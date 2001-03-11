Beer Batter for Fish

This was my very first try at beer batter. I made the recipe exactly as listed, except I used all-purpose flour because I didn't have pastry flour. My batter got quite thick, so I had to end up using a little more beer and quite a bit more milk to thin it out. In the end, the batter fried up nicely and had a wonderful, light, crunchy texture to it. The only thing I would say is that this recipe makes a ton of batter. It says this serves 2-4 people with 1.5 pounds of cod, but I think this recipe, as written, would seriously feed like 8-12 people. I would recommend cutting the recipe in half if you're serving six or less people. I also had a problem with the batter sticking to the basket of my deep fryer at first. I learned that you only need a very thin coating of the batter on the fish fillets. Make sure you drip off any excess before frying. Once I did that, the fillets came out beautifully. Great recipe. I will be using this again.