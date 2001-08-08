Seafood And Cabbage Salad
This is a beautiful and delicious salad that was popular in our salad bar when we had our restaurant. Red and green vegetables are mixed together with the imitation crab, and then tossed with a light and lemony dressing.
This is a beautiful and delicious salad that was popular in our salad bar when we had our restaurant. Red and green vegetables are mixed together with the imitation crab, and then tossed with a light and lemony dressing.
I loved this recipe. My Chef husband also really loved it. You can also use baby, salad shrimp instead of crab. The kids would not go near it, but they are VERY picky. Also worked well for my diet. Lots of veggies. Thank youRead More
This was a nice light lunch salad, but next time I will use real crab meat instead of imitation!Read More
I loved this recipe. My Chef husband also really loved it. You can also use baby, salad shrimp instead of crab. The kids would not go near it, but they are VERY picky. Also worked well for my diet. Lots of veggies. Thank you
Fabulous! I made it today, also adding chopped carrots and green onion, and shrimp. You could add a lot of other veggies, too, I imagine. Thank you!
This salad looks as good as it tastes - and the taste is fantastic. The dressing is soo tangy and tasty and the salad is so colorful and crunchy. I made this for a party and everyone raved about it - nice change from a typical pasta or garden salad. I made it once with and once without broccoli (I forgot it) and it was just as good - I just added more cabbage and peppers. One of my favorite recipes from this website.
Oh my goodness!!! This salad is one to place in the family files!!!! I am a "little bit if this, little bit of that," kind of cook, and I have to say that I used broccoli-slaw in place of the cabbage and the results were fabulous!!! I understand why this was such a hit at the submitter's restaurant! Thanks for sharing and I plan to check out other recipes from this person and share this dish with all of my friends! Bueno!!!!
Just tastes amazing! Used less mayo & more hot sauce. Leftovers taste great in a pita!
I used only about 1/2 the green pepper as it is a strong flavor but otherwise stuck to the recipe. The husband and son all but licked the bowl clean! The salad is very pretty, but after sitting overnight, the red peppers color the dressing pink. If making this ahead, assemble but don't add the dressing until, at most, a couple of hours before serving.
I made the Seafood and Cabbage Salad for my husband and myself and it was a hit. It was such an attractive salad that I had to try it and I was not disappointed.I served with a hot bread it is filling enough for a light meal. I'm sure I'll be serving it many more times in the future.
What an excellent and healthy recipe! I made this with a grilled salmon recipe I found on this website and it went great together. My boyfriend loved it very much so and so did I! I will be making this again!
Used prebagged cabbage with no red cabbage and added more tabasco pepper sauce. Great flavor and kudos all around. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderfully fresh with all the veggies. Tasty tasty dressing. I tried doublng for a large group also put some of the dressing on the night before. I would day don't double and dress just before serving. This is a super luncheon dish for the ladies.
Excellent!! I hate peppers so I used only a half of each and I made extra of the dressing. I will make this again very soon!
This was a nice light lunch salad, but next time I will use real crab meat instead of imitation!
OUTSTANDING! For an added affect, I carved out a large leafy cabbage, placed in ice water the night before, and used the cabbage as a "bowl." WOW!...'lots of compliments for the presentation and flavor! A year later after I first brought this salad to a potluck, I continue to have complete strangers email me for the recipe! I followed the suggestion of adding celery, green onion, and 1.5 pounds of shrimp while using lump crab (higher quality canned crab meat). For added flavor, I used my recipe for boiled shrimp. That is, 2 quarts of water 1 quartered lemon 1 large quartered onion 1 entire head of peeled garlic 1 tbl of pickling spice (Do NOT use Old Bay Seasoning!) 1.5 pounds peeled, devined shrimp (remove tails prior to boiling) Bring all ingredients except shrimp to a rolling boil. Add shrimp and bring to second rolling boil. Remove and rinse shrimp under cold water. Add cold shrimp to salad. ENJOY!
This is just absolutely wonderful! Kids were so so about it but that's ok. I kept on eating and ate it all by myself! Tastes even better after it's been sitting for a while and all the flavors settle.
Terrifical! Didn't have red cabbage so substituted grated carrots. Added green onions, raisins, some almonds for crunch. Used real crab, but think surimi would be perfectly ok. Great for hot summer evenings when you don't want to heat up the kitchen. Will do it again.
Very good salad. We don't like imitation crab so I used shrimp and it was very tasty. This recipe will go into my recipe box. Thanks for sharing, Wilma.
This is light tasting and refreshing. This was a hit at a party. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This was very yummy!!!! I made this with fresh steamed bay scallops with Old Bay Seasoning on them because they were on sale. I thought that the dressing needed some more punch to it. I am not sure what to add. Never the less, we ate it up and loved every minute of it.
I made this with some fresh tuna I needed to use up instead of crab (though that sounds divine, too). Added some red onion and wasabi to the dressing. Didn't have red cabbage, so I used more of the green. This is just excellent, and low cal! Love it.
I haven't tried this recipe yet, but it is inspiring and would probably be better yet with lump crabmeat and/or shrimp.
This is my family and friends' favorite salad. Everyone loves it and pretty much make it all the time when we gather together. It is good even if some ingredients are omitted.
Delicious, easy and adaptable. Be aware that the recipe will heat up over night and the quanitities in this recipe make a lot of servings. My 8 guests loved it so much that I sent some home with all of them.
Love it!
Not only is this a great dish, it's very healthy! I always add shrimp with the crab. One of these days I will try real crabmeat. I'm sure that one will be even better.
Pretty good. certainly no complaints. quite light in calories and good for you in general. I felt like I wanted some dill in the dressing, but wasn't sure what to take out to make it work with the other flavors.
I made this salad for Mother's Day and it went over very well. My parents and husband loved it. My Father had 3 helpings. I didn't have any leftovers. I will be making this recipe again.
Great recipe. I feed a very large, diverse group of people, and all of them who liked seafood loved this salad. Beautiful to look at, very fresh-tasting, and even my "I hate mayonnaise" folks didn't object. Thanks -- it's a winner.
I used fat-free mayo, and it was still pretty good! Will definitely make again, but would only use the real mayo for guests. Didn't have any broccoli, but it was just fine!
Really good! I used Rice vinegar instead of lemon juice, because that's what I had. Yummy! I plan on making this often, as I love cabbage and this is a really good cabbage salad.
Very delicious! I only used one red pepper (per other reviews). Also added red onion chopped very fine. We ate this wrapped in tortillas. Man...so good.
I was very impressed with this salad and didn't change a thing in the recipe. A definate keeper. Good with crusty bread or just simple saltines.
I made this recipe with Alaskan king crab and spot shrimp. Wonderfully paired with a homemade french onion soup for a great healthy meal. This one goes into the recipe box for sure.
I must have done something wrong. The peppers overwhelmed the flavor for me and the dressing was too sweet. Will try again.
My husbnd loved this salad. I made it the night before to have for supper and he ate most of it before I got home the next day. I just made 1/2 a recipe. The next time I will make the whole recipe.
I do a lot of entertaining and this one was a hit.I added shrimp in place of crab meat and a heavey best quality mayo.Very versital makes it a fun receipe.
Very yummy! We're big salad eaters in the spring & summer...so I'm always looking for something to leave in the fridge for hungry teens! If you make it...they will eat!
This recipe guides you in creating a beautiful, delicious salad that's good for bringing to potlucks, or simply to have at home for your family. My husband loved it, as did I. We made some variations (i.e. color of peppers, etc.) but it still turned out great. I'm definately going to make this one again.
This was a bit hit. The dressing doesn't overpower the other ingredients. I think I added a bit more Worcestershire sauce, and left out the hot sauce, but this really is as good or better than the stuff my favorite supermarket makes. Thanks for sharing!
Visually, this is a very attractive salad when freshly made. After a couple of days in the fridge the red cabbage stains the other veggies and it is not quite as pretty. I used extra-large shrimp instead of the imitation crab and liked the combo of the veggies and the seafood. The dressing was a bit off for my taste and I am not sure exactly what the problem was for me. The flavor of the Worcestershire sauce was very prevalent and next time I would probably cut back on that a bit. Not liking sweet dressings I started out with 1 Tbsp. of sugar and that was plenty for us. This is a pretty and healthy salad so I will make it again, but only after playing with the dressing a bit. Leaving out the Worcestershire and adding horseradish might be just the ticket for me.
I've been trying to decide how to rate this recipe ... the first time I made it, it came out FABULOUS! However, the second and third time came out mediocre (2nd time) and horrible (3rd time). The dressing was "off" both "bad" times so I'm not quite sure which time was "true" to the recipe. I won't be making this again, though.
Really good! Really easy if you buy already shredded cabbage!
Excellent every time I made it! I have made it 4 times now. I usually hate imitation crab but I thought that I'd give it a try. Wow! Great recipe.
Hmm, I thought this was just okay. It sounded really good, but it was really crunchy and a lot to chop up..also the dressing tasted pretty strong. Not bad, just not something I'd make again I don't think.
This is a great recipe that everyone loved. After reading other reviews I modified very slightly with additions: I added 2 stalks of celery, some green onions, and one carrot. The flavor was outstanding and today I will be making this again as there was none left from last nights dinner. I will add some baby shrimp as well tonight.
This is hands down the best seafood salad I have ever had.. This is definitely a keeper!!
a very good and different salad. I didn't have broccoli so I didn't use it, but added carrots for some more color. I think you could add or take aways anything!
This is what I call a dangerous salad. I ate the whole thing myself. Absolutely delicious, plan to make it for summer potlucks and parties moving forward.
Delicious! Finally a way to serve cabbage so my kids will eat it!! A very eye appealing salad, that tastes great. Heather
This was delicious. Basically a slaw with a little protein, and we enjoyed it as a light summer entree instead of a side. I replaced all the veggies with 4 cups bagged coleslaw mix and 4 cups broccoli slaw mix, which made prep a breeze!
Awesome and easy.
I didn't have the broccoli so I put in green onions and used sweet peppers. It's delicious!
We loved it! Added diced cucumber, no green pepper. Had mini red, yellow & orange peppers. Had red wine vinegar, not white on hand and it was just as colorful and yummy! Love the tangy dressing!Will do again for sure!
Loved it!!!! The only thing I changed was adding green onions to it. It tasted AMAZING! Thanks!!
I love the versatility of this recipe! I think you could make it with almost any seafood and any combination of veggies. The dressing is the key yummy factor! I've made it with baby shrimp and with a big can of pink salmon, and both were tasty. I also throw in whatever else I find in the fridge -- green onions, shredded carrots, frozen peas, frozen corn -- and I suspect that chopped boiled egg or even diced apple would be good additions. I also add whole grain rotini to convert it to a stand-alone lunch, and I gotta tell you, I can eat this stuff for days on end without getting tired of it. I definitely know what I'm taking to my next potluck! THANK YOU, Wilma!
Recipe is excellent, and makes a pretty salad for a luncheon.
Pretty dam good salad. But I just want to precise that the recipe gave me 6 protions of 320 kcal each. So careful if you are keeping track of your calorie.
So good! Added tri-color rotini, otherwise made as directed. Will definitely make again.
This recipe was very good. I used all red cabbage (b/c that's what I had on hand) and it turned the dressing pink - so I wouldn't do that again if I were to serve this to guests. I will also try and reduce the sugar next time since I found the dressing a bit too sweet. I also added green onion and celery as per other readers' suggestions, and I think it really improved the recipe.
The Boy and I made this tonight. Just a few slight changes. It was just red cabbage with carrots, yellow pepper and zucchini. We added a bit more pepper and hot sauce to the sauce. We used shrimp instead of crab and I must say, we both really liked it. If you like a spicier sauce, add more hot sauce or pepper. We also used lime juice. I would make this again.
I made this with a bag of broccoli slaw, letting it 'marinade' for a few hours before digging in. Simple and tasty. Hit the spot!
This wasn't what I was looking for, but it was very tasty. I stevia in leiu of sugar, but followed the recipe otherwise. Very bright salad, nice alternative to coleslaw. I would make again. Note this is a huge batch... potluck sized. So it's a good thing I like it, will be eating it for a few days.
This is a real winner — nearly all guests came back for seconds. I was serving 12, so I added a bit more of the cabbages along with a pound of peeled/deveined shrimp cut in 1/2 (30-40 size). I also added sliced green onion, finely diced celery, a diced avocado, and — this was key — a couple tablespoons of fresh tarragon. I made the dressing called for in the 8-servings recipe, but even with the added cabbage, veggies and shrimp, I only used 2/3 of the dressing and it was perfect. I saved the other third to whip it up again later in the week for a lunch for 4.
I've been making this salad for years, but recently I have begun subbing 3/4 c fat free sour cream for some of the mayo and increasing the amount of hot sauce. Sometimes I add some old bay or cajun seasoning to change up the flavor.
I didn't have the broccoli so I put in green onions and used sweet peppers. It's delicious!
This salad is so good! I'm not a big fan of cabbage, but I just love this. Made it for dinner last night, and made it into a sandwich for lunch today.
I had cabbage that needed using up and after reading the positive reviews I gave this a try. This recipe is super easy to prepare and you don't need to change a thing if you don't want to. The dressing is incredible. I did add grated carrot and skipped the green pepper but only because I was out of it. I balanced it out by adding a bit more red pepper which I sliced extra thin. Thanks for this amazing 5 star recipe!
I made this tonight and served this delicious crab salad on Keebler "Toasteds" variety crackers. We enjoyed Chicken vegetable soup and a glass of milk on the side. I added thinly sliced celery to the recipe. I will definitely make this again! Thanks!
Very good, I subbed fresh peas out of the garden since I didn't have any broccoli and it was delicious !
I've made this 100+ times! I use brown sugar instead of white and I use red wine vinegar instead of white wine vinegar. I also make it without the crab meat. It's delicious!
I love this recipe. My husband and I do not like mayonnaise, so I substitute it with plain 0% fat free Greek Yogurt, eliminate the soy sauce and add a good balsamic vinegar instead with a good creole mustard and add 4 garlic cloves and add 2 pounds of small boiled shrimp. We live in south Louisiana where fresh crab meat is always available so I use it instead of the imitation. Nothing better than the real thing. Great recipe, thanks for Allrecipes for this one. I love your app.
absolutely, unequivocally delicious. My wife and I loved it. Going in my favorites category. No doctoring this recipe up.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections