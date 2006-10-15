Um...hmmm. What to say about this dish. My feelings are kind of all over the place. First, I should point out that if you use fresh filets, they WILL fall apart during the boiling process. But that's okay. I simply drained the water off, dumped the pieces onto a double layer of paper towels, let them drain, and then transferred them to a foil covered pan. I brushed the pieces with melted butter and generously sprinkled paprika over the pile before broiling (I only broiled for 5 min. or so). It was actually rather pretty (kind of like lump crab meat or something). The flavor of this fish is...well, kind of like kettle corn. Sweet, salty, and buttery. So of course it tastes "good"...but it's kind of a strange flavor for fish. And certainly not very healthy (the ingredients are pretty similar to what goes into a doughnut, if you think about it). BUT I will probably make this one again because my husband loved it.