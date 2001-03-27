Lemony Steamed Fish

166 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 59
  • 3 19
  • 2 8
  • 1 2

Mild flavored, flaky fish fillets. Any number of different types of fish will work, and you can increase the recipe easily. Try halibut, cod, salmon, red snapper, trout, etc. Serve with a white and wild rice blend.

By DHERDEBU

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut 6 foil squares large enough for each fillet.

  • Center fillets on the foil squares and sprinkle each with dill weed, onion powder, parsley, paprika, seasoned salt, lemon pepper, and garlic powder. Sprinkle lemon juice over each fillet. Fold foil over fillets to make a pocket and fold the edges to seal. Place sealed packets on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 60.7mg; sodium 183.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022