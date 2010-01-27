Ultimate Gulf Coast Gumbo

Gumbo filled with shrimp, crab, chicken, sausage, vegetables, and Cajun spices. I've also included crab and/or scallops in this recipe. Serve over rice, accompanied with garlic bread. Also have salt, red pepper flakes, and additional file powder on the table. Great with cold beer.
I lived in New Orleans most of my life this recipe seems great, but noted a "lack of flavor" might be due to Old Bay Seasoning which is common on the East Coast, not in the South. We usually use Zetairan's Creole Seasoning or Tony Chachere's. Try that instead for a more authentic flavor.
My family has been making Cajun & Creole Gumbo for over 90 years.We use fresh chopped Okra in all of our Gumbos instead of File'Powder.File'was used only if you do not have fresh or frozen chopped Okra. Otherwise the Recipe is very good.Sometims we add shucked Oysters to give our Seafood Gumbo extra flavor. At my home Library I have over 100 different recipes for Gumbo, that were collected while growing up in Louisiana and have shared many of them with friends.
My family has been making Cajun & Creole Gumbo for over 90 years.We use fresh chopped Okra in all of our Gumbos instead of File'Powder.File'was used only if you do not have fresh or frozen chopped Okra. Otherwise the Recipe is very good.Sometims we add shucked Oysters to give our Seafood Gumbo extra flavor. At my home Library I have over 100 different recipes for Gumbo, that were collected while growing up in Louisiana and have shared many of them with friends.
I lived in New Orleans most of my life this recipe seems great, but noted a "lack of flavor" might be due to Old Bay Seasoning which is common on the East Coast, not in the South. We usually use Zetairan's Creole Seasoning or Tony Chachere's. Try that instead for a more authentic flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2003
Igave this recipe five stars because it is the best gumbo I've tasted. I did'nt put as much of the celery it call for instead I use a cup of green onion and a half cup of parsley. My family is from Louisiana an we never made gumbo without those two ingredients.
I have made this gumbo a total of 3 times now and my friends and family love it! I did make some minor modifications, because being from Kentucky...I had to put a little Kentucky in it. : ) I love hoppin john stew aka black eyed peas and rice, and i use a lot of the flavors like file, cayenne, bell pepper, onion and the like in it. So after the first time I made it (strictly by recipe), I decided why not add some black eyed peas and go ahead and add the rice to it as well? So that's how I did it the last two times I've made it and it is gooood. The original is good too, but the peas and rice thicken it up real nice and just add extra love in my opinion. lol. My neighbor is from New Orleans and I did the big test by taking her some the other night, and the next day she raved. She said it was very good gumbo and that she'd never had it with the b.e. peas and rice added in, but she really loved it that way. My philosophy is..if you like it, put it in there! So thanks for posting the recipe and giving me something new that my family enjoys. I highly recommend it to everyone!
I've been wanting to try some gumbo for a long time and one day my husband found this recipe, and he's made it quite a few times since. We love it! Also, it does taste even better the next day. It's not quick to prepare, but after eating this, you know it was made with LOVE.
great that there are people out there other than in the south that are trying this, i live in cenla (central louisiana) and grew up in southeast texas, and this is a meal i grew up eating once a week and i cook on a regular basis for my own family now! for my own, i never use chicken broth, i boil chicken breasts and use that as the base broth, i do not add tomatoes, we dont use any seasoning other than tony chacheres seasoning and garlic powder instead of all of the seasonings and herbs in here, while the chicken is boiling i add seasoning and the onions celery bell pepper... ONLY ONLY use andouille sausage no other types of sausage! we prefer beef! and the file is not necessary unless you want to add thickness to your own bowl after youve made it! also i dont use corn oil i just use vegetable oil and im sure whatever you have on hand would be fine, its such a versatile dish and seafood version is sooo good as well! we also love okra added to ours, fresh, canned or frozen any is fine whatever is more convienent for you! im excited about my culture being embraced by others! most of all, i hope you all enjoy, dont stress over it being perfect on this dish!
Excellent Sha !!! The only thing I did different is add 1/2 C chopped flat leaf Parsley, 1/2 c Green Onion. I also used bacon drippings and made up the difference w/ the oil. I would have used all drippings if I had it!! This is an excellent base recipe as well, just sub whatever meat you want and ALWAYS use Andouille sausage!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2000
I served this recipe at our Super Bowl Party and got rave reviews. It's a wonderful blending of flavors. And, it's even better the day after!
It's not a bad recipe, but not what I would call "ultimate". Being from SE Texas and LA, this is not the kind of gumbo I grew up on. Tony Chachares would be my seasoning of choice instead of old bay, as it has a spicier kick to it. I would also add oysters as an additional protien, cut the tomato out entirely, substitute 2 tblspns of chicken base for chicken broth, add a 1/4 cup of worcestershire sauce, and set out the filet on the table as a garnish alongside chopped green onions...but that's just me.
Wow - this is wonderful. We had over friends and they loved it. One of them said it was the best meal he ever had - and he is in the restaurant business. I made a mistake and dumped the shrimp stock before I put it in the gumbo so I added chicken stock instead. It was still great. Nexttime I will by shrimp already peeled to save the time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
12/24/2003
I was pretty disappointed with this recipe. It had all of the things that I love in a gumbo in the recipe, but the end product was thin and not flavorful enough for me. Considering how long it takes to make it and the expense, I really expected more. I won't make it again. I suggest trying different recipe.
This gumbo is amazing. It is soo good and it does tastes better the day after. This is gone quickly in my house. The only thing I change is using fresh crab legs instead of imitaiton crab meat. This is a wonderful, wonderful gumbo and I love New Orleans cuisine. This one is certainly a keeper.
This recipe was great! It was my first time making this dish and I was very pleased with the results. All of the flavors came together so nicely and it was very filling! Had a little trouble with the rue but it didn't change the taste. My family enjoyed it alot. Will make again.
whew!Oh my gawd!! Making that meal wore me out! But it was worth it,it was really good.I cut some of the ingredients in half, such as the celery and instead of five tomatoes I used 3 very large tomatoes etc. I only did this because there's only two people in my household,and I still had enough left to feed an army. That was the first time I've ever dealt with whole head on shrimp wow!!! It was all worth it though,I just have to find the time to make it, but I will make it again!
I made this recipe this weekend which came out very good. I was a little confused on the amount of chicken broth & amount of water? This must be a misprint because there is no way 1 cup of chicken broth & 1 cup of water is enough. I added 32oz of chicken broth & same amount of water, I also added put 2 bell peppers & a few more stalks of celery than it called for, I also added red pepper flakes & more cayenne pepper. At the end I added shrimp, this came out very rich & tasty, if you like it spicy! Will make again & adjust to my liking. Thanks:)
This is an excellent recipe! Used and modified it many times to suite the taste of many different people. For example, I substituted Zetairan's Creole seasoning for Olds Bay, and used dice Jalapenos’ peppers with fresh chopped Okra. Likewise, I used fresh crab meat vice canned, and Oysters as well. Everything else remained the same minus the File’, and subtle tweaks and additions to the remaining seasoning mix… Good job Mr. Wilson....
Really good. My first time to make a homemade roux though. This recipe should tell you that your gonna be stirring way longer than several minutes !Also, I'm from east Tx. and I added Tony Chachere's plus the Old Bay, talk about the perfect kick!!One thing that the recipe messed up on is 1 tbs. of cayenne was in the ingrediants and them red pepper flakes were in one of the steps. Needless to say I used both,lol !! Good and spicy !
I tried this recipe for a friend who is a Gumbo expert and he loved it. He even wanted to take some home. I did cut down the cooking time by useing baked chicken from the deli. It only cost a couple dollars more but really added to the flavor.
JUST SIMPLY FABULOUS! I live in Virginia, where we don't get authentic gumbo very easily. The first time I tried this recipe, a friend of mine who's from New Orleans said that the gumbo was SO good that it reminded him of home. My family requests this dish from me more than any other I make! I've tweaked it over the years by adding Creole seasoning, scallops, bouillion seasoning, onion and garlic powder.
This recipe is great the way it is, I don't eat seafood but when I made it for my husband who is a big seafood eater he loved it and all his friends..didn't change a thing thank you for a wonderful recipe.
This was great but the recipe seems to be missing steps and some of the measurements are way off. I don’t know how I could possibly boil a whole chicken in the amount of water and chicken broth they specify. We fixed it as we went along
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.