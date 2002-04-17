Crab Cakes I

These crab cakes are made with potatoes, and have a crunchy cornflake crust. Can be served as is, or on a bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, and a slice of tomato.

Recipe by Wilma Scott

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, boil potatoes in salted water to cover. Drain, and set aside.

  • In a medium saute pan, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add onion and pepper; cook and stir until tender.

  • Transfer potatoes to a large bowl, and mash well. Mix in cooked vegetables and crab meat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Form into cakes about the size of hamburgers. Dip in beaten egg; roll in crumbs.

  • In a large, heavy skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Fry crab cakes in oil until golden brown, turning once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 113.5mg; sodium 411.3mg. Full Nutrition
