Lemony Steamed Fish
Mild flavored, flaky fish fillets. Any number of different types of fish will work, and you can increase the recipe easily. Try halibut, cod, salmon, red snapper, trout, etc. Serve with a white and wild rice blend.
Instead of using onion powder I used 1/4 cup of onion. Also added 1/2 tsp of garlic puree and used 1/4 cup lemon juice. Baked all cod together in one dish covered with aluminum foil. Excellent! Served with BROCCOLI WITH LEMON ALMOND BUTTER and 1/2 cup basmati rice. DELICIOUS!Read More
Had I prepared this recipe as written, I'm not so sure I would really have rated it these three stars, which I consider average. No fat? No butter, no drizzle of olive oil, nothing? And then steamed? Our taste buds like the flavor and mouth feel fat contributes! It gives the fish a nice golden color too. So anyway, it was a no brainer for me to do it my own way - drizzled with melted butter and baked. I did use halibut, but in the interest of simplicity I didn't use all the many seasonings called for. Some fresh dill, garlic powder, paprika (for color, basically), salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice was just what this needed. Cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the fish, but in my case 12 minutes at 400 degrees was just right for perfectly cooked, perfectly golden and flaky filets - and much improved from the three stars I've rated this as written.Read More
I tried the recipe on Red Snapper. This is a really easy, low-fat recipe, and uses items that you are likely to have on hand. The description is correct-the flavor is mild. Unfortunately, it was too mild for our taste. I might try it again, but will look for an additional ingredient to give it more flavor.
I used rainbow trout with this recipe and also added a splash of both white wine and extra virgin olive oil to each packet. It turned out delicious. I will make this again.
My family loved this recipe. ...although I used Talapia fillets instead. I did not change any ingredients and I will use this recipe again because it is so healthy and I just had a heart attack last week... so I'm changing what my family and I eat (with their support) and taking up long, brisk walks again. I'm 47, blessed to be alive and I've been given a second chance after being so close to death.
Very easy and tastes great. I baked mine in a Reynolds Foil Bag at 425 degrees for 30 min with some fresh veggies. Healthy meal - no mess!
This was really easy and my husband LOVED it. I added quite a bit more lemon pepper than was called for and served it with buttered basmati rice and peas. The rice nicely cut the spicy pepper for a great flavor. I will definitely make it again!
It was good but a little too much dill for our tastes. Next time, I will adjust seasonings and also shorten the cooking time. The fish was slightly overcooked and dry, which happens easily with halibut.
Excellent recipe! We used Tilapia and it turned out wonderful. A suggestion would be to add an ice cube to the packet for a little more moisture.
This was wonderful! I used cod and cooked it in my steamer. It was flaky and very flavorful. I used the sauce to pour over the top of the fish and the rice I had. Hopefully this recipe will encourage me to eat more fish!
From frozen takes double the amount of time!!!
This was the first recipe I tried from this website, and it was excellent! I can't believe my fish tasted like a a really good restaurant's!
This was a great, easy way to make a yummy and healthy fresh fish dish. I added fresh green beans to the packet and steamed it along with the fish. I also took the leftover juice, reduced it in a frying pan adding lots more lemon juice to make a nice tangy sauce to pour over the fish!
I used swordfish steaks. They were awesome. Great recipe!
This recipe was excellent! Very easy. I used Basa Filllets. I added a pat of butter to each fillet and a little dry white wine. Very yummy! We poured the liquid in the foil over mashed potatoes. Will definitely make this again.
This was wonderful! Very easy and delicious. Will definitely make it again.
We liked this dish - although I did change a few things. First of all, I used haddock instead of halibut, and I scaled the recipe to 2 servings. I didn't measure any of the ingredients I used, I just sort of sprinkled everything on top. The only thing I omitted was the onion powder because I was out. One thing to watch for....some lemon pepper seasonings have salt in them - as was the case with ours. The combination of the seasoned salt and the (salty) lemon pepper was a bit too salty for us...but still good. I will make this dish again - very quick and simple to throw together on a week night.
Very good and light. I added sliced fresh lemon to the top of mine (as one reviewer suggested) and I wish I hadn't. It made the fish bitter. Other than that we all thought it was delicious. I did add more seasonings and used fresh onion and garlic. I try to use fresh whenever I can.
YUK
This is a great recipe - especially for people who are picky about fish. The spices were a great combination , but I used a lot more lemon juice and baked it for about an hour. It was also great beause the clean up was a snap :)
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was a major success. Incredibly easy but very elegant. Try adding onions, mushrooms and other vegetables to the foil packet for a complete dinner.
Very good, we used salmon. The only change would be to add fresh sliced lemons to the top of the fish while baking.
Loved this recipe - I was only dealing with 1 orange roughy filet, so I just sprinkled some of each seasoning directly onto the filet without any measuring, and squeezed fresh lemon juice directly onto the filet, also. The combination of seasonings was excellent, I loved the flavor - I will definitely make this one again, even hubby, not a fish eater, didn't have a complaint!
Originally I used this on trout. Left out the lemon pepper because I didn't have it & didn't measure the spices, just eyeballed them. I did add a bit of butter to the packets. This was incredibly flavorful & I have since used this spice combination to use on my baked fish also(pollock & cod)! I'm addicted & for that you get 5 stars!!! Fabulous!!
I liked this so much that I made it twice in one week! I used salmon filets. I did cut back on the dill and increase the lemon pepper and garlic powder a bit the first time. The second time, I added even more lemon pepper. It came out a bit spicy, but the men in the family loved it! I will make this again. Also, I took the advice of another reviewer and popped a small ice cube instead of using white wine and it was very moist.
At least 5 stars. Next time I will try sprinkling seasoned bread crumbs and dotting with butter. Hard to improve on the original.(My wife hates when I deviate from the original) Nat
Very good fish
I've used this on: salmon, halibut, haddock, bluefish, well, you get the idea. It's great on all of them we've tried. I really just sprinkle each of the spices on both sides of the fish, going a little heavier on the lemon pepper, because that's what we prefer. THANKS!!
This is an ok dish. It didn't smell all that great coming out of the oven. I only cooked them 25 minutes and that was more than enough. It was certainly edible, but bland to me.
My dish did not look anything like the picture. I was very disappointed, I used Tilapia and it was thin and small and in the picture the fish was plump and it had such a beautiful color mine was dark in color not sure why maybe too much Dill Weed. Will try a different fish and less dill.
My husband loves this recipe! He says it's the best he's ever had. We make it with orange roughy and everyone, even my confirmed fish-haters, will eat it. We've passed it on to several people who enjoyed it as well.
This was quite edible, but I just didn't find it very interesting.
Very good low fat dinner with this recipe. I used cod and all the ingredients but eyeballed the amount I sprinkled on the fish. Very nice mild flavor.
I used orange roughy it was so delicious! It had a wonderful flavor even without any oil or butter. I use all purpose Greek Seasoning as my season salt. I used fresh crushed garlic instead of powder and didn't have onion powder so I omitted. It is great to have recipes like this for a husband watching his cholesterol! Thank you.
This can beat the Chinese restaurant steamed fish! I used a steamer instead of oven. I added 2 tablespoons of white vinegar, honey and tomato, and steamed the fish with all ingredients for 20 minutes. It turned out fantastic! The gravy is just good for the rice, everybody loved it! It's simple, healthy and delicious!
Delicious recipe, but I think that my fish fillets were too thin for the amount of spice in this recipe. They came out of the oven with an overpowering lemon flavour. I'd make it again.
Very Good recipe! Perfect amount of seasonings, not too overpowering, very light and refreshing as well. Easy too
good, basic
this recipe was ok, it needed more flavor
This was simple and terrific. Made this with one huge steelhead trout fillet for 5 people...used all ingredients except parsley and just adjusted to our taste...used more lemon juice and baked at 400. Definitely tasty. Probably better this way because all the spice went on one fish and didn't have to be divided...plenty of tasty flavor. Will DEFINITELY use over and over.
I used tilapia to make this recipe. It needed to cook about 18 minutes. The spice combination gave the fish great flavor. This will become a new staple in my recipe box.
this is a great recipe, simple,fragrant, and i dont have to worry about clean up!! perfect!
Very good and easy to make. I baked the fish (blue hake fillets) in a glass casserole dish, covering the top with foil, drizzling olive oil over the fish before adding the spices and lemon juice. You can adjust the amount of spices to make it as mild or as spicy as you wish. My family really enjoyed this; I'll be making it again.
This recipe was incredibly easy and tasty. It's a good way to make not-so-fabulous fish great. Since it's just to two of us so far, and we are often eating in a rush, this recipe helped me make a nice meal fast when I served it with rice and steamed veggies. I think I used Whiting filets.
This was an excellent recipe! Very quick, easy and tasty! I will definately be making this one again.
This was so delicious and easy to make. Everyone in my family loved it. I used salmon, but am eager to try with other types of fish.
I also used the Pampered Chef Dill Mix and the dish came out beautifully.
Pretty good!
Awesome! Easy and delicious! I made it just like the recipe but instead of measuring I just sprinkled the filets. It was AMAZING! My 6-year old loved it which is the biggest compliment a cook/recipe can get. I have officially added a new staple to the meals I will cook from here on out. This may make it into the weekly rotation! Also: I served it as fish tacos. Corn tortillas with a little cabbage and salsa. Also served with black beans and rice. Simply amazing because of how simple this was! Loved it!
Added the vegetables. Wonderful
This fish was awesome! It's by far the best fish I've ever cooked. I don't have onion powder, so I finely diced some onion, and I used the juice of half a lemon and sliced the other half and placed over the fish. I also put about 1 tsp of wine in each package. I don't think I used enough fish, it made enough for 3 real size servings, but I kept the spices roughly the same. I used frozen dill and parsley instead of dried. I can't wait to make it again!! Thanks a bunch!!!
My picky 7 year old asked me to make this again. I ended up using orange roughy because it was more economical. I am thinking about trying it with salmon next time.
Not too tasty in my opinion.
very good
Easy & yummy!
I add olive oil and it tastes much better!
Used Emmeril's Original Essence and Pampered Chef Dill mix (eyeballed it). Sprayed fish with butter flavored Pam first to give some extra buttery flavor and "hold" the spices. Next time I will try the white wine with it too. Served with Parmasean Rice mix and steamed veggies. Good with a nice light Pinot Grigot wine.
I had to make modifications to this just cuz I didn't have what was on hand like tin foil ;) So I baked it in my corningware and used olive oil. It turned out very good even my 2 boys liked it. Thanks!
I did not think that this was very good, nor did my family members. I think the dill was way to overpowering. It would probably have been better with alot less of it.
Easy and very, very good. I didn't have any lemon pepper but I squeezed about 2-3 TB of lemon juice on each trout fillet and topped them with a slice of lemon. I also used a few pinches of bread crumbs. I'll make this again soon.
Good flavor, but nothing special. Very healthy--oved that part. May try again with different fish. I used halibut this time.
mmmmmmmmmmmmm good...... i highly recommend this! very easy and very tasty
This recipe works great with halibut! It's very quick and easy. I use fresh garlic, fresh dill and sometimes, just a little butter. It's always a hit!
Had this tonight and it was very simple and very good! I made this with Cod I had and did not add any salt to this as I am watching my salt intake and I tell you, I did not miss it at all! I did add a tiny bit of butter and after squeezing fresh lemon over them, I put a whole slice on top of the fish and dill. Yummy!! Thank you very very much!!
The house smelled AWFUL from baking these fish. We all normally enjoy fish (even the kids) but NO ONE wanted to finnish this plate. Sorry, but I would not recommend this one to anyone.
Made as written, except put all the fish in a baking dish and covered tightly with foil. Didn't measure spices, just sprinkled on. Turned out very nicely. A great way to easily cook up white fish for dinner.
This was pretty good and I think with a little tweaking for personal taste it would be a great go-to recipe. I'll be reducing the dried dill by half, increasing the garlic and adding a little cayenne.
This turned out perfectly, and I'm terrible when it comes to fish. The cooking time was spot on.
I used a bit more spices than called for, but the fish was still a bit bland. However, the fish was still really good and it's a easy, healthy meal.
Delicious, and sooooo easy! Great to make after working all day.
Wish I would have read the reviews before I made this. It needs some kind of fat-evoo, butter, something. The cook time was too long. It was dried out. Other than that, the flavours were pretty good. It was easy enough for sure. Thx DHERDEBU
Absolutely wonderful love the dill! The only change I made was adding a splash of Pinot Gigio to the packet and when it finished added the liquid from each packet to a pot with more wine and reduced it to a sauce to top the fish. This was my first time cooking halibut and second cooking fish at home, this will certainly be on the menu again! Served with the pasta e olio recipe and asparagus.
Tastes as if it is awful for you (healthwise) but it is super nutritious and easy to make! Will definitely make it again!
I have made this numerous times and it is so delicious! One of my husbands favorites.
I had fresh red snapper from Mexico, and made the recipe with the ingredients as listed. The only variance was that I cooked it wrapped in foil on the barbeque. Fish was tender, moist and flavorful.
I followed this recipe almost exactly (used a little bit of butter) and served with rice pilaf and broccoli. Very healthy but not very flavorful. My boyfriend loved it but I'm not sold. Sorry.
Not bad at all. Everyone finished their plates with good compliments.
This was a fabulous dish. I actually used chilean sea bass. The flavours were nice but did not overwhelm the bass. Will definitely make this again and again and try different fish.
This was a good and simple way to serve fish. I will have it again.
Weird...all those spices and no flavor. I used red snapper. I would change it a lot if I made it again but I liked "steaming" it. Much healthier than some other methods.
pretty good. could use more lemon though.
Very good recipe! I did add a little bit of olive oil and had no dill but what a great way to cook fish. I also wanted to say that of course your huse is going to smell like fish if you cook it (in reference to one of the other poor reviews.) It's a great recipe that deserves 5 stars because it's yummy!!!!!!!
This was a huge success! I used fresh orange roughy because that's all my grocer had. I added little bits of butter and a splash of white wine to each foil packet as others suggested in their reviews. I forgot to add the lemon juice, but it tasted wonderful anyway. My kitchen smelled so good while it was baking. I served it with rice and cheesy vegetables. Thanks for this recipe! I will use it again and again.
Very bland and tasteless. I didn't like the smell of the fish afterward.
quick, easy and really good! add mushrooms, squash and onions.
turned out good, may add a splash on white wine next time to pep up the flavor a little. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly and while good it is very mild
This turned out great! The only thing I changed was to use tilapia and based on other reviews I added some butter. It was moist and flavorable and will use this recipe again
Winner, winner, salmon dinner!
Recipe doesn't specify whether the ingredients are for all 6 pieces of cod, or for each piece of cod. Came out pretty tasteless. I even put a little white wine in it while baking, still not impressed. IF I made it again, I would try using fresh dill, not dry powdered herbs. not impressed with recipe as is.
The only change I made is using cod instead. This recipe is fantastic! Thank you for sharing.
Season to taste. I added more of everything. Including 1 tsp of fresh lemon juice per fish. Great tasting and such an easy meal.
I find that lemon baked with fish makes the fish taste a little bit fishy. Next time I will serve lemon at the table, to squeeze onto the already baked fish. A tiny bit dry, also, so I might add a tiny tough of butter next time. Otherwise, great and I will definitely cook this again.
I've been married and cooking for at least one other person for 13 years and I've always been afraid of fish. Today, I made this recipe because I thought it looked simple enough. Not only was it simple, but the clean-up was easy and the fish was tasty. I CAN prepare fish!!!!! I'm so excited to have made this break-through:) It was a winner with my husband, and also for my 4 kids too...who are not used to eating fish (shocking, I know!). I used tilapia fillets from the frozen section of the grocery. I think I'll visit that section again soon!
DELICIOUS!!! THE BEST FISH WE HAVE EVER EATEN!!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT!
I gave 4 out of 5 stars only because I made a few changes - but this was AMAZING! Changes: (1) I used fresh dill rather than dried (2) I took out the salt and garlic power and used Salt Free Garlic and Herb seasoning (3) I used cracked pepper instead of the Lemon Pepper seasoning (4) I added a very thin slice of lemon, placed over the fish before baking
Premix the spices so you have more control for each fillet. Tried it on Red Snapper. It was ok but I've enjoyed other recipes way more. Good if you want no fat but not my first choice.
This was ok. In my opinion it was too seasoned, but I also didn't measure out the spices, I just sprinkled. My husband thought it was good, but would have been just as happy with butter and lemon juice.
Nice blend of flavors and easy dish to prepare. Still tasty and moist as leftovers the following night.
DELICIOUS! I did use sliced onion instead of onion powder, and chopped garlic instead of garlic salt to have a fresher taste.
