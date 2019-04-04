A quick and easy, very tasty version of the teriyaki steak-on-a-stick that you get from a Chinese restaurant. It's great as an appetizer or even as finger food at a football watching party! I also use it for just plain old regular steaks to grill! Either way, it's awesome! My uncle came up with the recipe and gave it to my mother, who passed it on to me! LOVE it!
Hey, it's Dominique! Glad everyone has liked the steaks!!! I should've noted that they can be a bit salty, so when I make them I usually get reduced-sodium soy sauce if I can. I also should've mentioned that the recipe works just as well with other cuts of beef and is even great for chicken and pork! My hubby and my 2-year-old son like it when I use this marinade to make pork chops in the slow-cooker! Anyway, makes me VERY happy to see everyone enjoying a family favorite of mine!
This is close to being a teriyaki marinade. That it is too salty is not because the soya sauce is too salty, but rather because it is too dominant. add sherry or saki (at least 2 T, up to 1/4 C, experiment). As suggested, add brown sugar (1 or 2 T) but then cut out the molasses. You will achieve a fuller flavor if you press or finely chop real garlic and fresh ginger (ground/powder is a very poor substitute).
Hey, it's Dominique! Glad everyone has liked the steaks!!! I should've noted that they can be a bit salty, so when I make them I usually get reduced-sodium soy sauce if I can. I also should've mentioned that the recipe works just as well with other cuts of beef and is even great for chicken and pork! My hubby and my 2-year-old son like it when I use this marinade to make pork chops in the slow-cooker! Anyway, makes me VERY happy to see everyone enjoying a family favorite of mine!
DEEELICIOUS! I used sirloin and marinated it for 24 hours. Put them on some kabobs and grilled them up. The marinade went all thru out the steak and made them so flavorful and juicy! Next time Im going to add some crushed garlic and brown sugar to the marinade to sweeten it up. Like another reviewer said, this almost tastes like a menu item that a popular restaurant used to serve (fridays). I think if you add the brown sugar to make it sweet it will taste just like it! Great recipe, this is a favorite!
This was a major hit tonight! I used London broil in place of flank steak. I cut it into strips and pounded them before marinating. I only marinated for 4 hours as I was short on time. I placed the skewers on the grill for a few minutes on each side. They were very tender and juicy, couldn't have tasted any better. This is a definite 5 star recipe that I would highly recommend. Thank you Dominique Lynne for sharing.
This is close to being a teriyaki marinade. That it is too salty is not because the soya sauce is too salty, but rather because it is too dominant. add sherry or saki (at least 2 T, up to 1/4 C, experiment). As suggested, add brown sugar (1 or 2 T) but then cut out the molasses. You will achieve a fuller flavor if you press or finely chop real garlic and fresh ginger (ground/powder is a very poor substitute).
Love, love love this marinade! I've been looking so long for a good steak marinade. I use Top sirloin caps. I buy in bulk and then freeze them in the marinade. It is a mild flavor, not too much like soysauce, and with just a hint of sweetness. But, I do substitute 2-3 Tbsp. brown sugar for the molasses. Thanks!
We love this recipe!!! I let this marinate for 8 hours, next time I will marinate overnight as it was slightly mild but still yummy! I did sub honey for the molasses. Perfect! Terrific way to do London broil!
This is an awesome dish. My kids absolutely loved this. It has a good flavor-the longer you soak it the stronger the flavor. I also make skewers with different vegetables on it that I marinate in balsamic vinaigrette. They are delicious.
I used this recipe in the crock pot. I used three pounds of venison instead of beef and tripled the amount of sauce so that it covered the meat. I did not have any olive oil so I substituted with vegetable oil. It was delicious. I will also use this during the summer as a marinade for grilling. Oh side note, I also added a three tablespoons of brown sugar to the tripled amount of sauce. Thank you for the recipe.
Oh my gosh. What a winner. Next time, the butcher said he'd slice the meat and thread these for me no charge in thanks for me stopping back in with this recipe for him to try. He loved it, and yes you got all the credit. (I hope he means he'll slice & thread every time I call my order in. What a deal for me!) We had fun with this one. Everybody's happy. I agree with your advice to use low-sodium Soy Sauce. That's why you get *****. ~Congrats, Dominique and thanks.
This was my first attempt at making flank steak and my 2nd honest attempt at using my broiler. They turned out pretty good. My oven smelled like an outside bbq. I ended up broiling them for about 6 minutes on each side because mine were kind of large. And, I used at least 3 lbs of meat. Make sure to use a large pan with sides because some of the liquid can spill. And, do not leave the kitchen while these are broiling, because they do cook quite fast. Thanks, for the interesting recipe to try tonight.
I cubed up a beef roast and merinated the meat for 24 hrs. Next day I put meat, cubed up potatoes and ears of corn(cut into 3's) and baked it at 350 for about an hour and it turned out excellent. I then took the remaining marinated meat and made Chinese Pepper Steak with it. That turrned out better then my original recipe I have for pepper steak. Props to the person who submitted this marinade. Love how universal it is!
OMG! The meat practically "melts in your mouth" it comes out so tender and juicy! This was so easy to throw together with excellent results. I would highly recommend a minimum of at least 8 hours and overnight for maximum effect. I used low sodium soy sauce to avoid this being overly salty, cut back on the water and added a little rice wine vinegar. I also added a little minced garlic vs. powder. I poured everything into a ziploc bag and let it go! I opted to grill these vs. broiling. What could be simpler? The results were nothing less than fabulous and as the submitter states these are excellent as an appetizer. This recipe is a definite keeper!
I think the key to this recipe is make absolutely certain you get that nice char on your meat. I made in broiler as directed, but for some reason (??) my meat wouldn't char. The taste was okay, but *just* okay. Husband heated up the cast iron pan smok'n hot and did a quick high sear - this COMPLETELY changed the taste and took it from a 3 to a 5*. Next time, will a) add about a T of brown sugar and b) definately grill. Oh - and if you're using flank steak (which we did), but sure to cut your slicees against the grain. Ours turned out fall apart tender, even after the hard sear...UPDATE: Just had to pop in and note this: we had original sticks last night with stirfry, rice & eggrolls - it was perfect. Had leftovers tonight (unexpectedly) as carne asada taco's - perfect! This maranade is to DIE for!
This is excellent in soft tacos! I use flank steak and cut it into strips, then marinate it overnight. Then I cut it into chunks and cook/fry it in a heated grill pan to get a nice braise (is that the right word?) on the meat. I do have a problem with too much marinade going into the pan with the meat so I drain it as much as I can and then a couple times while it's cooking (it cooks really quick not counting the time needed to drain it a few times). Corn tortillas warmed in olive oil, cheese, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, salsa, YUM! :)
Also my first review! To me, this is the way steak is supposed to taste. I believe that you shouldn't have to add any sauces to make a steak good and this recipe definitely doesn't need anything extra. I didn't find it too salty but I also used reduced sodium soy sauce. This is how I will make my steak from here on in.
Raoulysgirl
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2008
MMMM...these were WONDERFUL! I realized when I went to make the marinade that I was out of molasses, so I subbed brown sugar. I added a little bit more brown sugar when I realized that I didn't have low-sodium soy (which I thought I had)...just regular. Kept everything else the same and grilled these for just a few minutes on each side. They were gone in a flash! The extra Tbsp. of brown sugar kept them from being to salty and didn't make them sweet at all. They were tender and flavorful and wonderful! I did use flank steak, but could use any cut of beef! GREAT!
I added CHINESE FIVE SPICE instead of the ground ginger and a little brown suger to the sauce. ThenI marinated this for a little over 24 hours. It says prep time is 10 mins. But it does take a while to put all the meat on the sticks.Then I put them on the outside grill. I didn't mean to but I cooked almost half of the sticks a little to long. So don't put more on then you can watch or get to fast enough. They taste and smell WONDERFUL! :)
I made this for a bar-b-que and it was a huge hit. I substituted wasabi powder for the mustard powder. I will use low sodium soy sauce next time as they were a little on the salty side. I even used cheap steak and they were still very tender and delicious.
We loved the flavor of this marinade! Like the idea of adding fresh ingrediants to the recipe. I cooked them about a minute too long so next time I will cut down the time and also try them on the grill. My son who doesn't like red meat even liked these. Would also make a great regular steak marinade.
This recipe warranted my first review (my daughter reviewed another under my name) in my 3 years of dabbling on allrecipes. Although I personally found it salty, I can't imagine a more simple, yummy recipe. This was easy to assemble with no exotic ingredients and it easily accomodates fresh spices, if preferred. My 21-year-old daughter strongly requests it for her upcoming 22nd birthday, thus I will try it with London Broil or sirloin. Slicing the meat is a breeze if you can catch the steak slightly frozen. Thank you, Dominique for a keeper!
This is a fun one and delish, too!! My son asked for a finger food night and I threw these on the grill. They were a bit salty but I read back and saw that people were using low sodium soy sauce. That would probably fix that tiny little issue. Couldn't take a star off for that, though, they're just too good!!
just made this tonight on the grill. absolutely delicious. big hit with the family. none left! i also used brown sugar instead of molasses. the char from the grill really made a difference. definitely making this again and again
This is really a fun recipe to serve to the family & friends. I have made it several times, turns out great. Make sure you soak those wooden skewers, my first time I had some burnt ones, but the meat was fabulous. I want to try chicken next time.
I have served this twice now with rave reviews from everybody. Made it last night with "Amy's Cilantro Cream Sauce" which made it more delicious if that's even possible. Too bad there's not more stars to give!
Our entire family thought this was incredible. I haven't done it with beef strips, just the entire steak. Flank steak works incredibly well, but then I have an awesome butcher who provides excellent quality meat. If I ask what they would like for a special dinner, this dish is always the first request. Too bad for me that there's always a January request and it's a tad cold! If salt is an issue, and it is here, then use a sodium reduced soy sauce; and I do use fresh garlic and ginger as per the suggestions of others. Thank you so much for this share.
I think that most recipes on this website tend to be a bit over-rated, so I don't give out 5 stars lightly, but I'd give this recipe 6 stars if I could. It is awesome! I let the steak marinate for 2 days (accidentally) and it was so tender and flavorful. It reminds me of the steak on a stick that used to be on the menu of a popular chain restaurant.
This had a great flavor, but it was so salty we couldn't eat it. I will try again with reduced sodium soy sauce and maybe some water to cut down the saltiness. I did add honey and brown sugar for some sweetness as suggested in reviews.
My son enjoyed this and had two helpings. I liked it but the next time I make it, I'll wait until it's warmer outside so I can slap these babies on the grill instead of broiling them. I think I'll marinate them for two days instead of just overnight.
I love this recipe, although I've never made it using steak - we use chicken because we always have chicken. It's a regular in our house. We do use low sodium soy because it can be a little salty. It's a keeper!
Very very good recipe......The flavor was very good and family enjoyed. Just need to be careful when broiling not to burn since it is thin...probably less then 3-4 minutes as stated in the recipe. Will make again!
THE TASTE WAS EXCELLENT, HOWEVER, I USED FLANK STEAK AND DID EXACTLY AS THE RECIPE CALLED FOR AND THE MEAT WAS VERY VERY TOUGH.... I SEE WHERE SOME PEOPLE USED STEAK TIPS. I THINK I WILL TRY THAT NEXT TIME. THE TASTE WAS GOOD ENOUGH FOR ME TO TRY IT AGAIN, BUT MY HUSBAND LEFT MOST OF IT BECAUSE IT WAS TOO TOUGH.
I made this for my pool party. I followed the recipe exactly & it turned out GREAT! I wish I would have made more now because they were gone so fast!!! I think I could have tripled it! I will make this again without changing a single thing! Thanks!!!
Great! Served them at room temp for an open house and people raved about them. I made 85 skewers and every one of them was gone before the party ended. The skewering was a bit tedious, but the result was well worth it. I should mention that I did substitute sirloin.
This was a pretty good recipe. Taste was there as I marinated the meat overnight but the flank steak was too chewy. Id substitute thin slices of London broil instead of flank steak. Otherwise this was a really great marinade. Oh and I added 8 cloves of chopped garlic to it because we love garlic.
My friend Linda made this for our Bunko group, and everyone raved about the flavor and tenderness! Excellent choice for a meat-on-a-skewer. We ate and enjoyed it without a sauce, but I'm interested in dipping sauce ideas--maybe a horseradish sauce?
I added about 1/4 cup of brown sugar but will add 1/2 cup next time. Even though they weren't as sweet as I'd like, they were delicious. They reminded me of a steak on a stick from a local fast food chinese food chain. Yum!
Only change; used half the molasses and then a big pinch of brown sugar. Also used reduced sodium soy -- I feel that is a very necessary change. I used 35% less and should have used 50% less. Marinated it about 15 hours... It was FABULOUS. Tender, flavorful. Will make it many more times.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.