Baked Seafood Au Gratin

4.3
323 Ratings
  • 5 198
  • 4 80
  • 3 25
  • 2 11
  • 1 9

This was my Mom's favorite seafood recipe, she is now 88, I am 60 and this is my all time favorite seafood recipe also. I have had guests, who, when invited to dinner, specifically request this to be served.

Recipe by Katy B. Minchew

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a heavy skillet, saute the onion and the pepper in 1/2 cup of butter. Cook until tender. Mix in 1/2 cup of the flour, and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in crabmeat, remove from heat, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large Dutch oven, bring the water to a boil. Add the shrimp, scallops, and flounder, and simmer for 3 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid, and set the seafood aside.

  • In a heavy saucepan, melt the remaining 1/2 cup butter over low heat. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup flour. Cook and stir constantly for 1 minute. Gradually add the milk plus the 1 cup reserved cooking liquid. Raise heat to medium; cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is thickened and bubbly. Mix in the shredded Cheddar cheese, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Stir in cooked seafood.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch baking dish. Press crabmeat mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Spoon the seafood mixture over the crabmeat crust, and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until lightly browned. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
566 calories; protein 42.8g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 233.3mg; sodium 858.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022