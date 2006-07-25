Shrimp Gabriella

Rating: 4.6 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delightfully flavorful barbecued shrimp. Use your favorite barbecue sauce to baste shrimp with.

By Gabriella Campbell

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel, devein and butterfly the shrimp or prawns. (To butterfly shrimp: Split shrimp down the center, cutting almost completely through.)

    Advertisement

  • Insert a strip of provolone cheese and 1 teaspoon of the diced green chilies into each shrimp. Fold over the shrimp and wrap with a half strip of bacon. Secure with wooden picks.

  • Cook shrimp on grill, basting with your favorite barbecue sauce, until bacon is cooked and shrimp is pink.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 59.9mg; sodium 619.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (26)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MOONANDSTARS_113
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2006
Tastes great!!! had a little problem on the grill though. Maybe try cooking on the George Foreman Grill. The shrimp cooked faster than the bacon too so, maybe try microwaving the bacon a little first before wrapping. otherwise very delicious Read More
Helpful
(45)

Most helpful critical review

Deb St Marie
Rating: 3 stars
05/30/2009
This was ok...I guess I'm more of a health nut and the bacon really didn't add as much as I thought it would. Just added more fat and calories. I tried making it with pre-cooked bacon and it really was just ok. Sorry. Read More
Helpful
(14)
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MOONANDSTARS_113
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2006
Tastes great!!! had a little problem on the grill though. Maybe try cooking on the George Foreman Grill. The shrimp cooked faster than the bacon too so, maybe try microwaving the bacon a little first before wrapping. otherwise very delicious Read More
Helpful
(45)
CeCe
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I did not have any peppers so they were ommited. I had some John Boy and Billy's Grillin' Sauce and used it. This is a wonderful recipe. My 6 year old loved it. Thanks for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(41)
SOUTHERNJVJ
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I have made this dish many times and think it is wonderful. I leave out the green chilies for the ones for my children. Everyone in my family loves it. Read More
Helpful
(36)
Advertisement
CASSIDYSMOM
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This shrimp recipe was delicious. All the flavors just burst in your mouth. Read More
Helpful
(28)
hisunbeam
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2008
I made this recipe for the first time last night. It was great! My only recommendation is to either precook the bacon or be sure to cook it on a grill- otherwise the bacon doesn't come out crisp. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Lola
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2006
This recipe was simpy great! I made this for my mother and she absolutely loved it. I would truly recommend this recipe to anyone. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Advertisement
SusieQ
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2007
This was my fist time cooking with my father-in-law. We made this recipe along with a tossed salad (with avocadoes) mashed potatoes and rolls. The shrimp tasted great! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Jenn Sutton
Rating: 4 stars
08/08/2005
This was good even for people who don't like spicy foods - I just eliminted the chili's and it was still delicious! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Deb St Marie
Rating: 3 stars
05/29/2009
This was ok...I guess I'm more of a health nut and the bacon really didn't add as much as I thought it would. Just added more fat and calories. I tried making it with pre-cooked bacon and it really was just ok. Sorry. Read More
Helpful
(14)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022