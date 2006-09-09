Rainbow Trout with Yogurt Sauce
Tender and mild trout with a tangy yogurt sauce. Serve with crusty bread and lemon potatoes. If you can, use freshly caught trout.
Tender and mild trout with a tangy yogurt sauce. Serve with crusty bread and lemon potatoes. If you can, use freshly caught trout.
Was a bit nervous that this would be a bit bland when I tasted the sauce on its own, but the flavors with the fish go very well together. I used quite a lot of lemon pepper, not drenched but a little more than it called for - probably about 1/8 cup for 2 medium sized trout. I also added salt and pepper to the lemon pepper seasoning. Baked at 350 for about 12 minutes then did the broil for 5.Read More
'Interesting flavor'; quite tangy. Was okay; had lots of leftover sauce as we only used sparingly.Read More
Was a bit nervous that this would be a bit bland when I tasted the sauce on its own, but the flavors with the fish go very well together. I used quite a lot of lemon pepper, not drenched but a little more than it called for - probably about 1/8 cup for 2 medium sized trout. I also added salt and pepper to the lemon pepper seasoning. Baked at 350 for about 12 minutes then did the broil for 5.
Very easy and quick to prepare, not requiring any dipping and breading or marinading as do many other fish recipes. The yogurt sauce is quick to prepare and is fresh and cool tasting. Follow the recipe exactly and they'll be asking for more! I broiled the trout fillets, skin-side down, and in 10 minutes they were perfect and did not stick to the (cookie sheet) pan.
My husband and I loved this recipe! The sauce went so well with the trout. We are trying to eat fish atleast 2 times a week and are always trying new recipes, but I will definitely make this again. I used fat free yogurt and it still turned out great, for those of you trying to cut fat and calories.
I didn't have yogurt, and didn't want to make a special trip to the store, so I made this with sour cream. I think yogurt would have been better, but it still turned out well. I also used more lemon papper and dill than stated in the recipe. Nice recipe - quick and easy. Good for people who aren't real fish fans too. Thanks!
Everybody loved it. Even my 3 and 5 year old. There was a ton of sauce. You could probably get away with halfing the sauce.
'Interesting flavor'; quite tangy. Was okay; had lots of leftover sauce as we only used sparingly.
I made this for my family with a sidedish of grilled winter squash topped with blue cheese and roasted red peppers. They loved it. They thought the fish came out moist with crispy skin.
This is a terrific light meal. It will be perfect in the summer - quick, easy and very good.
This is a fantastic, light and tasty dish!
Good, though the yogurt sauce alone is a little bland. Be sure to add plenty of lemon pepper to the trout. Also, you can cut the yogurt sauce recipe in half and still have PLENTY of sauce.
I thought the sauce was pretty bland. Love trout but like flavor more. Probably won't make this again.
This is tangy and very fresh tasting...a welcome change to usual trout recipes! And so quick too!!
Fantastic! I didn't have lemon pepper so I used garlic powder and pepper on the fish...also put a little minced garlic in the sauce. It was spectacular! Definitely will make again.
In my opinion, the sauce was missing something. The overall idea was great, but I think it needs a little something more.
This is delicious and so fast and easy! I used Greek yogurt for a thicker, tangier sauce, added a touch of garlic, and I was generous with the lemon pepper on the trout. The light sauce really complements the flavor of the trout, and I'm sure it would work with other light fish (catfish, tilapia, etc.). A definite keeper!
I was skeptical about this sauce, but it was excellent! The whole thing was so easy to make and was the nearly one of the best fish I've had.
A++ - I am giving this recipe 5 stars because the yogurt sauce was to die for! Although I didn't use fillets - I used the whole trout. I soaked a cedar plank in pineapple juice for 45 minutes and rubbed it with sea salt. I stuffed the trout with flat leaf parsley and sliced lemons. I put the lemon pepper on the skin of trout and drizzled evoo on top of that. I put it on the grill at 375 with the lid closed for about 25 minutes...My boyfriend couldn't get enough of it. He even poured the yogurt sauce on his rice. Thank you Lola!
I liked this recipe, added some dill and parsley on the fish as well, it turned out very good. love the yogurt sauce!
I used this recipe with Arctic Char. I liked the flavour of the topping, but found it overpowered the fish a bit. Just my personal taste. I think I may add some cream cheese or something to the topping recipe, perhaps with green onions, and use it as a dip! Thanks for sharing.
We really liked this! Not only was it quick and easy, but it was so healthy too. I used McCormick's Montreal Lemon Pepper and coated the trout with it. Great complement with the yogurt sauce!
Delicious! The only complaint we had was it needed a ton of salt and pepper. Also, unless you like a bowl of sauce with your filet, you could split this recipe in half and be just fine. Other than that, this is definitely one I will add to my recipe book.
I'm always wary of fish, just b/c I don't like it when it's done badly, but we had trout filets from our co-op so I tried it. Turned out soooo yummy I had two helpings! I didn't have the right amount of dill for the sauce, but I added some other light spices and it was good. I also used greek style yogurt, and drained the water from the cucumber after shredding it in the food processor--I think both these things kept the sauce nice and thick!
I thought the sauce was bland and the portion was way too big.
Wasn't my favorite recipe but it was nice. Maybe I should have added more lemon pepper. Also next time I would try using greek yogurt and straining it a bit on a paper towel first.
The yogurt sauce went very well with the trout. My trout piece was a bit big so the first time much longer. I did not have lemon pepper so I used fresh lemon juice and sprinkle some pepper. It came out great.
This is great. My husband was on deployment and I was looking for new ways to cook, I made it and loved it I cooked it for the second time when my husband got back, and he loved it. I did let the sauce chill for like one hour so the flavor could mix together, and it is great. More dill was also added. thank you so much it is deffently one of our new favs. Jen
A little mellow on flavor. I think this dish would benefit from a few cloves of garlic and some more spices
I found it lacking in flavor. I recommend putting a good amount of lemon pepper on the fish too. However, I didn't use fresh dill weed. Thanks for the recipe!
I think it was great on fish. Loved it and healthy.
Sauce added nothing to the fish. Very disappointed.
Amazing, we loved it, and for once i really enjoyed fish!
This was delicious, but next time I will only make 1/4 of the amount of sauce. The sauce was tasty, but it would be soup if I used all of it.
This recipe was good. It could use a little more pep - although I'm not positive what kind of spice I would add (maybe I will try cayenne pepper?). It turned out tasting good, and definitely enhanced the flavour of the fish. I added lot's of salt and pepper, used fresh dill, and a little extra lemon zest.
This was actually pretty good as is but then I added 2 tsp of honey and it added just enough sweetness to make it really yummy and the whole family enjoyed the mix of slight sweet and slightly tart. Would definitely make this again.
The fish was too plain, even with a lot of lemon pepper. We didn't like the cucumber sauce either. It would have been a lot of better if the fish was breaded with flour or cornflakes. We have much better recipes for cucumber sauce.
I tried the fish but didn't have yogurt for the sauce. I will need to try that next time because the fish was great.
I didn't add the oil to this recipe and it still tasted fresh and delicious. This is a keeper for fish like trout or salmon.
This is very good with or without the cucumber yogurt. I'm not fond of fish and this was delish!!!!
This was very good. In addition to lemon pepper I seasoned both sides of the fish with garlic powder as well as salt. There was a lot of the sauce leftover, next time I will cut the amount in half. I used freshly caught trout, homegrown cucumber, and served it with tomato and cucumber salad.
The yogurt sauce wasn't as flavorful as I'd hoped and the combination of dill and cucumber wasn't quite right. If I make it again, I'll make a sauce that's more like India raita to go with.
Super easy, super fast - served it with roasted asparagus - yum!
This recipe was excellent! Very fresh, like others have posted. I added a little extra lemon zest, a couple dashes of lemon juice and a dash of lemon pepper to the yogurt and used dried dill instead of fresh (about 1 TBSP). I also cut the evoo down to less than a TBSP and refridgerated approx. 30 mins while the fish was prepared/cooked. I grilled the fish in a tinfoil pouch with the lemon pepper, a little evoo (like a teaspoon...maybe less) and lemon juice at 350-375 for about 15 minutes. The yogurt sauce is superb with brown rice. I will DEFINATELY make this recipe again!!
Yum! I made it with Salmon instead of Trout but it was still delicious. I added some lemon juice and a little chopped garlic to the sauce. Make sure to add plenty of salt and pepper. TASTY.
I was looking for a recipe with a creamy sauce - and while this was with yogurt - it fit the bill. I used dried dill instead of fresh dill (I halved the quantity)and it came out great! Definatly a keeper.
I really enjoyed this. As other reviewers suggested I made the sauce first and let it sit in the fridge for about twenty minutes. I also added a raw garlic clove. If you are a garlic lover I highly recommend it. It gives it a nice spicyness. And yes, definitely drain some of the liquid out of the cucumbers. I used seedless cukes. I serve this with a nice fresh cut of steelhead trout. It was just enough flavor for a nice fresh cut of fish. Served a nice Parmesan garlic couscous and roasted asparagus with it. Perfect easy Sunday evening dinner.
I appreciate the "lightness" and "healthiness" of this meal, but we weren't thrilled with it. Maybe it's because I used fat free plain yogurt (the only thing I could find in my local grocery store.) It tasted bland and almost sour because of the yogurt. I wouldn't make this again, but thanks for posting this, It was fun to make! :)
Pretty good and definitely fresh and summery, but lacked the wow factor I was expecting for a 5 star recipe. I used 2 tsp. dry dillweed as I didn't have any fresh dill, maybe that affected the outcome?
This was delicious! However, I agree with other commenters...too much yogurt sauce. I would cut that part of the recipe in half. I served this with a summer squash and corn saute...if I wasn't working on losing weight, I would have eaten everyone else's portions and sent them packing to McDonald's!
Tasty goodness. This is a lovely recipe. The only thing I added was brushing the fish fillets with olive oil before sprinkling them with the lemon pepper.
the fish was fine, the yogurt sauce was way too over powering, like a tzatziki sauce, for a spicier meat
The sauce was a bit bland, I added lemon juice and pureed garlic. Also I suggest straining the cucumber after iit's grated, the sauce was too runny.
I make this all the time - sometimes I cheat and just use store-bought Tzatzicki This is also FANTASTIC on salmon.
Really nice sauce for the trout. I didn't have any dill but imagine it would be much better. Will have it for the next time
Because I am allergic to dairy, we used plain soy "yogurt" in this recipe & it turned out alright. I was not sure about this one at first, but every taste increased my confidence in this meal--we will make it again on occasion, but it isn't among my all time favorites (hence a 4, not 5 star). Light, sweet/tart. Pleasant.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections