Citrus Scallops I

This was a refreshing starter that I made for my friend. It was pretty quick and very simple to make. My friend is not a fan of cilantro at all, so I left it out- although I believe it would have made a nice addition. I made this recipe with 4 large scallops for 2 servings. I served it sans the pasta and it was perfect as an appetizer for us. The scallops I cooked separately than adding it to the peppers and green onions cause I wanted that nice crust on the top of the scallop. It was a good balance between the sweetness of the orange, the tart of the lime, and the hint of spice with the incorporation of the red pepper flakes. The red peppers sucked up the citrus from the orange and the lime. It added a slight crunch to the dish and complemented the scallops very well. The scallops were like butter! I will definitely make this again!