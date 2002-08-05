Citrus Scallops I

Serve this citrusy scallop dish atop fresh cooked pasta. Add some crusty bread and bottle of chilled white wine and you've got yourself an elegant dinner.

Recipe by Christine L

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the red bell pepper, green onions and garlic. Cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add the scallops, salt and red pepper flakes. Cook until the scallops are opaque and the red bell pepper is tender, about 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Stir in the lime zest and juice, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Cook for 1 minute. Add the oranges and cilantro, cook until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 8g; cholesterol 37.5mg; sodium 1059.2mg. Full Nutrition
