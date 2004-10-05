Crab and Snow Pea Tartlets
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 159.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.2g 6 %
carbohydrates: 19.2g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g 1 %
sugars: 5.3g
fat: 7.9g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.8g 9 %
cholesterol: 23.4mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 81.9IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
vitamin c: 2.8mg 5 %
folate: 6.6mcg 2 %
calcium: 12.8mg 1 %
iron: 0.8mg 5 %
magnesium: 3.8mg 1 %
potassium: 37.9mg 1 %
sodium: 122.6mg 5 %
calories from fat: 70.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved