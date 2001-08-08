Seafood And Cabbage Salad

This is a beautiful and delicious salad that was popular in our salad bar when we had our restaurant. Red and green vegetables are mixed together with the imitation crab, and then tossed with a light and lemony dressing.

Recipe by Wilma Scott

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar, white wine vinegar, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper, and chile sauce.

  • In a large bowl, combine cabbage, broccoli, bell peppers, and crab. Toss mixture with dressing. Cover, and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 661.2mg. Full Nutrition
