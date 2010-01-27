Ultimate Gulf Coast Gumbo

I have made this gumbo a total of 3 times now and my friends and family love it! I did make some minor modifications, because being from Kentucky...I had to put a little Kentucky in it. : ) I love hoppin john stew aka black eyed peas and rice, and i use a lot of the flavors like file, cayenne, bell pepper, onion and the like in it. So after the first time I made it (strictly by recipe), I decided why not add some black eyed peas and go ahead and add the rice to it as well? So that's how I did it the last two times I've made it and it is gooood. The original is good too, but the peas and rice thicken it up real nice and just add extra love in my opinion. lol. My neighbor is from New Orleans and I did the big test by taking her some the other night, and the next day she raved. She said it was very good gumbo and that she'd never had it with the b.e. peas and rice added in, but she really loved it that way. My philosophy is..if you like it, put it in there! So thanks for posting the recipe and giving me something new that my family enjoys. I highly recommend it to everyone!