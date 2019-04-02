Japanese-Style Deep-Fried Shrimp

338 Ratings
  • 5 291
  • 4 40
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

These deep-fried shrimp are coated with crispy panko crumbs to make the easiest, tastiest deep-fried shrimp ever!

By ait0shi

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
48 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place shrimp in a bowl and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix flour and paprika together in a shallow bowl. Place eggs and panko crumbs into separate shallow bowls.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer or deep skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Dip each shrimp into flour mixture, then into egg, and finally into panko crumbs to coat. Fry coated shrimp in hot oil, a few at a time, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
630 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 53.7g; fat 36.6g; cholesterol 249.6mg; sodium 763.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/03/2022