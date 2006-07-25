Shrimp Gabriella
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 260.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 13.5g 27 %
carbohydrates: 5.3g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 3.2g
fat: 20.4g 32 %
saturated fat: 9.1g 45 %
cholesterol: 59.9mg 20 %
vitamin a iu: 385.8IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 4.2mg 32 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 16mg 27 %
folate: 5.5mcg 1 %
calcium: 225.7mg 23 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 19.3mg 7 %
potassium: 166.9mg 5 %
sodium: 619.3mg 25 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 184
