A quick and easy, very tasty version of the teriyaki steak-on-a-stick that you get from a Chinese restaurant. It's great as an appetizer or even as finger food at a football watching party! I also use it for just plain old regular steaks to grill! Either way, it's awesome! My uncle came up with the recipe and gave it to my mother, who passed it on to me! LOVE it!

Recipe by Dominique Lynne

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large resealable bag, combine the soy sauce, olive oil, water, molasses, mustard powder, ginger, garlic powder and onion powder. Seal and shake the bag to mix together. Add steak strips to the bag and seal. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours to marinate.

  • Preheat the oven's broiler. Thread meat onto skewers and place on a broiling rack.

  • Broil the steak for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Arrange on a platter to serve.

Note

This recipe can also be made on the grill with the same amount of cooking time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 386.3mg. Full Nutrition
