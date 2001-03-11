Beer Batter for Fish

Basic beer batter, good for almost any white fleshed fish.

Recipe by Wilma Scott

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cornstarch.

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs and milk. Mix in beer. Stir in flour mixture. Season with salt, black pepper, and garlic powder.

  • In an electric deep fryer or a heavy saucepan, heat oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Coat fish in batter, and submerge in hot oil. Fry until golden brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Serve.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

772 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 74.8g; fat 41.5g; cholesterol 142.2mg; sodium 491.7mg. Full Nutrition
