Tomatoes with Seafood Dressing

Pureed shrimp dressing, served over garden fresh tomatoes makes a delicious light lunch. It is so simple to prepare, you will want to keep a can of shrimp in the cupboard to dress up a repast for unexpected company.

Recipe by Wilma Scott

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add shrimp, eggs, carrots, onion, salt, and pepper to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until just combined. Blend mayonnaise with lemon juice and mustard; mix into shrimp mixture with a fork.

  • Core tomatoes. Cut into quarters without cutting all the way to the bottom. Place each tomato on a lettuce leaf, and open. Spoon shrimp mixture into the center. Serve

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 171.8mg; sodium 568.3mg. Full Nutrition
