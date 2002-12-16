Baked Seafood Au Gratin
This was my Mom's favorite seafood recipe, she is now 88, I am 60 and this is my all time favorite seafood recipe also. I have had guests, who, when invited to dinner, specifically request this to be served.
A few slight changes (reduced green pepper to 1/2 as I know my family's tastes). I turned the heat off immediately after adding the seafood and removed it after 3 minutes. Then I added some shrimp shells to the cooking water, reduced the seafood cooking water down to 2 cups, to make a more concentrated broth, strained it and used all of that and cut back on the milk called for by 1 cup. (thus 2 cups milk/2 cups reduced seafood broth... resulting in a much more veloute-like and less bechamel-like sauce) Using Monterey Jack cheese, much lighter in flavor, also created an overall lighter taste to the dish, without overpowering the seafood. I omitted the flounder and added more scallops. Next time I will try monkfish, which has a texture very much like lobster and holds together nicely when cooked. Since many have mentioned how good it tastes leftover/reheated, I made this in the morning, chilled it, brought it to room temp. prior to reheating and made my and my guests dinner experience much more relaxed. I served it over white rice along with lightly steamed asparagus and passed warmed homemade bread. Yummy!Read More
Okay..what did I do wrong? It was horrible and I was really disappointed after spending so much money on it. I used the canned Phillips crabmeat and I also omitted the fish but followed the recipe exactly. I think the Cheese did not go well with the seafood combination. May have been better with a wine sauce instead. I also used the bags of Med. Frozen Shrimp so maybe I should have used all FRESH seafood instead?Read More
I actually wish I could have offered 4 1/2 stars instead of 5 because I would like to make a recommendation that would make it taste even better. My family and I thought it was very good but too pasty. I think if the flour were maybe a 1/4 cup less and cooked for less time then the recipe suggests, it wouldn't come out so pasty like. All in all though, very good. I changed the seafood a little and didn't use fillet bits but 1 lb of shrimp, 1lb of lump crab and 1lb of scallops. I also served it over rice and steamed broccoli. Also, the recipe took more than 20 minutes to prepare...more like 30+ for me because of peeling the shrimp prior to mixing all the seafood with the other ingredients. It is an expensive dish as other reviews have suggested but it's worth it and definitely something to serve when you have dinner guests.
This was awesome and leftovers were even better! The only changes I did was... instead of water, I used 2 cups clam juice (major flavor booster) and only 2 cups milk. Pretty much followed the main recipe other than that. thanks for sharing a great recipe.
Thoroughly sublime! I'm a seafood fanatic, and this was exactly what I wanted. I do not like flounder, so I used tilapia because I had some in the freezer, and bay scallops because they're smaller and more flavorful. To reiterate what others have said, it takes longer than 20 minutes, I'd allow an hour for preparation plus 30 minutes bake time. I had no trouble with the sauce at all, it turned out very rich, creamy and silky smooth, and I used 1% milk. It takes about 15 minutes to get the onion and pepper caramelized properly, and about 10 minutes simmer for the white sauce before adding the cheese, etc. Keep stirring, and it will thicken! A basic knowledge of making roux is the key to good sauce. I used 3 cans of crabmeat, not fresh. I served with homemade garlic basil breadsticks, a tossed salad, and white wine. Superb! Thanks for sharing ;-)
I'm giving this 5 stars even tho I didn't follow recipe because I'm sure it would be great as is. Did the crust part as in recipe, then used 2 8 oz. bottles of clam juice and 1/2 cup white wine for liquid instead of water.Used 1-1/2 lb. shrimp, 1 lb. scallops. 12.oz flounder, 1 lb.lobster chunks for seafood,(used more seafood because a lot of people said it was runny),used 2 cups heavy cream, and the liquid I cooked seafood in.Used 1 cup parmeasan cheese,4 oz. cream cheese,1 cup 3 cheese blend (mozz.cheddar, provolone).Used white wine vinegar and left out salt.It came out out of this world every one at Easter loved it, (20)people. Cooked each seafood ingedient separatly since I didn't use the 4 cups of water so they would cook evenly, just took them out of liquid, returned to boil and put the next one in, just took a few min. longer and eack seafood was cooked perfectly.
Great recipes! I cut the recipes in half for just the two of us, turned out real well. I served it with yummy cheddar biscuits (like the ones at Red Lobster), perfect!!! Here's the recipe for the cheddar biscuits... (makes about 8 biscuits) 2 cups Bisquick® baking mix 2/3 cup milk 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese 1/4 cup butter - melted 2 cloves of garlic - minced 1 tbsp fresh parsley 1/2 tsp salt -Combine Bisquick®, milk, and cheddar and beat with a wooden spoon for about 30 seconds. -Spoon on to greased cookie sheet. Smooth tops down with spoon. -Bake in 450 degree oven for 8 minutes. -Combine butter, garlic, parsley, and salt. Brush the mixture over top of the biscuits before serving.
I was in charge of Good Friday dinner and my father in law absolutely hates fish. I upped the amount of scallops and just left out the fish. He's a picky eater and I can always tell teh success of a meal by how many helpings he has. He had 3 with this meal. To make things easy, use canned crab (3 Diamond brand best). It tastes just as good and costs a lot less. I added garlic to the peppers and onions for added flavor. Use pre-cooked shrimp to speed things up a little and this way you don't run the risk of making the shrimp curled and tough by overcooking it. I used jalapeno pepperjack cheese in lieu of cheddar and topped it with a mixture of parmesean and bread crumbs. My kitchen smelled wonderful while this was cooking! My family has a new favorite recipe. Although you use a lot of dishes making this, its okay because all you need to go along with it is salad and bread. I served mine over rice pilaf. Although it could also make a hearty stew served in a bread bowl too. Similar to seafood newburgh.
Excellent! I recommend using only the freshest seafood and only real crab meat. We had it with angel hair pasta and a spinach salad. Yes, it is expensive, but good seafood makes all the difference. And, it is still cheaper than eating in a restuarant! My whole family (inlcuding my 2 year old and 3 1/2 year old) finished their plates, and my husband had 2 huge servings. It takes alot of work, so definitely give yourself the extra time, but it is well worth it. I rate it 5 stars for a home cooked meal. It isn't a 5 star quality restuarant meal, but I'm not a 5 star restaurant chef, and it is one of the best things I've ever made at home.
We really enjoyed this recipie, even though I'm not all that fond of seafood. I did have to make a couple of substitutions; canned crabmeat and orange roughy instead of flounder. And I will definetely buy prepared shrimp! I had some problems with the flour sauce thickening, and I'm not sure the dish even set right (it took almost twice as long cooking time before the top browned). But it still tasted wonderful and it's definetly something I'd like to try again.
This recipe was AWESOME!!! I listened to other reviews and cut the recipe in half. I also used more cheddar cheese about 2 cups, and I added some spices and garlic! I used tiliapa instead of flounder and used canned crab meat I served it with angel hair pasta. Everyone loved it and I know I will be making it again soon! YUMMY!!
This was very very good. I followed the recipe exactly as stated and would like to offer a few suggestions. I would not add flour to the butter, onion, pepper, crab portion of the recipe. The flour just creates a pasty kind of thickness at the bottom of your dish. Secondly I would cut down on the milk-start with 2 cups and get it to the consistency you like. I found 3 cups made alot of bechemel sauce. I did add about 1 cup of cheese instead of 1/2. Add seasonings to your taste. I added some garlic powder. This is a wonderful recipe and very easy to personalize to your taste. I made it for my 25th anniversary dinner and my husband can't say enough good things about how this turned out. Thanks for sharing and I will definitely make again
Good, however lobster should be substituted for Shimp, as the shrimp had a sharp flavor and Lobster is more like crab. I also found a bit too much flour. But overall it was very easy and good.
This is close to a favorite dish served at a local restaurant. We leave out the bell pepper since it seems to overpower the mellow flavors of the fish. We love this recipe!!! It's heavy, though, so we enjoy it most during the cold winter months.
This is far and away the most outstanding recipe I have tried on this site, I wish I could give it 10 stars it was so good. I shared the dish with my neighbor and she went on and on about how wonderful it was. Thank you!
This is truly a great recipie! My husband loved it! I served it over pasta, with garlic bread and a tossed salad. It's even better the second day! I will definately make this again, but I think I'll halve the recipie...it makes a LOT of food! Tastes a lot like Crab Alfredo served at one of our local "high-end" restaurants.
A bit expensive but well worth it. I substituted wine vinegar for distilled vinegar and that added flavor. I also increased the pepper sauce.
This recipe is amazing. I followed the directions to a "T" and it came out perfectly. It was pretty fool proof the first time. I have made this recipe at least 10 times now. Since the first time, I turned it into a Seafood Lasagne. I used the noodles that you boil on the stove and the oven ready. The boiled noodles came out much better. Kudos to Kathy for letting me know about this recipe. Every time I have had company and made this recipe, my dinner guests think that I am a real "Cook" and really I am not. Thank you.
With a few changes, this recipe turned out beautifully. I cut back on the flour and butter, which didn't seem to compromise this dish at all. some reviewers said it seemed pastey...to cut that feeling I added texture with sliced water chestnuts. A little white wine vinegar to replace the distilled, and voila! a tastey and beautiful presentation for guests! Thanks, Katy :)
Very tasty-but pricy. Save for when you want to impress company!
This recipe was very good. After reading the reviews I decided to make some changes ~ Instead of boiling the shrimp, fish, and scallops in water I used 3 cans chicken broth 3/4 cup dry white wine and seasoned liquid with with Old Bay and lemon pepper seasoning. I also cut the milk back to 2 cups. For color presentation I used red peppers and orange sharp cheddar cheese. The reviews were very helpful. This recipe was excellent. PS. also reheats very nicely in microwave.
After reading all the reviews, I was expecting this to be an outstanding recipe. But, unfortunately, that wasn't the case. I had a really hard time getting it to thicken, and it still didn't thicken after cooking. I substituted orange roughy for flounder and that was okay, and ommitted the scallops. Next time, if there is a next time, I'll omit the crab crust and just cook it and serve mixed with linguine.
I have made this so many times! Sometimes I exclude the fish, and cut out a little of the water. I messed it up pretty bad when I first started making it, mixing everything together instead of the layers- it doesn't even matter, there is nothing better then this dish. One of my absolute favorites and I plan to make it again this weekend when I have my family over to announce my pregnancy. This dish also freezes well, just put a big scoop in a ziplock bag, get out all the air, and to reheat just stick the bag in boiling water until soft & hot. However- I rarely have leftovers unless I make it when I am by myself!
I am not a seafood lover, but after deciding to eat more healthy, I chose this recipe to try. It's a keeper. My family loved it. I loved it.
All I can say is WOW!! This is a fantastic recipe. The only changes I made were 4 cups of milk, and instead of water I used 2 bottles of clam juice. I also omitted the flounder and added extra shrimp. I also mince 3 cloves of garlic to sautee with the green pepper & onion. Instead of serving it with rice I serves it over Puff Pastries. Absolutely delious. My husband and I loved it. Thanks for the recipe. BIG HIT!!!!!
The fresh seafood that I used tasted great esp the crab meat. Thought the rest of the dish was sort of bland though. Seemed to be missing something.
This was extremely delicious! My husband and I really loved it. It was a lot of work, but turned out great! I'd serve it over rice or pasta next time.
Sooo delicious! If you love seafood and you love cheese, you will love this recipe. Expensive to make, but simple and easy - makes a TON so make room in the fridge for leftovers (or make this for a bigger group of people) It doesn't look attractive (cheesy, seafoody mess) but the taste makes up for it. Made this for my mom last year for her birthday (she's a seafood lover) and she liked it so much, she made it for me for MY birthday! (Lucky me!)
I liked this, but I'm a seafood lover. Gave it to some friends who aren't seafood lovers and they ate it, but weren't crazy about it (wouldn't waste it on them again). Don't know how Katy made it in 20 min. - took me an hour and 45 min! Also I'd say it's more like 10-12 servings than 8 (it's very rich).
I'm really not sure how to rate this. My husband said 3***. If you are lucky enough to use fresh crab meat, I'm sure it would taste even better,but it is so expensive here, that I used 2 cans lump crab(under $3.00 a can). I used only half an onion and half green pepper,family preference. I used only 1/4 cup of flour in onion and pepper mix and a little less than 1/2 cup in sauce mix and I think the consistency came out well. I added my liquids to sauce mixture by removeing it from heat sorce first, then slowly add liquids, I believe it gets less lumps that way. I incresed salt to 1 tsp. as I thought it to be a little blande. I added a tad more cheese to sauce and 1/8 tsp. white pepper instead. I used tilapia instead of flounder. I used more than 1/2 cup parmesan on top and added seasoned bread crumbs. We thought it to be good but we've had better. Served with risotto rice and green beans. Was enough sauce that you could serve with a small side of pasta. It was very expensive to make, and with my husband only rating it a 3, I don't know if I will make it again. Thanks Katy for sharing!
This was fantastic!! My husband and I love seafood and this will be put at the top of the list of our favorites. Sue Lowe
We really enjoyed this recipe. I made hte following changes. I used only 3/4 C flour, no fish, more shrimp and scallops to make up for the fish, 2 C milk, 2 C cheese. It turned out like a nice casserole with this combination. Next time, I will use the same amount of cheese, but put in 3 C milk, as we would prefer it to have a more "alfredo" like texture. Also, next time we will bake the entree differently. I think it would be good to put pasta in a bowl, then pour the cheesy seafood mixture on top and then top with the crab mixture. The crab mixture tasted and looked like it would make a great golden topping for the cheesy seafood pasta.
Really is a versatile recipe. Used 2% milk as that is all I had on hand, but otherwise didn't change a thing. Very yummy, but also very rich! Couldn't eat a lot of it at a time, and ended up putting the rest in the fridge for leftovers.
This is a truely special dinner recipe!
Thought this was good, but very, very rich. The only thing I did different, was I used the fake crab meat stuff. I didn't want to spend 30.00 dollars on just the crab if I didn't like it. I like this in a small portion.
This is a good start but it is a little bland for me. I did the crust as directed with fresh crab and it was delicious. I reduced the flour in the sauce by 1/4 cup and the sauce was fine. I also used 16 oz of clam juice and 1 cup of white wine to cook the fish in. I will make again but will experiment with adding garlic and/or salt or maybe even nutmeg and/or white pepper. We served it with a side of linguine lightly dressed in evoo.
I am an experienced cook. I love this site, and find it quite reliable because of the great review feature. This recipe was ho hum at best, and pasty. It needs a sherry or wine reduction with the onion and pepper to add some richness to complement the seafood and it should have much less flour. It tastes like filler.
This was a great dish. It makes a whole lot so you might want to try half the recipe first. I used 1% milk and it was a bit runny so either cut back on the milk or use whole.
I've made this recipe twice. It's a very exspensive dish but well worth it. My family loved it! Everyone wants me to make it for there own dinner parties. I think I'll charge at least $75.00 Cause that's alot of work!
This dish was disappointing. It was lacking something. If I made it again, I'd probably add a squeeze of lemon, some red pepper flakes and some chopped fresh parsley. I guess that's what it lacked - a freshness which the lemon and parsley could have lent to it. I served it over brown rice, but it would have been far better over toast points.
I agree with all, very expensive but quite good. Suggest serving it over steam brocolli or other vegetables. Next time I will make half the recipe and season more to taste. It was a little blander than we like.
A recommend this recipe to all those seafood lovers. I made it for my family and all loved it. It has a light creamy flavor that doesn't over-power the seafood. Worth trying!
Note to newbie cooks: when it comes time to stir the sauce "until thickened and bubbly"...don't make my mistake! I did not let it thicken nearly enough, and my final product was quite wet. If you're a novice and you think your sauce is thick enough, let it go another 5 minutes after that :) Even though I botched the recipe, it was still quite tasty and I would definitely make this again.
I've made lots of Seafood Casseroles before but this was certainly a unique recipe. I wasn't sure what to expect because of the way it is put together, but it was absolutely delicious....everyone wanted more. The "serves" 8" may turn into "serves 4". Just a note, I didn't use Flounder because usually flounder would fall apart. I replaced it with fresh Haddock. And, I used Lobster in place of Crab. Prefer the texture of lobster & taste. Crab I find is too flaky.
Taste delicious - but a little heavy - would use less butter next time.
Excellent! I changed it just a little, though. Based on others' recommendations, 1 doubled the scallops to 2 pounds; eliminated the flounder; added 1 bottle clam juice and reduced the milk to 2 cups. Also, I didn't use the pepper (we don't care for it) and added some garlic to the onion as it sauteed. I put it together the day before, then all I had to do was pop it in the oven. It got rave reviews from everyone around the holiday table. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks!
I loved this dish. It was very easy to make. The only problem I had was it was very loose, so I boiled some pasta and turned it into a pasta dish. My husband loved it!
I just made this yesterday, it was awesome! Instead of using an entire green pepper I used half of a green pepper & half of a red bell pepper because that is all I had left from a salad I made the other day & the red & green peppers complimented each other so well with the other ingredients! I also added some green onion to the crab mix that I had left over to use it up & that worked so well. I boiled the seafood in 3 cups water & 1 cup lemon juice & used talapia instead of flounder just because that's what I had in the freezer already, I am very frugal :) Everyone loved it, especially my picky 2 year old! Excellent recipe & left overs were even better!
This recipe is awesome--with one exception. I would skip the whole first step (eliminating 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup flour) and throw the onions in with the butter to the saucepan. Throw the crabmeat in with the seafood mixture.
Hmmmm...lemme think....um...AWESOME! This was outstanding. I subbed tilapia for flounder (had on hand) and crawfish tails for the crab (just love crawfish), a shredded cheese blend for the sharp cheddar, and 1.5 cups heavy cream for the milk, since other reviewers mentioned that it was runny. This reminded me of something you'd order at Red Lobster, maybe over pasta. I served with garlic breadsticks, and even the hubby, who hates anything even remotely "fishy", loved it. Added more onion and pepper to the left overs, rolled into tortillas and made enchiladas the next night. Thanks SO much for sharing this!
We made this Seafood dish without the flounder. We decreased the flour, which someone else suggested, and it was delicious. The finished dish comes out of the oven appearing to be a little to fluid, but as it cools it is just right. So we suggest letting the dish sit for about 5 minutes before serving.
This was one of the most delicious meals I have ever made. The people who were having dinner with me all really enjoyed it and have said that this is one of the most memorable/delicious meals they have ever had. One thing I would suggest is to prepare some french toast w/ butter & herbs, bake it in the oven and serve on the side. When I made this, I did not realize it was going to be more like a fondue and didn't have the bread ready. Needless to say, the meal was great but the bread would have complimented it well.
I'm not usually a risk-taker when it comes to cooking and have to admit that this recipe made me very nervous. It's one thing to bomb on spaghetti pie - it's another thing entirely when there are so many high-dollar ingredients. I made it just as written (didn't scale it down) and I do agree that it was bit soupy - thick, but soupy nonetheless. It was still very good though served over rice and I would definitely consider making it again (although my 11 year old said he'd rather have had grilled cheese for dinner).
This recipe is yummy!I left out the green pepper for personal taste,added a clove of garlic and a splash of white wine,I put it in a really nice shellfish casserole and piped whipped potatoes around it then baked it,served it with some broccoli,baby carrots and pesto broiled tomato halves.Will make it again as my company also loved it.
I made this last night and it is delicious. I used a bottle of pure clam juice instead of water and the flavour was wonderful. I will definitely make this again. Served on basmati rice with steamed brocolli with garlic slivers. Healthy and Yummy.
VERY VERY DELICIOUS! It is also easier to make than I thought when I first read the recipe. I did not simmer the seafood as long as what indicated in the recipe. I could not find flounder in the store, so I used catfish. I have also used a little more than a dash of black pepper and hot sauce, it turned out GREAT. This recipe will be used whenever there is a VIP event.
OH MY! ADDED A PINCH OF NUTMEG TO THE SAUCE...WONDERFUL DISH I WILL DEFINITELY MAKE AGAIN. MADE IT FOR MY MOM AND SHE LOVED IT!!! THANK YOU
AWESOME RECIPE - time consuming but worth it! I used can crab (much cheaper!) also I cut the recipe in half except I add extra cheese and I serve with angel hair pasta - YUMMY!
To Maura Mo .... This is basically a Rue. If it is not cooked long enough it will taste pasty. Suggest cooking a while longer. That should take care of the pasty taste. I hope this is helpful to you and others.
Very mixed reviews on this recipe, a very expensive dish to make to have so many mixed reviews. Personally I was disappointed I think more of a wine and white cheese sauce is more my personal preference. My son kept eating it off the top of the stove and thought it was killer, but did not like it as much after I had baked it with the crab crust. His girlfriend loved it and my husband thought it was pretty good and he is very finicky. SO this one is difficult to rate. I thought it needed more flavor and did add old bay when cooking the seafood and to the sauce mixture to liven it up some but it still needed something. The mixture on the stove made a good cheese seafood soup though. I love trying new recipes and enjoy everyone's reviews, not every recipe is for everyone!
I seasoned seafood w/ Old Bay Seasoning, Garlic powder, salt & Pepper and place on top of crab meat mixture. I also seasoned the seafood sauce w/ Creole seasoning and lemon pepper. Pour sauce mixture over seafood.
Pricey dish to make. It was good, but probably not good enough that I would make it again at the cost.
I made this recipe for a cooking demonstrtion at a specialty foods store and everyone LOVED IT!!! The only thing I did different was I used tilapia instead of the flounder.
I made this recipe for my family. Everyone loved it. We will definitely put this on our keepers list.
This is a pretty good dish, but not out of this world. I halved the recipe and used small pre-cooked shrimp, bay scallops, orange roughy, and imitation crabmeat. Replaced water with vegetable stock. I added garlic powder and old bay seasoning and decreased the amount of flour. Sprinkled bread crumbs along with parmesan on top before baking. Served over pasta with peas and garlic bread. Next time, I will probably season and saute the seafood instead of boiling it.
My family loved this! I used cod in place of flounder, sea scallops and quartered them. I used 2 c. seafood broth in place of the water. I used 1/2 c. flour each time to cook in with the butter. I also used only 2 c. milk. I prepared ahead and let it set for 45 minutes before baking. We devoured it and only have ~1 c. left over. I made the Cheese Biscuits as JOOOCY79 recommended. Great dinner!
This recipe is wonderful. It was my first attempt with cooking seafood and my family loved it. It is better than the dishes at most restaurants!
Everybody loved it. We actually ran out, because people had more servings than normal. Delicious!
My family enjoyed this dish. I changed things alittle however. I didn't had quite as much green pepper and used only scant cups of flour called for. I also added 1 1/2 tsp. of Old Bay Seasoning. I think this helped pick things up. As for left overs, I baked halibut and poured some of the casserole over that. I'll make this again and recommend it to everyone.
The was a hit with the seafood lovers in my family. The kids weren't too crazy about it - but loved dipping their bread in it. I was a little disappointed I didn't serve this over pasta or rice, but I plan to make this again doing just that.
For those people who found this recipe anything less than EXCELLENT, I would suggest that they go back and retry it again!! It was out of this world!! I made it and got rave reviews... so much so that I have emailed it to family and friends alike!! It will DEFINITELY be a dish found on our table for years to come!!! Thank you Katy!!
Tasty as heck, but soupier than I expected. I think I'll add some thickener to the liquid next time before I assmble the dish.
This is such a rich and delicous dish. I use 1lb of scallops instead of adding any flounder, and I use canned crab meat, it's still SO YUMMY.
Excellent! I served this to my parents and brother for Christmas and they absolutely loved it. It was full of seafood....I added a pound of lobster and used a pound of scallops instead of half....Delicious!!! I used about a quarter cup less flour for the mixture so it wouldn't get to pasty....worked good. It is the second time I make this recipe and everybody loved it....Will make it again in the near future...probably in the summer when the seafood it fresh.
Wow, just made this and it's a keeper- I used red pepper instead of green and I used grated Velveeta for the cheese- YUM!
Seafood part of recipe was great, but the sauce tasted and looked like wallpaper paste, very bland. Too much flour in roux. If I made this again, I would cut the flour for the roux down to a couple of tablespoons, NOT 1/2 cup! Could not taste the Worcestershire sauce or the hot sauce at all.
I am not typically a casserole kinda gal but this was a huge hit! It's rich and delicious. I gave it to my co-worker and the next day she told me her husband had a million thank you's for me! It's spreading like wild fire... It is labor-intensive and quite expensive with all that crab meat though. It's a special treat though and well worth all the cost and fuss.
This is a good base recipe but when I made it as is, I found it to be really bland. I added three more cups of cheese and just used 2 lbs of shrimp. I also added some white wine and chicken broth and green onions. I did as others suggested and cut the flour to 3/4 cup and added a little more hot sauce, I like things spicy. I topped the casserole with crushed up Ritz crackers and it turned out yummy!!
This dish was highly expensive to make and the returns on the investment were slight. Way too much going on in the recipe, the seafood and it's individual and delicate flavors were lost.
Pretty good :) My roomie and my bf loved it :) I made it low fat, with fat free cheddar, skim milk, non fat margerine. I didn't use scallops but doubled on the fish. I tend to think that the creamy texture masked the flavor of the shrimps, but it went with the crabmeat really well :)
This is sooooo sinfully Good!!! A dish you must try before you die!!!!!
I made this recipe last week, and as usual, I didn't have all the things called for, so I had to wing it on some things. I had some fake crab, and used it and it was very good, I did have shrimp, and the only fish I had was a can of tuna, and, sorry, I used that. It was really good, and even though I messed up and didn't follow the recipe just right, it was very forgiving and it turned out very good, oh yes I added a dash of wine. I can tell that by making it correctly it would be wonderful, so next time, I'll plan ahead and have the correct stuff on hand. Thanks Katy M, from Cathy L.
Followed recipe exactly..scaled to four servings...for those who had a problem with soupiness, remember, when scaling, directions do not scale only ingredients..example, in directions, it calls for 1/2 cup butter, if scaled to 4 servings, it will still read 1/2 cup but should only be 1/4 cup... This was tasty, not gourmet, but still a good, easy to follow recipe..to those who changed recipe by using canned anything, that's not what the recipe calls for...canned crabmeat along with talapia, should not be allowed in your kitchen...I did substitute fresh haddock for flounder...will make again, served over buttermilk biscuits with side of grilled asparagus..would do well over noodles, rice, or pastry..very close to a seafood newburgh..
Very good recipe. My husband raved about it, I thought it was ok. It was hard to scale the dinner down to 2 people. I omitted the peppers and fish and served it over pasta. A definite keeper.
It's quite apparent how good this is by all of the reviews. There are so many ways to enjoy this dish. I'm started with the original and working my way through. My personal note; I'm giving it a five star, but it's a ten in my book. I'm passing this one on!
I fixed this for my family at the beach, and although it was quite good... it was VERY expensive.... over $30 for the seafood (and I left out the fish)!
This was great.I made a few changes as suggested by other reviews..I used 1.5 cups of 1/2 and 1/2 and 1.5 cups of milk. I used red peppers instead of green because of personal taste. I used more shrimp and scallops and left the fish out altogether. I also generously added old bay seasoning and garlic salt to the water for the seafood to boil in. Left overs freeze great in ziploc bags. To reheat, boil some water and place bag in water until hot. Yum-mo.This was great and make a bunch. Thanks for sharing.
An absolutely delicious Lenten meal with salad and fresh bread. Even better the second day.
FABULOUS! I made this for dinner on New Years Eve and will make it again and again. REALLY GOOD!
I followed the recipe but doubled it. Very bland!!! I would not make it again.
This was really good, but I think it needs to be served with some pasta or toasted sourdough bread. It's just a little too runny to be served as a casserole. It's a real throwback to the way my Mom and Grandma used to cook: all concern for flavor, no concern for calories!
Great comfort food for a cold day. Easy to make and was wonderful.
I made this for my family and they loved it. I will make this one of my favorites to serve to special guests. Next time I will serve it over pastry shells.
I thought this was really good! Very rich. I reduced the milk to 2 cups instead of 3, also I did not use fish added more scallops and shrimp. Next time will add a little more scallops. Served with brown rice and garlic bread. Will make again. Thanks for the great recipe.
i give this 5 stars the best delicious
This was most excellent but even tasted better the second day. Very expensive to make!
Sorry, but this one turned out to be very mundane and below average. Very little flavor. The flounder filets virtually disintegrated when placed in the boiling water and they were good sized filets. Our total recipe cost was $45.00 + and we were tryly disappointed. We checked and recheked our cooking procedures to make sure we followed the recipe exactly. Oh well, can't win them all.
I really loved this dish! It was really, really good. You can cut down on prep time by using imitation crab, and shrimp that are deveined and have the shell removed. I also spread italian bread crumbs over the top for a little kick. It does take some prep time but it is well worth it. It is a bit pricey, but makes a big pan. Definitely worth making again and again.
