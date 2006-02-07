Spicy Grilled Shrimp
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 163.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 25.1g 50 %
carbohydrates: 2.7g 1 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 4 %
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 5.9g 9 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
cholesterol: 230.4mg 77 %
vitamin a iu: 534.6IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 8.9mg 69 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 17.9mg 30 %
folate: 6.8mcg 2 %
calcium: 59.6mg 6 %
iron: 3.9mg 22 %
magnesium: 43.6mg 16 %
potassium: 258.7mg 7 %
sodium: 585.7mg 23 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 53.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.