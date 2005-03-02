Fish Taquitos

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
643 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 51.3g; cholesterol 55.2mg; sodium 294.7mg. Full Nutrition
This was really yummy! As shark isn't too available here, I used salmon instead and added in chopped green onions before cooking. As I don't have a deep fryer (and prefer not to fry), I skipped that step and just baked them for about 15 minutes(until edges were brown and crispy) - worked perfectly and was still absolutely delicious. Thanks Diana!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2000
OLA`...Just what I have been searching for! Great! I love Seafood Enchiladas and this hit the spot.....We use orange ruffy, it was wonderful!
Very good! I did kind of run with it, though. I substituted tofu for fish and tried to "mexi-up" the seasonings, using lime juice instead of lemon, olive oil instead of canola, and cumin and chili powder instead of cajun seasonings.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2004
this taco had an interesting combination of ingredients but the taste was simply delicious
I marinated the fish in different salsas, Mango,cranberry and limes for summertime and in the winter added peppers and squashes. It's a good way to get the kids to eat them without them knowing! 2 year old approved!
Really awesome! I used the fish we caught recently at a local lake & some ocean perch instead of shark. Great recipe. Be sure to heat the corn tortillas well or they fall apart when trying to wrap them.
this recipe was very good. the marinade was perfect. i used rockfish instead of shark, but i'm guessing any firm whitefish would work. i paired this recipe with a ten minute enchilada sauce. i skipped the frying and went straight to a baking dish, smothered with the enchilada sauce, and topped it with cheese at the very end. very good flavors
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2005
Excellent recipe!!! I was skeptical about fish inside a taco shell but it turned out great.
