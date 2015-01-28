Tomatoes with Seafood Dressing
Pureed shrimp dressing, served over garden fresh tomatoes makes a delicious light lunch. It is so simple to prepare, you will want to keep a can of shrimp in the cupboard to dress up a repast for unexpected company.
Used fresh shrimp rather than canned and cut back a bit on the carrots, otherwise, followed the recipe. Used a specialty tomato called a Kumato which has brownish skin instead of red, but very sweet. The shrimp salad was runny, so I would try less lemon juice in the future. This is VERY mild, a little light on flavor for us so I would try adding additional seasoning next time, maybe Old Bay or a shot of hot sauce (could be personal taste preference). Enjoyed for lunch today.
