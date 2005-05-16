Grilled Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp marinated in lemon, garlic, and parsley for 30 minutes, then grilled. Can be used as an appetizer or main dish. This recipe also works well with scallops.

Recipe by Holly Murphy

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
36 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large, non-reactive bowl, stir together the olive oil, lemon juice, parsley, garlic, and black pepper. Season with crushed red pepper, if desired. Add shrimp, and toss to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat grill for high heat. Thread shrimp onto skewers, piercing once near the tail and once near the head. Discard any remaining marinade.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Grill for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until opaque.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 10g; cholesterol 172.6mg; sodium 199.9mg. Full Nutrition
