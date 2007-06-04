Shrimp Linguine Alfredo

Very rarely do i make a dish and immediately come upstairs to review it! I thought this was excellent! I felt like i was at a great seafood or italian place. That being said i did make a few minor changes per other reviews suggestions and a few of my own to cut down the fat and calories. I did double the sauce but I only used half the amount of butter and used fat free half and half. To make sure it thickened i made a rou by adding flour to the butter, then slowly added the half and half. I used jumbo shrimp and cooked them with butter, onions and garlic and then removed them slightly undercooked and added them back to the sauce the last minute or so. I also salted the sauce to taste. Served over whole wheat linguine with asparagus on the side. It was still rich and creamy, you really won't miss the fat at all! I will be adding this to the menu rotation for sure.