Shrimp Linguine Alfredo
Elegant but simple, fast and very impressive!
This turned out good but I would make some changes next time. First, I would double the sauce. This just didn't make enough for our taste. Second, I would sautee the shrimp separately in olive oil with minced garlic and add it into the sauce just before serving. Cooking the shrimp in the sauce made the whole thing taste a little too shrimpy, and the shrimp was a little overcooked. Other than those small changes, this is a good dish.
This is a very good shrimp alfredo recipe. I would recommend removing the shrimp from the pan once it's cooked through, and then add the half and half to the pan to thicken. Otherwise, the shrimp can become overcooked and tough. Just add the shrimp back to the sauce once it's thickened. Overall, very good. I've made it twice, and the second time, added some steamed broccoli to the dish.
After some personal tweaking...this was delicious! DON'T overcook the shrimp. Fry it in the butter/onion/garlic until just cooked. Set aside. Pour 1 cup half and half, 1 half cup white wine and 1 tbsp of lemon juice into pan and stir constantly. (This heats up fast so keep stirring!) Add parmesan cheese to sauce as you are stirring(constantly!). Pour over cooked pasta, garnish.
This was very good but I made a few slight changes. I used !/2 cup butter, omitted onions as my hubby don't like them, used the 4 tsp. garlic, 2 cups half n half only 1 tsp. pepper, 12 T fresh grated parmesan, instead of parsely sprigs , I used some dried parsely from my spices. Used frozen shrimp and added a can of crab meat. I cooked shrimp in butter till thawed and removed from pan. Then added my cream and cheese. To thicken a bit I used about 2 T cornsarch mixed with a tad of water until it was the consistency I like. Then added my shrimp and crab and gently heated. It made a nice amount of sauce so it wasn't dry. Everyone loved it! I imagine everyone could make this to their liking. It's a great recipe! Thanks!
Great recipe. I took other members advise and added more garlic, basil, white wine and parmesan to the sauce.I also cooked the shrimp and then set it aside and made the sauce on its own. I added a tsp cornstarch and then put the shrimp back in the sauce for 1 minute.
my bf thought this was fabulous. i liked it but we both agreed it was missing something. i used cream instead of half and half. the sauce was pretty thin so we dumped a whole lot of parmesan cheese into the sauce until it thickened up. the next time i make this ill add more garlic since that flavor seemed to be lacking.
Made this last night in a snap before heading out to darts. I added some fresh sliced mushrooms while sauting the onion and garlic. Also, I added a dash of cajun seasoning to the shrimp for a little kick and took another's recommendation and added some white wine to the sauce. I did have to thicken it with a little cornstarch (not much) but it was VERY GOOD!! Tasted like fine dining! Thanks Tina!!
Good but better when i added a chopped roasted red bell pepper, sliced mushrooms & 1/2 cup white wine. I also used 1/2 heavy cream & 1/2 cup chix broth instead of the 1 cup half & half; this made a richer tasting sauce.
Was great! I accidentally thickened it too much with flour, but was happy in the end when I had extra sauce above the doubled amount having added milk to thin it out. I also included grilled scallops on top and steamed asparagus. Heaven! Oh, and mushroom, but I don't know if I'll do that again as it was too many extras. Lots of fresh grated parm cheese made this one a success. I certainly didn't measure it. Just put in a whole lot of it. I didn't use the lemon. Oh, and all I had was rotini. Yum! Husband and I made it together.
WOW - this makes awesome Alfredo sauce! I did make a few minor adjustments. 1) Remove shrimp when cooked through, then complete the sauce, adding shrimp back just before serving. 2) Used heavy whipped cream, as I had it on hand. 3) Added Parmesan to the sauce as it cooked (probably 1/2 cup). My hubby loved it too, and we have decided we're never buying Alfredo sauce again - this was easy and delicious!
We loved this dish. I followed some reccomendations from other reviewers and I doubled the sauce and removed the shrimp from the pan as soon as it turned pink. The sauce does take a pretty long time to thicken, especially since I doubled it, but it was so good and i didn't have to add any thickener such as cornstarch. Also I only used about a 1/2 teaspoon pepper. With these changes it was so creamy and had such a great flavor that I'm not only going to make it often, but I'm going to try it with grilled chicken. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very rarely do i make a dish and immediately come upstairs to review it! I thought this was excellent! I felt like i was at a great seafood or italian place. That being said i did make a few minor changes per other reviews suggestions and a few of my own to cut down the fat and calories. I did double the sauce but I only used half the amount of butter and used fat free half and half. To make sure it thickened i made a rou by adding flour to the butter, then slowly added the half and half. I used jumbo shrimp and cooked them with butter, onions and garlic and then removed them slightly undercooked and added them back to the sauce the last minute or so. I also salted the sauce to taste. Served over whole wheat linguine with asparagus on the side. It was still rich and creamy, you really won't miss the fat at all! I will be adding this to the menu rotation for sure.
My sauce did not thicken enough for me and there was still something lacking in the flavor dept. My shrimp did become tough while waiting for the sauce to thicken. I will continue to look for a good alfredo recipe.
I think this recipe has potential, but requires modifications. I agree with the other reviewers that the sauce needs to be doubled, but don't double the pepper! I used 1 tsp pepper in a doubled recipe and that was plenty. This recipe would benefit from some seasonings especially basil, parsley, &/or oregano. Several little things aren't quite right with this recipe, but it's the reliance on all that pepper for seasoning that I would change first if I were to try this again. I removed the shrimp before making the sauce so they wouldn't get overcooked. The sauce did not really thicken much, so the recipe was better after it sat for a little bit and the linguine absorbed some of the liquid. I stirred the pepper & Parmesan into the sauce at the end...I think this worked better than sprinkling those two ingredients over the top.
Guests and kids loved it. Will make again. Doubled the sauce.
I made this per recipe. The sauce wouldn't thicken so I disolved a tsp. corn starch in 1/8 c. cold water and started adding it. I only had to add 1/2 to get right consistency. The flavor was perfect. Resturant quality! I will definately make this winner again!
absolutely delicious! I used 7 cloves of garlic and red pepper flakes for some zing. I also added a package of mushrooms to the butter after removing the shrimp. Stir the parmesan into the sauce slowly a couple minutes before serving.
very simple, and very good. i did not put the shrimp in with the sauce, but added green and red bell peppers while the sauce was cooking. the shrimp was already cooked so i sauteed it with olive oil and one crushed clove of garlic. seasoned it with salt and pepper too. i took out the bell peppers so they wouldn't get mushy, then i put the pasta in a bowl, put the bell peppers down, shrimp on top then added the sauce to the whole thing. oh, i doubled the sauce too. it was YUMMY!
Good recipe with adjustments. Always read reviews first! Definetly DOUBLE the recipe (not noodles), cook the shrimp separate from cream mixture as sauce takes a while to thicken, I added small amount of corn starch or flour to thinken cream mixture up. I added fresh parmesan to the cream mixture as well. When I cooked the shrimp I added mushrooms, garlic and diced red bell pepper. You can cook the onion and garlic (use lots, gives good flavour-at least 6 cloves) with butter then add cream and fresh parmesan plus little corn starch or flour. Cook shrimp mixture separate and add to sauce when thick and combine with noodles. Served with bread. So delicous!
I rarely write reviews, but this recipe deserves its 5 stars. I took alot of the suggestions and this dish served great heated up as left overs too. Finally a flavorful creme sauce dish! I diced one small onion, used 1/2 C butter and 4 cloves garlic minced. I sauteed the onion in butter and garlic until almost done and then added large shrimp for a couple minutes, not quite fully cooking the shrimp. I removed from heat and set aside. In another pan on med-high heat I used 1 1/4 C half and half, 3/4 C white wine, 1 T fresh lemon juice and 1 T cornstarch with water. Cooked until thickend, then added 12 T fresh parm. cheese until melted. I then added in shrimp mixture for another minute or two along with about 1/4 C of fresh chopped parsley. Fabulous! The wine made this. My husband couldn't get over how good the shrimp was. Next time I will add the lemon juice to the shrimp instead, but other than that, this is a dinner for guests. Will serve 6 if you make a salad to go with it on the side.
Good recipe, made as directed but doubled sauce. Easy and very good!
This tasted very good, however I, also, felt that it was missing something. It didn't have quite the rich, flavorful taste that I really like. I made the recipe and there was only "just-enough" sauce for my husband and I. I will double the batch next time. I cooked the shrimp separately in garlic and olive oil. I also added the cheese right to the sauce during the last few minutes, it thickened up nicely!
Great base recipe!
very good!!!
Easy, delicious and re-heats well. You should either cut the noodles by half or double the sauce and shrimp.
Like others, I doubled the sauce. Cooked the garlic and onions, then added the half & half. Once that reduced a bit I slowly added the cheese (didn't measure, just eyeballed)..use a good cheese, it does make a difference. I used Grana Padano and it added a great rich flavor. Then I added the shrimp in the end while the sauce simmered so they wouldn't overcook. I added lots of pepper & mushrooms..but you can season to your taste. Really good and easy.
Excellent recipe! I added seafood seasoning and red cayenne pepper directly to the shrimp and butter. served with texas toast.
Excellent!
Not the best Alfredo I have tasted but still pretty good. Unless you want the shrimp flavour to permeate through your Alfredo sauce I suggest cooking the shrimp seperately in some garlic and butter and adding it to the sauce at the last minute. I used heavy cream and added the parmesan to the sauce. Also try this with fresh linguini pasta...there is no substitute!
This recipe is good but adding a little salt would be better. It's a bit bland without salt.
yummy
Great sauce....would only suggest doubling the recipe. I made this for 2 people and it was barely enough!
As always, I read all of the other reviews. So I doubled the sauce. To me the sauce was a little too thin. And as others mentioned, it's missing something. I'm just not sure what. I will definately make this again. I"ll just have to play around with it and read more reviews.
The key to alfredo sauce is this; equal parts cream, butter and parmesan. Alfredo will always appear thin when done, then thicken upon standing and it will always taste like the strong cheese it is-There should be no mistake. Also Real cream, not 1/2&1/2. If you only have 1/2&1/2, use a conversion chart and add appropriate butter to make it heavy cream. Other than that, this recipe is great if you're looking for a lower fat creamy meal-This recipe is not alfredo sauce, It's garlic cream sauce with parmesan garnish. Very tasty, but not alfredo.
This is a good recipe, but there isn't enough sauce and my family prefers a few more shrimp. I ended up using half of the noodles for another dish because the sauce ran out. I also added a couple of fresh broccoli crowns to the onion and garlic mixture, and I added the Parmesan cheese directly to the sauce to give it more of an alfredo flavor - otherwise it's just a milk sauce with some garlic and onions. The next time I make this I will double the onions, half-and-half, and Parmesan cheese. I thought there was enough garlic flavor, so I will probably keep this the same. I will also reduce the pepper to 1 tsp. and add it directly to the sauce. With these changes, I think it deserves 5 stars!
The recipe definitely needs to be doubled for sauce and needs salt desperately. Otherwise, it was good.
This was good but know I did something wrong with the sauce. It did not get thick at all. I still enjoyed it but will have to figure out what I did wrong the next time.
WONDERFUL!!! My guests loved this one! I didn't have half and half so I used heavy whipping cream instead and it was great! Served with a simple spinach salad (tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, olive oil and vinegar) yum yum! I will use this recipe again and again.
This was quick and easy and tasted pretty good. It seemed like it was going to be bland so I added a few spices like parsley, salt-substitue, and another time I added cajun seasoning, soul food seasoning. It always has a good flavor. I buy this package of small shrimp and havent had any issues with overcooking, unless I just dont know the difference. Served with salad and was dinner was ready in no time. Super quick. And if you don't go adding alot of stuff, it is inexpensive. The package of shrimp was less than $3 so it is a relatively inexpensive dish.
Very easy to make recipe. Good flavor, the only problem I had was getting the sauce to thicken. I didn't want to make the shrimp toughen up by cooking the sauce too long. Next time I will make the sauce first and only after it's at the right consistency will I add the shrimp.
This was a good simple Shrimp Alfredo.
Very good and easy to make. Only change I made was add some roasted garlic to it (since I made it the night before and had leftover cloves). Delish !
Other than adding mushrooms & spices, removing the shrimp before thickening the half & half with cornstarch diluted in a bit of water, the recipe is wonderful. So fast and easy!
We all loved this. It was so simple, but tasty. I customized based on what I had on hand - no fresh parsley, lemon or half and half. I subbed dried parsley, lemon pepper (used less regular pepper) and whole milk respectively. I also added a pinch of red pepper (not too much because of the kids). And salt. Ofcourse. Great recipe - thanks for sharing!
Ohhhh my gosh.... SOOO GOOD!! Changes made: Double the sauce!!! No butter, use olive oil to saute onions and garlic. add mushrooms, basil, salt, parley, cheyenne pepper in sauce. 1/4 marsala. 4 tbsp of flour. Cook on higher heat to thicken up.
A very good base recipe that can be seasoned to taste. I use unsalted butter so I have to add sea salt at the end. I added 2 tsp. flour to the sauce to thicken it and added more Half & Half than called for. I reduce the amount of linguine to 10 oz since I prefer a thick sauce and lots of it. Tried it with scallops, and it was good as well. I have made several times. This last time I made with Fat Free Half & Half and it was still very, very good.
Really super easy to make. My kids hated it because they said the shrimp was yucky, but my husband and I thought it tasted as good as any Shrimp Alfredo we've ever had at a restaurant. The only thing I changed was mixing the parmesan cheese into the sauce while it was cooking as opposed to sprinkling on top.
I served this with lobster tails so I substituted shallots for the onions to give it a more delicate taste. Yummy! However, not enough for 1 lb. of pasta--I made about 3/4 lb--just moist enough. Great flavor otherwise. Thanks 4 sharing!
this is a must save!!!!!! the sauce is FANTASTIC , and super easy, even for a beginner. I love to cook, and work in a restaurant so I know great food! I doubled plus the sauce, and added extra cheese, amazing. so good. thanks for this great one!!!!!!
Not sure if it's worth the fat content. Per other recommendations to increase the taste, I made these revisions: 2 c half and half, 1/2 c. butter, Parmesan and Ramano cheese, 1/2 c mushrooms, 1/2 c broccoli, dash of white wine and cajun seasoning.
Very nice dish, served this for a romantic dinner for anniversary. Very good.
This is excellent! I sauteed the shrimp with the onion and garlic and removed to prevent over cooking. Once I added the half and half I added some of the cheese which was the thickener versus corn starch. I topped the pasta with the shrimp and poured the sauce over the shrimp which warmed them once again instead of over cooking them. This dish is excellent!
Yummy, I followed some of the previous advice. I used 1/2 lb butter, a generous amount of garlic, and removed the shrimp after they were just cooked through. I used a pint of whipping cream instead of half n'half and added 1/4 cup wine. On medium heat I let the sauce cook down, thickening nicely. When the pasta was done cooking (we use whole wheat pasta in my house) I tossed it with a tablespoon of olive oil and a half cup of parmesan. I will surely make this again, it is total comfort food. Thanks
Yum! Yum! I made this recipe because we already had all the ingredients. I didn't even know how much i would enjoy it! I vegan-ized it by using vegan butter and a bit of nutritional yeast instead of cheese. Subbed vegan half and half, too. I had trouble getting it to thicken up-- I'm just not patient enough-- I'd rather just STUFF IT IN MY FACE!
I made this special for my husband, and he LOVED it! Whenever I ask how his food is he says, "Good!" Tonight I asked, and he said, "DELICIOUS!". I'll make this again. Adjustments: I didn't have half and half, so I used 7/8 cp milk and 7/8 cp melted butter mixed as a sub. The sauce was a little thin, so I added 2 tbsps of flour mixed with water (cornstarch sub.). This thickened it up quite nicely. Enjoy!
As recommended, i added more garlic and more onions. I used some cornstarch to thicken the sauce and because i didn't have a full cup of half and half i completed the amount with heavy cream. I also used large shrimp. This dish was so incredibly quick and easy to do... and better than some i've had in restaurants.
This was pretty good; simple, yet rich. My sauce never really thickened, but I didn't mind that much. Obviously, I didn't mind it enough to attempt to thicken it with cornstarch or anything. :) The only thing I did differently was to add the parmesan and parsley to the sauce instead of sprinkling on top. Tasty, thank you! ♥
I modified this recipe heavily. I put oregeno, parsley, basil, pepper, lemon and salt in with the butter, garlic, and onions. I also added double the Parmesan cheese. If I had had some descent white wine, I would have added that as well. I also had to add about 2T of corn starch to thicken things up. With these modifications, this dish turned out delicious, and I plan on making it again.
This was really reallly good! I can't express how much I loved it...
Excellent! The only change to the recipe I made was added a little flour to thicken the sauce. Husband loved it. Quick and easy too.
This was so good. Just like you would get in a restaurant. Too bad it is so rich though, can only have it once in a while, but it is so worth it!!! My husband really loved it, I served it with french bread and a nice bottle of wine, and had a wonderful dinner. YUM!!! :)
I have made this several times and it is always a hit. I used the suggestion of cooking the shrimp and then the sauce. This works well. I added the shrimp back in about two minutes before I served the meal.
Absolutely loved this! I added salt to pasta water and also to sauce to taste. We just added pepper to taste. 2 tsp. scared me - lol. I increased butter to 1/2 cup and increased half & half to 2 cups as we like a lot of sauce. I increased the onions 8 tablespoons and garlic to around 6-8 cloves (lost count! lol we love garlic). OMG - this sauce was sooooo good! We grated some fresh parmesean and also fresh ramono cheese. They were both good but I think I prefer the ramono. I had the linguine pasta and also some angel hair. Good on both - we love angel hair. I only fed 2 and not much sauce was left. Keep in mind if serving more people. Highly recommend this one. (maybe I'll add mushrooms and a little broccoli next time - hmmm.....)
I couldn't get the sauce to thicken.
I'm giving this 4 stars because I did change quite a few things. I used jumbo, frozen shrimp. I cooked that with the butter, garlic and onion. Like others, I used 1/2 cup butter. Once the shrimp was cooked through, I removed it and made the sauce by adding the cream and cheese. I also used heavy cream because that was all I had on hand. The sauce was pretty watery, so I cooked it a little longer to thicken it up. I didn't have any cornstarch on hand. After about 20 minutes, it was just right. I also added some red pepper for a little kick and a pinch of salt when I returned the shrimp to the sauce. It took a little longer to cook than the recipe called for but it came out great and is pretty easy and quick to make.
Nice basic recipe. Next time I will add more half and half for more sauce. I also did not add all of the black pepper (that's a lot!), but I will be experimenting with this recipe to find something that gives it a little more flavor. Overall a nice dish.
Delicious! I substituted plain yogurt for the cream; it gave the dish a tasty tang that I really liked. I also used a wee bit of flour to thicken the sauce a little faster, which I'm glad I did, because otherwise the shimp would've overcooked.
Very good!!! I added more butter and parm. Also, red pepper. onion, and artichoke hearts. YUM!!!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I made this twice, once as a test trial type thing and second time for my boyfriend. Both times I didn't have the Parmesan cheese, because I didn't happen to have any in my house. Anyways, I felt the sauce was a little liquidy and not creamy enough. Also, I added more salt and pepper for flavouring.
I followed this recipe exactly but was bored by the flavor. I will continue my search for the perfect Alfredo sauce.
I was looking for a Shrimp Linguine Recipe like the one at Red Lobster and THIS IS IT!!!! DELICIOUS and easy to make. Love to whip this up for a middle of the week meal!
I liked it, but the sauce didn't thicken and was very runny.
Really, they mean it, stir constantly. It tasted great but got tiny clumps in it; but I neglected it.
You want a quick recipe yet delicious? You gotta try this recipe, trust me!! And do it AS IS! Even if the one you're cooking for is picky, it will be enjoyed.
good recipe but the sauce didn't thicken so the second time around I changed the recipe a little. Added flour which thickened the sauce. I got the inspiration from "Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta" from this site.
I made this recipe and my picky bf loved it! I changed it just a bit by doubling the sauce, cooking the shrimp seperate and then adding it right before serving. Also, I added breadcrumbs to thicken the sauce and a pinch of crushed red peppers for an added kick. It was wonderful!!!
Excellent dish- fabulous flavor. Do not expect a heavy-soupy conventional Alfredo dish. More comparable to a scampi consistency (healthier and lighter). Still fabulous. My only change was using Jumbo shrimp which aided in not overcooking while flavor was absorbed.
I made this for my husband to try and use up some leftover shrimp and he loved it! Next time I will add less garlic because he said there was a bit too much. Also, we didnt have any half and half so I used a half a can of cream of mushroom soup and a half a cup of whole milk and it came out great! He requested that I make this again, and again!
Great easy recipe. Sauce thickened up fine for me...After adding the half and half, keep the stove on high and constantly stir it. It took about 10 or 15 minutes to thicken up, but it did get thicker. Added the parmesan and pepper after, and mixed it all together.
I LOVED this. It was as good as any restaurant. I used large shrimp because they were on sale. I also used a little bit of flour and parm. cheese at the end to help it thicken faster. Yum. My whole family liked it!
Good stuff. This is very easy and simple to make. Only things I have to say are 1. I added a splash of lemon juice to the sauce. Yums. 2. It needs a bit more spice. Maybe some pepper in the sauce as well as on top, or extra onion and garlic... something. I have very bland taste, but this was too bland as is, even for me. 3. I agree with a previous comment about removing the shrimp after the 1 minute, and adding back in after the sauce has thickened. But all in all, a very good recipe. I will make again I'm sure. Thanks.
Excellent rich, flavorful sauce. This is definitely a keeper. I used a little flour to thicken the sauce.
This was a good recipe. I added about 1/4 cup of white wine and some cornstarch to thicken it. It was terrific. Thanks for the recipe.
Meal had great flavor. I doubled the amount for the sauce, and added 1/4cup white wine. Because past reviews advised sauce to thin, I added 1 1/2Tbsp cornstarch. Should have added less because sauce was way too thick. Other than that, great recipe. Will make again using less corn starch.
This recipes is amazing! I have made it for my family and friends a couple of times and everyone loves it. It also pretty easy to make.
I substituted heavy cream and included cayenne pepper. GREAT! Will definitely make it again.
This was absolutely amazing. I tripled the recipe for my husbands birthday dinner. NOT A DROP LEFT!!! My kids are now asking me to make it for their birthday dinners. Will definetly be making this again.
I will NEVER use a jar alfredo again! I substituted heavy cream instead of half & half, as it was all I had on hand and used shredded parm. Next time I will try half & half. It was an absolute hit with the kids!
Actually this should be a 3.5 rating. I agree with many of the other reviews in that the recipe was quite bland (missing flavor). I followed the recipe as written, however, followed other reviewers advise and removed the shrimp from the sauce pan )about 2 mins sauted on medium heat (med size shrimp) before making the sauce and adding back in long enough to re-warm before serving. This is a definate MUST, otherwise the shrimp would be overcook and be rubbery. I also added extra garlic and other spices including a few red pepper flakes, oregano, etc. as mentioned in other reviews, being careful not to alter the recipe too much as written, but flavor was still missing. While the dish was definately edible, my family was disappointed and suggested I try a different recipe next time.
It's easy and quick. I added a little bit more half-and-half and pepper. I added salt and mushrooms as i was cooking the shrimp. I also added Cajun Seasoning powder to the shrimp while hte pasta cooked. The dish came out great.
Very very good! Sauteed shrimp seperately with butter and garlic, since I"m vegetarian and hubby is not. Used 1 cup heavy cream and about 1/2 cup of half n half. Needed about 1T cornstarch to thicken. Added about 4 cloves of minced garlic to sauce with the diced onion. Easy, quick, and very good! Would recommend!
This recipe was so easy. We added a bit more onion and garlic and it was fantastic! I would recommend this!
I made this for Valentines day. This was extremely good. I would have to agree with others, this dish is not to be real heavy, and creamy. Just a light creaminess. You may have to give it another quick stir in your bowl before serving also.
Cooking for one so i cut the portions drastically. The shrimp I cut down to only 5 and added almost every vegetable i had in my refrigerator that was left over from previous meals...Green Beans, asparagus, zucchini, roasted red pepper, yellow squash, fresh diced tomatoes. Throw the vegetables in at the last minute just to warm them. Vegetables are what the recipe missed.
Very good recipe and Incredibly simple. I never thought an alfredo sauce was so easy to make!
Yummy taste, however, the sauce is too thin. But excellent taste! I added some cayenne pepper to the shrimp while cooking and salt to the sauce. My husband liked it also.
Pretty bland tasting. I made it for dinner guests, noone said a word about it or asked for seconds. Will not make again.
