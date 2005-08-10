Fisherman's Quick Fish

I am a born and raised what some people call a "mackeral snapper" and I grew up having to eat non-meat dishes EVERY Friday and I wasn't always thrilled about it. Where in the world was something like this back then? (Sorry Mom, up in the Great Kitchen.) This is delicious!! And, it's very easy to make. I went by the recipe, except I doubled the cheese. (Wife is a cheese freak.) I did three tilapia fillets that weighed in at just over a pound all total. But, I used my gas grill at 500 degrees. I used a 9 X 12 pan with aluminum foil sprayed lightly with vegetable spray. The fish turned out perfect after 12 minutes...moist but not overdone. I put a similar pan next to it with frozen Orida french fries. Next time I will sprinkle some dried dill weed on the fish, just because I always use dill in my fish batter. I may try catfish fillets next time. They are cheaper, especially if I do some good at the lake, and we like them. Wife who grew the same way raved about this. Thanks for the recipe and thanks again for such a great website!!!