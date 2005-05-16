Grilled Shrimp Scampi

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 10g; cholesterol 172.6mg; sodium 199.9mg. Full Nutrition
These were tasty. My husband really liked them. I do have a suggestion if anyone would like to try it and that's add half oil and half butter and about 1/4 cup parm cheese. Place marinade in blender then marinate. The butter mixture will cling to the shrimp and give it more flavor while its cooking.
A definite favorite!! The marinade is so easy to prepare and can be done ahead of time. Instead of making kabobs, we used a grilling basket and cooked shrimp on the grill til it turned pink. Served over linguini with the following sauce: Saute together 1 stick butter, juice of 1 lemon, 1 T minced garlic, 1/4 cup vegetable oil, 1 T (or more to taste) red pepper flakes and a spash of white wine. Simply delicious!!!!!
My family absolutley goes crazy when I make this recipe. I follow the recipe exactly and it turns out incredible. I serve the shrimp with pasta that I toss with olive oil, garlic, salt, parmesan, italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. It is delicious :)
Great recipe!! Just tried a few changes - instead of marinating seperately first skewer - try adding mushrooms and scallops - add to a large ziploc freezer bag (just remember to cut the sharp tips off the skewers). Then add marinade to ziploc bag. Try rolling in a mixture of italian bread crumbs and parmasan cheese(50/50 mix) then grill on a George Forman grill.Then drizzle with garlic butter(it just melted in your mouth). The mushrooms are awesome and makes the kabobs look bigger. Makes the shrimp and scallops go further. If the mushrooms are large, cut in half.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2019
Since there was only the two of us, hubby just stuck these under the broiler. Delicately seasoned, light, fresh and flavorful. So refreshing to find a shrimp dish not heavily sauced or seasoned. Perfect.
My husband couldn't get enough of this dish! I made a double batch of the marinade and set aside half to coat the pasta; I then marinated pre-cooked shrimp using my FoodSaver for about 45 minutes. I grilled the shrimp on the Foreman grill (lined with foil for easy clean-up) and tossed the shrimp and marinade together with whole-wheat linguine. The family loved it (although the kids didn't care for the red pepper flakes) and husband commented that it was the best shrimp & pasta he'd ever had.
I really can't rave enough about how good this was. Easy too! I only had frozen precooked jumbo shrimp. I defrosted it, marinated it and then grilled it for just a couple of minutes on each side. This was so good that even my husband (the cocktail sauce guy) ate it without sauce. I highly recommend this one if you're looking for something simple, different and tasty to grill.
Divine! Only my most favorite recipes get 5 stars! This was so good. I made two batches of the marinade, one batch for the shrimp and another batch to marinate boneless skinless chicken breasts. In the batch of marinade for the shrimp I used 4 tablespoons of butter. I only had dry parsely flakes. The red pepper flakes give it just the right "snap". I also pan fried both. It was great on both the chicken and shrimp. I served my surf and turf with fresh sweet corn.
Thank you for this perfect light summer fare. I served with pasta that was lightly tossed with some of the marinade I kept separate- just added a little fresh lemon and some grated parmesan when plated- Yum Yum.
I marinated these for over an hour and they came out so flavorful and tender! The best shrimp I ever had! I made a butter garlic sauce and served with linguine with fresh parsley on top. Can't wait to make again! Thanksyou!
The shrimp was good.......but, making a sauce made this a 5 star....so good! Sauce: Saute 1 stick butter, juice of 1 lemon, 1 T miniced garlic, 1/4 cup veg. oil, 1/2 t. red pepper flakes, and a splash of white wine. Add grilled shrimp and top over pasta. EXCELLENT!!!!
Excellent scampi. I did not discard the marinade. Instead I cooked it in a pot till boiling, then reduced to simmer until the the shrimp was done on the grill. I layed the shrimp on a bed of whole wheat spaghetti, and drizzled with the heated marinade. Delicious. Thank you for sharing.
The marindate was excellent but I didn't grill the shrimp, I made the traditional scampi dish with angel hair pasta. I used cooked frozen shrimp that were almost thawed and kept them in the marindate for about an hour in the fridge. To make a sauce, I melted a stick of butter, with some pepper, dried parsley, minced garlic (about 5 large cloves), chopped shallots (3) , 1/2 cup chardonnay, squeezed 1.5 lemon juice and added a touch of saffron. I added the shrimp to the sauce until the shrimp were hot (about 5 minutes - careful not to overheat). I also tossed in some steamed broccoli & mushrooms that I cooked separately. Delicious!
This was a fabulous, quick meal for any weekday night, but could also be glammed up as a weekend dinner for guests. I actually had pre-cooked fresh shrimp, so I opted to marinate as written, and place on the grill for a very short amount of time (just to heat and char slightly). Worked like a charm....served with buttered tagliolini pasta for a real treat.
This recipe was really good the first time I made it. I followed the recipe exactly. The second time I made it I added 1/3 c. melted butter and 1/4 cup white wine to the marinade. I cooked the shrimp in the marinade on the stove. It was awesome! Had rice with it and used the marinade over the rice. YUM!!!
So simple and amazing! I cooked it in a pan for 4 minutes, then poured the shrimp and the sauce over angel hair pasta. This is my husbands new favorite dish! Served with some grilled asparagus, easy, cheap, delicious!!
I tried this tonight for dinner and everyone in my family really liked it. Of course, I can't leave a recipe alone so I did add 1 T. of melted butter and a pinch of sea salt to the marinade. I think the butter helped keep it moist during grilling. A really great way to BBQ larger shrimp. We served it with the Basil Parmesan Orzo (from this site) and a green salad.
I have made this several times now and it is delicious. Due to a shellfish allergy I've only actually tried one shrimp the first time I made it (any more than 5 shrimp and that's it for me), but everyone else loved it!
Loved this recipe, however, I did make some changes, since its the middle of winter here I just sauteed the shrimp in the marinade, took shrimp out and added half a stick of butter, some garlic and a splash of white wine. Served over spaghetti and added some parmesan cheese to top it off. Wonderful!
Excellent dish. Our grill was out of gas, so I broiled the fish after marinating for a few hours. I forgot to add the red pepper, but that probably would have made it even better. I also added 1/4 c of parmesan cheese, as suggested by others.
Excellent Shrimp! We could not have been happier. Followed the recipe and would not change a thing. Great flavor and the grilling time was right on. Served these with steak for a "surf and turf" yesterday to a very large crowd and everyone loved these. I was so surprised that a 30 min marinade could produce so much flavor. I'm sure we will make these again very soon. Thanks for sharing!
Very good! I made this in a hurry and probably only marinated it for 20 minutes. Wished I could have done it for the whole 30. I also grilled them on my George Forman because it's cold here and didnt wanna get my butt in the cold weather.
My roomate and I crave this recipe. I always serve the shrimp with pasta with olive oil, garlic, salt, parmesan, italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. This is the best recipe on here as far as I'm concerned :)
Oh wow! This was fantastic! I tried the suggestion of another reviewer and cut the olive oil in 1/2 and added 2 tablespoons of melted butter along with 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese - the marinade really stuck to the shrimp this way. I can't wait to serve this to company!
This was great! Fast and easy. I added about 3x the garlic and used less olive oil. Will make again for a week night meal.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2005
Awesome! We added melted butter. If using scallops, don't marinate longer than about 15 minutes or they'll get too mushy. The shrimp was deeeeelicious! Don't put scallops and shrimp on the same skewer as the shrimp cook more quickly, and you don't want to over cook them. GREAT!!!!!!
This is a great recipe for shrimp! Although I did kick up the amount of garlic to 4 Tablespoons, because the hubby is a garlic nut! And I added 1 1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper to bring the temp up. Great, great, great recipe, thanks for posting!
This is going to become a weekly dish in my household. This was excellent. Fresh parsley is not needed, I used dried and it was great. I didn't use the crushed red pepper, but that was just personal preference. Definintely a winner.
Overall, it was a pretty good recipe, but I would not put that much lemon juice again, as it was just too overpowering, even with the addition of some grated parmesan cheese to the mixture. Next time, I'll cut the lemon juice in half and see what that does.
Absolutely wonderful! I had to double the recipe to satisfy the crowd.My family absolutley goes crazy when I make this recipe. I follow the recipe exactly as is! Serve the shrimp with pasta tossed with olive oil, garlic, salt, parmesan, italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. Nice time, I might add some satueed vegetables (such as mushrooms, red & green bell peppers) with the pasta for a complete meal.
This is an excellent Scampi recipe. I made a few minute changes. Used 1/4 cup of olive oil (don't really need 1/2 cup)and a little less lemon; then took the leftover marinade, sauteed it in a pan, added about 1/2 cup chicken boullion and a little thickener. Served over Dreamfield's pasta (low carb, high fiber brand that tastes great) and it came out perfect. Great grill flavor comes through and it is wonderful. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe!!
Absolutely great shrimp marinade! I added several cloves of minced garlic. My two guests, four children and I devoured the entire recipe in minutes - wish I'd doubled! or tripled! The secret with grilled shrimp is to use FRESH shrimp and not to overcook - two/three minutes per side is plenty as long as you don't cram them too tightly on your skewers. To the reviewer who used cooked shrimp then complained that the shrimp were tough, you can't recook cooked shrimp without them losing their texture! You'll have better luck with raw shrimp, or use cooked but just put them on the hot grill for a couple of seconds per side to get the grill marks. Try this one - super fresh taste!
This was wonderul! I've used this marinade on the grill and on the stovetop. I love the red pepper (and have finally found a use for all of my accumulated red pepper packets from pizza!) In my experience, corn oil works just as well as olive oil (slightly different flavor), and an extra dash of rosemary is wonderful.
This recipe is wonderful both girls and hubby love this along with a grilled steak, bakers and salad adding fresh mushrooms stretches the kabobs better and gives shrimp a nice flavor try adding a pinch of parsley flakes along with marinade also if you dont have olive oil try using 3 tbs of vegetable oil turns out just as well..I also add a dash of nortons nature seasoning to the marinade..thankyou for the wonderful recipe been using it for months now just never got around to the review definately a keeper
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2006
Excellent recipe for both the outdoor grill and indoor skillet. For the latter, reduce the olive oil by a third to 1/6 cup, and the lemon juice to that of a half lemon, adding the rest up to 1/6 cup in orange juice or other less-sour citrus. It also helps for garlic lovers to roast the garlic beforehand and use the garlic oil towards the olive oil quota.
We thought this was fantastic! I've never been a fan of Scampi because of the whole "drowning in butter" thing but this had great flavor! Very easy and beautiful over brown rice. I used dried parsley because that's what I had but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. There was not one shrimp leftover!
I had my inlaws over for dinner and had never made scampi before, so I was nervous about this, but they loved it! They thought it was better than red lobster. I served it with pasta tossed with olive oil, minced garlic and roasted green peppers, onions and carrots. I am saving this recipe for sure.
This is without a doubt the BEST shrimp that I have EVER eaten, bar none. I continued to marinate while they were cooking and tried to get all the garlic on them. I didn't use the red pepper flakes used a sprinkle of powdered cayenne and it was amazing. I'm gushing over with praise for this recipe. Try it, you will be happy you did!
I made this intending to put it on the grill, but then I decided to put in some baby portabella mushrooms and diced some green onions and just stir fried over the stove for about six minutes just until the shrimp was pink. I did add some fresh Parmesan cheese and a splash of Chardonnay wine. We served over rice. It was a big hit with the whole family.
This is a very delicious shrimp recipe, and I rated it a 5 even though I kinda messed it up (I will make again). What I did wrong: After marinating, I skewered alternating shrimp with onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms. Adding veggies to the kabobs is where I messed up because it caused the shrimp not to lay flat on the surface of the grill and it cooked unevenly. As a result, I had to cook the kabobs longer for total doneness, so some of the shrimp were tough and overcooked, whereas others were undercooked. Next time, I will skewer shrimp on their own skewers. The veggies were a hit, so they'll get their own skewers, too.
I have made this numerous times and it always meets with high praise - very easy and incredibly delicious - instead of a bowl, I always use a ziploc - and I almost always marinate for more like an hour. I usually don't have freash parsley, but dried works well too - highly recommeded.
OK, this recipe is so simple even a camper can do it! Yes, it's a GREAT RV recipe IMHO. I cleaned/deveined medium shrimp and soaked in a bowl w/1 tsp. baking soda for 1/2 an hour. Drained and rinsed well, dried and put into the marinade and then cooked over grill on skewers. PERFECT as is and many THANK YOU's for posting this! It's a real keeper.
I am not a shrimp lover at all, but this was awesome I ate 12 w/o even thinking about it. My husband said it was the best he's ever had. I made this with pasta on the side. Although for kids I would make some w/o the red pepper. For adults who like a kick, the red pepper is a must!
My husband is not a big fan of shrimp, but when I asked him how this was after a few bites, he said,"Excellent!" I wrapped these in bacon and ended up broiling them. I agree that some of the flavor disappeared, and I marinated them for almost an hour. This recipe is a definite keeper.
Good recipe but way too lemony. My husband didn't care for it at all due to the overwhelming lemon taste. I think next time I will cut the lemon juice in half. Other than that, it was easy to fix and pretty tasty.
WOW! Shrimp, garlic, and lemon! Loved this dish and its simple, light ingredients for an easy marinade. I used extra large shrimp, stuck it in the oven. In the end I did sprinkle a little parmesan cheese over the shrimp. Thou I wished I had reserved a little marinade to put over the shrimp. I made just enough to serve two people. This went perfectly with, "Orzo with Parmesan and Basil", from this website. With these two complementing each other I was in heaven!!!
This turned out so good. I added about 2-3 tbsp. of softened butter to the marinade and a bit of paprika for color. I reserved a little of it in a separate container before adding the shrimp. Cover and refrigerate the reserved marinade and after grilling the shrimp, microwave the reserved marinade for a minute and drizzle over the grilled shrimp. Fantastic. Just like scampi.
I give this recipe five stars and I haven't even tried it yet. Sounds absolutely great, but I read all the reviews hoping to find the answer to a question I have. Are the shrimp peeled or marinated in the shell? Please help - I want to try this for company this weekend. Thanks
I used already cooked shrimp and only cooked, maybe 5 min. I used a griddle. I also only had lime juice on hand. I also added the crushed red pepper. Next time I'll use raw shrimp, as called for, and maybe even a litte more garlic. This recipe is repeatable:)
I thought this recipe was AWESOME!!!! I love shrimp and is always looking for a new way to cook them this was an great one. I did take the advice of one of the readers which was to add 1/2 cup of butter and 1/4 of olive oil to the mixture. The butter stuck to the shrimp perfectly. my family and my boyfriend loved them. This a new favorite and will surely make this again!!!!!
You can't go wrong with this recipe. I love garlic and lemon with my shrimp. I recently got the brand new Pampered Chef BBQ Grill Basket and used it for this recipe. Works great! You can find the basket at www.pamperedchef.biz/DanielleFL
I've made this fantastic scampi many times, adding some butter to the marinade. I sautée the shrimp until not quite done. This is important so they don't get overcooked when finishing the dish. The red pepper is a great addition. Heat the leftover marinade, toss into al denté linguini with grated reggiano and black pepper. Lastly add shrimp and toss at the end just to heat up. Add some lemon, black pepper and cheese to taste, garnish with fresh parsley and watch them devour it. again 12/2010!!!!!
This was the most delicious recipe!! I made this for an anniversary dinner as an appetizer. I wish I had bought more shrimp to make this just our meal because it tasted so good!! Make sure you don't leave it on the grill too long, or it will dry out real quick. Absoulutely LOVE this one, better than the restaurants!!!!
This was SOOOOOO good! I followed the recipe exactly, but did not use the crushed red pepper flakes. I served over pasta and next time will follow the other reviewers suggestion to make extra marinade to toss in the pasta. I am not a lemon fan and was afraid the shrimp would have too much lemon flavor, but I was pleasantly surprised that it did not. This one is most definitely a keeper!
This recipe was great! Very quick and easy. We served it with grilled asparagus and loaded baked potatoes. The whole family loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2002
Loved this. I used jumbo shrimp and scallops to make kebabs. (TIP: if you're using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for an hour or two before grilling to keep them from burning.)Nice flavors---the crushed red pepper adds just the right sweet/spicy touch. I'll be making this one again...and again...and again......
Tasty! I'd suggest adding chili powder instead of red pepper flakes, but i like shrimp scampi a little spicy... If you use cooked shrimp from the grocery store, all you need to do is saute after you marinate, just as good... when the shrimp curl up a little tighter into balls theyre done... great recipe, thanks!
This was the best scampi I have ever had! I doubled the recipe and I followed the recipe as is except for I used half olive oil and half butter. I made the scampi over rice pasta and to dress the pasta, I basically reserved half of the marinade and sauteed the marinade until the garlic was cooked and then I added the cooked pasta into it. Afterwards, I tossed in the grilled shrimp that were still a little under cooked and tossed in the pan, until it all cooked thoroughly. I just topped it with crushed red pepper. Tasted amazing! This recipe will definitely become a staple in my kitchen!
