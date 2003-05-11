Shrimp Dip II

1 of 14

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe over the weekend for a family party it was a big hit!! It is super simple to make and very tasty. I think it tastes better after being chilled in the refrigerator for an hour or so. I served it with potato chips. I used a bit less mayo and a bit more horseradish sauce but that was just my own personal taste. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent dip to eat with celery or any other dipping veg. Hot but not to hot. Flavors blend nicely together. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars It was ok as is. We thought it was a little bland so we added 1/2t onion powder and 1/2t garlic powder. It was great after that. Hubby decided to tweak it one more time and added some choped chipoles. It was awsome! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I'm giving this a four because I made a few changes. Instead of canned shrimp I used some cooked, peeled shrimp that I had on hand, and just chopped them up. Then I added artichoke hearts and black olives and heated the whole thing up with some Jack and parmesan cheeses on top. Yum. Mee. I'm eating it with tortilla chips. Love the horseradish! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars quick and fast dip- great for veggies. i altered it a bit by using seafood sauce ( horseradish with ketchup) Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars SO good I could eat it all by myself! I followed the recipe exactly. Much better than some of the other seafood dips I have made from this site. I thought the red food coloring was strange but it did make the dip visually appealing. Thanks for the recipe Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars It is perfect! Thanks! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Love this dip! Sweet and spicy just wonderful! I did made a few changes: Sour cream not mayonnaise.. I almost always do this for dips Put in almost 3 tsp horseradish... we love shrimp sauce:) Probably more like 1/2-3/4 tsp worcestershire sauce Added catsup (2 Tb?) because we didn't have red food coloring and it goes in typical shrimp sauce anyway Helpful (3)