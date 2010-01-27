Ultimate Gulf Coast Gumbo

Gumbo filled with shrimp, crab, chicken, sausage, vegetables, and Cajun spices. I've also included crab and/or scallops in this recipe. Serve over rice, accompanied with garlic bread. Also have salt, red pepper flakes, and additional file powder on the table. Great with cold beer.

Recipe by katwil54

Directions

  • Peel and devein the shrimp and place in the refrigerator. Place shrimp heads and shells in a large pot, and cover with 2 quarts of water. Cover, and simmer over medium-low heat until liquid is reduced by half. Strain out and discard shrimp heads and shells. Reserve shrimp broth.

  • Heat oil in a very large stockpot over medium-high heat. Stir in flour with a long-handled spoon. Cook and stir for several minutes until dark brown and flour is puffing and absorbing the oil. Slowly stir in chicken broth and an equal amount of water. Place chicken in the pot. Add onions, celery, bell pepper, tomatoes, garlic, bay leaves, red pepper flakes, Old Bay seasoning, and salt. Boil until chicken is no longer pink and the juices run clear, about 1 1/2 hours.

  • Remove chicken from the pot, and set aside until cool enough to handle. Remove and discard bones, and chop chicken into 1 inch pieces.

  • Return chicken back to the pot, along with reserved shrimp broth, crab meat, sausage, and shrimp. Add the file powder, and stir from the bottom of the pot. When the gumbo comes to a boil, remove from heat. Continue to stir from the bottom for 1 minute. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 203.7mg; sodium 998.9mg. Full Nutrition
