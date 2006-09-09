Rainbow Trout with Yogurt Sauce

Tender and mild trout with a tangy yogurt sauce. Serve with crusty bread and lemon potatoes. If you can, use freshly caught trout.

Recipe by Lorna

Recipe Summary

prep:
12 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine the yogurt, cucumber, dill, lemon zest, olive oil and salt and pepper. Mix well and set aside.

  • Turn oven broiler on. Coat a broiler pan with non-stick cooking spray.

  • Sprinkle fillets with lemon pepper and place on broiler pan. broil for about 8 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork. To serve spoon yogurt sauce over fish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 93.9mg; sodium 142.6mg. Full Nutrition
