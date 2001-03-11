Beer Batter for Fish

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
772 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 74.8g; fat 41.5g; cholesterol 142.2mg; sodium 491.7mg. Full Nutrition
Execellent recipe! I didn't have pastry flour so used all purpose with extra cornstarch. It was just a bit on the thick side so I added a little more milk. Easy to whip up, the batter was smooth and the fish looked like something you would get in a fish house. Beautiful and golden on the outside and moist and flakey on the inside. A real keeper.
The batter had great flavor. There was just way too much for two pounds of cod. Make sure that the batter is on the thinner side. The first few pieces I fried were a little doughy but I added more beer and they came out great. We even made onion rings and my husband loved them. The only problem is that the batter gets really soggy fast! Any ideas on this problem? Next time I'll add less flour.
The crust came out delicate and almost greaseless, which is nice since I am not a big fan of deep fried items. However my sweetie is, which is what provoked me to try this recipe. The only thing that didn't work. . . I ran out fish before I ran out of batter. However, I sliced up an onion and had onion rings. Fabulous! I couldn't stop eating them.
We really liked this. I halved the recipe, used Sam Adams Summer Ale, and added both Old Bay and Blackened Seasoning. The batter fried up crispy and light. Will make again!
It is great!Ive always cooked Fish and Chips with just breaded crumbs but now I cook it like they serve in restaurants ... so deliciously yummy! It looks fantastic and the batter is smooth. Two thumbs up!
This was really good. I suggest you only make half unless you are frying a lot of fish. Also add extra beer to make the batter a little thinner. My husband could not believe that he was eating homemade battered fish, he said it tasted just like restaurant quality. I will definately make this again. It was a nice change from our usual breaded baked fish.
Best recipe I ever tried for beer battered fish. My husband absolutely loves this one. I don't like fish, but I like the fish in this recipe. I added a little more beer because the batter was really thick and it came out excellent.
This batter was very close to a famous fast food seafood restaurant chain. I did make a few alterations. I added seasoned salt to taste and about 1/4 cup of sugar. I also ended up using the whole can of beer. I patted the fish dry and had great success with the batter staying on the fish. I was able to fry 6 pieces of fish and had plenty of batter left over for onion rings which I dredged first in flour, then the batter. The onion rings in this batter were the best I've ever had anywhere.
Although this was not the traditional breading I prefer -I like more of a crunchy coating on my fish -it was still very good. I did have to add more beer to the batter to thin it out as it was rather thick in consistency and blobbed off in clumps when I dipped the fish. After getting a thinner consistency (by adding more beer) the coating clinged well to the fish and was slightly bready but not overly bready. We all enjoyed the flavor very much. I also dipped onions in and made onion rings. It never really was a crunchy coating except for when I first pulled it from the fryer, but we all enjoyed it nevertheless. I served my fish with the Tartar Sauce IV and the Baked Basil Fries... both from this site. Delicious!
Whoa fluffy batter! I'm in the habit of putting batter in the fridge to 1-let the gluten relax 2-to thicken the batter. I did this without prompting from the recipe and when I fried my first round of fish, the batter was waaaaay too fluffy, so much so, the fish did not cook so well. The next round went more smoothly as I used my fingers to remove the excess batter. This made it just about perfect. Also, this makes enough batter to fry for an army. We're only 4. Next time, I'll cut the recipe in half and reduce the amount of baking powder.
Perfect! The only advice I would pass along (at the risk of looking silly) would be to make sure not to place the battered fish directly into the basket of the fryer (if using that style) as it will bond with it! Just place directly into the oil with out the basket and use tongs.
Really great recipe. I halved it, and added 1/4 tsp of garlic powder, used a dark beer. It was really great! Silly me, I tried using the basket of my deep fryer and the first batch of fish was ruined, totally stuck to the bottom of the basket. Afterward I just dropped it in the fat without the basket and when it was it looked just like it came from a restaurant! Only it tasted even better!!!! I have lots to learn about deep frying, obviously! Thanks for the great recipe we won't use another!
I did not have pastry flour, so I just used unbleached flour and 2 extra Tbsp of corn starch. Also, based on other reviews I added some Old Bay seasoning. I think next time I'll add more, maybe 3-4 Tbsp. The batter was really good, unfortunately I did not use a great fish. It was a fillet, but it still had the skin and lots of little bones. I'll try it again with cod or haddock. I'm sure it will be amazing! I also used it for onion rings. My children LOVED it! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This was my very first try at beer batter. I made the recipe exactly as listed, except I used all-purpose flour because I didn't have pastry flour. My batter got quite thick, so I had to end up using a little more beer and quite a bit more milk to thin it out. In the end, the batter fried up nicely and had a wonderful, light, crunchy texture to it. The only thing I would say is that this recipe makes a ton of batter. It says this serves 2-4 people with 1.5 pounds of cod, but I think this recipe, as written, would seriously feed like 8-12 people. I would recommend cutting the recipe in half if you're serving six or less people. I also had a problem with the batter sticking to the basket of my deep fryer at first. I learned that you only need a very thin coating of the batter on the fish fillets. Make sure you drip off any excess before frying. Once I did that, the fillets came out beautifully. Great recipe. I will be using this again.
This recipe is great. Very good for onion rings. Note: if you drain the rings on their side instead of laying them down, they will stay crisper longer. I also tried the batter on large cur potatoes, a little spicy and excellent...
My whole family absolutely loved this recipe. Had to add a little bit more milk because of the batter being so thick, but other than that it was excellent. I didn't use fish though, I used chicken tenders instead and used the rest of the batter to make onion rings. Will absolutely make this again. For me it was a little bland so i will season to my liking next time. Thank you for this awesome recipe.
I don't usually review recipes but this one plesantly surprised me. This was by far the best beer battered fish I have made yet. Most recipes call for all purpose flour where as this one uses pastery flour which I think makes a huge difference in the results once its cooked. In my case, I could not find pastery flour locally so after some brief research I got some cake flour and mixed it 50/50 with all purpose flour. Needless to say, this batter produced what was as close to the best fish and chips I have ever had. Its nice and think so you dont need to dip the fish in flour prior to dipping in the batter. I'm sure the next time I make this, it will be even better as I could have used a bit more salt. End result is some very fluffy breading that has a great texture and great taste. Definately on par with some of the best fish I have had. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was my first attempt at homemade deep fried fish and after reading all the reviews I decided to modify the recipe. I made half a recipe, but used 2 eggs and regular all purpose flour, adding another 1/2 C beer, 2 more T cornstarch, 1 t garlic salt, 1 t Lawry's season salt. I blotted the fish dry and lightly salted the (bass) fish before coating. The extra batter was great for my vidalia sweet onion rings. I still only used about half of the batter. It was delicious.
This is a tasty light batter recipe and I will use it again. However, this recipe makes way too much of it! I halved the recipe as written and battered 1.2 lbs of cod, and 1/2 lb of sliced mushrooms, and had *plenty* left over to throw out. Like at least one other reviewer, I added a little more beer since the batter seemed very thick. Overall, YUM!
Loved this batter and as stated in the description it is a good basic recipe. I cut the recipe down to 2 servings as most reviews said it made a lot. We had three very large cod fillets and there was plenty of batter to do more. As written the mixture is way to thick, so additional beer was required to make it suitable to dip the fillets. I dredged the fish in flour before coating.The only other recommendation I have is more seasoning. It does lack flavor. Maybe some lemon pepper, dried dill weed, or cayenne for a zip.
After reading other reviews, I cut the recipe in half and still had extra. I used only 1 egg, substituted Old Bay for the garlic powder, and used more beer to thin it slightly. I used the batter with Walleye - it was fabulous!! It stuck well to the fish, browned perfectly, stayed crispy, and tasted delicious!
This was good but should be eaten right away!.. My deep fryer is small so I had to make them one at a time. Then I used up the leftover batter to fry up onion rings. When we ate dinner the bottoms of the fish had begun to get soggy. Also don't forget to season your fish with salt and pepper before dipping them. My fish was bland. I added a pinch of cayenne in my batter and a pinch of sugar. I served with lemons & tartar sauce; my sides werecoleslaw, onion rings and French fries...
We ended up removing the breading and just ate the fish; however, it was good on the onion rings. On the positive side, the batter fried up to a beautiful golden brown and did not soak up a lot of grease. Negative - the batter never crisped - as others have said, too bready or too soggy. If you're looking to make crispy batter-fried fish this isn't it.
very good. The color of the batter and the thickness had me a bit concerned but it turned out fabulous. I did add a bit more four to thicken it.. and a teaspoon of baking powder. .. because I was so worried about it but I don't think it really changed it much.
Oh me, oh my. I did not care for thisl. I was very disappointed. A cakey batter... way too bready for my taste. Very heavy. It didn't sop up the oil which some people may like. I was just looking for a light and fluffy beer batter... more in line with a tempura I suppose.
My first time to write a review! I didn't change a thing! I have tried for years to make a good beer batter. This one was 5 stars with my very picky hubby and daughter. Thanks for sharing it, have made this 3 times now! Works awesome on vegetables, fish, chicken and trying pork chops next!
This was great! I added a little Old Bay seasoning and some onion powder which give it just a bit more flavor. Next time will half the recipe cause I did have some left over and I also used it on shrimp at the same meal. Will try it on mushrooms next time! Great recipe. Thanks.
I couldn't believe this fish came out of my kitchen. It really tasted restaurant quality. I substituted part cake flour part AP since I didn't have pastry flour. I used corona beer since that was what I had on hand, but it would have been even better with a stronger flavored beer.
This turned out really good. It puffed up like the batter on LJS's fish does. It was really thick and I had to add more beer to thin it out some. This made about twice as much batter as I needed. Most of the pieces were crispy outside, but some of them got soft (like a cooked pancake) by the time we ate. I used both Cod and Orange Roughy for this. Great with malt vinegar and lemon! DH tried this with some onion rings and shrimp, it was just okay that way. My family has requested I make this again. This wasn't spicy, next time my hubby has asked me to double the spices and maybe add some Old Bay as well. I've never had beer batter anything so I didn't know what type of batter it is, DH says yep, this is just what beer batter is supposed to be like.
this is a perfect batter recipe- I also didn't have pastry flour so I used regular flour and did as someone else suggested by increasing the corstarch a bit... it turned out fine... I have a deep fryer and learned after the first two fish pieces not to use the basket because the batter stuck to it so I simply dropped it in the oil... anyway... I actually cut this recipe in 1/3 and it still turned out fine- I was really the only one eating fish so... but then I used it for onion rings too and it works GREAT! I found I liked the fish with the batter a little lighter and the onion rings with the batter darker/longer. Anyway great recipe :)
This is exactly what my husband was asking for. It was delicious! I don't have a deep fryer so I used a large heavy frying pan with about an inch of oil. I heated the pan on medium high and turned the fish when the batter turned golden. Don't over crowd your fish in the pan or it will be hard to flip in the hot oil. I admit I fried potatoes in the oil first for the whole fish and chip experience. Also, I just used regular flour and added 2 tablespoons of beer to thin the batter a bit.
This made a very good batter. I added additional beer since it was thick at first. I also added 1 Tbsp of Old Bay seasoning. The fish turned out with a perfect golden brown coating. Just what I was looking for!
Good, but needs more seasoning. I would load up way more garlic powder, salt and pepper next time. The texture was good though. We used Tilapia with this which fell apart to easily. Will try with a heartier fish next time.
I did as recommended and put them in the oven at 250 while waiting for everything to finish but they still were very soggy. Very dissapointing. It was too puffy and there was no flavor to the batter. It needed more seasoning. I will not try this again.
Excellent!!! Just like the resturants. I did have to add more beer like other reviews, the batter was too thick. I also had alot of batter left over ,so I made onion rings with it. I will use this recipe again.
This was really good and easy to make. I would definitely add more seasoning... I added old bay as well and still not quite enough seasoning! If you are getting to much of a "breadlike" crust, you might not be frying it for long enough. Make sure it is crispy and golden brown before turning!
Great batter, did the full recipe for a few fish. Next day had grandkids to feed, didn't have any chicken fingers to cook up, so we did buzzard butts instead (chunks of chicken breast that was for stif fry). They really liked it, wanted more for breakfast the next day. Great recipe can be used for anything. Thanks for sharing
While the batter was flavorful, it was too thick for our taste. I was hoping for something frothier and light. This was more like an unsweetened pancake around fish. It wasn't bad, it just wasn't quite what I was looking for.
Well..I have tried many recipes from this site, most are great, but this was exceptional! A very light, puffy batter. I added Old Bay seasoning to the flour and put quite a bit of salt in batter after mixed. A word of warning..be careful if you like malt vinegar on your fish. It makes the batter rather soggy, so stay with the tarter sauce. Also great for onion rings..best ever!!
Very "cake" like, meaning it really disguised the fish as it was all batter. Once I thinned it out (quite a bit) the extra batter worked well with mushrooms & zucchini. It needed a little extra flavoring, but did the trick. Thanks Wilma!
I am gluten-free, and this tempura beer batter is incredible and tasty! I had a little left over once I had finished cooking all of the fish, so I sliced up some veggies (sweet potato, onion, broccoli, carrot, and asparagus) and made a little vegetable tempura to accompany the fish -- yum! I can't wait to try it with shrimp!
I halved this recipe, and was able to coat 2 pieces of Talapia, and all of the onion rings from a large sweet onion. I was expecting a crispier batter, but perhaps if I had deep-fried them longer, I would have.
Don't change a thing. I was in my happy place while enjoying these with home made chips as well. Couldn't find pastry flour, so had to add a little more corn starch (about 1/2 tsp. per cup flour) to lower the protein in my AP flour. To those of you who are thinning down the recipe, be careful about adding more beer, you want to taste the fish.
Like others have stated this recipe makes WAY more than enough to coat the 1 1/2 pounds of fish listed, and without adding more beer and milk this was closer to cake batter. In addition, I realize it says season to taste, but the batter was pretty bland (I am just a home cook, but I don't understand why I would not add the seasoning to the flour mix, rather than after I blend with eggs, milk and beer) As is, I likely won't use this recipe again.
Sorry, but we all thought this was horrible. This batter is very cakey, comes out crisp on the outside as soon as you take the fish out of the fryer, but turns soft within minutes. Puffs up so much, you can't hardly find the fish inside. What a waste of good fish.
Pretty good. Took earlier advice and added more beer to 2 servings. Added tons of old Bay seasoning - probably 3 tbsp. wasn't overseasoned at all. Used a/p flour with xtra cornstarch. Cut up two mahi mahi fillets. Very tasty and still had batter left over. Cooked more like 6-7 minutes to get extra crispy crust.
This is a bit of a tricky recipe to get right. I agree it needs to be thinned out a little. The trick is letting the coating drip off a little and to fry for the proper length of time. Personally I prefer a thicker batter so I really like this basic recipe. If you want more taste just add your favourite spices. A great basic recipe.
It reminded me of the batter-dipped fish you buy in a box, but way better! (And I love them fishies in the box!) ;)
Ok..yes...this is a large recipe for lots of fish. I took everyone's advice and made a half batch. First off season the flour mix heavily. I added salt, pepper, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, dry oregano, and dry parsley. Also....I added the zest of one lemon to the dry mix, and I added panko bread crumbs to help keep the crunch. (The panko also helped with the thickness of the batter). When you pour the liquid in it will be lumpy but that is the panko. I made sure the fish was dry with a paper towel, and completely coated. It came out light, fluffy, and crunchy. For those that said it was heavy and cake-like only use 2 cups flour and increase the beer to a full bottle. 1 egg is enough.
The fish was so-so, the onion rings were better. This recipe needs more salt, and seasonings. It also wasn't as crispy as I would have liked. I'll probably stick to the beer-battered fish at my favorite restaraunt.
This was great. I used buttermilk (as I needed to use it up) but may not do that next time as it got pretty fluffy. We did make a lot and had some to reheat, which surprisingly for reheated fish, it tasted quite good. Thanks for the recipe!
This was good... the kids liked it too! I couldn't find pastry flour so I used regular and I added more salt, garlic and pepper as well as Old Bay.. It was thick so I also had to add more beer and milk to get it to a more pancake like consistency...
Very,very good. I didn't give it 5*'s because I thought it was a little bland. I added about a 1/2 tbsp of Old Bay to the batter and that gave it some flavor. Other than that it was great, fried perfectly and served up my fried shrimp real nice!!
