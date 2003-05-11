Shrimp Dip II

Rating: 4.15 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a spicy and creamy dip - good for vegetables.

By Wilma Scott

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups dip
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, chile sauce, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, red food coloring, and shrimp in a small bowl. Mix well. Serve immediately, or refrigerate. Do not make more than 24 hours in advance.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 164.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

LISA_74
Rating: 4 stars
11/05/2003
I made this recipe over the weekend for a family party it was a big hit!! It is super simple to make and very tasty. I think it tastes better after being chilled in the refrigerator for an hour or so. I served it with potato chips. I used a bit less mayo and a bit more horseradish sauce but that was just my own personal taste. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

dkina
Rating: 1 stars
05/02/2011
Nobody touched it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
AARON5
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2005
Excellent dip to eat with celery or any other dipping veg. Hot but not to hot. Flavors blend nicely together. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Lynnette
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2006
It was ok as is. We thought it was a little bland so we added 1/2t onion powder and 1/2t garlic powder. It was great after that. Hubby decided to tweak it one more time and added some choped chipoles. It was awsome! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Martha Cochell
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2008
I'm giving this a four because I made a few changes. Instead of canned shrimp I used some cooked, peeled shrimp that I had on hand, and just chopped them up. Then I added artichoke hearts and black olives and heated the whole thing up with some Jack and parmesan cheeses on top. Yum. Mee. I'm eating it with tortilla chips. Love the horseradish! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Suki
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2004
quick and fast dip- great for veggies. i altered it a bit by using seafood sauce ( horseradish with ketchup) Read More
Helpful
(5)
princessxcooks
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2011
SO good I could eat it all by myself! I followed the recipe exactly. Much better than some of the other seafood dips I have made from this site. I thought the red food coloring was strange but it did make the dip visually appealing. Thanks for the recipe Read More
Helpful
(4)
ANNIELEACH
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2008
It is perfect! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(3)
ashleyrw
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2011
Love this dip! Sweet and spicy just wonderful! I did made a few changes: Sour cream not mayonnaise.. I almost always do this for dips Put in almost 3 tsp horseradish... we love shrimp sauce:) Probably more like 1/2-3/4 tsp worcestershire sauce Added catsup (2 Tb?) because we didn't have red food coloring and it goes in typical shrimp sauce anyway Read More
Helpful
(3)
dkina
Rating: 1 stars
05/02/2011
Nobody touched it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
