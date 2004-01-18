Louisiana Shrimp Creole II

Tomatoes and shrimp cooked up with garlic and onions - this Gulf Coast tradition will have you dreaming of the bayou. This recipe can either be a main dish or a side dish. You can make it as hot as you want, just add more chili powder and hot sauce. Serve over hot rice.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 2 quart saucepan, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Add onion, green pepper, celery, and garlic; cook until tender.

  • Mix in cornstarch. Stir in stewed tomatoes, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, and red pepper sauce. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Stir in shrimp, and cook for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 156.6mg; sodium 677.3mg. Full Nutrition
