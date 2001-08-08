Seafood And Cabbage Salad

Visually, this is a very attractive salad when freshly made. After a couple of days in the fridge the red cabbage stains the other veggies and it is not quite as pretty. I used extra-large shrimp instead of the imitation crab and liked the combo of the veggies and the seafood. The dressing was a bit off for my taste and I am not sure exactly what the problem was for me. The flavor of the Worcestershire sauce was very prevalent and next time I would probably cut back on that a bit. Not liking sweet dressings I started out with 1 Tbsp. of sugar and that was plenty for us. This is a pretty and healthy salad so I will make it again, but only after playing with the dressing a bit. Leaving out the Worcestershire and adding horseradish might be just the ticket for me.