Crab and Snow Pea Tartlets

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A lovely appetizer that will keep your guests raving.

By Wilma Scott

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 tartlets
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Place pea pods and the crabmeat in a food processor, pulse just until chopped. Add the egg, mayonnaise, celery, onion and mustard. Pulse briefly, just until mixed together.

  • Spoon into tart shells and chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 122.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
KCXX
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2004
Easy! And my mom said "I didn't know you were so talented in the kitchen." (Ha!) The filling turns out greener than I thought so I sprinkled a tiny bit of paprika on top for color. I made the tart shells with "Butter Flaky Pie Crust" (also from Allrecipes) in cupcake pans. Read More
Helpful
(14)
