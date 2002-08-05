Citrus Scallops I
Serve this citrusy scallop dish atop fresh cooked pasta. Add some crusty bread and bottle of chilled white wine and you've got yourself an elegant dinner.
Ok this was really good.. really really good! It was extremely quick and easy to make, too. I made a couple minor changes... i didn't have any cilantro (well ok i admit it, i *did*, but... it had spent too much time mashed in the back of my crisper *L*). So i used a big handful of baby spinach. Nice mild flavour and great color combination with the red pepper. I also had to used lemon zest/juice, and i tossed in a small minced garlic clove for extra zing. Some reviewers have commented on sourness... not a problem in my case.. i found the dish quite sweet, actually (probably depends a lot on the zippiness of the oranges used, and maybe lime juice would have been tarter than the lemon i used?). I was thinking a few pitted/chopped kalamata olives might have made a nice garnish.... i'll try that next time, and yes there will be a next time. Thanks for the great recipe... it's a keeper!Read More
Yuck! These citrus flavors did not go well with the scallops at all!Read More
This dish was great! I took one of the reviewer's advice and omitted an orange, and I found that that was smart move. I served this with lo mein noodles and it was a big hit. I'd definitly make this again.
This was a delightfully light yet satisfying way to fix scallops. The dish was quite colorful and the suggestion for preparing pasta was equally good. I think my orange slices were just way too large and too numerous though. I lost the scallops amongst all the oranges. I will cut back on those or cut them into smaller wedges the next time.
I only used half the oil and served over angel hair pasta. A great, quick low-cal meal that my husband and daughter loved! Next time I will half the red pepper to make more mild.
The ingredients in this definitely intrigued me so I planned it as a Sunday night dinner for my husband and I. I cut down on the about of oil slightly and only used 2 oranges instead of the 4 and served it over noodles. I used small bay scallops and will try it with the large sized in the future. A real keeper and would be great to serve to company.
What a great recipe!!! The whole family (husband and 5yr son) always asks for 2nds & 3rds! Its a very easy recipe to adopt to what you have in your pantry. I used 8oz of mandarin oranges, orange zest, omitted the red pepper flakes (on account of my 5yr)and the cilantro... Added some garlic powder, Old Bay and Season Salt! This one is a real keeper...
A local store that specializes in fresh seafood was having a sale and they had HUGE scallops, so I went on a search for a great scallop recipe and I FOUND IT!!!! Wow-really flavorful, I added about a 1/4 cup of Yellow Tail Reisling and it was just perfect. My husband is from Florida and he couldn't stop raving about it. I'm going to try shrimp next time.
This was outstanding. My husband only eats beef or pork and he loved it-Thanks!
This was a refreshing starter that I made for my friend. It was pretty quick and very simple to make. My friend is not a fan of cilantro at all, so I left it out- although I believe it would have made a nice addition. I made this recipe with 4 large scallops for 2 servings. I served it sans the pasta and it was perfect as an appetizer for us. The scallops I cooked separately than adding it to the peppers and green onions cause I wanted that nice crust on the top of the scallop. It was a good balance between the sweetness of the orange, the tart of the lime, and the hint of spice with the incorporation of the red pepper flakes. The red peppers sucked up the citrus from the orange and the lime. It added a slight crunch to the dish and complemented the scallops very well. The scallops were like butter! I will definitely make this again!
My husband and I thought this was delicious. The kids wouldn't touch it though, even my brave one. I didn't have green onions or a red pepper so used some white onion and a green pepper. I only used 2 oranges. Very good flavor.
This was delicious. My boyfiend loved it. It's very easy and quick to make. I've also made it with tofu.
Great quick and easy recipe. I agree with other reviews that you can reduce the number of oranges. I used 2 small oranges and found it plenty. Boyfriend loved it!
I used 2 navel oranges instead of 4 and I still thought it was too sweet. Overall it was nothing special and next time I would make scallops scampi instead.
Found the overall taste too sour for our liking. Great presentation and color, however we found the citrus overwhelmed the lighter taste of the scallops. If you love sour, then you'll love this recipe...
I also added only two oranges and it was the perfect amount. This is a great recipe, but next time I am going to try it with blood oranges and some ruby red grapefruit!!
I swapped half the orange for two grapefruit wedges and replaced the red pepper flakes with fresh jalepenos. It reminded me of a new take on a Citrus Burre Blanc without all the different citrus flavors. I doubled the sauce and served with roasted garlic sour cream mash and green beans.
Tasty but could be a bit spicier.
Really Tasty! After prep is done this comes together really fast
Wish mine retained the browned look, crumbs fell off
This was delicious! Very quick to make and simple. I will be making this one again for sure!
Made this as an accompanying dish for special Valentine's Day dinner. OMG it was fantastic. The flavors blended beautifully. I used just 1 navel orange and no extra salt. A unique and exceptionally awesome dish. Cannot wait to make again. Thank you for an amazing creation!!!
Yummy
I really enjoyed this! I made this only for me, so I quartered the recipe. I didn't include any garlic, but instead sprinkled some paprika over the scallops when I first put them in the pan. I also included shrimp (with a 1:1 ratio to the scallops), adding them in right before putting in the orange slices. My only complaint is that there didn't seem to be enough of a sauce created with the ingredients. But this had great flavor and was easy to make! I also made sure to measure and chop everything up before hand so I could just throw the items into the pan right on time.
This dish was absolutely delicious! I would highly recommend it. A couple of suggestions would be:
LOVED this!
as suggested, used less oranges. Lots of flavor. Makes a nice sauce. Keep red peppers slightly crunchy for good texture.
I used green pepper instead of red and that worked fine. I didn't have oranges but I added a few tablespoons of tequilla about half way through the cooking of the scallops. Cilantro gave it great flavor with the lime.
We loved this dish. In the future we'll try it with shrimp, clams, crab meat, or even lobster. Wonderful dish. I did half the scollops.
It was very good and easy to make, i didnt put al tne oranges in it which was a smart move and I think I would cut down on the lime, unless you like the taste of lots of lime
I used small oranges and added some additional fresh red pepper and green onion at the end.
I made this for Valentine's Day dinner for my husband and I, and we loved it!! I added fresh asparagus, and substituted the lime for lemon, and it was delish!!
We have had this 3 times in the past month. My only suggestion is to add white wine to the scant amount of sauce so that you have more, especially if you serve it with rice. As I had sugar snap peas to use, we used those and the sweetness was delectable with the scallops. We have continued to use them as they are easier to include in a bite with the scallop, with no need to wrestle the fibre in the asparagus. Either way it is beautiful and an easy dish for company. Just be sure to dry the scallops completely and have a hot skillet when you sauté for the best golden effect!
Mine didn't look like the photo. A lot of water came out of my scallops, so they were more like boiled scallops. Husband didn't like the oranges on top either. He said they take away from the scallops.
Delicious! Making them again tonight. Twice in a week.
Tasty and easy. I used blood oranges just because. Turned out great.
This is an excellent dish. The flavors of the orange and lime complemented the scallops wonderfully. Next time I will cook the scallops separate to get a little browning on them. When the other ingredients are cooked, I will then add the scallops back.
