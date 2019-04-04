Steak on a Stick

I think the key to this recipe is make absolutely certain you get that nice char on your meat. I made in broiler as directed, but for some reason (??) my meat wouldn't char. The taste was okay, but *just* okay. Husband heated up the cast iron pan smok'n hot and did a quick high sear - this COMPLETELY changed the taste and took it from a 3 to a 5*. Next time, will a) add about a T of brown sugar and b) definately grill. Oh - and if you're using flank steak (which we did), but sure to cut your slicees against the grain. Ours turned out fall apart tender, even after the hard sear...UPDATE: Just had to pop in and note this: we had original sticks last night with stirfry, rice & eggrolls - it was perfect. Had leftovers tonight (unexpectedly) as carne asada taco's - perfect! This maranade is to DIE for!