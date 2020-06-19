Gluten-Free Fudge Brownies

Celiacs will love this gluten-free version of fudge brownies. It's made of basic ingredients, and the flour mix is widely available in grocery stores.

By SCRIBEFORGOD

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 brownies
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and grease an 8x8 inch square baking dish.

  • Stir together the gluten-free baking mix, cornstarch, white sugar, brown sugar, cocoa powder, and baking soda in a bowl, sifting with a fork to remove lumps. Pour in the eggs and melted margarine, and mix with a large spoon or electric mixer on low until the mixture forms a smooth batter, 3 to 5 minutes. Scrape the batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Place a sheet of aluminum foil on the oven rack to prevent spills as the brownies rise, then fall during baking. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the brownies comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 191mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (74)

shannonkos
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2009
This would be a great recipe if the pan size is correct. Make sure you use a 9 x 12 at least. What a mess and heed the warning about the cookie sheet under the pan. Read More
Helpful
(73)
CookinArgentina
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2009
Thank you for this recipe. My hubby is now gluten free but loves brownies and anything chocolate. I tasted the brownies myself and I even like them. Fudgy and not dry thanks again! update= I had to leave town the next day so I was forced to freeze them best thing is they are better now! Something about freezing them helped take away the little bit of grittiness there was. If you work with gluten free products you know what I mean. So try freezing them when you have any leftovers so you really can enjoy later. I made a peanut butter frosting to go on top yummy! Read More
Helpful
(40)
StaceyB
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2009
Very good. We loved the fudgy taste with a pleasant texture not often found in GF baking. Agree that a 9x13 pan is needed. Due to egg/dairy food intolerances in our house we used a egg substitute and a mix of applesauce/oil/water instead of the margarine. I added enough liquid until it was of similar consistency to a non GF box mix. Thanks for sharing. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(29)
seasonedfruit
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2009
These brownies taste great. I would say they are just as great as my favorite non-gluten-free brownie recipe. They're rich, moist, and sweet. I also added 1/4C vegetable oil, to ensure their moist-ness. Also, like the previous reviewer stated, use a larger sized pan; I used a 8 1/2 x 11 pan and it was perfect / there was no spillage. Read More
Helpful
(27)
OldFashionedFoodie
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2010
a-MAZING!! so good. use the bigger pan...you definitely need it but these are probably better than any other brownie i've had...and I'm not the one who needs to be gluten free! i made these for my best friend who is and the 4 of us who enjoyed them said they were by far the yummiest gooeyest brownies ever. yum! Read More
Helpful
(21)
SMAnderson90
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2010
This was my first Gluten Free baking experience. It turned out really well. My friend that has the gluten allergy really enjoyed the brownies which was the goal but I was surprised by how much everyone else loved them too. I will definitely make these again! Read More
Helpful
(19)
jericho
Rating: 4 stars
07/24/2009
Turned out very good - held back on the margarine a big and added a little vegetable oil. Very fudgy and didn't last the evening! Read More
Helpful
(15)
