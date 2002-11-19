Mock Lobster

I thought that the recipe was excellent. Unfortunately, I took the advice of a fish monger and thought that I had rinsed all the salt off and hadn't. Wow! Salty! Of course it in no way reflects the recipe. The reasons for the 4-star rating were threefold. First, it had the texture of lobster but lacked the sweet taste. However, it was quite delicious DESPITE not getting all the salt off. The second is that the recipe does not mention removing the blue membrane. I read about that on the fish monger's site. It does need to be removed. The third is the timing is way off. I removed as much membrane as I could, probably 80-85%. The pieces were not that thick and it still took 40 minutes to cook. I do highly recommend this recipe -- the butter and seasonings plus the breadcrumbs -- YUM!!