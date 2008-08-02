Pasta With Tuna Sauce

Ok...so you already know I rated it four stars. But read on to how I got there. I am surprised and impressed with this dish. It is so simple that I thought, "How could this possible be good?!" But if the tough chefs at AllRecipes.com let it be posted that it must have merit; and it does! I prepared it mostly as directly with two exceptions. I used roasted red peppers sliced instead of red pepper and I used diced tomatoes instead of crushed. These were personal preferences and really not enough to change the essence of the dish. If you're looking for quick and surprisingly tasty and filling dish for your family, then click "Print Recipe" on this tasty tuna dish and get busy cooking.

