Crab Canapes

Rating: 4.5 stars
76 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 46
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

An absolutely delicious appetizer. To freeze: Freeze canapes uncovered until solid. Wrap well and return to freezer. Reheat at 400 degrees F (205 degrees ) until heated through.

By Wilma Scott

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
36 canapes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine the crabmeat, green onions, cheese, mayonnaise, curry powder, salt and lemon juice. Mix well.

  • Separate each refrigerator roll into three layers, making 36 pieces total. Place the pieces on the prepared baking sheet. Spoon a small amount of the crabmeat mixture onto each pieces of dough.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 12 minutes, until puffed and brown. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 29.2mg; sodium 864.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (77)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

GUYCHEF
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2003
I found the dinner roll dough too hard to work with. I used Pepperidge Farm sheet puff pastery dough and it worked great. You're able to cut professional looking 2" dough squares and the finished product has that "flakey" quality you can't achieve with the dinner roll dough. Since the dough "puffs" up when baked add alot of crabmeat mixture to each square. Used "Pam" to coat the baking sheet and reduced temperature to 375 F in a convection oven to prevent any burning. Worked great. An excellent appeetizer. Read More
Helpful
(85)

Most helpful critical review

KMOTYKA
Rating: 2 stars
01/08/2004
I really thought this would be a great appetizer with all the rave reviews. It wasnt anything great-just ok. As a matter of fact Im taking it out of my recipe box and will never make it again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
76 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 46
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
GUYCHEF
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2003
I found the dinner roll dough too hard to work with. I used Pepperidge Farm sheet puff pastery dough and it worked great. You're able to cut professional looking 2" dough squares and the finished product has that "flakey" quality you can't achieve with the dinner roll dough. Since the dough "puffs" up when baked add alot of crabmeat mixture to each square. Used "Pam" to coat the baking sheet and reduced temperature to 375 F in a convection oven to prevent any burning. Worked great. An excellent appeetizer. Read More
Helpful
(85)
HOLLYBELL
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2004
I didn't have curry so I skipped it. Wasn't sure what kind of dinner rolls to buy so I got crescents. It was delicious! This is absolutely a hit. If you are trying this recipe for the first time you are safe serving to company because it is easy and tastes great even when you alter it as I did. Read More
Helpful
(48)
LTRAYER
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
These were delicious! I substituted the imitation Krab with 2 (6 oz.) cans of real white crabmeat and replaced the curry with garlic powder. They were awesome. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Advertisement
Dora
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2003
This was a huge hit lastnight at our dinner party. The only difference is that I made using phyllo pastry to add more elegance and they were delicious. It was more difficult with phyllo pasty but worth the effort after receiving rave reviews from our dinner guests! Read More
Helpful
(23)
RIBBON96
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2003
Really good - very rich. I made it as a main dish and placed them in flattened rolls. Too much for a meal. Sort of like cheesecake - a small piece is to die for--a big slab will make you sick. Excellent for appetizer when made per recipe. Read More
Helpful
(16)
MOM2TWINS
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2004
These were very good- and easy! They went fast on my appetizer buffet. I mixed up the filling and refrigerated ahead of time so I put them together fast. I did use crescent roll dough. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
nolava
Rating: 4 stars
08/10/2010
When I first made this recipe I followed it to the letter. I learned that the filling was quite good but it was overwhelmed by the heavy biscuit taste. I switched it to puff pastry cut into small squares and placed into a mini-muffin baking pan. Came out MUCH better and was a hit at our barbecue. Will make again! Read More
Helpful
(10)
BARB TURNER
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
Very good requested at lots of gatherintgs with friends Read More
Helpful
(10)
MS.CHEF
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2003
I really liked these. I used romano cheese instead of the swiss as that's all I had and they were a little salty. Next time I'll use swiss. Yummy thanks for the recipe. Lynda from Calgary Canada. Read More
Helpful
(10)
KMOTYKA
Rating: 2 stars
01/08/2004
I really thought this would be a great appetizer with all the rave reviews. It wasnt anything great-just ok. As a matter of fact Im taking it out of my recipe box and will never make it again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022