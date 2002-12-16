Baked Seafood Au Gratin

I'm really not sure how to rate this. My husband said 3***. If you are lucky enough to use fresh crab meat, I'm sure it would taste even better,but it is so expensive here, that I used 2 cans lump crab(under $3.00 a can). I used only half an onion and half green pepper,family preference. I used only 1/4 cup of flour in onion and pepper mix and a little less than 1/2 cup in sauce mix and I think the consistency came out well. I added my liquids to sauce mixture by removeing it from heat sorce first, then slowly add liquids, I believe it gets less lumps that way. I incresed salt to 1 tsp. as I thought it to be a little blande. I added a tad more cheese to sauce and 1/8 tsp. white pepper instead. I used tilapia instead of flounder. I used more than 1/2 cup parmesan on top and added seasoned bread crumbs. We thought it to be good but we've had better. Served with risotto rice and green beans. Was enough sauce that you could serve with a small side of pasta. It was very expensive to make, and with my husband only rating it a 3, I don't know if I will make it again. Thanks Katy for sharing!