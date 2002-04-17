Crab Cakes I
These crab cakes are made with potatoes, and have a crunchy cornflake crust. Can be served as is, or on a bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, and a slice of tomato.
These crab cakes are made with potatoes, and have a crunchy cornflake crust. Can be served as is, or on a bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, and a slice of tomato.
The problem of the cakes falling apart can be remedied by chilling them for a few hour or over night. Then bake them, using less oil and saving calories.Read More
These were okay, a little to hard to keep together, but overall a good treatRead More
The problem of the cakes falling apart can be remedied by chilling them for a few hour or over night. Then bake them, using less oil and saving calories.
They were extremely tasty, and fairly easy to make. One thing--I had a difficult time getting them to stick together.
The flavor of these crab cakes was delightful. Having said that, I found them a hassle to prepare and cook. They seemed to fall apart the moment they were placed in the pan to fry. However, I think if I had made smaller cakes, they would have worked out better. I'm willing to make this again. :)
These were okay, a little to hard to keep together, but overall a good treat
I would have rated this 5 stars, but it needed a little spicing up.
very good
Didn't have a problem with them falling apart but, I think they'd be better with more spices and they weren't crunchy enough. I cooked them for quite a while but it seemed like they just wouldn't get done. bland flavor..it was missing something.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections