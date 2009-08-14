Stephan's Broiled Salmon Pesto

This was excellent! My husband and neighbors LOVED it! I didnt use nearly as much pesto as suggested I just coated the fillet generously I didnt measure just put on a thick coat. Next time Ill broil the fish for a few min THEN put the pesto on then continue cooking so that the pesto doesnt burn and get dried up. Deffinetly will make again!!
I made this for my boyfriend who loves pesto and it just didn't do anything for us. Because all of the pesto was on top we couldn't flip the salmon and the fillets didn't cook all of the way through before almost burning. Definitely won't try this one again
Delicious! For those who had issues with the cooking method -- suggest you watch "Chef John's" video for pesto-broiled salmon. Once the fillets are coated with pesto, begin by placing your baking sheet on the stove burner, just for a couple of minutes to give the bottom of the fish a head start. Move to the broiler (approx 8 inches from flame) until browned. Then reset oven to 350 and bake for a few minutes til its to your liking. This is the method I've used and it's worked like a charm.
Very nice recipe. I don't think you need that much pesto especially if you're looking for a healthier dish. It does keep it nice and moist but the fat content in pesto is insane! Very easy to prepare but not skimpy at all. Bravo!
i followed the recipe but the pesto did not form any kind of crust and it just came out as a big piece of salmon with pesto smeared over it. i'm not impressed.
Great dish! Just make sure you place the broiler pan at least 8-9" away from the broiler as to not burn the pesto before the fish is cooked.
This was very good! I took some other suggestions and baked the fish first - 400 degrees for 15 minutes - then put on the pesto and broiled it on low for 5 minutes, high for 3. HOWEVER, the pesto wasn't crispy how I would've liked - next time, I think I'll bake for 10 minutes, then add the pesto and broil on high for at least 10 minutes to make it nice and browned. The only changes I made to the ingredients was not using as much pesto as was called for. Will definitely make this again!
A different way to eat salmon. Definitely add the garlic roasted red potatoes adding a little lemon right before serving. Yum.
I am not a fish fan but now I am! This was great and easy.