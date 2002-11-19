Mock Lobster
This is a wonderful and inexpensive dish that may be served in place of the much more expensive lobster tail.
i LOVED this recipe and I loved the title. Mock Lobster, B-52s. Perfect for when you want a good meal after a tragic day at work. It's quick, it's yummy and will put you in better spirits in about 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees.Read More
This is an excellent mild flavoured fish, however I would not say it replaces lobster. This recipe is a keeper - I may cut it up & BBQ it on skewers with mushrooms,peppers & onions next time.Read More
Monkfish, the poor man's lobster, according to my fish mongerer, tasted very similar to lobster almost better in my eyes. I would have never decided to make this if I had not seen the fish at at the counter. After removing the membrane from the fish i seasoned both sides with coasher salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Then put them on some parchment paper and covered them with melted butter and lemon. While they were in the oven I melted some butter and added coasher salt, pepper, garlic, oregano, and lemon to create a sauce. Then plated the fish on top of some risotto with carrots and spooned the sauce on top of that. Extremely delicious dish.
This is fantastic. I love monkfish! And it was the first time I have ever tried it. LOL I am new to cooking and eating fish, as my Dad was allergic to it and I just never learned how to cook it. Well, this recipe is sooo so very easy and this type of fish is just awesome. I love lobster, and had heard this tastes similar and it does! I didnt have paprika, so I used a little lemon pepper and served it with melted butter to dip it in and lemon wedges. Some asparagus and rice and my husband and I are still going on about dinner. I left off the breadcrumbs.
I made this more than once following the exact recipe each time. The monkfish tasted nothing like lobster and it was tough - even after 45 minutes in my oven! The overall texture of the fish may be lobster-like, but the flavor lacks the sweetness of lobster. The seasoned melted butter is very good and would work well with other types of fish. However, I will not be making this particular recipe again.
This recipe was easy to follow, but I have to agree that the time seems to be quite far off. The flavors were really good, and though it isn't exactly lobster, the flavor is close and the texture is very similar. My family really enjoyed this. There is a membrane on this fish and it would have turned out better if I had trimmed more of it off. Brushing butter and spice blend on the fish is a terrific way of keeping the fish moist and adding flavor.
My daughter loved it and she is a very fussy eater. I used rather thick pieces of fish so I needed to cook it about 10 min longer than recipe said. The butter mixture really made the fish melt in your mouth. Will definitely make this again.
Very good! I opmited the bread crumbs as we are doing low carb. Dipped in melted butter after cooking for the lobster touch. I was searching for a way to cook monkfish as it's been about 15 years since I last made it and couldn't remember! Thank you!
VERY GOOD!
Very easy, and extremely tasty!! Tastes very similar to lobster.
This was pretty good.I used Alaskan Pollock. I didn't have butter,so I substituted olive oil and butter flavoring.My husband doesn't like alot of pepper, so I omitted it. Baked for 20 min.I'd make this again,definitely.
Really enjoyed this quick crisp outside but buttery inside dish for dinner. Very similar taste and texture to lobster. Easy to make and not greasy/oily at all. Perfect with rice pilaf and veg side. Definitely will make again but next time will add a bit of lemon in with the butter and a pinch of chives. Highly recommend!
This recipe imparted a nice light flavor. It was so easy to make. However, in my opinion the cooking time is off. Maybe my fillets were thicker than average but my cooking time was closer to 40 minutes.
I didn't care much for this recipe. I guess I was expecting it to taste more like lobster - it didn't. If you try this recipe, make sure you increase the cooking time; monkfish fillets are pretty thick.
This was an excellent meal. Our filets were quite thick...soo we cooked them a lil longer but it was worth the wait. We'll make this one again :)
We call this "Poor Mans' Lobster"! We liked this recipe very much Karena. To make it more lobster like, I served this with melted clarified garlic butter. Yum!
I think this recipe is very nice. I didn't have a clue how to cook monkfish, and this recipe works very well! While this fish doesn't taste like a Maine lobster, I think it tastes comparable to any rock lobster tails I've had.
Very good! Even my picky eating children liked it.Goes together really fast.
First time trying monkfish. Very delicate texture and taste. My local mongor described it as the "Poor Man's Lobster". This recipe is simple and I really enjoyed it. I had a VERY thick fillet and, like others have mentioned, the cook time succeeded the recommended 15-20 mins. It was closer to 35-40. Like all fish, just keep an eye on it and check for flaking.
Pretty good! And this does kind of taste like lobster!
This was just okay by my families tastes, but what an intriguing idea!
very tasty. I didn't have monk fish so I used pollock instead. This has lots of flavor
I thought that the recipe was excellent. Unfortunately, I took the advice of a fish monger and thought that I had rinsed all the salt off and hadn't. Wow! Salty! Of course it in no way reflects the recipe. The reasons for the 4-star rating were threefold. First, it had the texture of lobster but lacked the sweet taste. However, it was quite delicious DESPITE not getting all the salt off. The second is that the recipe does not mention removing the blue membrane. I read about that on the fish monger's site. It does need to be removed. The third is the timing is way off. I removed as much membrane as I could, probably 80-85%. The pieces were not that thick and it still took 40 minutes to cook. I do highly recommend this recipe -- the butter and seasonings plus the breadcrumbs -- YUM!!
The recipe was good however it was a little bland so I added some Old Bay seasoning after it was cooked which kicked it up just the notch that we needed. Will definitely make this recipe again.
Texture of lobster yes! Taste not even close! Very bland. Would not make it again!
This was a good little recipe. It's mostly just all about the sauce (obviously). If I make this again, I would eliminate the bread crumbs. Or at least massively reduce the amount. It seemed unnecessary and took away from the fish and flavors.
Delicious although I made a little variation. Crushed potato chips instead of breadcrumbs plus a little garlic powder in the butter mixture. Baked for 20 minutes and then broiled for 5. Wonderful!
Tastes great and easy to prepare. Will do this again with monkfish from Costco!
this was wonderful! Only problem was that the mockfish I had was a thick cut so baking time was not accurate. Other then that, very tasty
This was a great recipe. We really thought we were eating lobster.
It did take longer to bake than recipe calls for but it may have been the size of my piece. It tasted great though, the butter is key to the nice richness. Easy to make.
wasn't good took longer then the recipe said
Added garlic, lemon slices and old bay seasoning. Also put under broiler for 5 mins.
Well it didn’t taste like lobster to me but that is the fish not the recipe. My family liked it. I’m not a fan of cooked fish so if you like white fish cooked this is good. If you were trying to pretend it’s lobster it’s just fish.
This was my first experience with this type of fish. I agree that it’s similar to lobster, basically in its texture. I followed the recipe for the most part, and it was good but most likely won’t cook monkfish again.
Super yum! I ommitted the bread crumbs and it was still super tasty! Can't wait to make it again.
I will make this again !!!For such an ugly fish, it cooks up so beautifully white and the texture looking like lobster. The flavor was excellent. I made extra bread topping because I love the added crunchy on top, but the recipe stayed in tact, I hope everyone who cooks it enjoys it as much as my family. 4-7-2017
I made this dish and it was tasty. First time I have ever tried this type of fish and I liked it
It was excellent. Made as is.
Delicious!
dipping it in butter is just fine
Very good, but you first HAVE to remove that blackish skin from the backside. You need a really good knife and a lot of patience so you don't cut away too much fish. If you do not remove it, it was very hard to cut thru once cooked and takes away from the enjoyment. Flavors were great!
This was my first attempt at cooking monkfish. Followed recipe exactly as written. Delicious! It was quite similar to a lobster tail. Sweet and tender. Will definitely keep this recipe handy.
I followed this recipe. Didnt know anything about a membrane. Bought fish from costco. I seasoned with dill, roasted garlic powder and mrs. Dash. Cant have salt. BUT, I used salted butter to cheat a little. Followed the basic baking instructions and used aluminum foil. Basted with butter then I broiled on high for an additional 3-5 mins. Then after it was done I topped with 2 tbls of more salted butter. Yup. It is a good mock lobster. Even had a fish hater Love this. Thanks for the guidance on this as I have never made monk fish. 11/23/20. Monk fish to the hum drum covid rescue!!
I zested lemon and lime on it before cooking.
Great recipe, but the cooking time is wrong. I know it depends on equipment, fish temp, etc, but started off with fresh Monkfish, caught the previous day, never frozen, at room temp. Used a digital oven and ensured it pre-heated all the way to 175c Checked the fish every 15 mins. It only started flaking at 45-50mins Ideal condition at 50mins Lets get real about the time it needs to cook this dish properly, and not mislead with optimal times.
Tastes like lobster.
