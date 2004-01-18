Louisiana Shrimp Creole II

Tomatoes and shrimp cooked up with garlic and onions - this Gulf Coast tradition will have you dreaming of the bayou. This recipe can either be a main dish or a side dish. You can make it as hot as you want, just add more chili powder and hot sauce. Serve over hot rice.
This was a great "base" recipes for shrimp creole. As one user stated, the sauce just tasted like tomatoes. I used a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes and tomatoe paste for the sauce. I also had to add aaaaaalot of seasoning to the sauce to give it some flavor. I added paprika, extra worsteshire, red pepper flakes, seasoning salt and a healthy amount of old bay. I added these ingredients a little at a time unti the creole was very flavorful and spicy. Also, after peeling the shrimp I added a little salt and pepper and let them marinate in the fridge with hot sauce for about 20 minutes. Overall, this recipe was great, however if you like your food flavorful you'll need to add a lot of seasonings.
this is a good, easy recipe and it contains what we old cajuns call the "holy trinity", celery, bell peppers and onions. if you can, only buy shrimp exactly the way they came out of the sea, put the shells and heads in 2 cups of water and boil down until you get about 1/8 of a cup and add it to the mixture, it will add much more shrimp flavor, also, folks outside of the area continue to believe that everything we eat is "hot", when we say "spicy" we mean that our food uses many types of spices, not just chili powder or hot sauce
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
09/17/2002
The 2T of cornstarch is too much. Both my husband and I thought the sauce was too thick. I'll try it again with less cornstarch next time.
Delicious! Since I prefer spicy foods, I took the advice of others and went heavy with Texas Pete hot sauce and chili powder, and also threw in some cayenne and thyme. Also, I omitted the can of tomato sauce, since I was pleased with the consistency after adding everything else. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
This recipe was easy and fairly fast. I followed the recipe as printed, but thought there was too much liquid and it needed more hot sauce. I will make it again, but with a few changes: more spice (cayenne?), less tomato sauce and chop the vegetables into larger pieces so they don't disappear into the sauce when cooked.
EXCELLENT DISH! As fast as it takes to say "chop chop and stir stir," this receipe was done. So fast and easy...and sooooo good. Spicy but not hot (my daughter could even eat it). I added some red bell peppers but is not needed to make the dish. We all give this one two thumbs up! Thanks katrina!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2006
This is probably my favorite recipe on this website! I've been making this for dinner for years and my family absolutely loves it!! I make it exactly as written, and serve over rice. There are never any leftovers!
My husband's grandmother came to visit and requested I make or take her out for shrimp creole. She is a VERY hard to please woman and I had never had it, let alone made it. I followed this recipe to the T and it was a HUGE hit! She is still raving about it months later. For my husband and I we now add a little more chili powder, hot sauce, and a bit of cayenne to spice it up, but even without the spice it has a super yummy flavor!
This is a great recipe! I've tried shrimp Creole recipes in the past and they never tasted quite right. This was the taste I've never been able to quite touch on, until now. I spooned out the kids plates first then loaded the pot with hot pepper for my husband and I. Just right! Thanks!!!
I tried this recipe last night, and it was very good. After reading some reviews before I made it, I changed it up just a bit. I doubled the onion, green bell peppers, and celery. I used 1 stick of butter and 1/4 flour for the roux, and doubled the tomato's. I added cajun seasoning, in place of the chili powder and 2 lbs of shrimp. It was fantastic!
This WAS easy to make, and since I was peeling my raw shrimp anyway, I decided to take THEDAD's suggestion to make a stock from the shells. I also used a bit of fresh ground black pepper, and about a tablespoon of dried parsley (but I also needed to double the recipe). My family of finicky eaters LOVED it! I will definately make this again, even if I take some's suggestion to use cut up chicken breast pieces to save a little $$$$.
I read the reviews and isn't amazing how peoples tastes differ? Irener thinks the sauce is too thick and kerrypat thinks it's too thin. Just goes to show, you can't please everyone. Instad of adding a can of stewed tomatoes, try adding a can of "Rotel" diced tomatoes and green chilies. It comes in mild, medium and hot which should take care of everyones idea of "spicy". It also comes in "Chili Fixin's" which already has chili powder in it. I LOVE garlic so I added 2 more garlic cloves. I liked the idea of adding more vegetables and chopping them more coarsely. Just a suggestion.
This is a quick and easy dish. It was bland for our taste so I added white wine and creole seasoning. The addition of the corn starch made it too thick so I added chicken broth until it was the consistency that I desired. A great base recipe that can be easily seasoned to suit your own taste.
My husband loved it! I did not use the cornstarch, the sauce was thick enough on its own and I added frozen, cut okra. I also cooked the shrimp in a separate pan with butter and Tony Chachere's until they were nearly done and finished cooking them in the sauce. I served it over rice and my husband nearly ate all of it. This recipe is easy to prepare and leaves room to add other ingredients if desired. I will cook this again.
in echoing what everyone else said... this was good but it needed a lot more seasoning than is called for in the recipe. I added some oregano, paprika, soy sauce,more hot sauce, more chili powder, some black pepper... etc. Without these it would have tasted like tomato sauce
My husband and I loved it. Great recipe, very easy to make, and tasty, tasty, tasty! If you like spicy, you might want to add red pepper flakes, but it isn't necessary, because this recipe is VERY flavorful!
I didn't use the measurements much, I just threw everything in the pot. I did use #5 large shrimp and 3 links of Zumo Sausage sliced up. Also added another can of Del Monte Petite Diced Tomatoes and Tony Chachere Seasoning and black pepper. WOW! This was great and since i'm pregnant, I'm craving it at all hours of the night now.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2000
Wonderful dish, a great way to get some seafood into the diet. Easy to prepare, although ample time should be put aside for peeling and deveining the shrimp -- rather than trying to do it while the onions/peppers are cooking, which I tried with little success. My wife and I enjoyed the meal with a bottle of Marietta Old Vine Red; the two made for a remarkable dinner. Great recipe, and as always, great site. emtyegg
Very good. This is a quick meal doesn't really improve with longer cooking--20 mins. tops. It's better the next day. Additional spices help, but that's a matter of taste, so to speak. I used only a tsp of cornstarch, and won't next time. It turned this light, summery dish into a heavy, gloppy stew. Canned tomatoes (stewed or plain) work fine, but I think fresh (peeled and seeded) would be better.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2008
I made this for a Mardi Gras party and it went over very well. Easy to make and very good. I agree with other that 2T of corn starch was to much. I will make it with just 1 next time. Thanks!
We brought back 25 pounds of shrimp from the Gulf. After looking at all the recipes for creole, this one seemed to be the best. We absolutely loved it! Made the recipe exactly as stated. So glad you offered it. This is definitely a KEEPER. Thank you!
Very good! I added in Red Bell Peppers, went a little heavier on the Chili Powder. Overall, I was very impressed. It was a quick meal (start to finish, maybe 20 minutes tops). I served it over grits, which was delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2002
I cooked and ate this for the first time ever and it was very good. I added cayenne pepper, a little more chilli powder, and 1 1/2 tsp. of hot pepper sauce. Great turnout--will make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2002
This dish turned out great. It was really quick because I used frozen chopped onions and frozen green peppers. I also had to substitute cayenne pepper for the chili powder and didn't add celery. Everyone loved it. Can easily have these ingeredients on hand for one of those dishes I can make at any time.
To make this taste more "creole", I only use San Marzino canned tomatoes and "cut" in the spices (use 2 tablespoon of Chile Powder), 3-4 tblspoon of Worcestershire sauce, and double the onions and green pepper. I also used 1.5 lbs of small precooked shrimp instead of medium. Mince the garlic and I used 3 cloves. Hot sauce to taste.
The meal was stunning!! Our whole family loved it. The only changes I made were that I left out the green bell pepper (no one likes that in our family), increased the garlic and instead of adding chilli, I reduced the tomato sauce by 1/4 of a cup and replaced that with a South African sauce called Peri-Peri sauce which is made with chillies and commonly eaten with seafood. Even my daughter, who does not like spicy food, devoured it and, dare I mention it, ...licked her plate clean when she was finished (she's 11)!!!!
Jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2005
This was awesome!! I added half a pound of sliced sausage(Conecuh or andouille) and it was even better. Saute it along with the vegetables. Doubled the garlic and added 2 splashes of chicken broth to cut the tomatoe sauce a bit. Also added 1 tsp. of Tony Chacheres cajun seasoning. Served it over rice w/garlic bread and a salad. Next time I'll make more so we can have leftovers for lunch. GREAT RECIPE!!!
I made this twice in two weeks I liked it so much! But in order to get 5 stars be sure to MARINATE the shrimp in some of the same creole seasoning as your first step so that the shrimp is infused w flavor--not just the sauce. Very easy and really tasty. I added extra chili, hot pepper, used 2 pounds of large shrimp, omitted the garlic and substituted tomato sauce also for the stewed tomatoes. I found it to be great with rice OR angel hair pasta. Thanks.
This was very disappointing. I made these changes and it turned out fantastic. First I used tomatoes with chillies and peppers, cut the cornstarch in half, tripled the chili powder,added 1/2 teaspoon creole seasoning and added 1/2 teaspoon old bay.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2003
All I can say is this recipe is YUMMY! I even brought the leftovers for lunch today! It was so easy too! I did substitute the Chili Powder with Creole Seasonings and added a bit more Hot Sauce. When I told my Husband I was making Creole he replied - "Yuck I hate Creole" Then he proceeded to eat 2 full plates! Our daughter loved it too!
Yum! Fantastic recipe. I would definitely add some more chili powder and red pepper sauce next time. Wasn't quite spicey enough for my taste. Tastes great over rice or try it over spaghetti noodles for something different!!!
I used this recipe yesterday and it was quite tasty. I must admit I was a little heavy handed with the Red Pepper Flakes, so it was extra spicy. I like it spicy but my boyfriend had a hard time, there was a fire in his belly. Will definitely make this again but next time I will take it easy with the flakes. Yummy!!!
Superlicious! I did not have green pepper, so I substituted red, and I also did not have a can of tomato sauce on hand, so used 8 oz. of Shriimp Cocktail Sauce instead. I think the cocktail sauce added a depth of flavor. This is my husband's new favorite shrimp dish!
Creole is my favorite dish when we visit NOLA and this was my most successful attempt. I substituted creole seasoning for the chili powder (adding a little more as mentioned by other reviewers) and doubled the onions, peppers, celery and garlic. I followed directions from that point and it turned out fabulous.
this recipe was pretty good; the family loved it. next time i make it i'll leave out the stewed tomatoes and just use tomato sauce and add my own tomatoes; that way they're a decent size. and i added 2 tsps of sugar just before i added the shrimp, and of course, a bit more cayenne :)
Easy to make, and like a lot of Cajun cooking, you don't have to get the proportions exactly right - I ended up using 4 tablespoons of flour because I didn't have corn starch available, and the 1/2-cup stuff was all approximate. Everyone loved it, and I would definitely make this again.
This shrimp creole was great, and, having lived most of my life in Louisiana, I have had my share of shrimp creole! This was the first time I ever made it, however. I sifted through the recipes on this website, and the ingredients and method of preparation looked to be the closest to authentic Louisiana shrimp creole, so this is the one I prepared. It was not only delicious, but really healthy compared to most Louisiana food! I highly recommend this dish.
I loved that this was so fast and easy, but I did think it was quite bland. I added about a 1/4 cup of red wine which helped alot, and 2 Tbls of parsley. Next time I might would replace the stewed tomatos and tomato sauce for diced tomatos and see how that works. I thought the tomato flavor was too strong.
A big hit in my house! I served over rice, added an additional pound of shrimp and a can of chopped tomatoes with green chilis for some added "zip". I also doubled the recipe so I had plenty left over for a second meal (I read in the reviews about how it tasted better after sitting over night, so I wanted to make sure I had enough left over to serve as another meal during the week next week.
Love it! This is my first time making shrimp creole my self and it came out great. Very easy to make and reminds me of being back down south. I made a few minor adjustments based on what I have in my cabinet but I stayed pretty true to the recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2000
This dish was excellent! It had my boyfriend begging for more! Definitely a crowd pleaser! Fast and easy, yet delicious!
This tasted just ok, but I'm going to rate it a 4 because its easy to make and because my boyfriend, who's stingy on stars and only gave it a 3, did say he would eat it again. I added cajun seasoning, paprika, and tripled the amount of chili powder and hot sauce and still found this lacking flavor (although it had plenty of heat!). I will continue to look for a restaurant quality recipe but will keep this one on hand for a quick meal. Oh yeah, I also used only 1 tbsp of corn starch.
This recipe was good once I added more seasonings: 1 tsp of Emiril's creole seasoning, 1/2 tsp more of chili powder and 1/4 tsp of red pepper flakes to give it a little extra kick. Try this, you'll like it.
My husband and I love this recipe. We like things a little spicier, so instead of stewed tomatos I used canned diced tomatos with spicey red pepper, add paprika, tobasco, and diced chipotles in adobo. We also like to add more veggies to make for a more well balanced meal and spicey chicken sausage as well as the shrimp...not exactly authentic shrimp creole with these additions but we just love it. We serve it with dirty rice and corn muffins. Yum
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/11/2000
I thought this was a terrific recipe,very easy with frozen already deveined shrimp!
I have made Shrimp Creole for years and we love it with a crisp salad and southern biscuits. Since reading the reviews I will have to make it w/the shrimp stock. I don't even have to taste this recipe w/the fresh shrimp stock i know it will be yummy. Thanks to cajun viewer.
My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this recipe. I used tilapia filets instead of shrimp. I added an extra 8 oz can of tomato sause and a few more dashes of worcheshire to ensure there was enough sauce to serve over the rice. This was delicous...thanks for the recipe.
I just loved this recipe! I didn't happen to have any shrimp so I used cooked, cubed chicken tenderloins instead. I too, only used half of the cornstarch and increased the chile powder and Worchestershire substantially. I wanted plenty of sauce for the rice so I added a can of tomato soup and was really pleased with the little bit of sweetness it provided. I also had some beautiful sliced yellow squash frozen that I cubed and added and was a delicious addition.
This was good! I substituted green onions for regular onion because that what I had on hand. The sauce thickened up nicely due to the cornstarch in the recipe. Great overall flavor with a nice "kick"! This is the perfect weeknight recipe - quick & easy. I served the shrimp creole over brown rice along with a green salad and crusty rolls to mop up the delicious sauce!
This is a classic recipe, but I agree with other reviewers that it needs a bit more herbal seasoning. I added some oregano, thyme, and rosemary, along with a bit of Old Bay and smoked paprika. And the suggestion to make a stock of the shrimp shells really boosted the shrimp flavor. I used flour instead of cornstarch and petite diced tomatoes w/some tomato paste. I haven't yet been able to duplicate my mother's, but this is the closest I've come.
I love this recipe and have made it about a dozen times, including tonight. My minor alterations make it even better, at least to me. I put it over grits instead of rice, dice a fresh slicing tomato (or a couple of Romas), and just use a dash or so of red pepper flakes for heat. Love it...even using cornstarch instead of making a time-consuming roux. I live on the Gulf--I should know great creole!
This was good. I added extra red pepper since that is too my taste. It kicked up the flavor and this decreased the tomato taste to the sauce. I also added cucumbers and pineapples for just something extra.
If I could give this recipe 6 stars, I would!! This is so delicious; served over rice, it is just like a $20+ plate of jambalaya at your local 5 star restaurant! Even my kids loved it, and they do NOT like spicy food! The flavor is so amazing! If you have a craving for some creole-style shrimp, I'd say cook up this easy meal, and you will not be disappointed! And if you share, you're sure to impress your guests :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2000
I've loved the Shrimp Creole I've had in restaurants for years, but had never tried cooking it myself. I tried this recipe tonight for the first time, and it was excellent! It was the best Shrimp Creole I've ever tasted. Thanks so much to the lady who shared the recipe, and to AllRecipes.com for making it available on the internet.
I love this recipe and make it all the time. I sometimes substitute Rotel tomatoes for the stewed tomatoes and we love the extra kick. Often times I'll make it with chicken breasts as I always have the ingredients in my pantry.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/13/2001
Pretty Good. Served it over spagetti squash.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2002
This was easy and very good!!!! I followed other opinions and added cayenne pepper and extra hot sauce. I also used fresh tomatoes that I put in my food processor. Also put kielbasa in it. I put precooked frozen shrimp at the end. Will make again!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2001
Good recipe but the amount of chili powder and hot sauce is to low (good for kids though). I recommend adding a couple heaping tablespoons of a good chili sauce (Sambal Oelek) to give it a kick. Will make again.
