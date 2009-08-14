Stephan's Broiled Salmon Pesto

Rating: 4.45 stars
223 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 151
  • 4 star values: 41
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 7

This salmon is coated with a thick layer of pesto, sort of like icing on a cake. The prepared side is then placed under the broiler, and the pesto forms a browned crust. Equally good cold--the entire dish can be made a day in advance for cold service, or the leftovers served cold at lunch the next day. Goes well with rosemary and garlic roasted red potatoes and any green vegetable.

By Stephan Schwartz

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Lightly oil a baking pan large enough to accommodate the fish. Place salmon in pan skin side down. Run finger over flesh to make sure all bones have been removed. Use pliers to pull out any that remain. Squeeze juice of one lemon and white wine over fish. Marinate 15 minutes.

  • Preheat broiler.

  • Coat the top side of the fish with thick layer of pesto. It should be between an 1/8th to a 1/4 of an inch thick, and cover the surface of the fish.

  • Place fish under the broiler about nine inches from heat source. Broil for 8 to 10 minutes per inch of thickness, or until fish flakes and flesh is opaque. Pesto should have formed a heavily browned crust. Remove from the oven, and set aside for a few minutes. Squeeze half of second lemon over fish. Slice remaining lemon half into thin slices. Place lemon slices on individual servings, or arrange on the whole flank if serving at the table.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
917 calories; protein 62.6g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 67.4g; cholesterol 163.9mg; sodium 851.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (224)

Most helpful positive review

Katie&Tara
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2009
This was excellent! My husband and neighbors LOVED it! I didnt use nearly as much pesto as suggested I just coated the fillet generously I didnt measure just put on a thick coat. Next time Ill broil the fish for a few min THEN put the pesto on then continue cooking so that the pesto doesnt burn and get dried up. Deffinetly will make again!! Read More
Helpful
(68)

Most helpful critical review

DCLAWSONUW
Rating: 1 stars
07/31/2003
I made this for my boyfriend who loves pesto and it just didn't do anything for us. Because all of the pesto was on top we couldn't flip the salmon and the fillets didn't cook all of the way through before almost burning. Definitely won't try this one again Read More
Helpful
(51)
Reviews:
cookinmom
Rating: 2 stars
03/26/2012
Delicious! For those who had issues with the cooking method -- suggest you watch "Chef John's" video for pesto-broiled salmon. Once the fillets are coated with pesto, begin by placing your baking sheet on the stove burner, just for a couple of minutes to give the bottom of the fish a head start. Move to the broiler (approx 8 inches from flame) until browned. Then reset oven to 350 and bake for a few minutes til its to your liking. This is the method I've used and it's worked like a charm. Read More
Helpful
(37)
~*MARIANNE*~
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2003
Very nice recipe. I don't think you need that much pesto especially if you're looking for a healthier dish. It does keep it nice and moist but the fat content in pesto is insane! Very easy to prepare but not skimpy at all. Bravo! Read More
Helpful
(30)
GBKVERNES
Rating: 3 stars
05/08/2003
i followed the recipe but the pesto did not form any kind of crust and it just came out as a big piece of salmon with pesto smeared over it. i'm not impressed. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Michael Galope
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2006
Great dish! Just make sure you place the broiler pan at least 8-9" away from the broiler as to not burn the pesto before the fish is cooked. Read More
Helpful
(18)
turquoise
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2011
This was very good! I took some other suggestions and baked the fish first - 400 degrees for 15 minutes - then put on the pesto and broiled it on low for 5 minutes, high for 3. HOWEVER, the pesto wasn't crispy how I would've liked - next time, I think I'll bake for 10 minutes, then add the pesto and broil on high for at least 10 minutes to make it nice and browned. The only changes I made to the ingredients was not using as much pesto as was called for. Will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(13)
STACY D.
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2003
A different way to eat salmon. Definitely add the garlic roasted red potatoes adding a little lemon right before serving. Yum. Read More
Helpful
(12)
KLJA
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2003
I am not a fish fan but now I am! This was great and easy. Read More
Helpful
(10)
