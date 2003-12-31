Crab Canapes

1 of 77

Rating: 5 stars I found the dinner roll dough too hard to work with. I used Pepperidge Farm sheet puff pastery dough and it worked great. You're able to cut professional looking 2" dough squares and the finished product has that "flakey" quality you can't achieve with the dinner roll dough. Since the dough "puffs" up when baked add alot of crabmeat mixture to each square. Used "Pam" to coat the baking sheet and reduced temperature to 375 F in a convection oven to prevent any burning. Worked great. An excellent appeetizer. Helpful (85)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have curry so I skipped it. Wasn't sure what kind of dinner rolls to buy so I got crescents. It was delicious! This is absolutely a hit. If you are trying this recipe for the first time you are safe serving to company because it is easy and tastes great even when you alter it as I did. Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars These were delicious! I substituted the imitation Krab with 2 (6 oz.) cans of real white crabmeat and replaced the curry with garlic powder. They were awesome. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars This was a huge hit lastnight at our dinner party. The only difference is that I made using phyllo pastry to add more elegance and they were delicious. It was more difficult with phyllo pasty but worth the effort after receiving rave reviews from our dinner guests! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars Really good - very rich. I made it as a main dish and placed them in flattened rolls. Too much for a meal. Sort of like cheesecake - a small piece is to die for--a big slab will make you sick. Excellent for appetizer when made per recipe. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars These were very good- and easy! They went fast on my appetizer buffet. I mixed up the filling and refrigerated ahead of time so I put them together fast. I did use crescent roll dough. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars When I first made this recipe I followed it to the letter. I learned that the filling was quite good but it was overwhelmed by the heavy biscuit taste. I switched it to puff pastry cut into small squares and placed into a mini-muffin baking pan. Came out MUCH better and was a hit at our barbecue. Will make again! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Very good requested at lots of gatherintgs with friends Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked these. I used romano cheese instead of the swiss as that's all I had and they were a little salty. Next time I'll use swiss. Yummy thanks for the recipe. Lynda from Calgary Canada. Helpful (10)