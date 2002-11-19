Mock Lobster

This is a wonderful and inexpensive dish that may be served in place of the much more expensive lobster tail.

Recipe by Karena

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, paprika, salt and pepper.

  • Place the fish fillets on a non-stick or parchment lined baking sheet. Brush the fillets evenly with the butter mixture and sprinkle the bread crumbs over the tops of each fillet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 72.5mg; sodium 451.5mg. Full Nutrition
