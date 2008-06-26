Steamed Mussels I

Simply mussels for a simply wonderful meal.

By Susan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with mussels. Sprinkle chopped onions and garlic over the shellfish. Do not add water, as mussels produce all the water needed for steaming! Cook over high heat until most or all of the mussels open. Discard any that do not open.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 71.2mg; sodium 393mg. Full Nutrition
