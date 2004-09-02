Haddock Bubbly Bake

1 of 205

Rating: 5 stars This recipie is great! Try adding broccoli it gives this recipie what it needs. It's the way we make it in Nova Scotia! Helpful (85)

Rating: 4 stars Because I love haddock I am always trying new fish recipes. This one was good. Next time I may add a little something because it felt too oniony and maybe a little bland. Maybe broccoli would do it. Also this should definitely be served with potatos not rice. I won't make that mistake again. It took away from the wonderful fish flavor! Helpful (53)

Rating: 4 stars This is easy and quite good. We have also made the same recipe substituting condensed lobster or crab bisque for the mushroom soup and found it to be fantastic. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is excellent! Of course i didn't follow it exactly (I never do follow recipes to a "t") but it sure was a hit. I baked a mixture of haddock and shrimp with onions mushrooms and asparagus. The cream of mushroom soup was excellent. I paired it with garlic mashed potatoes and voila! instant comfort food. I am making it again this week except I will use chicken and shrimp cream of chicken soup fresh broccoli and mushrooms. Thanks for the fantastic recipe! Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and toddler loved it. I personly do not like fish but this was very good but i was confused about the soup was not sure if I should make it by direction on the can or just pour it over. I made it by the can and realized I should have just pour it over. The cheese in the recipe is the dairy to be added to it. Enjoy it! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe made for a wonderful dinner. I used cream of asparagus soup and added a can of asparagus to the baking dish which turned out to be very good. I'll be making this dish again soon! Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars This was great. I added shrimp and sauteed the onions with some mushrooms before adding them. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Very very Good. I used fat free soup and also 2 % cheddar cheese. I will definitely make this again. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars My husband loved this dish. I used pollock fillets and it turned out very well. I added some lemon juice to mine because I found it fairly bland. Next time I'll need to add something to spice it up. But...there will definitely be a next time. Helpful (13)