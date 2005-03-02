Fish Taquitos

A seafood twist to a Mexican favorite; rolled taquitos made with shark. Serve with salsa, guacamole, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and sour cream. Enjoy!

Recipe by Diana Garra

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut shark into strips 3/4 inch thick and 3 inches long. Mix canola oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, and Cajun style spice mix in a plastic container. Place shark strips in container, and marinate for 1 hour.

  • Warm tortillas in a microwave to make them pliable.

  • Drain marinade, and pat shark dry with paper towels. Place a strip of shark at one end of a tortilla, roll tightly, and secure with a toothpick.

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer. Submerge taquitos in hot oil. Fry until golden brown, no more than 3 or 4 minutes each. Drain on paper towels.

  • Place taquitos in a baking dish large enough to accommodate all twelve. Sprinkle with shredded cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 5 minutes, or until cheese melts.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
643 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 51.3g; cholesterol 55.2mg; sodium 294.7mg. Full Nutrition
