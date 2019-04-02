Japanese-Style Deep-Fried Shrimp
These deep-fried shrimp are coated with crispy panko crumbs to make the easiest, tastiest deep-fried shrimp ever!
Great fried shrimp. The key is the panko. It's texture allows it to fry up golden brown and crunchy before the protein it's stuck to (in this case, shrimp) gets overcooked. Some tips: You could probably use 1/2 the flour mixture. Add the seasoned shrimp to the flour, stir to coat, and then gently shake them out over the garbage can in a wire strainer to remove the excess flour. Make sure the shrimp are very dry when you do this or they'll be gummy. Have a big plate or baking sheet covered with wax paper ready to place the shrimp on after you've coated them all with the egg wash and panko. Then, it's off to the fryer. Makes for an easier cleanup, and you don't have to juggle making them/frying them simultaneously. Panko is very coarse so you may have to help it stick by pressing it on.Read More
I thought it was just ok.Read More
Wow! These are by far the best tasting fried shrimp I've ever eaten. My husband is a bit of a food snob and he devoured every last one. This is a recipe that I will make again and again. It's fast, super easy and the finished product is very impressive. I followed the recipe with the exception on the flour and panko, which I reduced by half. Turned out to be the right amount with little waste. Perfect!
Excellent, but I think Old Bay is missing from the ingredients. I dusted the shrimp with Old Bay, then flour, egg, panko. Just the touch that was needed to take these over the top!
Fantastic but there are few tips to ensure resturant quality. First make sure you season shrimp before dredging in flour. Do not try and skip this step by mixing in flour it makes a big difference in shrimp taste. Shake excess flour off and let sit a few to ensure it is dry. Then dip in egg and panko again let it sit 5 to 10 min before frying this help secure the batter to the shrimp and it fry's so nice. You can do the same to pork, beef or chicken make sure you put the meat between a sheet of wax paper or plastic bag and flatten with mallet.
I wound up making these because DH wasn't able to get his "shrimp & fries basket" at the ice cream stand we took the kids to. I volunteered to make him shrimp and fries at home. I recently bought Panko bread crumbs at Whole Foods just because. Well, they use them all the time on Food Network, so they must be good, right? Definitely! This recipe is definitely going into the Keepers File. Hubby declared these the best shrimp he's ever had. Too bad the fries weren't on par with the shrimp. Thanks for a winner!
Followed recipe exactly. Really, really good! My husband will only eat seafood from nice seafood restaurants. He was shocked I could make the same quality, delicious fried shrimp at home. Will definitely make again!
Just good for us. My 1 lb. of medium shrimp was 20 shrimp. Instead of eggs I used beer to dip. Definitely 1/2 cup flour if not less; same with the panko crumbs. It's easier to add more if necessary. Just make sure you have the ingredient bowls by the stove because they fry very quickly.
This recipe was great and easy. I prepared this recipe while my tilapia recipe baked for 24 minutes. When the tilapia came out of the oven, I added the shrimp to a plate and dinner was served...EFFORTLESSLY in under an hour. In the future, I will only use half of the flour because I threw more than half of it away in the end.
Although messy, these turned out great! However, next time I need to use more egg and had to add more Panko bread crumbs because I had almost twice as many shrimp. I don't think I will be buying shrimp from anywhere when I can make them better at home! I did add seasoned salt & onion powder to the shrimp and paprika & cayenne pepper to the flour.
So delicious and way cheaper than going to a seafood restaurant! We dipped these in a sweet chile sauce and they were great!
I wasn't a member of AllRecipes, but I had to join just to rate this recipe! Best Shrimp I've ever tasted. I made it exactly as the recipe states, except I used the Ziplock Bag method to bread in the flour and Panko...not so messy. Also I let them sit in the Panko while I heated the oil...helped the breading stick. Wonderful Recipe! Restaurant Shrimp will never be good enough again. No thanks, I'll use this recipe and make my own! Thanks for sharing.
This shrimp was delicious. I took some other reviewer's suggestion and added Old Bay to season the shrimp. For a shortcut I used cooked shrimp breaded it and cooked it in a cast iron skillet. Simple to make and a fast easy meal.
I had never attempted frying shrimp and I am so glad I gave this one a shot. I wouldn't change a thing. I dropped them in my Fry Daddy and they came out perfect!
Paired these with the Garlic cheese biscuit recipe from this site and my family thought I'd picked up dinner from the seafood chain they love so much. First time I ever attempted fried shrimp to boot! Will made room in the recipe box for this one. YUMMY
Very good, very easy! I pan fried mine in about 1/4" nicely heated peanut oil, canola would have been more healthy. I added more paprika to the flour, just because the teaspoon got lost in the cup of flour. I added another teaspoon. They tasted great. I love the Panko Crust. Substituting coconut for Panko at that step would make them Coconut Shrimp.... YUMMY!!! and EASY too!!
Amazing recipe. I tried frying my shrimp just like this after buying panko for a Chicken Parmesan recipe I found on here. Turns out great every time - my 4 y/o and picky husband loved them as well! (As another person stated, its best to let these sit at least 4-5 minutes while letting your oil heat up. The breading adheres better this way.)
Excellent...cooks on 1.5 minutes...crispy, crunchy...add seasonings to both the shrimp and flour...next time I will also add seasonings to the panko.
came out perfect...cant beat this recipe..thanks ait0shi for posting
Steve loves
I made these last night and they were great. My mom doesn't like fried shrimp. My sister and fieonce don't like shrimp at all and they all loved it.
Delicious. I seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic powder and then dreged in flour with paprika and cayenne. I added shredded coconut to the panko. These took no time to fry up in my electric skillet, maybe 2 minutes total, as soon as I saw the tails turn pink I took them out. Served with a dipping sauce of pinapple preserves, spicy mustard, honey and horseradish. My boyfriend said they were better than the ones we had at McCormick and Schmict's last week. Fantastic!
This was excellent but as everything I tweaked it. I added some chile powder, cayanne and garlic. It was a great hit.
Awesome. We've never fried shrimp before, and this recipe turned out great. A couple notes: 1. We used pretty large shrimp. They were too big to cook thoroughly inside without the bread crumbs burning. We easily butterflied them and forged ahead. When we make it again, we'll probably use smaller shrimp to avoid the butterfly step. 2. We doubled the recipe. We only needed 1 cup of flour mix. But we ended up needing an extra egg (5 total). 3. This isn't hard. You can do it! The toughest part is making sure the shrimp are done but not overcooked. Pull them out after a couple minutes and cut into one. You'll get the hang of it.
WOW!!! I made this shrimp tonight and it is the best fried shrimp I have ever had. I have used panko before but was afraid to try it with shrimp. I will be making it again and again. I did sift the flour off the shrimp before I put it in the egg wash and it turned out great. The prep is a little messy but well worth it.
Thank you so much for this idea! I have had Panko in my pantry for awhile and had no idea what to use it with. The Panko made the shrimp crunchy and crusty - perfect! I had actually marinated the shrimp early in the day intending to grill it, but when I saw your recipe, I knew my boys would eat it better! My DS3 at 4 pieces and DS1 ate 2! Thanks again - I'll definitely be using your idea again!
These shrimp were excellent!! I only made enough for myself so i made about 8 shrimp, and basically eyeballed the recipe down to proportion. I did not have a deep fryer, and there fore used a small deep pan about 1/3 full of oil. My shrimp came out tasty, but darker than normal because my oil was too hot. I also used precooked and frozen shrimp, therefore I only fried them for about a minute. Paired with salad and no dipping sauce needed!
So easy, and so good!!!!!
These are really great. However, if you dont have a deep-fryer or something with a steady temp gage you might have to work the controls of your stove...like, I did. I followed this recipe to a T and the shrimp were perfectly cooked and very flavorful.
I used jumbo butterflied shrimp and did add a little onion powder, because lately I seem to add it to everything, but otherwise followed the recipe. Very crispy, mildly seasoned shrimp that were delicious with homemade cocktail sauce. I'd like to use similar breading for coconut shrimp with a sweet pineapple sauce.
This makes a really good breading for fried shrimp. I used it to bread my jalapeno stuffed shrimp for a party and got rave reviews! The only thing I really changed was I used 1/2 plain panko breadcrumbs and 1/2 Italian style breadcrumbs and didn't add the salt. The other thing to watch for is the shrimp will be done after about 2-3 minutes so be careful not to over cook them.
I make chicken and pork this exacty way ALL the time because Panko is the only breading that provides a good crunch! I never even thought to use shrimp. This recipe is simple and delicious!
Thanks for sharing this great recipe. I tried it last night for my husband and he loved it. I am going to make them again over the weekend as an appetizer for dinner party I am hosting. Sure to be a hit.
It was delicious! I don't even like fish but I loved this!
Hands down the best I've ever had! I served these for 12 people at our Christmas dinner and everyone loved them and said they were the best they've ever eaten as well. I omitted the garlic powder....they don't need them and I added some buttermilk to my eggs...........fabulous!
Delicious! I had 24 good size shrimp that I seasoned with hawaiian salt, black pepper and little garlic powder. I also added some into the flour mixture. I made sure to use a lot more panko crumbs so there was enough coating on all the shrimp. The shrimp is cooked perfectly! The panko breading is a delicious lightly seasoned crunchy breading! I am pleased and satisfied that this main dish turned out so well. I dipped this in, "Japanese Shrimp Sauce I," and served this with, "Japanese-Style Sesame Green Beans,""Cucumber Sunomono," and "Miso Soup," all from this website. The shrimp, side dishes and soup are all terrific!
I made this last night for the first time. I was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was. My husband, who tends to be super picky, liked how crunchy the shrimp turned out and he said they had good flavor and didn't need cocktail sauce. Considering he puts hot sauce on everything, that's a huge compliment. The only thing I'd do differently next time is to use larger shrimp. My local store only had the 35-40 shrimp pp on the shelf. I'd probably try to buy the 15-20 pp next time to see if that made a difference. Will make this again and again!
Just delicious and enjoyed by kids and adults.
I forgot all the seasonings -- and they were still yummy! Just used whole wheat flour, 2 eggs and panko. DELICIOUS. The coating is substantive but still light, crunchy and tender. I had a really tasty cocktail sauce so I didn't even notice that I forgot all the seasoning!!
Amazing bread for shrimp, scallops, mushrooms, etc. Followed suggestions of adding Old Bay Seasonings to the flour. We also added salt and pepper to the panko to give it even more flavor. Fried up nicely!
These were really great. I didn't have panko but used cornmeal instead for second dip and added some cayenne to the flour. I will use Panko next time but this was a great process to follow! They were cooked to perfection in four minutes. Better than any I've had in a restaurant and I live on the Gulf Coast!
We absolutely LOVED these. They were so light and crisp. Just perfect exactly as written. I wish I would have made 2 pounds of this!
Amazing! Great on chicken too!
Yummy!! I used the Zatarain's fish fry mix with the Panko. I found it easier to dip the shrimp in the egg, then the Panko, and lastly the fish fry flour mix. It made for a well seasoned crunch!!
My kids 1, 4 & 5 yr old and even my picky husband loved it and I'm not good at frying! Thank you so much for the recipe! I cut the flour to 1/2 but still a lot left over. I might do 1/3 or so next time. I was generous with garlic powder, used olive oil and made my own crumbs. The size of the egg was not specified and I used 2 large eggs but end up tossing most of it. 1 egg is plenty if it is a large one. Thanks again!
FANTASTIC! This is an excellent recipe to get restaurant quality fried shrimp at home. I added a tablespoon of Lawry's Season Salt to the flour along with the paprika. I also doubled the recipe. Here are a few tips: (1) Make sure your shrimp is rinsed and completely dry before seasoning with the garlic, salt, and pepper. This will prevent the shrimp from becoming gummy in the flour. (2) If you use shrimp with 'tails on' then the tails make an excellent little "handle" for dredging in flour, dipping in egg, then Panko & helps to keep your hands less messy. (3) Go ahead and prepare all of the shrimp and lay them out on a large plate to sit for a few minutes before frying. This ensures the coating has time to set up and will not come off in the oil. Use this time to clean up your counter so that when your shrimp come out of the fryer you can serve immediately with no mess to clean up. (4) Fry only a few at a time so as not to lower the temperature of the oil. Your cook time will be about 3-5 minutes per batch, depending on the size of your fryer. I doubled the recipe and it only took me about 5 batches to fry them all.
Cooked this last night & it turned out looking like the ones from Red Lobster, in other words. AWESOME! The only suggestion I can think of is to add a bit more seansoning to add more flavor, I cooked this with Chicken Chow Mein so the "lack" of flavor didn't bother me. Overall & easy & awesome recipe! -C
Perfect!
Take it from a shrimp lover, these are THE BEST!!! My husband & I both agreed that this is a keeper and THE only way to fry shrimp from now on!!
Wow, what a great crunch! My family loved these and my 6yr old told me that these were the best thing he'd ever eaten. I think I'll add a little more seasoning next time for personal taste, maybe a little Old Bay. Served with sweet potato fries and broccoli salad - so good!
These were terrrific! A little messy to make, but still quick, easy, and delicious!
Made this last night and loved it !!! Also used the same ingredients to make deep fried zucchini !!! Awesome!!! Thanks for sharing this great recipe !!!!
I am allergic to all seafood. However, my husband and children enjoy shrimp. They stated that this recipe was really good and has become a menu staple for them. Thank you!
Super good!
"Better than in a restaurant!" That's exactly what my Hubby said and that's exactly correct. These are so easy to prepare and truly outstanding!
These were very good. I rated a four only because I felt something was missing, and it was Old Bay. I dusted the shrimp with it before flouring and breading them. Served with cocktail sauce, but would probably be better with a chili-type dipping sauce. Will definitely be making again.
Excellent, will cook again
Great flavor. Panko crumbs make the crunchiest coating.
I really liked this recipe, just made it and it is wonderful, easy to prep and make
So delicious! We made a couple of adjustments as we are watching our waistlines. Substituted Egg Beaters for the eggs and pan-fried in extra virgin olive oil rather than deep frying in vegetable oil. This cut down on the fat quite a bit, but I doubt we sacrificed any flavor! We love panko shrimp nights. :-)
absolutely the best and easiest fried shrimp recipe for home cooks! Words can't describe how wonderful this shrimp is!
This recipe was awesome. Restaurant quality. I will definitely be having this again. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was easy to make and came out wonderful. I served this to the guests i had over during house warming and all devoured it. They loved it. I was surprised that i didn't have to go out to buy the ingredients that was needed in this recipe besides the shrimp.
husband said was alright. I guess he doesn't like all the spice. Will make again.
I removed the tails so these would be easier to eat, and I added Tony Cacheres to the flour mix, and a little milk to the eggs, but those weren't major changes. I have always used flour/corn meal to fry shrimp but not anymore! The panko makes such a crispy, tasty crunch on the outside. This will be my go-to for frying shrimp from now on!
Nothing about this recipe needs even a little bit of tweaking! I served with Japanese-Style Cabbage Salad from this site and Japanese white rice for a restaurant-quality Japanese meal that I will definitely be making again! Thanks for this fabulous recipe!
My kids and husband just loved this! I cooked it exactly as it was written and they turned out beautifully!
Very nice basic fried shrimp recipe. I deep fried mine at 350 degrees and they browned in a couple of minutes. I used large shrimp. I served these with red current jelly. I put it in a microwaveable bowl and heated on low until liquid. It was thick enough to use as a dipping sauce
Turned out wonderful, crispiest shrimp ever!! Hubby loved um! Will surely make again. Thanks for the great recipe
Sigh... Panko shrimp are my Nemisis. This recipe was no exception. :( I fixed them for my guy when we first got together and he loves them. But the breading fell off so bad, I have been searching for a way for it to stick. When I found this recipe today I thought the flour and then comments to let them set would do it. These came out awful tonight. The breading was way too heavy and the shrimp weren't done. I rated it a 4 because I am sure it was me and not the recipe. I might try again but watch the flour and my oil heat. Thanks for the recipe and maybe one day I will get these darn things right. :).
OMG! So good!I just made them today. I'm supposed to be on a strict diet but when I made these,I didn't care. I lost track of how much I ate as opposed to how much I should have eaten.I did make 2 pounds of shrimp but kept the flour measurement and added an extra tsp of paprika and an extra cup of panko.I dipped them in a sweet chili sauce and they were so perfect together! I'm looking forward the the leftovers!Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Panco rocks! :) Really - I wish I knew to use those in the past when I ruined a number of shrimp and chicken dinners!
These were delicious. If you had set a plate of these shrimp in front of me I would have thought they came from a restaurant. I brought some to work and reheated them, they were not as crispy, but still got rave reviews.
This was outstanding. I am not a fan of fried food, but hubby was wanting fried shrimp. Did not taste the least bit greasy. I did add Old Bay to the seasoning mix. We dipped them in a sauce of Thai chili sauce, orange marmalade, and thinned with rice vinegar. This is a keeper!
this taste amazing i love, my mother had to show at work at the shrimp i made lol
Fantastic! I've never made fried shrimp before, and these turned out perfectly on the first try. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is easily the best fried shrimp I've had. Another great thing is I can remember the recipe and prepare it anywhere, it is that simple but great. Our favorite Thai restaurant in Cape Canaveral serves a Volcano Shrimp dinner. This is it! Just add white rice and steamed cabbage, brocolli and carrots. They also have Volcano Chicken and this breading could be used on chicken with the sweet chile sauce and be wonderful too. I did not change a thing.
Simple and delicious.....there's nothing more to say!!! Thank you:)
FABULOUS!!!!! This is a must make. If you are looking for a great way to cook shrimp look no further. Fixed it as written and I wouldn't change a thing! Kudos to the chef!
my boyfriend seriously said "this is the best fried shrimp I've ever had". Hint-this is a bit messy. Use left hand to dip it in the eggs n flour. Drop it in the panko and use right hand to cover. This way you can keep one hand wet n one hand dry.
i decided too try something new for lunch and i was not dissapointed.
really crunchy yummy shrimp. I coated them all and then fried all at once, my only suggestion would be to season the shrimp well before coating to add a little flavor.
Yum yum! I used cayenne pepper instead of paprika in the flour mixture, but left everything else the same. This was so delicious with sour cream biscuits as a quick snack for lunch. But I couldn't stop eating the shrimp with dipping sauce all on it's own! Thanks for sharing!
I'm always looking for the perfect deep fried shrimp recipe, and this is close! I threw in some scallops, too, which also came out beautifully. At the end and after draining on paper towels, I squeezed half a lime's worth of juice over everything. Wonderful! Next time I do this, I will decrease the flour, as I only needed half that amount. Maybe that was just me.
OMG -- if I could give this 10 stars I would. This is the first recipe where the bf said, "did you write that down?" I have tried numerous recipes off of this site. I read the reviews, I make changes, and then I put them in front of the bf for his review. This recipe could not be ANY more perfect. We definitely used panko bread crumbs (I think this is the key) and the only thing that I did that was "extra" was sprinkle the shrimp with Old Bay as well as the other spices. My hats off to this WONDERFUL recipe. We made it 2 times in 1 week! Not healthy, but wonderful!
OUTSTANDING RECIPE FOR FRIED SHRIMP - THIS ONE IS DEFINITELY 5 STARS!
Didn't liked these
The best fried shrimp I have ever had!
Tasted great but what a mess! I was up to my elbows in flour, egg, and panko. Next time I'll use jumbo shrimp so I can make fewer shrimp per serving. Great recipe if you like playing with your food.
These are Awesome!!
My family loved these shrimp. The only thing I changed is I added a little more spice. I also dipped the shrimp in the flour first, then egg and panko crumbs. Thanks for the recipe.
I was very pleased at how easy and good this recipe was! I just dusted the shrimp in Old Bay, salt, pepper, and garlic powder then did the rest by recipe. It was awesome! I'm going to show my girlfriends the recipe.
These were okay, but not nearly as good as the coconut shrimp on this site.
I use this recipe to cook just about anything I want to fry. It is great.
We LOVE this. I add a little cayenne pepper to taste and my family goes crazy over this. I'm not typically the cook in our house but if fried shrimp is on the menu they look to me to make it now. :)
I didn't use the spices and this was excellent. I used pre cooked jumbo shrimp and ate them with tarter sauce. Very Good.
AWESOME! I had never used panko before but have made several other recipes with it since I made these shrimp. They are wonderful! Thanks for the recipe and turning me on to panko :)
I made this for dinner last night exactly as the recipe is written. It was good. It needs a very exciting dipping sauce to make it a great meal. I most likely won't make it again.
A very good deep fried shrimp, if I am frying breaded shrimp this is the only recipe I use. TY!
