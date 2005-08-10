Fisherman's Quick Fish

A quick, simple and delicious no-fail fish recipe. You can use any firm white fish fillets for this recipes such as scrod, walleye, or halibut.

Recipe by Karena

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Coat a 9x13 inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl, marinate the fish fillets in the salad dressing for a few minutes.

  • Toss the shredded cheese and crushed chips together. Place the marinated fish fillets in the prepared baking dish and top with the cheese/chip mixture. Discard the leftover marinade.

  • Bake, uncovered in the preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until the fish can be flaked with a fork.

Nutrition:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 69.6mg; sodium 770.7mg. Full Nutrition
