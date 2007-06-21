Portuguese Steamed Clams

Being of Portuguese descent and raised in Rhode Island along the Eastern seaboard, this recipe for Portuguese clams is a wonderful combination of my two heritages. If desired serve with a small cup of melted butter for dipping the clams in and don't forget a fresh loaf of warm, crusty bread! Note: If the clams seem sandy, soak them for a couple of hours or overnight in the refrigerator in salted water with a bit of vinegar, cornmeal, and cayenne pepper.
Excellent! Excellent! Excellent! Truly an easy recipe and very tasty. I did however add about 1/2 to 3/4 cup of water just to make a little bit more broth and about 2 cloves of fresh chopped garlic. Truly a favorite from now on!
These clams were awesome! Following the advice of other reviewers, I too add minced garlic. I also added 2 tsp pimenta moida (fermented pepper paste). Being of Portuguese decent, pimenta moida is a staple in my house. It's available in the international section of most groceries stores. Don't forget crusty bread to dip in the sauce, which I doubled for this purpose. Thanks Star!!!
This was fantastic and SO fast. With prep, it takes no more than 30 minutes. I did not have clams, but used 1 lb of frozen NZ Mussles (did not thaw). I also only had 12oz of Chorizo. I did not use less of the other ingredients, as I wanted lots of broth. As others suggested, I added 2 large tbsp. of chopped garlic and also some dried parsley. It was terrific and my husband gave it a huge thumbs up.
I'm not a big steamer fan, but I made this for guests last night and they couldn't get enough of it! Everyone loved it. Served with dilled shrimp, restaurant-style house salad, old boy's strawberry pie all from this web site. Also had lobsters. Oh! And lightly steamed then chilled asparagas drizzled with raspberry vinagrette dressing from this site. GREAT meal - especially these steamers!
These were so tasty and delicious. These simple ingredients really turn a pot of clams into a delicious stew...the broth was amazing, provide spoons, too. I just eyeballed the ingredients and added a a cup or so extra chicken stock and a chunk of butter to the mix. Took previous reviewers advice and added some prepared minced garlic, too. Some thin sliced baguette and a glass of cold chardonney, what a fun summer meal. Loved these & hubs raved. Will definitely do again. Many thanks for your recipe.
I liked this so much I built a food list around it! Brings back memories of the summers we spent in the New Bedford area. My Polish meat-and-potatoes loving husband would never eat a clam, but the rest of us love it.
We got an unexpected gift of 2 dz littlenecks and I used this recipe to make a wonderful dinner for family and friends. I'm from RI so we have many Portuguese style dishes, but this will be my favorite. Thanks Star.
Wow! This recipe is great, I did add a couple things, 2 large cloves of fresh garlic and fresh parsley and hot pepper flakes. I served it with a bowl of salad dressed with fresh lemon juice, oregano and olive oil, and of course crusty whole wheat bread. I also used hot Sopressato, couldn't find Chorizo. I had dinner ready in less than 30 minutes; Thanks! for the recipe!
I used a few things differently but thats what makes great cooks.The clams are the important part and out here in washington state we have lots of choices for what type of clams we use.I dug these about 20 miles from my home and they were 2"/2.5" manila butter clams. I used 28 oz. san marzano tomatoes,3 garlic cloves chopped,spicy Italian sausages and garnished each serving with fresh basil.I used ingelnook chardenee because it makes good sipping while waiting for the clams to cook.I guess it really is closer to Italian steamed clams.I served it with toasted three cheese rustic bread drizzled with virgin olive oil.Got a standing ovation from everyone.I couldn't buy chorizo in the casings so chosed the italian sausage.I was told the chorizo is too greasy,anyway.
Great recipe. Very easy to follow and delicious. There are only two of us, so I only used 2 pounds of clams, but same amount of broth and worked great and lots of broth afterward. We also added 4 cloves of garlic and used ground chorizo instead of the kind you cut. I browned the chorizo before adding the rest of the ingredients and the clams.
These clams are absolutely FABULOUS! I never thought I would like any clams better than traditionally steamed with wine and garlic and melted butter. But I am going to have a hard time making clams any other way than this now. I tried to follow this recipe exactly, but I only I only had 2 dozen clams, so I quartered the recipe. And I didn't have diced tomatoes so I used crushed tomatoes with basil and herbs. Also forgot to drizzle the oil on top but they didn't need it. Served with crusty bread like another reviewer suggested. PERFECT! I will make again and again exactly the same way. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
Made this today! Came out so good! I followed an user's advice and added 3 tablespoons of chopped garlic and some dried parsley to 2 pounds of chorizo and 7.5 pounds of clams. I added 3 chopped peppers for extra kick and loved it. I used 2 12-ounce Sierra Nevada Pale Ale beers that gave it a more zesty kick instead of wine. Large clams were used but I made the mistake of overcooking them a bit and the meat came out a bit tough, but thats my fault. But the broth was sooooo good! I loved to get some of the clam meat or chorizo and wrap it on some toasted bread, dip it on the broth and eat. I will do this again! Easy and fast. I recommend it.
Growing up just 8 minutes from Rhode Island I had to try this recipe...I grew up with food like this. We just finished dinner and it was a clear thumbs up with everyone in my family. (even my picky 6 year old). The broth was so tasty and crusty bread was great to dip into it. The best thing...it was so easy that my 10 year old could have made this recipe by himself. Quick, Easy and what a treat. What could be better than that?
I put some EvOO in the pan and heated it over medium high heat then added the fresh chorizo I had in thumbsized chunks, browned it quick.y, removed, added the onions and sauteeed 5 mins over medium high heat and then added all the ingredients and threw in the chorizo on top of clams. I served with some papardelle and guests ladled out what they wanted of each into a large bowl. Had asparagus vinagrette as side veg/salad.
I was soooo excited when I found this! How I did it was 15 clams, half a package of lil' smokies (I felt after reading the other reviews that this would help the sausage taste not be so strong , it worked), 2 cups of chicken broth (I'm a soup fan!) 1 cup of white wine, 1 can mild rotel, 1/2 onion wedged, 1 tsp minced garlic, 2 shakes parsley and 2 shakes Italian seasoning, 2 tbsp butter...all at once until the clams are fully opened. It was amazing with a sliced baguette and good salad. Thanks for sharing! :-)
Excellent. I've been eyeballing this recipe for a while and finally bought some clams to make it. My canned tomatoes had olive oil and garlic added, which went really well. I halved the recipe for the amount of clams I had, and made the rest as written. Thanks for the recipe!
