Lemony Steamed Fish

Had I prepared this recipe as written, I'm not so sure I would really have rated it these three stars, which I consider average. No fat? No butter, no drizzle of olive oil, nothing? And then steamed? Our taste buds like the flavor and mouth feel fat contributes! It gives the fish a nice golden color too. So anyway, it was a no brainer for me to do it my own way - drizzled with melted butter and baked. I did use halibut, but in the interest of simplicity I didn't use all the many seasonings called for. Some fresh dill, garlic powder, paprika (for color, basically), salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice was just what this needed. Cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the fish, but in my case 12 minutes at 400 degrees was just right for perfectly cooked, perfectly golden and flaky filets - and much improved from the three stars I've rated this as written.

