Portuguese Steamed Clams

Being of Portuguese descent and raised in Rhode Island along the Eastern seaboard, this recipe for Portuguese clams is a wonderful combination of my two heritages. If desired serve with a small cup of melted butter for dipping the clams in and don't forget a fresh loaf of warm, crusty bread! Note: If the clams seem sandy, soak them for a couple of hours or overnight in the refrigerator in salted water with a bit of vinegar, cornmeal, and cayenne pepper.

  • Wash clams well in a sink of cold water. Discard any clams that are already opened.

  • In a large stockpot with a tightly fitting lid, place the cleaned clams. Add sausage, onion, tomatoes, and wine. Cover and set over high heat. Steam until all clams open up. Be sure to shake the pot often to insure even heat.

  • Drizzle olive oil over cooked clams. Evenly divide all the ingredients among warm soup plates. Divide the broth among side cups for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
697 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 52.6g; cholesterol 104.2mg; sodium 1567.1mg. Full Nutrition
