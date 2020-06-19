Gluten-Free Fudge Brownies

1 of 74

Rating: 3 stars When I read the part about the mix overflowing I should've taken that as a warning. This was no little dribble like you might expect with pies...this was significant. I'm sure the brownies taste good if more than half the mix doesn't run over the sides. Next time I'll try it with a slightly larger pan...and yes I did measure everything. Helpful (103)

Rating: 5 stars I had been craving brownies since going gluten-free a couple of weeks ago. These are by far the best tasting I have tried, but they are a little sweet. I made these just like the recipe says and used the Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free All-Purpose Baking Flour. They were great and didn't last the evening. Helpful (89)

Rating: 4 stars This would be a great recipe if the pan size is correct. Make sure you use a 9 x 12 at least. What a mess and heed the warning about the cookie sheet under the pan. Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you for this recipe. My hubby is now gluten free but loves brownies and anything chocolate. I tasted the brownies myself and I even like them. Fudgy and not dry thanks again! update= I had to leave town the next day so I was forced to freeze them best thing is they are better now! Something about freezing them helped take away the little bit of grittiness there was. If you work with gluten free products you know what I mean. So try freezing them when you have any leftovers so you really can enjoy later. I made a peanut butter frosting to go on top yummy! Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars Very good. We loved the fudgy taste with a pleasant texture not often found in GF baking. Agree that a 9x13 pan is needed. Due to egg/dairy food intolerances in our house we used a egg substitute and a mix of applesauce/oil/water instead of the margarine. I added enough liquid until it was of similar consistency to a non GF box mix. Thanks for sharing. I will make this again. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars These brownies taste great. I would say they are just as great as my favorite non-gluten-free brownie recipe. They're rich, moist, and sweet. I also added 1/4C vegetable oil, to ensure their moist-ness. Also, like the previous reviewer stated, use a larger sized pan; I used a 8 1/2 x 11 pan and it was perfect / there was no spillage. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars a-MAZING!! so good. use the bigger pan...you definitely need it but these are probably better than any other brownie i've had...and I'm not the one who needs to be gluten free! i made these for my best friend who is and the 4 of us who enjoyed them said they were by far the yummiest gooeyest brownies ever. yum! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first Gluten Free baking experience. It turned out really well. My friend that has the gluten allergy really enjoyed the brownies which was the goal but I was surprised by how much everyone else loved them too. I will definitely make these again! Helpful (19)