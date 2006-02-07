Spicy Grilled Shrimp

So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are destined to be the hit of any barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.

By SUBEAST

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
21 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • In a small bowl, crush the garlic with the salt. Mix in cayenne pepper and paprika, and then stir in olive oil and lemon juice to form a paste. In a large bowl, toss shrimp with garlic paste until evenly coated.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Cook shrimp for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until opaque. Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with lemon wedges, and serve.

Editor's Note:

If you don't have coarse kosher salt, use 1 teaspoon table salt instead.

Tip

Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 230.4mg; sodium 585.7mg. Full Nutrition
