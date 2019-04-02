Japanese-Style Deep-Fried Shrimp

FANTASTIC! This is an excellent recipe to get restaurant quality fried shrimp at home. I added a tablespoon of Lawry's Season Salt to the flour along with the paprika. I also doubled the recipe. Here are a few tips: (1) Make sure your shrimp is rinsed and completely dry before seasoning with the garlic, salt, and pepper. This will prevent the shrimp from becoming gummy in the flour. (2) If you use shrimp with 'tails on' then the tails make an excellent little "handle" for dredging in flour, dipping in egg, then Panko & helps to keep your hands less messy. (3) Go ahead and prepare all of the shrimp and lay them out on a large plate to sit for a few minutes before frying. This ensures the coating has time to set up and will not come off in the oil. Use this time to clean up your counter so that when your shrimp come out of the fryer you can serve immediately with no mess to clean up. (4) Fry only a few at a time so as not to lower the temperature of the oil. Your cook time will be about 3-5 minutes per batch, depending on the size of your fryer. I doubled the recipe and it only took me about 5 batches to fry them all.