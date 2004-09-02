Haddock Bubbly Bake

Rating: 4.21 stars
204 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 100
  • 4 star values: 63
  • 3 star values: 29
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 5

This is really great served with mashed potatoes and peas or veggie of your choice. This dish is a favorite of Nova Scotia, Canada.

By Susan

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly butter a 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Arrange fish fillets in the bottom of the prepared casserole dish, and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Layer onion slices over fish. Spread cream of mushroom soup over all, and top with shredded cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for about 40 minutes, or until bubbly and fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 34.2g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 105.7mg; sodium 537.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (205)

Most helpful positive review

TLP12
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2004
This recipie is great! Try adding broccoli it gives this recipie what it needs. It's the way we make it in Nova Scotia! Read More
Helpful
(85)

Most helpful critical review

Cardamum
Rating: 3 stars
05/21/2006
I would have rated this a 2 but my husband would have rated it a 4 so I think this is really a matter of taste. I found all the tastes very distinct: like I was eating haddock onion cream of mushroom soup and cheese rather than a dish where those elements combined nicely. That didn't bother my husband though. I think the onion needs to be sauteed before adding. If you leave the onion raw (even thinly sliced) it's still crisp and raw tasting after cooking. I think adding some crushed ritz crackers on top would have improved the taste as well. While I won't be making this again my husband is certainly glad we tried it once! Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
KRISTIMOO
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2004
Because I love haddock I am always trying new fish recipes. This one was good. Next time I may add a little something because it felt too oniony and maybe a little bland. Maybe broccoli would do it. Also this should definitely be served with potatos not rice. I won't make that mistake again. It took away from the wonderful fish flavor! Read More
Helpful
(53)
MSBFSB
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2004
This is easy and quite good. We have also made the same recipe substituting condensed lobster or crab bisque for the mushroom soup and found it to be fantastic. Read More
Helpful
(50)
Kathleen Lizotte
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2006
This recipe is excellent! Of course i didn't follow it exactly (I never do follow recipes to a "t") but it sure was a hit. I baked a mixture of haddock and shrimp with onions mushrooms and asparagus. The cream of mushroom soup was excellent. I paired it with garlic mashed potatoes and voila! instant comfort food. I am making it again this week except I will use chicken and shrimp cream of chicken soup fresh broccoli and mushrooms. Thanks for the fantastic recipe! Read More
Helpful
(36)
Tob278
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2003
My husband and toddler loved it. I personly do not like fish but this was very good but i was confused about the soup was not sure if I should make it by direction on the can or just pour it over. I made it by the can and realized I should have just pour it over. The cheese in the recipe is the dairy to be added to it. Enjoy it! Read More
Helpful
(26)
LIZZORD_H
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2003
This recipe made for a wonderful dinner. I used cream of asparagus soup and added a can of asparagus to the baking dish which turned out to be very good. I'll be making this dish again soon! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Monica Reha
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2006
This was great. I added shrimp and sauteed the onions with some mushrooms before adding them. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Jodi
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2003
Very very Good. I used fat free soup and also 2 % cheddar cheese. I will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(14)
MRSGOOGS
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2003
My husband loved this dish. I used pollock fillets and it turned out very well. I added some lemon juice to mine because I found it fairly bland. Next time I'll need to add something to spice it up. But...there will definitely be a next time. Read More
Helpful
(13)
