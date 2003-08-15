Crayfish or Shrimp Pasta

1 of 80

Rating: 5 stars This is very good dish especially for such a simple recipe. I used half and half and wisked in 1 tablespoon flour for thickness. In the future I may try adding some fresh garlic. Also if your cajun/creole seasoning doesn't have salt added be sure to add some salt! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is great. You may want to use linguene instead of angel hair pasta. Also make sure you use a cooking pot when reducing the cream, it likes to boil over. If you dont have enough crawfish scalops mixed in workds great. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe, although I would make two suggestions. 1) Use linguine instead of angel hair. 2) Most cajun seasonings are incredibly salty. Keep that in mind and half the amount of seasoning if salty foods bother you. And I'll also say that it took a very long time for my sauce to thicken. Allow over an hour when planning this meal! Great recipe! Thanks! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars I halved the recipe and added sliced mushrooms chopped tomatoes crawfish and crab meat. I also followed the suggestions of other readers and added 1.5 cups cream and 1.5 cups half and half. It was pretty thick after reducing it but then adding the veggies and meat made it even thicker and I didn't have to add any starch. I used 1.5 tablespoons of Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning and found it to be a bit too salty. Next time I will try just 1 tablespoon and or try another Cajun seasoning. Overall it was very good and also looked nice! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Used shrimp and added onion red and yellow pepper strips fresh mushrooms and alittle garlic.Served it with a tossed salad and fresh bread.Our dinner guests swore it came from a seafood restaurant.Will use this recipe again and again.Thank You! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars excellant! impressed the entire family and neighbors!!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I made this for a potluck and it was well liked by all. I used penne instead of angel hair to make it easier to serve. I used shrimp and crab and used 3 cups cream 3 cups half and half. It takes a long long long time to reduce and turned out really wet. Next time I'll probably just use 1.5 cups cream and 1.5 cups half and half. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Very rich if you use heavy whipping cream. I started using half anf half and it was just as good. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars It was really good. I wish that the recipe said to not cook the pasta until like 45 mintues into cooking the sauce because the sauce takes FOREVER. So everything was cold by the time it was ready. That really bothered me but other than that it had a fantastic flavor. Helpful (3)