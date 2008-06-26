Steamed Mussels I
Simply mussels for a simply wonderful meal.
Simmered onion in a small amount of butter until translucent. Added garlic and a little apple juice for sweetness just before adding mussels. Yum.Read More
I was excited to make the mussels, but they turned out as a big disapointment. The mussels turned out flavorless and just really bland. It was truly missing other ingredients.Read More
This is a great base recipe for steaming mussels. I used mine in a salad and seasoned the greens with lemon, sea salt, pepper, and fresh parsley. I think the mussels could be bland on their own, but nice to add to another dish. Thanks!!
Very good basic reciept
Couldn't be easier or more delicious. I'll be using this recipe again and again. It was fun to listen to the mussels popping open in the pan.
This was easy and delicious. It was just hard to keep warm while waiting for the rest of dinner to finish, but still good.
This was a great basic recipe! Although I adjusted the garlic:mussel ratio. I had 2 pounds of mussels and used 4-5 cloves (garlic lover here) of garlic and a chopped medium white onion. I also added 1 Tbls of butter and juice of 1/2 a lemon. It came out EXCELLENT. Thank You! PS: Allrecipes.com wouldnt allow me to upload a picture due tothe requirements! Oh well, steamed mussels what more can u show :P
if you add a cup of single cream just before serving this inproves this dish and gives it more flavour
Simple and delicious!
