wonderful recipe again.
This was a treat! DH Sounded like a broken record with "This is really Good!" As close as you can get to lobster, and a lot cheaper!! AND SUPER EASY! I'll be keeping a bag of Cod in the freezer from now on. It will be a great dish for unexpected company.
wonderful. Just an FYI for the picky, it's taste and texture are more like that of lobster tail than claw. My picky husband doesn't like the tail, only the claw.
This is super easy, foolproof, and we liked it a lot. I did as others have done and boiled earlier in the day, dried and chilled, then just having the last step made last minute prep so easy.
My kids and I didn't care for this at all, but none of us like lobster (which other reviewers compared the taste of this to). It was kind of sweet -- yuck. However, I gave it four *s because my husband who likes lobster thought this was pretty good. So if you like lobster you may like this...if not, don't bother.
Hubby and I are the "if it ain't fried, it ain't fish" type. I made this as an experiment and my husband declared that it was the best fish he has ever had. I thought it was wonderful!!! Thank you sooooo much!
taste a lot like lobster.
Very good and easy to make.
I thought it was very good as written.
My family loves this recipe. It's so super easy. I use about half chicken broth and half water to give it more flavor. I also use about half the sugar simply because I don't think it needs that much, tastes great without the full amount. My kids are 6 and 8 and they just devour this.
The flavor was great, but I had 8 nice filets to use- and after they boiled for 2 minutes they fell into chunks and pieces- disappointing! next time i will just add a little bit of sugar to the butter and broil until done. You only need 1/2 cup of butter- that was more than enough for my 8 filets. The flavor paired with cod was really excellent that's why it was so disappointing that the fish fell apart.
Great way to cook fish! No fish taste, melts in your mouth!
This was pretty good. Very easy, guick, simple dish.
I am one of the few who did not care for this. My fish were waaaay too sweet for my tastes and it did NOT taste like lobster. Most other reviewers rave about this, but not me. Thanks anyway.
Tasted like lobster. Cooked as directions stated. Used Alaskan cod filets, but I didn't use all the butter... it didn't need to be dipped in it. It was very deliscious.
This did not work for me, but I should have known better than to boil fish in a sauce pan. It fell completely apart, and was better suited for making fish cakes. That said, the flavor was delicate and sweet, like lobster. It might work better to poach the fillets in a wide skillet instead.
This was very good and a good lobster substitute. The sugar adds just a touch of sweetness that fish doesn't have but lobster does. The one suggestion I have is to be careful not to broil the fish too long. Actually, my fillets were done after the poaching, so the broiling was only needed to add the butter flavor and the color. I rubbed the paprika on with my finger and it even had the color of lobster around the edges! Next time I will be more careful with the broiling and then I will change my rating to 5 instead of 4.
Absolutely amazing! Has a wonderful sweet and buttery flavor that's not overpowering.
It did taste a little bit like lobster but overall it was bland. The family agreed it wasn't anything special. I don't think I will make this again.
easy to make taste just like lobster.
This recipe is wonderful. My kids LOVE this. Served with a coconut rice it was perfect. I didn't need to use all of the butter!
This REALLY tastes like Lobster!! I was looking for a simple recipe. My cod wasn't thick enough and fell apart before the end of the boiling phase. I found out that my BF doesn't like Lobster, so he hated this. It tasted bland and a bit too sweet for me. It IS a gluten-free and cheap alternative to lobster, but my family labeled it a "dud." If I ever made it again, I would lessen the amount of sugar used, although that might make it taste less like lobster. I won't be making this again!
Absolutely fantastic. I make this with cheap frozen Pollock (the best combo of price/mercury/Omega3's) and it comes out tasting like buttered shellfish.
Thank you for not only a delicious, but quick and easy recipe. After dinner my step-son pronounced it "the best", and my husband said I would have to make it again and have his mother over for dinner. She loves lobster, and the poaching process puts that sweet/salty ocean taste in the fish. I will be making this again!
Great recipe. It does taste very similar to lobster. You don't even need to broil the fish. Instead of broiling, I melted 2-3 tbs of butter in the pan over medium-low heat and cooked the cod on both sides until it was slightly golden brown, adding paprika to one side. I also used Splenda instead of sugar in the water mix.
I really wanted this to taste like lobster, like most of the comments said, but it did not. It was, however, good buttered cod. The sugar water poach did give the fish a "different" taste than what I am used to, but it was pleasant, not too sweet, but not like lobster. If you like fish, give this recipe a try, but if you are looking for a lobster taste, stick with the real thing. :)
Amazing with cod! My 2 year old asked for 3rds! But I tried the same recipe with whitefish and it was a disaster. Use only cod for best results! I'll be using this recipe all the time! Only 1/2 cup of butter is really needed for the broiling.
Very good and easy! Nice change to "more fish" as it similar to lobster - can't wait to try it in lobster rolls.
This was excellent! I made it just as the recipe directed and we all enjoyed it very much. Thank you for sending thisin.
I've made this once already. My family LOVED it. My db bragged about it to all his friends and family they wanted the recipe so i guided them to the site. Nothing but rave reviews from them also. Thanks so much.
Um...hmmm. What to say about this dish. My feelings are kind of all over the place. First, I should point out that if you use fresh filets, they WILL fall apart during the boiling process. But that's okay. I simply drained the water off, dumped the pieces onto a double layer of paper towels, let them drain, and then transferred them to a foil covered pan. I brushed the pieces with melted butter and generously sprinkled paprika over the pile before broiling (I only broiled for 5 min. or so). It was actually rather pretty (kind of like lump crab meat or something). The flavor of this fish is...well, kind of like kettle corn. Sweet, salty, and buttery. So of course it tastes "good"...but it's kind of a strange flavor for fish. And certainly not very healthy (the ingredients are pretty similar to what goes into a doughnut, if you think about it). BUT I will probably make this one again because my husband loved it.
I did not read the reviews b/4 I tried this, but my son, husband and I all thought it tasted like lobster! I did not use nearly as much butter and next time I will reduce the sugar to 3/4. Thanks for a super easy cod loin recipe.
Easy and taste wonderful. I followed the directions exactly and everyone loved it. Thank you for sharing.
It's easier not to overcook the fish this way. It tasted pretty good. My husband and I agreed that we didn't need that much butter for dipping, so you might want to use less.
Terrific way to prepare frozen fish! Recommend halving butter and adding more flavorful spice(s), in addition to paprika.
Very good. We also make a simpler version of this...just boil the cod fillets in plain water, drain on paper towels (fillets do fall apart but still taste great) and serve with plenty of melted margarine (the healthier kind). I think the margarine works just fine, and I really don't want to detract from the healthy part of the meal by dipping it in butter.
We love this. I use whatever whitefish is on sale, not just cod, and adjust the cooking times for thinner fillets or steaks. Really excellent.
I'm not big on fish, but I make it because it's healthy and my husband likes fish? I tried this recipe and it was really good!! My husband LOVED it! Have made it several times now. Thanks for sharing!!
was delicious and EASY! First time trying Cod and it was a great change from our normal tilapia! This one is going in my recipe box ;)
Got my kids to eat fish and they could help me make the meal! The only change was I bought the pre-made butter with dill sauce. I also made spinach couscous and put the fish on top.
Awesome! Just like other reviewers, I agree, this tastes very similar to lobster and the texture is divine! We were all fighting over it! Yum! One thing though, it calls for way more butter than we needed. I used just one stick and still had some left over.
This is a quick, easy recipe. The result is an attractive, mild but pretty good fish. Does taste a bit like lobster, especially with the melted butter served alongside...although I wouldn't say it is absolutely necessary to make the dish. I think it could have used a sprinkling of salt along with the paprika. Overall, a tasty, easy, and different way to prepare affordable frozen cod.
Just had this for dinner! And it does taste like lobster. Very good. The only problem I had was my cod broke into pieces getting it out of the water. I'll work on that. Will make this many more times. thanks
My kids loved this fish. I followed the first step exactly, but I did not broil. I put it in a grill basket on the grill for 2-3 minutes each side. Don't forget to rebrush it with butter before serving.
