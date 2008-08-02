Pasta With Tuna Sauce

Canned tuna is used to make this yummy tomato sauce. Use pasta of your choice.

By Amanda

Directions

  • In a large saute pan, heat oil over low heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until onion is tender. Stir in capers, tomatoes, lemon juice, and parsley. Season with red pepper flakes to taste. Simmer gently for 3 minutes to thicken sauce. Fold in tuna, and heat through.

  • While sauce is cooking, add pasta to a large pot of rapidly boiling water; cook till just tender. Drain well.

  • Toss pasta with sauce, and serve.

384 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 59.6g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 102.2mg; sodium 173.6mg. Full Nutrition
